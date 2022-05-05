« previous next »
Are you enjoying it?

Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 02:09:15 am
Quote from: jckliew on May  5, 2022, 01:10:03 am
Enjoy the capitulation of Manchester City.
Honestly, I do but on the side as I dont really give a flying fuck about them.

The chance of a quadruple, now, thats something else!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 02:12:46 am
Two big finals over the next four weeks... another four games in the league with a chance to win it all... what's not to enjoy.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 02:14:40 am
Tell you what I've been banging on about CLOBBERIN teams this season for so long I can't remember when I started and I think I've been happy with that a while

I hate them, but getting Real Madrid in the CL final has clicked something for me. That fixture is just so classic. It finally all feels.... Near. Tangible. Possible. It's not impossible, it's all so probable

I love the tension. The chaos. The static in the air. We really are doing all or nothing this season.

No matter what happens next, I won't have no regrets. It's a wonderful, wonderful, beautiful way to be
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 03:40:08 am
Quote from: ToneLa on May  5, 2022, 02:14:40 am
Tell you what I've been banging on about CLOBBERIN teams this season for so long I can't remember when I started and I think I've been happy with that a while

I hate them, but getting Real Madrid in the CL final has clicked something for me. That fixture is just so classic. It finally all feels.... Near. Tangible. Possible. It's not impossible, it's all so probable

I love the tension. The chaos. The static in the air. We really are doing all or nothing this season.

No matter what happens next, I won't have no regrets. It's a wonderful, wonderful, beautiful way to be

Its like destiny. Madrid are European Royalty and its a chance for revenge!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 08:09:17 am
Im enjoying reading the blue moon forum!  ;D ;D ;D
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 12:02:44 pm
An absolute must! What's not to enjoy here? This is it. It's the perfect set-up. We're back among the absolute giants in the game, going into the biggest game in European club football against the biggest football club that has ever existed - slight favorites. It's so different as compared to 2018, because this time it is how it's supposed to be. Lunatics in red are going to flood the city of Paris and make it another night of Anfield away from Anfield. Fookin love it.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 12:15:27 pm
Last night was such a relief. Not because Madrid arent capable of beating us, they obviously are. I can enjoy the build up now though. I hated those long weeks leading up to Spurs in 2019. Wondering if Harry Kane was going to be lifting the trophy. It would have been the same here with the likes of Sterling.

Instead we get the most iconic team of them all, a true heavyweight clash. The nervous excitement is kicking in already.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 12:21:37 pm
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on May  5, 2022, 08:09:17 am
Im enjoying reading the blue moon forum!  ;D ;D ;D
Fuck me - I took a look and they're pretty much on a par with the Bitters with some of the bile spouted :o... Which makes it EVEN MORE ENJOYABLE!!!  :lmao

Surreal season.

Successful or not, we're still in the hunt to do something that has never been done before by an English club and if you cannot sit back and get giddy with excitement at the thought of every game from now on in, then I can't help you.

I've done something that I've not done since the 80's and that's completely thrown logic and common sense out of the window by basically re-arranging my life to fit around the fixtures. I've been a fan for many years and done some stupidly obsessed things, but when I had kids thought that was all gone and thought myself as more commonsensical. Well, fuck that. I'm a Liverpool obsessed teenager again. I'm enthralled.

I don't care in many ways if we don't win all the trophies we have to go for (disappointed of course) as just to have that sheer excitement back again is phenominal. What a time to be a Red.

 
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 07:01:17 pm
We only played a couple of days ago, yet i'm starting to get withdrawal symptoms. Cant wait for Saturdee. what a season.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 12:23:33 pm
no

I'm RELISHING IT AAAAAAAA

Clomping round my house frothing at the mouth almost sometimes. It's the idea as much as anything else. There's running on fumes and there's running on dreams.

I'm dreaming big. Failure now wouldn't even hurt me. 2026 is a while away you do know.

