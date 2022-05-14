« previous next »
Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?  (Read 140075 times)

Offline farawayred

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1600 on: May 14, 2022, 10:08:48 pm »
I'm gonna enjoy everything on my daughter's birthday, May 28. ;D
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1601 on: May 14, 2022, 10:44:10 pm »
Yeah.
Offline Koplass

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1602 on: May 14, 2022, 10:58:23 pm »
It's going to be a sad day when this season ends, it's just been phenomenal.
Online rob1966

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1603 on: May 14, 2022, 11:04:28 pm »
I fucking love that my kids, 11 and 13, are getting to see what I was seeing at their ages. I've seen League titles, European Cups, FA Cups and League Cups and they have seen the same as me

Offline Red1976

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1604 on: May 14, 2022, 11:05:49 pm »
In a simple reply - NO!!! My nerves cannot take it lol
Offline seandundee16

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1605 on: Yesterday at 09:41:44 am »
Enjoying it? How could you not be loving it. Two trophies in the bag with the possibility of the biggest club competition still to come. If youre not loving it then find a different sport.
Offline smurfinaus

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1606 on: Yesterday at 09:43:42 am »
Fantastically awesome!!! :D
Online rob1966

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1607 on: Yesterday at 10:09:00 am »
Quote from: Red1976 on May 14, 2022, 11:05:49 pm
In a simple reply - NO!!! My nerves cannot take it lol

Now we have 2 in the bag, I'm dead relaxed. The thoughts of getting this close and missing out on all 3 remaining trophies was affecting me, didn't realise it was until I had it pointed out to me by the missus, but now I'm chill. Still want all 4 mind.
Offline McSquared

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1608 on: Yesterday at 10:11:40 am »
Good to see a proper fa cup final too. Been a bit of a damp squib over the last few years that everybody had given up watching
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1609 on: Yesterday at 10:13:14 am »
Its alright.
Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1610 on: Yesterday at 10:18:42 am »
Fantastic season so far. Going to Wembley 3 times in 2012 was great but this season with the Champions League and the League performance is just fantastic.

What a team and coaching staff, so lucky to be along for the ride
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1611 on: Yesterday at 10:20:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:09:00 am
Now we have 2 in the bag, I'm dead relaxed. The thoughts of getting this close and missing out on all 3 remaining trophies was affecting me, didn't realise it was until I had it pointed out to me by the missus, but now I'm chill. Still want all 4 mind.

Yeah I feel similar.

I'll be shit nervous before the CL final though, mainly because im going to it but also because that's the game that will probably decide if this season goes down in history properly. I think if we didn't get that over the line we'll still talk about this season for ever but lifting number 7 will make it the best season many of us will ever witness. The only thing that could top it is a double of title and CL one season or winning the title in a ridiculous fashion last minute winner to clinch it etc.
Offline meady1981

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1612 on: Yesterday at 10:22:02 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:11:40 am
Good to see a proper fa cup final too. Been a bit of a damp squib over the last few years that everybody had given up watching

Admittedly the only 'comments section' i read, but was surprised to see quite a few people saying it was a dull final for the neutral in the Guardian BTL.
Given that finals are 90% absolute wank, I thought it was alright?
Online rob1966

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1613 on: Yesterday at 10:32:43 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 10:20:42 am
Yeah I feel similar.

I'll be shit nervous before the CL final though, mainly because im going to it but also because that's the game that will probably decide if this season goes down in history properly. I think if we didn't get that over the line we'll still talk about this season for ever but lifting number 7 will make it the best season many of us will ever witness. The only thing that could top it is a double of title and CL one season or winning the title in a ridiculous fashion last minute winner to clinch it etc.

I've seen that twice. In my life I've seen us win 12 titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 league cups and this season is as big for me as 1977, when we went so close to winning the treble and won our first Big Ears.





God, people my age are fucking right spoilt bastards :lmao
Offline S

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1614 on: Yesterday at 11:47:45 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:22:02 am
Admittedly the only 'comments section' i read, but was surprised to see quite a few people saying it was a dull final for the neutral in the Guardian BTL.
Given that finals are 90% absolute wank, I thought it was alright?
Some people require hatfuls of goals to be entertained.
Offline JP!

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1615 on: Yesterday at 11:51:05 am »
I moved out to Manchester (enemy territory) to live on my own in 2018, just after Kyiv.

This club, my friends, and everything around football has made everything that has at times been hard, so much easier.

I'm really fucking enjoying it.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1616 on: Yesterday at 12:35:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:32:43 am




Eh? Is that the EFL Championship trophy in front of Beardsley there?

Something doesn't compute. A Back To The Future moment? Alternative timeline created..


p.s. that incarnation of the First Division trophy in front of Kenny in the other pic someone posted was just uggghhh!!!!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1617 on: Yesterday at 12:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 12:35:22 pm
Eh? Is that the EFL Championship trophy in front of Beardsley there?

Something doesn't compute. A Back To The Future moment? Alternative timeline created..


p.s. that incarnation of the First Division trophy in front of Kenny in the other pic someone posted was just uggghhh!!!!

That's not Beardsley
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1618 on: Yesterday at 12:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:38:34 pm
That's not Beardsley
Nah, that's deffo him next to Magnum
Online rob1966

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1619 on: Yesterday at 12:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 12:35:22 pm
Eh? Is that the EFL Championship trophy in front of Beardsley there?

Something doesn't compute. A Back To The Future moment? Alternative timeline created..


p.s. that incarnation of the First Division trophy in front of Kenny in the other pic someone posted was just uggghhh!!!!

