Author Topic: Be Honest, would you sit here?  (Read 52716 times)

Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #560 on: February 12, 2021, 01:13:56 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on February 11, 2021, 05:33:57 pm
some ridiculous ones here. some guys are jumping into spaces with not much room and lots of things to hit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Icc25pLzuIM



Why oh why do I watch these? That's ensured a nightmare or two for me when I go to bed.
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #561 on: February 23, 2021, 11:54:35 am »
Watched a couple of these clips and said I would love to hike to the top but know there is no way I could scramble across the edge



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/486SbWdZvd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/486SbWdZvd0</a>
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #562 on: February 26, 2021, 07:22:20 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 23, 2021, 11:54:35 am
Watched a couple of these clips and said I would love to hike to the top but know there is no way I could scramble across the edge



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/486SbWdZvd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/486SbWdZvd0</a>

Just looked at that at first and thought it looked like striding edge at helvellyn

then i looked at the sheer drops down to the water and it looks terrifying
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #563 on: March 3, 2021, 10:35:09 pm »
If climbing an abandoned 150m high 1km wide Russian Nuclear missile detecting radar network wasn't bad enough, this is in Chernobyl.

Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #564 on: March 3, 2021, 11:31:45 pm »
^
I just saw that structure on Ben Fogle's programme about Chernobyl.  :o
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #565 on: March 4, 2021, 09:31:32 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  3, 2021, 11:31:45 pm
^
I just saw that structure on Ben Fogle's programme about Chernobyl.  :o

That's where I saw it too and why I went looking for the pic :D
Tesco tearaway

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #566 on: March 4, 2021, 10:30:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  3, 2021, 11:31:45 pm
^
I just saw that structure on Ben Fogle's programme about Chernobyl.  :o
Did he mention Chernobyl fallout at all?
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #567 on: March 4, 2021, 06:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March  4, 2021, 10:30:10 am
Did he mention Chernobyl fallout at all?

Only when he was talking about my hairline.
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Knickers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #568 on: March 5, 2021, 03:25:23 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on February 11, 2021, 05:33:57 pm
some ridiculous ones here. some guys are jumping into spaces with not much room and lots of things to hit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Icc25pLzuIM

What is wrong with people?
Lad

  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #569 on: March 6, 2021, 10:36:23 am »
Makes my penis shrivel and tingle in a non pleasant way looking at these pics 😱
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #570 on: March 6, 2021, 05:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March  4, 2021, 10:30:10 am
Did he mention Chernobyl fallout at all?


Nah, he had to wear tight grundies
Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #571 on: March 6, 2021, 05:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Lad on March  6, 2021, 10:36:23 am
Makes my penis shrivel and tingle in a non pleasant way looking at these pics 😱

I know what you mean. My body does strange things when watching that stuff.  :o

It's usually lads who do these crazy climbs, but I just saw this one and a young woman is up there too. Showing a hell of a lot of trust in the lad her life is depending on too.  :o

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ij8LNwVlfQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ij8LNwVlfQs</a>
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Medellin

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #572 on: March 6, 2021, 05:31:10 pm »
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #573 on: March 6, 2021, 05:57:58 pm »
When my son went to Vegas a few years ago he had his pic taken stood on the edge of a cliff at the Grand Canyon that had a massive crack in the rock and my stomach did somersaults but it's piffling in comparison to these.
AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 02:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  6, 2021, 05:20:09 pm
I know what you mean. My body does strange things when watching that stuff.  :o

It's usually lads who do these crazy climbs, but I just saw this one and a young woman is up there too. Showing a hell of a lot of trust in the lad her life is depending on too.  :o

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ij8LNwVlfQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ij8LNwVlfQs</a>

holy shit, that girl at the end. all I can think when I see these people is how easy and simple a little mistake would have them falling to their death
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 02:34:34 pm »
I got about 4 minutes into that and my stomach was churning too much! Anyone dangling from buildings...and one handed. Absolutely nuts.
John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 07:47:16 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:34:34 pm
I got about 4 minutes into that and my stomach was churning too much! Anyone dangling from buildings...and one handed. Absolutely nuts.
I managed about 14 seconds Nick, its just not for me. Can I fuck watch that.
Tesco tearaway

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 07:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  6, 2021, 05:20:09 pm
I know what you mean. My body does strange things when watching that stuff.  :o

It's usually lads who do these crazy climbs, but I just saw this one and a young woman is up there too. Showing a hell of a lot of trust in the lad her life is depending on too.  :o

Nope...  :nirnir
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 07:51:16 pm »
30 seconds .... felt uneasy...

