Author Topic: Be Honest, would you sit here?  (Read 53674 times)

Online John C

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #600 on: March 12, 2021, 10:51:26 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 12, 2021, 12:33:42 pm
Thats true for me too. Ive been up the World Trade Center and Empire State Building and was fine. I went up the Sagrada Familia in Barca and you can walk across some of those towers. At that point the wall you lean over is between waist and chest high and it turned my legs to jelly! Same if get too close to a cliff edge.
Fuck that. The Radio City tower was way too much for me.
Although me and my work colleagues got pulled in to the live studio for 2 mins while the dj asked why we where there :) I liked the darkness of that studio after looking out of those fucking glass walls.
Online John C

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #601 on: March 12, 2021, 11:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on March 12, 2021, 08:10:37 pm
Been watching me Fred Dibnah the last couple days

Quite early in part 2, when he was leaning back to tighten the knots I just said out loud several times "fuck off ..... fuck off".

I punished myself further and skipped to the bit when he's gained further height, probably 4 miles up, and he's looking up and taping the hollowness. I mean seriously, no fucking need.

I'm off to the spiders thread for some comfort.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #602 on: March 12, 2021, 11:27:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 12, 2021, 10:51:26 pm
Fuck that. The Radio City tower was way too much for me.
Although me and my work colleagues got pulled in to the live studio for 2 mins while the dj asked why we where there :) I liked the darkness of that studio after looking out of those fucking glass walls.
I went to the top of what is now the Radio City tower in the days when you could go outside onto the roof. The fence around the top was very secure so I was perfectly fine up there looking down. Try getting me more than 10 feet or so up a ladder though, and it's ... 
Online John C

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #603 on: March 13, 2021, 01:24:42 am »
Yak, SoS, I'm not even going to think about it mate.
Online rob1966

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #604 on: March 13, 2021, 07:26:08 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 12, 2021, 11:27:31 pm
I went to the top of what is now the Radio City tower in the days when you could go outside onto the roof. The fence around the top was very secure so I was perfectly fine up there looking down. Try getting me more than 10 feet or so up a ladder though, and it's ... 

It was a great view from up the Beacon, top of the Anglican Cathedral is a great view too, went there with school. I remember walking up a staircase inside the tower that didn't have a handrail on the outside and being told to be careful and stay away from the edge.

I worked for the Corpy when I was 16 painting the street signs, streetlights and road signs. We were allowed to work at about 20 feet and then above that we had to use the tower wagons. I once fell about 8ft and landed in the road because the fella footing my ladder had wandered off. I had this technique for when I was about 15/20 ft up for doing the bit that the ladder was resting on of painting all around the lampost, then to get at the bit the rung was leaning on, rather than go down, lower the ladder then go back up, I'd pull the ladder away then paint the bit dead quick before it landed back on the post.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #605 on: March 13, 2021, 03:07:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 13, 2021, 07:26:08 am
It was a great view from up the Beacon, top of the Anglican Cathedral is a great view too, went there with school. I remember walking up a staircase inside the tower that didn't have a handrail on the outside and being told to be careful and stay away from the edge.

I worked for the Corpy when I was 16 painting the street signs, streetlights and road signs. We were allowed to work at about 20 feet and then above that we had to use the tower wagons. I once fell about 8ft and landed in the road because the fella footing my ladder had wandered off. I had this technique for when I was about 15/20 ft up for doing the bit that the ladder was resting on of painting all around the lampost, then to get at the bit the rung was leaning on, rather than go down, lower the ladder then go back up, I'd pull the ladder away then paint the bit dead quick before it landed back on the post.
Yep, a great view up there. I've been up again since but, of course, it's all enclosed now. We did try to go to the top of the Cathedral too, but they said it was shut that particular day. We wanted to go up the tower on the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona too, like Nick did, but the queues were massive so we gave it an unfortunate swerve.

Your painting technique up that ladder ...  :o   You nutter.  :D

So long as I can't fall off, I'm fine. Otherwise, I'm terrible with heights.

An instance not so long ago was being on holiday in Cala en Bosch, Menorca. Our apartment was only on the first floor, but the balcony wall was below waist height. Basically, more of your body was above it than below it, so you could go over it if you stumbled against it. It put the shits up me all week, just knowing that. Not exactly a great height, but just knowing it was possible to actually fall over it was enough.
« Last Edit: March 13, 2021, 03:13:39 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Online Medellin

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #606 on: March 16, 2021, 07:45:48 pm »
Be Honest, would you paint here?

Casual lick of paint on Blackpool Tower..

Online Sarge

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #607 on: March 16, 2021, 07:49:48 pm »
I would in my hole.
Online Sarge

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #608 on: March 16, 2021, 07:50:29 pm »
Did not think Blackpool Tower was that tall.
Online rob1966

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #609 on: March 16, 2021, 07:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on March 16, 2021, 07:50:29 pm
Did not think Blackpool Tower was that tall.

You can see it from the Isle of Man on a clear day
Online Sarge

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #610 on: March 16, 2021, 08:14:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 16, 2021, 07:57:09 pm
You can see it from the Isle of Man on a clear day

No way, never been to either.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 03:33:16 pm »
I hate this thread, but am annoyingly drawn to it every so often.

I swooned the first time I stepped out onto the viewing platform of Monument in London - and that's got wire caging all round it.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 03:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:33:16 pm
I hate this thread, but am annoyingly drawn to it every so often.

I swooned the first time I stepped out onto the viewing platform of Monument in London - and that's got wire caging all round it.


Dont you have to walk up narrow spiral stairs to get to that bit? The hats another thing that I hated about the Sagrada Familia. Especially passing people going the other way.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 04:10:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:49:15 pm
Dont you have to walk up narrow spiral stairs to get to that bit? The hats another thing that I hated about the Sagrada Familia. Especially passing people going the other way.

311 of them, and increasingly narrow as you go up. Open drop right down the middle, but that didn't bother me somehow.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 04:14:28 pm »
Oof. How high is the bannister?
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 04:15:52 pm »
I'm 6' and it was to my hip

 :-\
Online Sarge

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 04:34:21 pm »
Fuck that ;D
Online Medellin

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #617 on: Today at 07:45:25 pm »
Not safe for those who fear heights..if this doesn't get you nothing will.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1370359167890776071



Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #618 on: Today at 07:46:56 pm »
Yep, made me feel very queasy. I mean, white loafers?
Online Medellin

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #619 on: Today at 07:48:48 pm »
You clicked it didn't you?  ;D
Online rob1966

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #620 on: Today at 08:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:48:48 pm
You clicked it didn't you?  ;D

The missus made me turn it off ;D
Online TepidT2O

Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #621 on: Today at 08:58:26 pm »
Oh Jesus Christ

These people are sick... thats horrific
