Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 02:09:15 am
Quote from: jckliew on May  5, 2022, 01:10:03 am
Enjoy the capitulation of Manchester City.
Honestly, I do but on the side as I dont really give a flying fuck about them.

The chance of a quadruple, now, thats something else!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 02:12:46 am
Two big finals over the next four weeks... another four games in the league with a chance to win it all... what's not to enjoy.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 02:14:40 am
Tell you what I've been banging on about CLOBBERIN teams this season for so long I can't remember when I started and I think I've been happy with that a while

I hate them, but getting Real Madrid in the CL final has clicked something for me. That fixture is just so classic. It finally all feels.... Near. Tangible. Possible. It's not impossible, it's all so probable

I love the tension. The chaos. The static in the air. We really are doing all or nothing this season.

No matter what happens next, I won't have no regrets. It's a wonderful, wonderful, beautiful way to be
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 03:40:08 am
Quote from: ToneLa on May  5, 2022, 02:14:40 am
Tell you what I've been banging on about CLOBBERIN teams this season for so long I can't remember when I started and I think I've been happy with that a while

I hate them, but getting Real Madrid in the CL final has clicked something for me. That fixture is just so classic. It finally all feels.... Near. Tangible. Possible. It's not impossible, it's all so probable

I love the tension. The chaos. The static in the air. We really are doing all or nothing this season.

No matter what happens next, I won't have no regrets. It's a wonderful, wonderful, beautiful way to be

Its like destiny. Madrid are European Royalty and its a chance for revenge!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 08:09:17 am
Im enjoying reading the blue moon forum!  ;D ;D ;D
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 12:02:44 pm
An absolute must! What's not to enjoy here? This is it. It's the perfect set-up. We're back among the absolute giants in the game, going into the biggest game in European club football against the biggest football club that has ever existed - slight favorites. It's so different as compared to 2018, because this time it is how it's supposed to be. Lunatics in red are going to flood the city of Paris and make it another night of Anfield away from Anfield. Fookin love it.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 12:15:27 pm
Last night was such a relief. Not because Madrid arent capable of beating us, they obviously are. I can enjoy the build up now though. I hated those long weeks leading up to Spurs in 2019. Wondering if Harry Kane was going to be lifting the trophy. It would have been the same here with the likes of Sterling.

Instead we get the most iconic team of them all, a true heavyweight clash. The nervous excitement is kicking in already.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 12:21:37 pm
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on May  5, 2022, 08:09:17 am
Im enjoying reading the blue moon forum!  ;D ;D ;D
Fuck me - I took a look and they're pretty much on a par with the Bitters with some of the bile spouted :o... Which makes it EVEN MORE ENJOYABLE!!!  :lmao

Surreal season.

Successful or not, we're still in the hunt to do something that has never been done before by an English club and if you cannot sit back and get giddy with excitement at the thought of every game from now on in, then I can't help you.

I've done something that I've not done since the 80's and that's completely thrown logic and common sense out of the window by basically re-arranging my life to fit around the fixtures. I've been a fan for many years and done some stupidly obsessed things, but when I had kids thought that was all gone and thought myself as more commonsensical. Well, fuck that. I'm a Liverpool obsessed teenager again. I'm enthralled.

I don't care in many ways if we don't win all the trophies we have to go for (disappointed of course) as just to have that sheer excitement back again is phenominal. What a time to be a Red.

 
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 5, 2022, 07:01:17 pm
We only played a couple of days ago, yet i'm starting to get withdrawal symptoms. Cant wait for Saturdee. what a season.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 12:23:33 pm
no

I'm RELISHING IT AAAAAAAA

Clomping round my house frothing at the mouth almost sometimes. It's the idea as much as anything else. There's running on fumes and there's running on dreams.

I'm dreaming big. Failure now wouldn't even hurt me. 2026 is a while away you do know.