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 02:04:03 pm
holy shit, that girl at the end. all I can think when I see these people is how easy and simple a little mistake would have them falling to their death

There was a Chinese fella called Wu Yongning, known for his Skyscraper stunts. There is a video on youtube and other places of him hanging off a 62 storey building, then you see that he can't get back up, he's struggling and then suddenly loses his grip and falls.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm »
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 09:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm
Don't see the problem here.

You wouldn't fall off a park bench, no difference.

I was thinking similar before when they were walking along the ledges and beams on the skyscrapers. You don't just fall over walking so if you can think its just the floor, then why be scared.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #582 on: Today at 07:37:44 am »
Youre right, but its about the extra risk.

Heard about some army training exercise. They had them running over 8 inch or so wide wooden beams arranged in a circuit on the ground.
Round and round they went, hardly breaking stride and almost running across the beams to the point when they started questioning what the point was.
After a break they were taken to a different circuit that involved the same sized beams, but 25ft above the ground.
Completely different reaction, slow, deliberate, cautious.

Stomach turns in knots seeing some of this stuff.
Medellin

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #583 on: Today at 07:41:30 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm
Don't see the problem here.

You wouldn't fall off a park bench, no difference.

Some people react differently when confronted with a height.. :D

Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Jono69

  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:51:54 am »
I've walked across it twice and it's not great doing that as the wind always hits you

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-humber-42746364
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #585 on: Today at 09:00
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 08:51:54 am
I've walked across it twice and it's not great doing that as the wind always hits you

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-humber-42746364

Assume you mean on the footpath rather than up the cables? :D

On all these videos you see, I think Go Pro footage always makes everything look worse as well, everything looks so jerky.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,571
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #586 on: Today at 09:48:44 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 07:37:44 am
Youre right, but its about the extra risk.

Heard about some army training exercise. They had them running over 8 inch or so wide wooden beams arranged in a circuit on the ground.
Round and round they went, hardly breaking stride and almost running across the beams to the point when they started questioning what the point was.
After a break they were taken to a different circuit that involved the same sized beams, but 25ft above the ground.
Completely different reaction, slow, deliberate, cautious.

Stomach turns in knots seeing some of this stuff.

I didn't mean it was easy, I'd have the same reaction I would have, but I reckon these people are able to just see what they do as no different to doing it on the ground. I've been sky diving and I ride fast bikes and I cannot see why others think its dangerous, I would try some of what these do, but there are other things like jumping across gaps I'd never consider, whereas for these nutters they are wired differently.
Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #587 on: Today at 10:55:56 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm
There was a Chinese fella called Wu Yongning, known for his Skyscraper stunts. There is a video on youtube and other places of him hanging off a 62 storey building, then you see that he can't get back up, he's struggling and then suddenly loses his grip and falls.

Remember watching this years ago (I guess it's the same fella) and it's burned into my memory.

He has his camera set up some meters away and starts climbing off the building. Then he attempts some pull-ups. You can see the exact moment he realizes he cannot get back up. Anyone who's been climbing knows that when the pain and stiffness sets in in the forearms, holding on is only delaying the inevitable. In the end, he seemingly just goes for it and kicks off from the building and plummets to his death.

I wonder what is going through his head when he realize his fuck up. Gives me the chills.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #588 on: Today at 10:58:28 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:00:41 am
Assume you mean on the footpath rather than up the cables? :D

On all these videos you see, I think Go Pro footage always makes everything look worse as well, everything looks so jerky.

