Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Liverpool defence thread
Author
Topic: Liverpool defence thread (Read 128667 times)
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 47,194
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool defence thread
«
Reply #1800 on:
Today
at 01:38:29 am
On the PL Review show for the Palace match, they showed a stat.
Virgil had played his 100th League match for Liverpool.
We had won 76 of those. 76% win percentage with VVD in the line up.
We had lost 8, none at Anfield.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Liverpool defence thread