I am doing alright but it is heartening to have in my back pocket that the club I have supported since I was born into it is this club
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 12:50:01 pm
Been an amazing season whatever happens now
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 01:40:01 pm
Yeah a mixture of proud, happy, emotional. Watching Jürgen fist pump the crowd just heightens it all as well (FA Cup semi final for example). ;D
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 01:48:11 pm
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on May  5, 2022, 08:09:17 am
Im enjoying reading the blue moon forum!  ;D ;D ;D

They really love calling us murderers, victims and dippers dont they on blue moon. Dank bunch and zero moderation. These forums need moderating to control the crack pots, but it seems being a crack pot is the norm on there. Whatever you say about other rival forums like red cafe, theyre moderated better and less vile. Hey ho
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 01:50:26 pm
To say Im enjoying it is an under statement. Its just a privilege to be a true Liverpool supporter. The hard times really frame the good times.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 02:01:41 pm
I feel Im lucky to be alive and get a Liverpool fan at this time.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
May 7, 2022, 02:07:56 pm
Loving every minute (except, of course, the half time threads) and as soon as one game finishes I can't wait for the next game.

The only thing that could make it better would be getting hold of more tickets. I've mananged to get to a fair few games, but I want to go to more!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 08:42:17 am
Was thinking about this during a morning scroll down various social media. There's so much bile and bitterness around, it's making me just want to tune into the games and stick on here and the various podcasters you know are on the right lines for the journey.

I never thought I'd get a feeling like this about the football again - it's like being 10 years old in 1984.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 08:52:20 am
Give all the socials up. Completely toxic. Twitter has ruined the game as far as Im concerned.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 08:57:16 am
It's good for wildlife and gardening, I've discovered. The tribal thing's not hit those subcultures yet :D
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 09:18:10 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:57:16 am
It's good for wildlife and gardening, I've discovered. The tribal thing's not hit those subcultures yet :D


Your perennials have grown faster than the average UK growth rate, despite a considerably lower spring rainfall this year  :o
#corrupt #bannedfertilsiers #doping
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 09:52:57 am
Weedkiller Applications That Precede Unfortunate Events
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 10:51:34 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:18:10 am
Your perennials have grown faster than the average UK growth rate, despite a considerably lower spring rainfall this year  :o
#corrupt #bannedfertilsiers #doping

Laughed out loud there. :D

Dry Stone Wallers against non-hydraulic mortars! #nosurrender
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 10:52:30 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:42:17 am
Was thinking about this during a morning scroll down various social media. There's so much bile and bitterness around, it's making me just want to tune into the games and stick on here and the various podcasters you know are on the right lines for the journey.

I never thought I'd get a feeling like this about the football again - it's like being 10 years old in 1984.

Agree with this and I tend to avoid a lot of social media. Don't watch Sky Sports news, don't listen to any punditry before during or after games, don't listen to TalkSport, don't listen to 5Live, don't buy a paper and don't generally read them online. A few podcasts and read the odd thing on The Athletic is all I really consume beyond watching the games and a bit on here.

Social media is the biggest issue though. The platform(s) were opinions get aired more readily and easily. It's not just opposition fans. It's a lot of our own fans that are the problem on social media. Social media has contributed to people becoming too entrenched in their positions. Too polarised when viewing anything, never mind football. People can easily find others with the same opinion to, in some way, validate their own opinions. It removes the idea of debate or a nuanced opinion. It moves more towards being proved right. Moving to a position were innocuous incidents or statistics are used as evidence to validate a pre-determined position.

Ultimately it means that when people view something about an opponent, people's opinions are very polarised and sometimes extreme. The tribalism takes over in a manner more exaggerated in the main than before social media. Every opposition team, player or manager needs to held up as a fraud, not as good as X, a nasty piece of work or someone who definitely hates you or your club. The same can be applied to anyone in the media and refs also. Every team's supporters think the refs and media are against them and support club X.

Even when commenting on their own team and players, many people on social media feel unwilling or unable to give someone the benefit of the doubt. There's always got to be a reason for any slight setback and all the better if that setback can be used to affirm their pre-determined opinions on a player, manger, squad depth or owners.

I'm pretty sanguine about Liverpool currently and I'm just enjoying the ride with limited outside noise. We've got a manager and staff who know what they are doing. A club that has a strategy in place that optimises our potential. An amazing playing squad who always go out there and give their best. Our major rivals are all struggling. Our new 'rivals' are not the same and I personally can't get that worked up about the likes of City, Arsenal Spurs or even Chelsea. I'm happy to block out the news of social media (and the media) and come to my own conclusions about our club and any opposition club, manager or player.
