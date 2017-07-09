It certainly helps when Man City have fallen off so hard. We've been close to this good several times before but always came with the stress of Man City keeping pace with us and every weekend praying for them to drop points. Fingers crossed this may even turn into the procession of 19/20.



This is actually the reason to be enjoying it, but also not!!The fact that we're flying right now is awesome and truth be said, deserved so loving it from that perspective, especially seeing our rivals suffering as well. It's dreamland from that angleFlip side is that the sheer desperation for us to see it through and get what we deserve puts the fear of god in you at all times. The thought that something will take it all away. We'll fail, despite what we've prophesised and dreamed that Abu Dhabi and the others fail miserably finally coming true. That fear is what makes it not enjoyable. And I don't care what anyone says to the contrary, the merest hint of a slip from us will create a feeding frenzy not seen since a shoal of starved piranha's finally get fed from those who want us to fail. That's what makes it hard to enjoy for me - the sheer want (desperation?) for us to win the League again and the thought of that not happening.