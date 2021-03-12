It was a great view from up the Beacon, top of the Anglican Cathedral is a great view too, went there with school. I remember walking up a staircase inside the tower that didn't have a handrail on the outside and being told to be careful and stay away from the edge.



I worked for the Corpy when I was 16 painting the street signs, streetlights and road signs. We were allowed to work at about 20 feet and then above that we had to use the tower wagons. I once fell about 8ft and landed in the road because the fella footing my ladder had wandered off. I had this technique for when I was about 15/20 ft up for doing the bit that the ladder was resting on of painting all around the lampost, then to get at the bit the rung was leaning on, rather than go down, lower the ladder then go back up, I'd pull the ladder away then paint the bit dead quick before it landed back on the post.



Yep, a great view up there. I've been up again since but, of course, it's all enclosed now. We did try to go to the top of the Cathedral too, but they said it was shut that particular day. We wanted to go up the tower on the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona too, like Nick did, but the queues were massive so we gave it an unfortunate swerve.Your painting technique up that ladder ...You nutter.So long as I can't fall off, I'm fine. Otherwise, I'm terrible with heights.An instance not so long ago was being on holiday in Cala en Bosch, Menorca. Our apartment was only on the first floor, but the balcony wall was below waist height. Basically, more of your body was above it than below it, so you could go over it if you stumbled against it. It put the shits up me all week, just knowing that. Not exactly a great height, but just knowing it was possible to actually fall over it was enough.