I am doing alright but it is heartening to have in my back pocket that the club I have supported since I was born into it is this club
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 12:50:01 pm
Been an amazing season whatever happens now
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 01:40:01 pm
Yeah a mixture of proud, happy, emotional. Watching Jürgen fist pump the crowd just heightens it all as well (FA Cup semi final for example). ;D
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 01:48:11 pm
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on May  5, 2022, 08:09:17 am
Im enjoying reading the blue moon forum!  ;D ;D ;D

They really love calling us murderers, victims and dippers dont they on blue moon. Dank bunch and zero moderation. These forums need moderating to control the crack pots, but it seems being a crack pot is the norm on there. Whatever you say about other rival forums like red cafe, theyre moderated better and less vile. Hey ho
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 01:50:26 pm
To say Im enjoying it is an under statement. Its just a privilege to be a true Liverpool supporter. The hard times really frame the good times.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 02:01:41 pm
I feel Im lucky to be alive and get a Liverpool fan at this time.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 02:07:56 pm
Loving every minute (except, of course, the half time threads) and as soon as one game finishes I can't wait for the next game.

The only thing that could make it better would be getting hold of more tickets. I've mananged to get to a fair few games, but I want to go to more!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 11, 2022, 08:42:17 am
Was thinking about this during a morning scroll down various social media. There's so much bile and bitterness around, it's making me just want to tune into the games and stick on here and the various podcasters you know are on the right lines for the journey.

I never thought I'd get a feeling like this about the football again - it's like being 10 years old in 1984.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 11, 2022, 08:52:20 am
Give all the socials up. Completely toxic. Twitter has ruined the game as far as Im concerned.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 11, 2022, 08:57:16 am
It's good for wildlife and gardening, I've discovered. The tribal thing's not hit those subcultures yet :D
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 11, 2022, 09:18:10 am
Quote from: royhendo on May 11, 2022, 08:57:16 am
It's good for wildlife and gardening, I've discovered. The tribal thing's not hit those subcultures yet :D


Your perennials have grown faster than the average UK growth rate, despite a considerably lower spring rainfall this year  :o
#corrupt #bannedfertilsiers #doping
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 11, 2022, 09:52:57 am
Weedkiller Applications That Precede Unfortunate Events
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 11, 2022, 10:51:34 am
Quote from: meady1981 on May 11, 2022, 09:18:10 am
Your perennials have grown faster than the average UK growth rate, despite a considerably lower spring rainfall this year  :o
#corrupt #bannedfertilsiers #doping

Laughed out loud there. :D

Dry Stone Wallers against non-hydraulic mortars! #nosurrender
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 11, 2022, 10:52:30 am
Quote from: royhendo on May 11, 2022, 08:42:17 am
Was thinking about this during a morning scroll down various social media. There's so much bile and bitterness around, it's making me just want to tune into the games and stick on here and the various podcasters you know are on the right lines for the journey.

I never thought I'd get a feeling like this about the football again - it's like being 10 years old in 1984.

Agree with this and I tend to avoid a lot of social media. Don't watch Sky Sports news, don't listen to any punditry before during or after games, don't listen to TalkSport, don't listen to 5Live, don't buy a paper and don't generally read them online. A few podcasts and read the odd thing on The Athletic is all I really consume beyond watching the games and a bit on here.

Social media is the biggest issue though. The platform(s) were opinions get aired more readily and easily. It's not just opposition fans. It's a lot of our own fans that are the problem on social media. Social media has contributed to people becoming too entrenched in their positions. Too polarised when viewing anything, never mind football. People can easily find others with the same opinion to, in some way, validate their own opinions. It removes the idea of debate or a nuanced opinion. It moves more towards being proved right. Moving to a position were innocuous incidents or statistics are used as evidence to validate a pre-determined position.

Ultimately it means that when people view something about an opponent, people's opinions are very polarised and sometimes extreme. The tribalism takes over in a manner more exaggerated in the main than before social media. Every opposition team, player or manager needs to held up as a fraud, not as good as X, a nasty piece of work or someone who definitely hates you or your club. The same can be applied to anyone in the media and refs also. Every team's supporters think the refs and media are against them and support club X.

Even when commenting on their own team and players, many people on social media feel unwilling or unable to give someone the benefit of the doubt. There's always got to be a reason for any slight setback and all the better if that setback can be used to affirm their pre-determined opinions on a player, manger, squad depth or owners.

