Youre right, but its about the extra risk.



Heard about some army training exercise. They had them running over 8 inch or so wide wooden beams arranged in a circuit on the ground.

Round and round they went, hardly breaking stride and almost running across the beams to the point when they started questioning what the point was.

After a break they were taken to a different circuit that involved the same sized beams, but 25ft above the ground.

Completely different reaction, slow, deliberate, cautious.



Stomach turns in knots seeing some of this stuff.