Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?  (Read 198385 times)

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 10:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Yesterday at 10:06:22 pm
No Im not because its taking over my life. Blew out a family event on Boxing Day to go the Leicester game which caused friction with my wife. Yesterday, I went to the Watford - Sheff Utd match with some mates who I havent seen for months but basically blanked them in the pub afterwards hoping Arsenal dropped points. Today, I behaved like an obnoxious wanker in front of my daughter, berating Liverpool players she adores. Next week, Im taking a day off a new job to go to the City Ground under the
the lights  against us ( a personal dream) spending £400 on tickets, train, hotel, again causing friction with my wife . It feels like being17 again when we were the only thing that mattered.

Lmao that post cracked me up 🤣 you poor fucker, bless you
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1921 on: Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm »
Poor little Jimmy wouldn't let go.....
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1922 on: Yesterday at 10:48:21 pm »
Is this a wind up? I can't tell.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1923 on: Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm »
Still having a ball, thanks  :wave
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1924 on: Yesterday at 11:27:41 pm »
It's a Jimmy. Squared...
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1925 on: Yesterday at 11:30:01 pm »
It's only football mate. I know it feels important but it's really not. If you're not taking the piss, go and get some help.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 01:00:30 am »
I don't enjoy it so much sitting in pissing freezing rain while the players play like imbecile versions of themselves. But on the whole, yes, still enjoying it
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 01:33:07 am »
Was really enjoying the season until Konate's injury, since then I've been more apprehensive, we're conceding far too many. Newcastle away and yesterday's 2-2 were real low points.
A win at Forest would make me extremely happy.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 01:39:49 am »
Im enjoying it even during dropped points as such because we are really good but I am absolutely not enjoying these contractual talks and long goodbyes that we are becoming specialists in.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 01:48:29 am »
I can identify with what you say there. I get nervous myself. Probably because even though I have much more important priorities than football these days, it still matters to me far more than it should.

To be honest, I think most football fans are masochists. We put ourselves through all sorts of heartache and often pay a lot of money for the privilege. All in the hope that the mistress called Fate provides us with a happy ending.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 04:37:30 am »
If you said to fans of eveey other club in the country that those 2 games were 'real low points' they'd probably laugh in your face.
All frustrated with yesterday but it's only because of our high expectations.
Expect it will feel different today when people look at the bigger picture
