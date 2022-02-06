« previous next »
Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?  (Read 119276 times)

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1400 on: February 6, 2022, 08:05:33 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on February  6, 2022, 02:36:38 pm
Thoroughly enjoyed today's game.

This many skillful attacking players in the same squad is slightly ridiculous.

Harvey, Diaz, Bobby, Jota, with Mo and Sadio to comeback soon...I don't remember anything like this. Next game can't come soon enough.

I agree. Plus we are still in contention for all 4 trophies. This month is what it's all about. A cup final, we've advanced another round in the FA Cup, our Champions League journey through the knockout stages begins, and we get back to business in the league with some timely reinforcements in the way of a new signing, a few injury returnees, and two of our best players returning from AFCON (one as champion). What a time to support this wonderful club.
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,566
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 02:04:37 pm »
Us flying. City slipping. On for the CL. Won a cup. Chelsea getting ruined, Ev going down, MUFC screwing up succession planning still.

Am I enjoying it? Very.

Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 03:06:20 pm »
Pressure is off us as weve won a trophy and have got the monkey off our back with the 2020 PL win so can just really soak it in this time. 18/19 race was enjoyable but not at the same time.

Whatever happens this season weve done well to be there in every competition coming up to April.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,628
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 03:21:06 pm »
Still hate football, hate the corruption and especially the outright open cheating that c*nts like Kavanagh are doing, but obviously loving the season from a purely LFC perspective.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,633
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 04:17:35 pm »
Its wierd, i was really enjoying the season until the Carabao final, just cant enjoy those games....its either a massive high or a massive low, but since then and even though we won the cup, each game has my stomach in knots.....in my head, we are a shoe-in to lose and city are a shoe in to win, that 3 point gap turns back into 6 points, we can't beat them at their place etc and so on.  I couldn't enjoy Palace taking points off City until a second after the whistle because i was just expecting them to pull something out of the bag.

Now we are closing in on this being a very tight race, each game brings its challenges, and when you hear commentators almost saying its a 1 point gap.....it really isn't and Arteta will make this a tough game, our next league game is Watford, well thats a guarantee isn't it......unless they put in their one in ten performance......

Am i enjoying it?  Yes, as much as i'm dreading it!!!
Logged

Offline oldman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 06:36:45 pm »
yes enjoying watching this wonderful football team - just pissed that with competent officials we would be at least 4 point clear of city.

the refs ( like they use to be with united ) are worth 6 to 10 points a year for city
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,572
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 07:04:29 pm »
Oh for sure. After the tough season last year with no crowds and all the difficulties on and off the pitch last season, this season I've decided to just enjoy and soak it in whatever happens.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,399
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 09:26:29 pm »
Me and my City mate have decided we're going in an underground pub with no telly or signal for the Etihad match.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,086
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:26:29 pm
Me and my City mate have decided we're going in an underground pub with no telly or signal for the Etihad match.
You're a pair of Likely Lads...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,883
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 11:10:33 pm »
Yes, yes. Very much yes. Enjoying it to the hilt.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 11:25:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:21:06 pm
Still hate football, hate the corruption and especially the outright open cheating that c*nts like Kavanagh are doing, but obviously loving the season from a purely LFC perspective.
Him and Tierney have been found out now, to many coincidences of them helping City in multiple games involving them and and fucking us over with outrageous decisions.

Everyone on the media was in unison that Kavanagh fucked that up and on purpose, and his greater Manchester roots are well known now after that.

That apology was out of character from Riley who has a massive ego and thinks he can do no wrong, i think the PL must have had words with PGMOL after that Everton City game, and both dickheads will not be involved in any games with City and Us during this title run in.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:30:50 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,518
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 11:26:28 pm »
If we were to win the quadruple, nothing could ever top that. We would have completed football as we know it.

This is the best football team I will probably ever see in my lifetime (aged 31). They deserve another league title and CL under Klopp at they very least but you have to go out and earn it. Enjoy the ride as this might be the best it ever gets!
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"