Definitely walking across and not the cables  ;D  That was bad enough with the wind

When you drive across as well it can be bad enough . It seems to be shut to high sided vehicles constantly as well but not sure if this is the norm with bridges
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,571
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #589 on: Today at 11:05:45 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 10:58:28 am
Definitely walking across and not the cables  ;D  That was bad enough with the wind

When you drive across as well it can be bad enough . It seems to be shut to high sided vehicles constantly as well but not sure if this is the norm with bridges

Yeah, all the big bridges get closed to High sided vehicles when the wind is up, you're basically dragging a 50ft long sail when driving an artic. The Thelwall viaduct and Barton bridge rarely get closed, but I think that is just down to how short a time you are exposed. Shap on the M6 is bad for wind, there are windsocks as it howls up the valley.

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,706
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #590 on: Today at 11:28:19 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:47:16 pm
I managed about 14 seconds Nick, its just not for me. Can I fuck watch that.
Thats about all I managed.
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,886
  • BAGs
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #591 on: Today at 12:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 07:37:44 am
Youre right, but its about the extra risk.

Heard about some army training exercise. They had them running over 8 inch or so wide wooden beams arranged in a circuit on the ground.
Round and round they went, hardly breaking stride and almost running across the beams to the point when they started questioning what the point was.
After a break they were taken to a different circuit that involved the same sized beams, but 25ft above the ground.
Completely different reaction, slow, deliberate, cautious.

Stomach turns in knots seeing some of this stuff.
Well this is it. If you fall off a park bench you fall two feet and then laugh at yourself. If you fall off a cliff or a building, you die.

I can look off the top of any building without a problem so long as I know I can't actually fall, but my balance goes and I freeze if I know there is a possibility of falling. Due to this, I'm terrible on ladders.

Risk does funny things to the brain. What comes naturally on safe ground can go to pieces when risk of injury or death are introduced. Some people get off on the feelings that stirs within them. The rest of us say "fuck that" and want to throw up at the very thought of it.
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,647
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #592 on: Today at 12:33:42 pm »
Thats true for me too. Ive been up the World Trade Center and Empire State Building and was fine. I went up the Sagrada Familia in Barca and you can walk across some of those towers. At that point the wall you lean over is between waist and chest high and it turned my legs to jelly! Same if get too close to a cliff edge.
Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,826
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #593 on: Today at 08:10:37 pm »
Been watching me Fred Dibnah the last couple days

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F04dGK1_wYA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F04dGK1_wYA</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E-a27xwcLfU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E-a27xwcLfU</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6W_7uIapoHc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6W_7uIapoHc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RJ_XIE0h9t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RJ_XIE0h9t8</a>
Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,321
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #594 on: Today at 08:33:02 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:33:42 pm
Thats true for me too. Ive been up the World Trade Center and Empire State Building and was fine. I went up the Sagrada Familia in Barca and you can walk across some of those towers. At that point the wall you lean over is between waist and chest high and it turned my legs to jelly! Same if get too close to a cliff edge.

Plus i have the issue of feeling like i want to jump.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,647
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #595 on: Today at 08:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:10:37 pm
Been watching me Fred Dibnah the last couple days

Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:10:37 pm
Been watching me Fred Dibnah the last couple days

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F04dGK1_wYA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F04dGK1_wYA</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E-a27xwcLfU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E-a27xwcLfU</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6W_7uIapoHc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6W_7uIapoHc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RJ_XIE0h9t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RJ_XIE0h9t8</a>

Ridiculous! The heres another similar one of an old Blue Peter presenter climbing up Nelsons Column. At the top theres just a couple of ladders tied together. It was probably posted on this very thread to be honest!
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,571
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #596 on: Today at 08:52:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:33:42 pm
Thats true for me too. Ive been up the World Trade Center and Empire State Building and was fine. I went up the Sagrada Familia in Barca and you can walk across some of those towers. At that point the wall you lean over is between waist and chest high and it turned my legs to jelly! Same if get too close to a cliff edge.

I went to Bournemouth about 25 years ago with my then G/F to visit our kid and took her to visit Hengistbury Head. We were on the top, its hundred feet high or more and I wandered to the cliff edge to look over, it was great as it had eroded underneath so I was stood on a ledge. She was screaming at me to get back then pointed out the warning signs about not going the edge. A few months later that part of the cliff collapsed.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,647
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #597 on: Today at 09:20:42 pm »
Was that in your heavier days?
