« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Be Honest, would you sit here?  (Read 52426 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
  • BAGs
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #560 on: February 12, 2021, 01:13:56 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on February 11, 2021, 05:33:57 pm
some ridiculous ones here. some guys are jumping into spaces with not much room and lots of things to hit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Icc25pLzuIM



Why oh why do I watch these? That's ensured a nightmare or two for me when I go to bed.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,314
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #561 on: February 23, 2021, 11:54:35 am »
Watched a couple of these clips and said I would love to hike to the top but know there is no way I could scramble across the edge



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/486SbWdZvd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/486SbWdZvd0</a>
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • Never Forget
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #562 on: February 26, 2021, 07:22:20 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 23, 2021, 11:54:35 am
Watched a couple of these clips and said I would love to hike to the top but know there is no way I could scramble across the edge



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/486SbWdZvd0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/486SbWdZvd0</a>

Just looked at that at first and thought it looked like striding edge at helvellyn

then i looked at the sheer drops down to the water and it looks terrifying
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,549
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #563 on: March 3, 2021, 10:35:09 pm »
If climbing an abandoned 150m high 1km wide Russian Nuclear missile detecting radar network wasn't bad enough, this is in Chernobyl.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
  • BAGs
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #564 on: March 3, 2021, 11:31:45 pm »
^
I just saw that structure on Ben Fogle's programme about Chernobyl.  :o
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,549
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #565 on: March 4, 2021, 09:31:32 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  3, 2021, 11:31:45 pm
^
I just saw that structure on Ben Fogle's programme about Chernobyl.  :o

That's where I saw it too and why I went looking for the pic :D
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,398
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #566 on: March 4, 2021, 10:30:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  3, 2021, 11:31:45 pm
^
I just saw that structure on Ben Fogle's programme about Chernobyl.  :o
Did he mention Chernobyl fallout at all?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
  • BAGs
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #567 on: March 4, 2021, 06:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March  4, 2021, 10:30:10 am
Did he mention Chernobyl fallout at all?

Only when he was talking about my hairline.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Offline Knickers

  • Dreams about being fisted by Thiago, followed by a good bone rattling.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 222
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #568 on: March 5, 2021, 03:25:23 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on February 11, 2021, 05:33:57 pm
some ridiculous ones here. some guys are jumping into spaces with not much room and lots of things to hit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Icc25pLzuIM

What is wrong with people?
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • Walton Vale Boot Boys
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #569 on: March 6, 2021, 10:36:23 am »
Makes my penis shrivel and tingle in a non pleasant way looking at these pics 😱
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,549
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #570 on: March 6, 2021, 05:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March  4, 2021, 10:30:10 am
Did he mention Chernobyl fallout at all?


Nah, he had to wear tight grundies
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
  • BAGs
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #571 on: March 6, 2021, 05:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Lad on March  6, 2021, 10:36:23 am
Makes my penis shrivel and tingle in a non pleasant way looking at these pics 😱

I know what you mean. My body does strange things when watching that stuff.  :o

It's usually lads who do these crazy climbs, but I just saw this one and a young woman is up there too. Showing a hell of a lot of trust in the lad her life is depending on too.  :o

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ij8LNwVlfQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ij8LNwVlfQs</a>
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,667
  • Yeah right..
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #572 on: March 6, 2021, 05:31:10 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #573 on: March 6, 2021, 05:57:58 pm »
When my son went to Vegas a few years ago he had his pic taken stood on the edge of a cliff at the Grand Canyon that had a massive crack in the rock and my stomach did somersaults but it's piffling in comparison to these.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • Never Forget
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 02:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  6, 2021, 05:20:09 pm
I know what you mean. My body does strange things when watching that stuff.  :o

It's usually lads who do these crazy climbs, but I just saw this one and a young woman is up there too. Showing a hell of a lot of trust in the lad her life is depending on too.  :o

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ij8LNwVlfQs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ij8LNwVlfQs</a>

holy shit, that girl at the end. all I can think when I see these people is how easy and simple a little mistake would have them falling to their death
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,628
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 02:34:34 pm »
I got about 4 minutes into that and my stomach was churning too much! Anyone dangling from buildings...and one handed. Absolutely nuts.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,860
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 07:47:16 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:34:34 pm
I got about 4 minutes into that and my stomach was churning too much! Anyone dangling from buildings...and one handed. Absolutely nuts.
I managed about 14 seconds Nick, its just not for me. Can I fuck watch that.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,398
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 07:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  6, 2021, 05:20:09 pm
I know what you mean. My body does strange things when watching that stuff.  :o

It's usually lads who do these crazy climbs, but I just saw this one and a young woman is up there too. Showing a hell of a lot of trust in the lad her life is depending on too.  :o

Nope...  :nirnir
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,866
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 07:51:16 pm »
30 seconds .... felt uneasy...

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,549
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 02:04:03 pm
holy shit, that girl at the end. all I can think when I see these people is how easy and simple a little mistake would have them falling to their death

There was a Chinese fella called Wu Yongning, known for his Skyscraper stunts. There is a video on youtube and other places of him hanging off a 62 storey building, then you see that he can't get back up, he's struggling and then suddenly loses his grip and falls.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,928
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm »
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,549
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 09:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm
Don't see the problem here.

You wouldn't fall off a park bench, no difference.

I was thinking similar before when they were walking along the ledges and beams on the skyscrapers. You don't just fall over walking so if you can think its just the floor, then why be scared.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #582 on: Today at 07:37:44 am »
Youre right, but its about the extra risk.

Heard about some army training exercise. They had them running over 8 inch or so wide wooden beams arranged in a circuit on the ground.
Round and round they went, hardly breaking stride and almost running across the beams to the point when they started questioning what the point was.
After a break they were taken to a different circuit that involved the same sized beams, but 25ft above the ground.
Completely different reaction, slow, deliberate, cautious.

Stomach turns in knots seeing some of this stuff.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,667
  • Yeah right..
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #583 on: Today at 07:41:30 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 08:56:59 pm
Don't see the problem here.

You wouldn't fall off a park bench, no difference.

Some people react differently when confronted with a height.. :D

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #584 on: Today at 08:51:54 am »
I've walked across it twice and it's not great doing that as the wind always hits you

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-humber-42746364
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,628
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Be Honest, would you sit here?
« Reply #585 on: Today at 09:00:41 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 08:51:54 am
I've walked across it twice and it's not great doing that as the wind always hits you

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-humber-42746364

Assume you mean on the footpath rather than up the cables? :D

On all these videos you see, I think Go Pro footage always makes everything look worse as well, everything looks so jerky.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 