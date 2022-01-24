« previous next »
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1360 on: January 24, 2022, 01:20:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 24, 2022, 12:05:48 pm
I enjoy watching the team, hate football.

Its hard to love it anymore with the downright corruption across all levels of the game, its shite.

very much in the same boat

i just watch for the team. the VAR's, pundits, human rights abusing takeovers are slowly making me love it less every second.  I try to stay away from the twitter and clickbaits but try to keep updated more on the tactical analysis which is way more interesting.
Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1361 on: January 24, 2022, 01:34:33 pm »
It's great - basically got my bank balance running on empty but prefer that over being knocked out of trophies!
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1362 on: January 24, 2022, 01:42:33 pm »
Was thinking about how much Ive enjoyed the Milk Cup the last few years. The games have been entertaining, the added sense of pride when the kids win and the gung-ho I dont really give a shit if we lose vibe makes me enjoy it a lot more. Im usually so nervous. Plus the crowd usually seem made up of people that dont usually get to go. Id take a league cup game over a FA cup one these days I think.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1363 on: January 24, 2022, 01:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 24, 2022, 10:36:15 am
Odd reaction to yesterday's result from a gaggle of reds.

Some not happy about our penalty...like that should really matter.

Some complaining about the midfield.

Some annoyed about the defensive issues.

Possibly all fair enough, but it's a tad glass half empty, isn't it? Of course offer critique and observations, but the constant barrage of negativity from some is a strange one given the healthy state of the season. Even more incredible given how badly we have been hit by covid, injuries and Afcon. Winning on Thursday in London and doing it again 3 days later is so impressive given the context.

Are you enjoying it? Maybe you are. Some seem to not be...

Haha I've just had a massive rant about this in the transfer thread.

Fuck sake, it's like people can't see the joy because we aren't battering all and sundry.

Does my freaking head in!!
Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1364 on: January 24, 2022, 01:50:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 24, 2022, 12:05:48 pm
I enjoy watching the team, hate football.

Its hard to love it anymore with the downright corruption across all levels of the game, its shite.
What pisses me off the most is knowing that this wonderful team is being cheated out of glory. I love the fact these lads and manager keep going though and could yet upset the oil cheats' applecart. The prospect of knocking them out of the CL en route to us winning it has me giddy.
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1365 on: January 24, 2022, 01:54:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 24, 2022, 01:43:40 pm
Haha I've just had a massive rant about this in the transfer thread.

Fuck sake, it's like people can't see the joy because we aren't battering all and sundry.

Does my freaking head in!!

Stop reading what c*nts say.
Does wonders.
Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1366 on: January 24, 2022, 02:42:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 24, 2022, 12:05:48 pm
I enjoy watching the team, hate football.

Its hard to love it anymore with the downright corruption across all levels of the game, its shite.

This is me.

I hate football. I never watch any of it now, except our games.

City, Chelsea, Newcastle and PSG - I'd fucking love to see their stadiums get blown to bits (when empty) and their owners shot in a rocket to the moon. They destroyed something I loved and took a major passion out of my life and I want bad things for them.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline FLRed67

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1367 on: January 24, 2022, 02:51:09 pm »
Yup. Just realized how classy that away kit is.

Retro without being outdated. White without being white. Interesting without being cluttered.

I hope we wear it when we play Bayern in St. Petersburg in May.

Can we keep it for next season, also?
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,387
  • Indefatigability
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1368 on: January 24, 2022, 02:55:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 24, 2022, 01:43:40 pm
Haha I've just had a massive rant about this in the transfer thread.

Fuck sake, it's like people can't see the joy because we aren't battering all and sundry.

