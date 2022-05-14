So if we only end up with the 2 cups, coming second in the League and losing to Real, will you be disapointed?



I will be disappointed if we don't beat Real. Our best 11 if all are fit and motivated have the ability to put 3 away before half time against them.I'm so up for that game, I can't wait. If we lose it and haven't won the league, I'll be happy for the 2 cups that we have won, but a loss in the CL final will overshadow it for me.I really think we are beating Real. We just need to make sure we have our shooting boots on because we will get plenty of chances against them but if ever there's a game to put them away, it HAS to be this oneThe revenge angle is so much more motivation that I can't feel any nerves about it. If I knew we couldn't do it, which is kind of how I felt in 2018, then I'd be nervous. But I've got so much faith in this team and I really want us to put them to the sword