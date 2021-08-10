« previous next »
Ben Woodburn.

ScubaSteve

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 10, 2021, 11:20:20 pm
I saw Woodburn in person at both friendlies and I just cant see him making it for us. Decent enough player but will definitely move on and at least drop to the championship as a minimum.

One of the games I was literally sitting on the pitch..he still has the build of a teenager. Like Neco, I cant see them both at Liverpool for much longer

whtwht

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 10, 2021, 11:24:11 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on August 10, 2021, 11:20:20 pm
I saw Woodburn in person at both friendlies and I just cant see him making it for us. Decent enough player but will definitely move on and at least drop to the championship as a minimum.

One of the games I was literally sitting on the pitch..he still has the build of a teenager. Like Neco, I cant see them both at Liverpool for much longer



That's just not on. Why's he not been put though his paces in the gym?
ScubaSteve

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 10, 2021, 11:33:54 pm
Quote from: whtwht on August 10, 2021, 11:24:11 pm
That's just not on. Why's he not been put though his paces in the gym?

Haha he needs to bulk up..

Decent player but weve let more talented players go than him. Grujic was one that defo got away for me
xbugawugax

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 04:01:20 am
whats the fetish with players bulking up?

Just watched the Joe gomez interview and he mentioned being singled out by the klopp to lose the beach body when he came back a bit heavier than expected for pre season. He is still only 21 and already looks bulkier when he debuted at 16. That's already a positive sign.

Do think that requirements for centre mid/attacking mid role which woodburn is a bit different from centre back. But if he does have the intelligence and quickness of mind as well as the two footedness which is mostly key in being a centre midfield. Only issue i can see is his height and aerial presence. He does need to be a bit more aggresive aerially since klopp favours some presence in the box when it comes to defending corners against neanderthal teams like burnley.

helps with the english quota as well for us. Nothing better than seeing a youngster step up and progress with us.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 08:39:50 am
Quote from: Red Bird on August 10, 2021, 09:52:57 pm
I've heard this sentiment many times and have never understood what it is based on.

I think he's got some classy skills, but is maybe a little slight and might not have the physical attributes to push for a place here long-term.

I think there are teams we've had in the last 10 years where he would already be a regular, but we are a more physical side now.

Would love to be wrong.
Yorkykopite

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 09:14:25 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on August 11, 2021, 04:01:20 am
whats the fetish with players bulking up?

All truly great footballers are tall and muscular I suppose. I remember watching that wonderful Barcelona team from several years ago and thinking Liverpool would only start to challenge them when our players picked up the weights and started to look like Xavi, Messi, Iniesta, Pedro and Alves etc. Ruddock's the ideal shape and size actually.
Magix

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 09:53:17 am
Woodburn looks more bulked up to me from the preseason games. Certainly holds his own physically more. Unlikely to happen, but I'd find it as exciting to sign Renato Sanches as it is to see Woodburn succeed here.
Red Bird

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 09:57:54 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 11, 2021, 09:14:25 am
All truly great footballers are tall and muscular I suppose. I remember watching that wonderful Barcelona team from several years ago and thinking Liverpool would only start to challenge them when our players picked up the weights and started to look like Xavi, Messi, Iniesta, Pedro and Alves etc. Ruddock's the ideal shape and size actually.
Indeed.
xbugawugax

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 10:32:46 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 11, 2021, 09:14:25 am
All truly great footballers are tall and muscular I suppose. I remember watching that wonderful Barcelona team from several years ago and thinking Liverpool would only start to challenge them when our players picked up the weights and started to look like Xavi, Messi, Iniesta, Pedro and Alves etc. Ruddock's the ideal shape and size actually.
proper built defender that lad.

prefer a little more of subtle presence in the middle of the park ala charlie adam to be honest
terry_macss_perm

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 10:40:45 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 11, 2021, 09:14:25 am
All truly great footballers are tall and muscular I suppose. I remember watching that wonderful Barcelona team from several years ago and thinking Liverpool would only start to challenge them when our players picked up the weights and started to look like Xavi, Messi, Iniesta, Pedro and Alves etc. Ruddock's the ideal shape and size actually.

You dont need to have a physical presence on the field but if you dont the chances are you need to be quick and/or exceptionally skilful.

One of the reason that our kids havent won a game yet in the FL Trophy is that they keep getting outmuscled by older, bigger players who are mostly technically inferior to our lads.
Tobez

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 10:57:32 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 10, 2021, 11:10:26 pm
Any idea what that black strapping he was wearing on his back and neck is for?

So basically, pelicans can cool themselves down by pushing their spines out through their mouths. Turns out, Ben has an ancestor whose DNA was accidentally mixed up with a pelican's (whole other story there) so all male members of the Woodburn family can cool themselves down by pushing the spine away from the body - except, unlike pelicans, the spine extends out backwards.

