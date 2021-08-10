Most people do.
But I think you're mistaken anyway. The Barca team was changing all the time. It had old hands as well as prodigies. It had gnarly internationals who'd seen it all and young kids who hadn't. It did not in any way resemble a Liverpool youth team!
J Klopp wasnt sure that Mo was strong enough for our league and had to be persuaded by the scouts. He knows. This from 2017
Some were surprised that Liverpool paid £34million for a player who had previously struggled at Chelsea, and even Klopp has admitted he needed some convincing.
His speed is his speed, it doesnt depend on which league hes in. That is clear, said Klopp. Of course we had to look at a lot of his games to see about other parts, physicality, being strong enough for challenges.
But you see now, he is. I met him of course at one point and he looked ready. If you watch him only on television he looks quite skinny.
Annoying when that happens.
I read about a workaround. Something to do with a portrait in the attic.