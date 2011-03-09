« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Be Honest, would you sit here?  (Read 74069 times)

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #680 on: December 29, 2021, 05:54:48 pm »
Some people are just wired differently.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,919
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #681 on: December 29, 2021, 06:03:54 pm »
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #682 on: January 1, 2022, 09:21:10 pm »
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,195
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #683 on: January 2, 2022, 01:47:10 am »
Quote from: Medellin on December 26, 2021, 06:45:25 pm
Another beauty here..

https://streamable.com/v2kuha

I thought that was that lad in Taksim Square for a second then.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #684 on: January 3, 2022, 03:37:45 pm »
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,021
  • Now listen here son
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #685 on: January 3, 2022, 05:23:13 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 26, 2021, 08:33:48 pm
More like would you crawl in here?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fp0qUNmZPIk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fp0qUNmZPIk</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MZXTv8WZ7yo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MZXTv8WZ7yo</a>

Looks like me trying to get through the turnstiles, and looks roomy compared to the seats in the Lower Centenary.
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #686 on: January 3, 2022, 07:50:26 pm »
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,375
  • Never Forget
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #687 on: January 3, 2022, 09:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on January  3, 2022, 05:23:13 pm
Looks like me trying to get through the turnstiles, and looks roomy compared to the seats in the Lower Centenary.

This is nuts. Crawling 100 yards like that is insane. I cannot not imagine why you would want to do that. Mountains make sense to my brain as you get a nice view. Going into some hole makes no sense.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,101
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #688 on: January 4, 2022, 12:03:53 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January  3, 2022, 09:05:06 pm
This is nuts. Crawling 100 yards like that is insane. I cannot not imagine why you would want to do that. Mountains make sense to my brain as you get a nice view. Going into some hole makes no sense.

Yeah that actually makes me feel a lot worse than the videos of people hanging off tall buildings. The thought of getting wedged in or just not being able to turn yourself round to get out the way you came in shits me up a lot more.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,643
  • Sound
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #689 on: January 7, 2022, 08:17:00 pm »
This one got me..can you watch it to the end?  :o

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/POhGInCwS28" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/POhGInCwS28</a>

https://youtu.be/POhGInCwS28
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,308
  • Boom!
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #690 on: January 8, 2022, 03:38:48 pm »
The camera angle at 6.05 or so, bollox to that now.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #691 on: April 15, 2022, 01:06:55 am »
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #692 on: April 15, 2022, 01:10:53 am »
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,030
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #693 on: April 15, 2022, 09:39:43 am »
Locked for the day
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #694 on: Today at 12:58:29 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 