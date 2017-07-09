« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?  (Read 187402 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 09:45:00 pm »
I am and I think a new coach helps. Going into the season, nobody really knew was to come and frankly I have no expectations and I'm not thinking too much about what can/should/will happen.

I just focus on the current game and how we are evolving under Slot. I think those seasons were the expectations were higher were more stressful in terms of looking too far ahead or overanalysing what this or that result means.

I have let go of all that and I can just enjoy the game for what it is. We'll see where we are the end and stressing about it changes nothing really.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm »
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title. In this instance we have to go on and win it.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,884
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 10:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:47:45 pm
It's coming back, LFC that is. As for the game in general and the idiots who run the game and most who talk about, lost for ever really.

I love LFC, hate football
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,852
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title.
Seriously who gives a shit? Astonishing that anyone would care about that
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,912
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 11:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title. In this instance we have to go on and win it.

Fuck them.  They all want to be us anyway.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,584
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 11:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title. In this instance we have to go on and win it.

Who gives a shit about rival fans?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,492
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 05:32:13 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title. In this instance we have to go on and win it.

Why is that a big worry
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline WestieRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • BELIEVER
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 06:26:22 am »
Im loving this season - except the Notts Forest game! I cant believe just how quickly Slot has forgotten about it!

 ;D ;D

I was deflated when Jurgen left, he gave us everything and more, but Im loving how seamlessly Arne has taken over, pretty much from the first minute. I dont mind saying Id never heard of him, I was in the Alonso camp, so I didnt really have any expectations going into the season. Figured the guy could do without the pressure.

However, 6 months in, it really feels like hes the right man and the team is clearly responding to his methods. Im mainly only watching the Reds games, (because the rest of the game, refs, VAR, cheating, money, corruption, horrendous ownership, etc has derailed and broken the wider game ) and Im excited and fascinated about how well we are going! On to the next game!
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 06:37:30 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 10:31:54 pm
I love LFC, hate football
Thats it in a nutshell.
Hate what football has become through greed and corruption.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 06:38:37 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title. In this instance we have to go on and win it.
That really is not a worry.
Logged

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,721
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 06:40:42 am »
If you aren't enjoying it because a few lads ran off the backs of our midfield this week, just after wrecking Man City and Real in a week, you're never going to enjoy it.

Throughout this frankly unbelievable start, I've kept thinking, how does the team react when we hit a speedbump. After Forest we got back on the horse well, but it was very early. Now we have something bigger in our hands, how will we react when it happens.

Trusting Virgil and Mo and Arne to keep the team grounded and focused on a game at the time.

Up the Reds!
Logged

Offline WestieRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • BELIEVER
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 06:46:03 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 06:40:42 am
If you aren't enjoying it because a few lads ran off the backs of our midfield this week, just after wrecking Man City and Real in a week, you're never going to enjoy it.

Throughout this frankly unbelievable start, I've kept thinking, how does the team react when we hit a speedbump. After Forest we got back on the horse well, but it was very early. Now we have something bigger in our hands, how will we react when it happens.

Trusting Virgil and Mo and Arne to keep the team grounded and focused on a game at the time.

Up the Reds!

Pretty much where Im at too, and good youve noted the Forest game!  :) :thumbup

Love that bloke in your avatar photo too!
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,801
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 06:54:27 am »
Mostly enjoying it because even though we're top of everything now - I still have no real expectations for this season. Just happy to see how we evolve and it's much less stressful watching us play these days. Expectations and anxiety will kick in if we're still riding high in the spring, but for now it's a very chill experience following this season.
Logged

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,474
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 07:54:43 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:54:27 am
Mostly enjoying it because even though we're top of everything now - I still have no real expectations for this season. Just happy to see how we evolve and it's much less stressful watching us play these days. Expectations and anxiety will kick in if we're still riding high in the spring, but for now it's a very chill experience following this season.

The anxiety has already kicked in for me these last few game. Thats on me, not Arne and the lads. Im getting more pathetic in my old age and just want to watch games on my own. Not very good with the stress. Keep finding myself at the top of the house away from everyone else which is a bit pathetic. :D

But yes, apart from minor details like actually watching, Im very much enjoying how things are going this season!
Logged

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 08:33:48 am »
I'd be enjoying more it if we hadn't lost to Forest at home and if we had beaten Arsenal, and if we had blown away Girona 7-0, and if Chelsea and Arsenal weren't looking worryingly good, and if Darwin was scoring every game, and if nobody had got injured, and if Trent, Virg and Mo had all signed new contracts and even accepetd less pay, and if Slot air-punched towards the Kop after every win (even when we play away), and if Zubiwhateverhisnameis signed on a free in January, and if Curtis was a bit more pouty like Thiago.