I'm pretty sanguine about Liverpool currently and I'm just enjoying the ride with limited outside noise. We've got a manager and staff who know what they are doing. A club that has a strategy in place that optimises our potential. An amazing playing squad who always go out there and give their best. Our major rivals are all struggling. Our new 'rivals' are not the same and I personally can't get that worked up about the likes of City, Arsenal Spurs or even Chelsea. I'm happy to block out the news of social media (and the media) and come to my own conclusions about our club and any opposition club, manager or player.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 11, 2022, 11:13:39 am
The issue is that the bile that is formed on social media rises up and affects behaviour in grounds, and increasingly in punditry were any attempt to be impartial has long been dispensed with which then in turn amplifies what goes on on social media.

The line between social and mainstream media have become increasingly blurred as the quality of mainstream media has sunk and increasing amounts of output are based on what people have said on socials. Fan media has fallen victim to this too and one of the things that put me off the Wrap were the almost constant references to social media.

The truly sad thing, overarching the corrosive influence directly on football, has been how effective football tribalism has been at dividing the people that should be uniting to get rid of this awful Government - but that's one for another forum.

I really do wish some of our fans would be a bit more disciplined in what they post because some of the stuff that I've seen re-posted is hugely embarrassing.

Back to the footy though. This is one of the best sides I've seen and irrespective of trophies won, the points totals have gone beyond most achieved by previous Liverpool sides.

Dry stone walling every day of the week. Mortar can fuck off and anyone that disagrees is a twat.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 11, 2022, 10:06:15 pm
It's probably a good idea not to watch any City games, or even spare a thought on them if they're not playing against us.

It's easy to cross the line from enjoying our journey to being obsessed with what they do.

You're in a much better place if you just focus on the former.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 11, 2022, 10:08:02 pm
Quote from: Midget on May 11, 2022, 10:06:15 pm
It's probably a good idea not to watch any City games, or even spare a thought on them if they're not playing against us.

It's easy to cross the line from enjoying our journey to being obsessed with what they do.

You're in a much better place if you just focus on the former.
Indeed. Every trophy and success is a joy, especially when competing against rampant cheating, which everyone is happy to turn a blind eye to, or actually normalise.

We could manage 90+ points 3 seasons in 4; something Ferguson's United only managed twice in a 38-game season. Our team has exceeded the boundaries of what a non-financially doped team can do. Winning #7 will make everyone feel much better anyway.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 12, 2022, 01:54:37 am
Although I don't enjoy the game as a whole these days, or the circus that surrounds it, I'm absolutely loving being a Liverpool fan just now.

I was lucky enough to be attending Anfield in Bill Shankly's last two years, and we all know what we witnessed with him and what came after him with Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny. I never thought anything could top all that. In many ways, nothing can. It was different times. A different era altogether. A more authentic and honest era too.

In many ways, for me, the game is gone now. But even in these horribly plastic times, I feel we are lucky to have one of the most authentic human beings alive today leading our club. That man means the world to me. He's something real in what feels like a virtual reality dystopian world these days. For me, he stands right alongside our greatest ever managers. What he's built here is simply staggering. This club spends what it earns. It stands on its own two feet. It wasn't so many years ago all we wanted was for the club to be competing. To just be in the mix at the business end of the season with something to play for. But look at us now. We've recently been champions of England, Europe and the entire bloody world. All at a time when the biggest sportswashing programme ever seen is operating just down the M62.

Here we are this season. Three cup finals, including the biggest of them all. To me, no matter how the table reads at the end of the season, it's Liverpool who are the League Champions. We are 20 points ahead of our nearest non-cheating rival. That tells us all we need to know about who is the best legitimate side in the country. We are the best clean team by absolutely miles. We have a club, a manager and a squad that is amazing. They have done us all proud and continue to do so.

One of my favourite songs on the old Spion Kop went ''Those were the days my friend....''  Well, yes, they really were, but if I may tweak it a little, I'd say that ''These are the days, my fiend....'' because they really are. We are living one of the best eras in our entire history, and we still have plenty of history to write yet, too...

We really, really need to enjoy this. It's special. It's rare, and it's ours.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 12, 2022, 08:49:40 am
I enjoy us

Our identity, our football, our spirit, our morality

I enjoy Liverpool FC
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 12, 2022, 08:54:02 am
Yep.

