Thats true for me too. Ive been up the World Trade Center and Empire State Building and was fine. I went up the Sagrada Familia in Barca and you can walk across some of those towers. At that point the wall you lean over is between waist and chest high and it turned my legs to jelly! Same if get too close to a cliff edge.



Fuck that. The Radio City tower was way too much for me.Although me and my work colleagues got pulled in to the live studio for 2 mins while the dj asked why we where thereI liked the darkness of that studio after looking out of those fucking glass walls.