As it is, its utter torture
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,338
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 09:15:09 am »
Enjoying it, how could you not?

Slot is a breath of fresh air, no fuss, no drama, I don't especially listen to his press conferences but that's okay.
The football is good and the results are even better.

I enjoy the current lack of negative drama and anxiety, as you know with Liverpool (as with football in general) it will come eventually.

If we can keep everyone fit, I cannot wait for Champions League knock out games, as Anfield seems to be rocking (not that I'll be there sadly) and we have to tools to dismantle anyone who gets in our way.

Enjoy the ride!

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline M7 Heckler

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 09:25:44 am »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 08:33:48 am
I'd be enjoying more it if we hadn't lost to Forest at home and if we had beaten Arsenal, and if we had blown away Girona 7-0, and if Chelsea and Arsenal weren't looking worryingly good, and if Darwin was scoring every game, and if nobody had got injured, and if Trent, Virg and Mo had all signed new contracts and even accepetd less pay, and if Slot air-punched towards the Kop after every win (even when we play away), and if Zubiwhateverhisnameis signed on a free in January, and if Curtis was a bit more pouty like Thiago.

As it is, its utter torture

lol.

I remember when we beat city. i said to my dad "eh dad this is good isnt it - top of the CL, 11 points clear of city"

he said "not really it should have been 14 but they bloody lost to forrest at home didnt they"

 ;D
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 10:01:58 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:15:09 am
Enjoying it, how could you not?

Slot is a breath of fresh air, no fuss, no drama, I don't especially listen to his press conferences but that's okay.
The football is good and the results are even better.

I enjoy the current lack of negative drama and anxiety, as you know with Liverpool (as with football in general) it will come eventually.

If we can keep everyone fit, I cannot wait for Champions League knock out games, as Anfield seems to be rocking (not that I'll be there sadly) and we have to tools to dismantle anyone who gets in our way.

Enjoy the ride!


Thanks, saved me typing that out :)
Logged

Offline richiedouglas

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,121
  • You feed beefburgers to swans!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 10:03:10 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title. In this instance we have to go on and win it.

I mean I don't care what others think, but it is an interesting point about Slot. If he wins the title in the first season then his tenure is basically limitless. Players will want to play for him, he's got years to implement his vision and there is (hopefully) no problem resigning players.

If he didn't win the league after such a strong start it would not be a surprise if the media get on him a bit and make the role a bit more difficult. Unless he won it in his second year (which is historically more difficult - unsure why) then it could seem a bit like the Rodgers era.

I'm not saying it's right or wrong, just that this is very much a sliding doors scenario and an opportunity which rarely comes about in terms of the leagues main competitors being sluggish.
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,884
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 11:47:29 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 07:54:43 am
The anxiety has already kicked in for me these last few game. Thats on me, not Arne and the lads. Im getting more pathetic in my old age and just want to watch games on my own. Not very good with the stress. Keep finding myself at the top of the house away from everyone else which is a bit pathetic. :D

But yes, apart from minor details like actually watching, Im very much enjoying how things are going this season!

That was me before we won the League again. After that, I'm chill, cos I've seen something I hadn't seen in 30 years and I don't think my kids will have to wait 30 to see another.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,308
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 01:31:37 pm »
I'm loving it but fuck me some of the negativity on here can be draining. It's by far and away the best place to come and read/discuss Liverpool and many other topics but even with how great we are and how great things look you have most threads filled with people moaning and crying

We're fucking boss and if you can't enjoy it, maybe footy isn't for you?
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,218
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 01:39:19 pm »
It certainly helps when Man City have fallen off so hard. We've been close to this good several times before but always came with the stress of Man City keeping pace with us and every weekend praying for them to drop points. Fingers crossed this may even turn into the procession of 19/20.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 01:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
The big worry and I know it shouldnt is how rival fans will view this season if we dont go on to win the title. In this instance we have to go on and win it.
I'm more concerned about how a lot of ppl on here will react if (when) our form under Arne hits a wall.  what other fans think/say I couldn't give the slightest fart about.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,744
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 01:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:39:19 pm
It certainly helps when Man City have fallen off so hard. We've been close to this good several times before but always came with the stress of Man City keeping pace with us and every weekend praying for them to drop points. Fingers crossed this may even turn into the procession of 19/20.
This is actually the reason to be enjoying it, but also not!!