At 14 points behind my heart let go of the title, I didn't want to hear about any possible chance we had. All this has been a massive bonus but I never really thought City would drop enough for us to get in this position, never mind for us to actually get in such form that we can take advantage. Incredible second half to the season in the league, and was starting to creep in that we might actually do it, but you can't do much when a team cheats their way to having their 2 best central defenders injured and still leaving a £41million player on the bench, sitting next to a player they signed for £100million because people think he is good looking.

I'm just enjoying knowing that our fans have had one final already, and have 2 more coming up - what a treat, some great memories to be made. That's what we do, we make memories.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 12, 2022, 09:02:16 am
I would be gutted right now if we weren't in the CL final.

I'd probably be very very worried if we had City in it too, but I'm at ease with not winning the League, so long as we eclipse them with the treble.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 12, 2022, 09:46:10 am
Quote from: royhendo on May 11, 2022, 08:42:17 am
Was thinking about this during a morning scroll down various social media. There's so much bile and bitterness around, it's making me just want to tune into the games and stick on here and the various podcasters you know are on the right lines for the journey.

I never thought I'd get a feeling like this about the football again - it's like being 10 years old in 1984.

Thats al Ive done for the last couple of years. Just here, a select few RAWK and ex RAWK loons on Twitter and The Anfield Wrap. No longer arsed about opinions from neutral journos or fans, or opposition ones. Gets me too wound up. Im happy in my bubble.

Same with watching these days. Will watch out games but no City ones really. Not arsed about many others, I get too annoyed by seeing anyone else happy. :D

But watching us is almost always a pleasure and I hope we get our due rewards over the next couple of weeks.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 12, 2022, 09:46:11 am
I think the last time I posted in this thread...before we won PL saying that if we did I would not be as intense about footy after that win was in the bag.

I can definitively say that's true now...I don't get so desperately annoyed by defeats....trying to analyse to death the whys of it all...I am actually enjoying when we do well alot more and everything surrounding the game is not as big a priority in my spare time as it used to be. Life helped with that last bit to be honest....

It was shit seeing City winning the last couple games (didn't watch just saw score updates), knowing they will almost definitely win the title. But with 2 cup finals to play for and a few more years of Jurgen in the bag. I can't say I'm not enjoying it right now...I want him to leave with atleast 2 more PL wins.

I have a friend who has never been into message boards, twitter, podcasts etc. just the game. And he can't get his head around the fact we haven't won more than 1 title with our supposed best-team ever. He honestly gets pissed off about this, and I agree its frustrating, knowing that its because of Saudi that its not happening for us...that's what modern football is. Money and greed. Doesn't make it any better but unless you are a well oiled machine backed by unlimited wealth - you shouldn't even dream of winning back to back titles with ease - and in this country there are now 3 of those clubs (Chelsea have dropped off for now leaving just United, City and Newcastle)

I used to be him, now I won't let myself be and I'm fucking glad.

We are competing year in year out when we really shouldn't be, and still winning major honours. Whether this is the best ever Liverpool team or not I don't know, but they are a damn good one and I appreciate these last few years when times have been hard especially. It's been a very timely return to our perch.


Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 12, 2022, 05:49:39 pm
Ive enjoyed our games and maintaining the hope of a quadruple until yesterday. Honestly, I think its probably best to ignore anything to do with Man City until we have to face them. I still think the fact that teams try so hard to beat us yet roll over and spread for them is one of the things that make us tough to beat in the CL while theyre as weak as piss. But it bothers me to no end that no one in the media has pointed it out or discussed how much it undermines the integrity of the league.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 12, 2022, 11:53:17 pm
I am in love with the spirit of a club

It transcends the corporation behind it

It's shared often by others who also see it

It's most evident in the way we play, and the mentality of everyone from the manager on down, and how this sits versus the lineage of memories of experience of the same from my own past and that of others including my family

Enjoy might not even be the word. I'm living it
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 09:35:09 pm
No, we should be scoring all our pensrubbish.

Up the reds!!!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 09:36:41 pm
Its going ok isnt it
