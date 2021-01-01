I dont know if its just my age but I get so nervous watching us now its hard to say I enjoy it, its bloody weird.



And we're the most successful club in the country, so God only knows how fans of other clubs feel.I can identify with what you say there. I get nervous myself. Probably because even though I have much more important priorities than football these days, it still matters to me far more than it should.To be honest, I think most football fans are masochists. We put ourselves through all sorts of heartache and often pay a lot of money for the privilege. All in the hope that the mistress called Fate provides us with a happy ending.