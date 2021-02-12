There was a Chinese fella called Wu Yongning, known for his Skyscraper stunts. There is a video on youtube and other places of him hanging off a 62 storey building, then you see that he can't get back up, he's struggling and then suddenly loses his grip and falls.



Remember watching this years ago (I guess it's the same fella) and it's burned into my memory.He has his camera set up some meters away and starts climbing off the building. Then he attempts some pull-ups. You can see the exact moment he realizes he cannot get back up. Anyone who's been climbing knows that when the pain and stiffness sets in in the forearms, holding on is only delaying the inevitable. In the end, he seemingly just goes for it and kicks off from the building and plummets to his death.I wonder what is going through his head when he realize his fuck up. Gives me the chills.