That  is a right Quantum Leap moment if Beardsley has gone back into Heighways body ;D

That was the Canon trophy when they sponsored the First Division, the Barclays trophy wasn't much better

Online duvva

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1620 on: Yesterday at 12:43:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:32:43 am
I've seen that twice. In my life I've seen us win 12 titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 league cups and this season is as big for me as 1977, when we went so close to winning the treble and won our first Big Ears.





God, people my age are fucking right spoilt bastards :lmao
Whats the trophy in front of Yossers mate Sammy

Fairly certain I had this poster on my wall, it also had a list of all the honours won in our history
Online dirkster

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1621 on: Yesterday at 12:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:38:34 pm
That's not Beardsley
Stevie Heighway isn't it?
Offline Morgana

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1622 on: Yesterday at 12:45:41 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1623 on: Yesterday at 12:58:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 12:43:50 pm
Whats the trophy in front of Yossers mate Sammy

Fairly certain I had this poster on my wall, it also had a list of all the honours won in our history

Bells Manager of the Year

Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 12:44:09 pm
Stevie Heighway isn't it?

Is indeed
Online duvva

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1624 on: Yesterday at 01:00:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:58:21 pm
Bells Manager of the Year


Cheers for that, had me stumped. Reckon they preferred the monthly award in the boot room
Online rob1966

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1625 on: Yesterday at 01:22:45 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 01:00:42 pm
Cheers for that, had me stumped. Reckon they preferred the monthly award in the boot room

My Dad took this from the Paddock, Bob being awarded the Trophy, think its the 1977/78 season

Online duvva

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1626 on: Yesterday at 01:30:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:22:45 pm
My Dad took this from the Paddock, Bob being awarded the Trophy, think its the 1977/78 season


Great old photo that. Always made me laugh the one with Bob surrounded by those massive bottles of Bells, must have won every single manager of the month that season
Online rob1966

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1627 on: Yesterday at 01:31:51 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 01:30:06 pm
Great old photo that. Always made me laugh the one with Bob surrounded by those massive bottles of Bells, must have won every single manager of the month that season

No wonder other Managers loved going in the Boot Room ;D
Online royhendo

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1628 on: Yesterday at 01:55:18 pm »
So happy.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1629 on: Yesterday at 02:24:39 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 01:55:18 pm
So happy.
more than you can believe?














p.s. I'll wash my mind out. Sorry for Pepluting the thread!
Offline Alf

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1630 on: Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm »
Buzzing, never took the defeat well in 2012, so delighted we avenged that yesterday.
Offline Johnny Foreigner

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1631 on: Yesterday at 11:15:26 pm »
I havent found it but it was the post of "follow the klopp plane" which was pretty fun - we had expectations but during my 40 years of following this clug; the 2-3 last seasons has been the highlight.. the football, klopp, the players - the decency - fight hard, do your best etc.. wonderful
Online vblfc

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1632 on: Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm »
Wish I knew how to start a thread. We need to enjoy every moment, every emotion of how close we are to this much spoke about quadruple. Still pretty unlikely to be sure, but lovely to be this close and still a little chance to believe. Ive seen us do so many amazing things in my lifetime, never seen us so close to some sort of mad perfection. 
These are the days. Klopp has brought us to a beautiful energy, an amazing level.  Feel proud to be a red.  Doesnt get much better than this.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1633 on: Today at 01:22:49 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm
Wish I knew how to start a thread. 

Click on the Liverpool FC Forum go button

Click New Topic red button...
Online Xink

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1634 on: Today at 01:33:22 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 10:20:42 am
Yeah I feel similar.

I'll be shit nervous before the CL final though, mainly because im going to it but also because that's the game that will probably decide if this season goes down in history properly. I think if we didn't get that over the line we'll still talk about this season for ever but lifting number 7 will make it the best season many of us will ever witness. The only thing that could top it is a double of title and CL one season or winning the title in a ridiculous fashion last minute winner to clinch it etc.
Yeah I second that :
The FA Cup for me was a nice bonus but it wont define our season.
The game in Paris ( rightly or wrongly) probably will. We will undoubtedly get chances but we cant continue to be as wasteful as we have been in the last few weeks
Offline Paul1611

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1635 on: Today at 02:08:42 pm »
So if we only end up with the 2 cups, coming second in the League and losing to Real, will you be disapointed?
Online M4tt

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1636 on: Today at 02:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 02:08:42 pm
So if we only end up with the 2 cups, coming second in the League and losing to Real, will you be disapointed?

I will be disappointed if we don't beat Real. Our best 11 if all are fit and motivated have the ability to put 3 away before half time against them.

I'm so up for that game, I can't wait. If we lose it and haven't won the league, I'll be happy for the 2 cups that we have won, but a loss in the CL final will overshadow it for me.

I really think we are beating Real. We just need to make sure we have our shooting boots on because we will get plenty of chances against them but if ever there's a game to put them away, it HAS to be this one

The revenge angle is so much more motivation that I can't feel any nerves about it. If I knew we couldn't do it, which is kind of how I felt in 2018, then I'd be nervous. But I've got so much faith in this team and I really want us to put them to the sword
Online lionel_messias

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1637 on: Today at 02:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 02:08:42 pm
So if we only end up with the 2 cups, coming second in the League and losing to Real, will you be disapointed?

Have loved the season so far, watching the games and just thinking about and talking about how good we are.

We are well capable of beating this Madrid side, so I won't think about anything else.


Paris will eclipse anything Man City do this season, in passion, in fan response and in mood everywhere there are Liverpool fans; and knowing us it will doubtless be 5-3 in extra time or something mad as well :)
