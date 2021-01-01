« previous next »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:10:03 am
Enjoy the capitulation of Manchester City.
Honestly, I do but on the side as I dont really give a flying fuck about them.

The chance of a quadruple, now, thats something else!
Two big finals over the next four weeks... another four games in the league with a chance to win it all... what's not to enjoy.
Tell you what I've been banging on about CLOBBERIN teams this season for so long I can't remember when I started and I think I've been happy with that a while

I hate them, but getting Real Madrid in the CL final has clicked something for me. That fixture is just so classic. It finally all feels.... Near. Tangible. Possible. It's not impossible, it's all so probable

I love the tension. The chaos. The static in the air. We really are doing all or nothing this season.

No matter what happens next, I won't have no regrets. It's a wonderful, wonderful, beautiful way to be
Its like destiny. Madrid are European Royalty and its a chance for revenge!