Anyway, when Ben was spending a load of time in the gym to 'bulk up', he used this cooling mechanism a bit too much and, well, 'sprained it', meaning it could pop out at any given time until it heals.

The black straps are there to make sure his spine stays in place until he heals.
Yorkykopite

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 11:02:00 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on August 11, 2021, 10:40:45 am
You dont need to have a physical presence on the field but if you dont the chances are you need to be quick and/or exceptionally skilful.

One of the reason that our kids havent won a game yet in the FL Trophy is that they keep getting outmuscled by older, bigger players who are mostly technically inferior to our lads.

Though I couldn't help noticing that all 11 of our players in those matches were younger and slighter. :)
terry_macss_perm

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 11:14:31 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 11, 2021, 11:02:00 am
Though I couldn't help noticing that all 11 of our players in those matches were younger and slighter. :)

Just like most of the Barca team you mentioned were usually slighter than their opponents. And younger, at the start of their careers. They got older as time went on.
fucking appalled

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 11:17:28 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on August 11, 2021, 11:14:31 am
Just like most of the Barca team you mentioned were usually slighter than their opponents. And younger, at the start of their careers. They got older as time went on.

Annoying when that happens.
Yorkykopite

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 11:21:52 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on August 11, 2021, 11:14:31 am
Just like most of the Barca team you mentioned were usually slighter than their opponents. And younger, at the start of their careers. They got older as time went on.

Most people do.

But I think you're mistaken anyway. The Barca team was changing all the time. It had old hands as well as prodigies. It had gnarly internationals who'd seen it all and young kids who hadn't. It did not in any way resemble a Liverpool youth team! 
terry_macss_perm

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 11:36:27 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 11, 2021, 11:21:52 am
Most people do.

But I think you're mistaken anyway. The Barca team was changing all the time. It had old hands as well as prodigies. It had gnarly internationals who'd seen it all and young kids who hadn't. It did not in any way resemble a Liverpool youth team! 

J Klopp wasnt sure that Mo was strong enough for our league and had to be persuaded by the scouts. He knows. This from 2017

Some were surprised that Liverpool paid £34million for a player who had previously struggled at Chelsea, and even Klopp has admitted he needed some convincing.
His speed is his speed, it doesnt depend on which league hes in. That is clear, said Klopp. Of course we had to look at a lot of his games to see about other parts, physicality, being strong enough for challenges.
But you see now, he is. I met him of course at one point and he looked ready. If you watch him only on television he looks quite skinny.

Quote from: fucking appalled on August 11, 2021, 11:17:28 am
Annoying when that happens.

I read about a workaround. Something to do with a portrait in the attic.
jackh

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 11, 2021, 12:08:15 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on August 11, 2021, 04:01:20 am
helps with the english quota as well for us. Nothing better than seeing a youngster step up and progress with us.

Allow me to provide the pedantry...



(Nottingham-born but elected to play for Wales, in fairness, and we do all know what you mean  ;))
Ghost Town

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 13, 2021, 04:09:53 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 10, 2021, 06:28:06 pm
Before you all start making decisions on his future, why not just praise a lad who has had it tough these last couple of years with injuries and a loss confidence, yet, he's still swinging, chasing his dream of playing for the reds. I wish him every success. A good 'un is Ben Woodburn. Hell of a player and will keep on improving, no doubt about that
This

Think he played pretty well and I hope he goes on to have a great future here so that the 'I hope he proves me wrong' snark-brigade are, indeed, proved wrong.

Quote from: Red Bird on August 10, 2021, 09:52:57 pm
I've heard this sentiment many times and have never understood what it is based on.
It usually means a self-appointed Guru has decided  the player is not good enough and wants us all to know how clever they are
Ghost Town

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 13, 2021, 04:10:24 am
Quote from: Tobez on August 11, 2021, 10:57:32 am
So basically, pelicans can cool themselves down by pushing their spines out through their mouths. Turns out, Ben has an ancestor whose DNA was accidentally mixed up with a pelican's (whole other story there)
A sort of pelican crossing?
reddebs

Re: Ben Woodburn.
August 13, 2021, 08:30:29 am
Quote from: Tobez on August 11, 2021, 10:57:32 am
So basically, pelicans can cool themselves down by pushing their spines out through their mouths. Turns out, Ben has an ancestor whose DNA was accidentally mixed up with a pelican's (whole other story there) so all male members of the Woodburn family can cool themselves down by pushing the spine away from the body - except, unlike pelicans, the spine extends out backwards.

Anyway, when Ben was spending a load of time in the gym to 'bulk up', he used this cooling mechanism a bit too much and, well, 'sprained it', meaning it could pop out at any given time until it heals.

The black straps are there to make sure his spine stays in place until he heals.

And there was me thinking it was to hold his wings down 🤦
ScottishKopite

Re: Ben Woodburn.
Today at 12:29:37 pm
Linked with Hearts on loan this morning.  Would be an ideal move for all party's Liverpool , Ben and Hearts

He would get plenty of game time.
