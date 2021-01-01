« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool defence thread  (Read 128667 times)

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,194
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool defence thread
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 01:38:29 am »
On the PL Review show for the Palace match, they showed a stat.

Virgil had played his 100th League match for Liverpool.

We had won 76 of those. 76% win percentage with VVD in the line up.

We had lost 8, none at Anfield.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 