Tell you what I've been banging on about CLOBBERIN teams this season for so long I can't remember when I started and I think I've been happy with that a while



I hate them, but getting Real Madrid in the CL final has clicked something for me. That fixture is just so classic. It finally all feels.... Near. Tangible. Possible. It's not impossible, it's all so probable



I love the tension. The chaos. The static in the air. We really are doing all or nothing this season.



No matter what happens next, I won't have no regrets. It's a wonderful, wonderful, beautiful way to be