The fact that we're flying right now is awesome and truth be said, deserved so loving it from that perspective, especially seeing our rivals suffering as well. It's dreamland from that angle

Flip side is that the sheer desperation for us to see it through and get what we deserve puts the fear of god in you at all times. The thought that something will take it all away. We'll fail, despite what we've prophesised and dreamed that Abu Dhabi and the others fail miserably finally coming true. That fear is what makes it not enjoyable. And I don't care what anyone says to the contrary, the merest hint of a slip from us will create a feeding frenzy not seen since a shoal of starved piranha's finally get fed from those who want us to fail. That's what makes it hard to enjoy for me - the sheer want (desperation?) for us to win the League again and the thought of that not happening.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 01:57:18 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 07:54:43 am
The anxiety has already kicked in for me these last few game. Thats on me, not Arne and the lads. Im getting more pathetic in my old age and just want to watch games on my own. Not very good with the stress. Keep finding myself at the top of the house away from everyone else which is a bit pathetic. :D

But yes, apart from minor details like actually watching, Im very much enjoying how things are going this season!

I used to only be able to watch games on TV on my own, European nights under Rafa were the most tense - If I'm at Anfield I'm more relaxed, usually cos Im 6 pints in, which is a worry in itself

However when we played Palace at the back end of last year and went a goal down I completely crumbled and spent of the game with with my head in my jumper.

I didn't enjoy the Newcastle game last week and was very happy to see the Derby postponed just to not feel the stress.

The last game I enjoyed was Villa which seems a long-time ago now






Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,474
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 02:08:44 pm »
That U tied game last year which finished 2-2was over at my in-laws so my son was watching with my father-in-law. Its streamed so knew it was a bit behind which I hate because I can refresh my phone and know if something has happened before theyre away if it.

I watched but when it went to 1-1 I took myself off and sat on a chair in a bedroom with the door shut and headphones on so as not to hear any noise from them and just refreshed Twitter every 30 seconds. What a way to live.

When I saw they went 21 up I thought I was going to be sick.

After the game my wife (rightly) pointed out how ridiculous I was being and I did agree and vow now to be like that any more (perversely became easier when we fell off the cliff). And now here we are again, me pairing up socks from the laundry basket with 10 minutes of a big game to go. :lmao
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 02:43:41 pm »
I watched the Chelsea game where the winners got CL football, in a hotel in a hotel room in Indonesia - when we conceded the 2nd goal I threw one of my wifes shoes at the TV and her heel cracked the screen.

 It went down badly.  7 years later she smashed her wing mirror off my car when Wrexham got relegated.  It was a long drive back from Hereford.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,852
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 02:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 02:43:41 pm
I watched the Chelsea game where the winners got CL football, in a hotel in a hotel room in Indonesia -
Normally these are the other way round ;D

Quote
7 years later she smashed her wing mirror off my car when Wrexham got relegated. 

Her wing mirror off your car? Just trying to work out the physics of that

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 02:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:50:27 pm
Normally these are the other way round ;D
Her wing mirror off your car? Just trying to work out the physics of that

My wing mirror (On her passnger side)

In an act of self harm Ive just looked up that Gronkjaer goal



Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,623
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 03:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 10:31:54 pm
I love LFC, hate football

Maybe LFC should sack off soccer, and start playing rugger.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,474
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1790 on: Today at 03:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 02:54:24 pm
My wing mirror (On her passnger side)

In an act of self harm Ive just looked up that Gronkjaer goal





It was all going so wellfor about a minute!
Logged

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,790
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1791 on: Today at 03:36:20 pm »
I am enjoying it.

The only downside is that I am much more nervous before all our games vs when we were shit. 😂
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,544
  • Legend
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1792 on: Today at 03:43:41 pm »
How can you not enjoy it.

Regardless of how big a club we are, what we have won in the past - we have had very few seasons challenging for the big two over the last 25 years.  So when there is a chance for not one, but both, you have to appreciate what you've got.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,997
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1793 on: Today at 03:44:50 pm »
Yeah I'm definitely not enjoying the pre-game stomach cramps. Might need to stop eating completely on match days.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 