I donít know if itís just my age but I get so nervous watching us now itís hard to say I enjoy it, itís bloody weird.



And we're the most successful club in the country, so God only knows how fans of other clubs feel.I can identify with what you say there. I get nervous myself. Probably because even though I have much more important priorities than football these days, it still matters to me far more than it should.To be honest, I think most football fans are masochists. We put ourselves through all sorts of heartache and often pay a lot of money for the privilege. All in the hope that the mistress called Fate provides us with a happy ending.