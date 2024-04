Recency bias.



You're right of course. That week was worse (but we only lost one match that week as opposed to this one. )



True, but after that week I wanted nothing to do with football for a good while. Despite an awful week I'm excited to see what the future holds with a new structure and young squad. Having said that, it helps that I'm less invested in football these days (I think the end of 2021-22 has a lot to do with this). Also, unlike previous title races, I just had a small feeling that we wouldn't make it over the line regardless of my excitement about it all. I was convinced we would win the Europa League though, so that's shite.Football has always impacted my mood too much, particularly during the rollercoaster that has been Klopp's tenure. I've distanced myself from it all because it wasn't really worth it.