Does my freaking head in!!
For some, a distortion has taken place for what success should look like. Absolute perfection is the requirement...but only if that perfection is reached with a handful of world-stage superstars

The fact that PSG have gone down that road and look a bit aimless isn't an important point on this, apparently.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1369 on: January 24, 2022, 03:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 24, 2022, 02:55:34 pm
For some, a distortion has taken place for what success should look like. Absolute perfection is the requirement...but only if that perfection is reached with a handful of world-stage superstars

The fact that PSG have gone down that road and look a bit aimless isn't an important point on this, apparently.

Nothing in life is perfect so it's impossible to achieve.
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1370 on: January 24, 2022, 03:12:49 pm »
I'm definitely enjoying it!  We're seeing a side winning loads of games, scoring loads of goals, playing really entertaining football, and still challenging in all 4 major competitions.  And best of all we have fans back and a proper atmosphere in the stadiums.  If you are concentrating on what this side is doing 'badly' then you need to reassess what makes football enjoyable IMO.

But there are still many things to dislike about football in general though.  The greed of UEFA and FIFA, sportswashing, fans descending back to the bad old days of stadium invasions and throwing stuff at players, VAR still being sh*t, the incompetence of all governing bodies around Covid and postponing games, TV punditry continuing to sink to all time low standards, and of course the cesspool that is Twitter and what passes for being a football 'fan' these days.
Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1371 on: January 24, 2022, 03:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on January 24, 2022, 03:12:49 pm
I'm definitely enjoying it!  We're seeing a side winning loads of games, scoring loads of goals, playing really entertaining football, and still challenging in all 4 major competitions.  And best of all we have fans back and a proper atmosphere in the stadiums.  If you are concentrating on what this side is doing 'badly' then you need to reassess what makes football enjoyable IMO.

But there are still many things to dislike about football in general though.  The greed of UEFA and FIFA, sportswashing, fans descending back to the bad old days of stadium invasions and throwing stuff at players, VAR still being sh*t, the incompetence of all governing bodies around Covid and postponing games, TV punditry continuing to sink to all time low standards, and of course the cesspool that is Twitter and what passes for being a football 'fan' these days.
Just think of twitter as a one armed bandit that you are putting lifecoins in to (not just you, everyone who goes in there daily). If you walk away from the machine that has a fixed payout that it always will be, you get more life back to do nicer things with.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1372 on: January 24, 2022, 03:27:45 pm »
Quote from: wige on January 24, 2022, 11:40:27 am
I mean, it's also possibly to think it wasn't a pen, to say that without it being a moan and to be delighted that it was given. Which is pretty much where I am.

To answer the question - yes, I'm enjoying it. We're in a cup final. We're an exceptional team. The stadiums are full and our fans are in full/fine voice. There's an outside change of the title and that means every game matters. Night and day from this point a year ago when everything felt like a chore.
That's fair comment. Where I was coming from was that I think there's a section of fans that will take the commentators lead and base their opinion of what the likes of Carragher says.

I have to say though in terms of enjoying it that I'm struggling a bit.
I love the game of football, and the club will always be a big part of my life, but it's the circus that surrounds the game combined with the awful governance of it that really turns me off it. The manufactured controversy around the pen yesterday is a great example of that circus.

For me maybe it was a bit it was soft, but the refs have made their bed with some of the others that they have given, so on that basis it's a pen every time. If we just look at the ones we've suffered against us,  I'm thinking any pen won by Kane, the Brighton one, the Burnley one, the last 2 that Everton have had against us, the One against Gomez v City. If they are the threshold for penalty, I'm not having anyone that says it isn't, especially pundits that deliberately ignore the ones they've tied themselves up in knots to justify.
Offline FLRed67

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1373 on: January 24, 2022, 03:33:26 pm »
Enjoy the EPL while you can, because the amount of money in the game and it's global influence meant it was always going to attract the wrong type of people who took it over to pursue various agendas and interests completely unrelated to sport.

As has happened with the Olympic Games and the sports leagues across the "pond".



Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1374 on: January 24, 2022, 07:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 24, 2022, 10:36:15 am
Odd reaction to yesterday's result from a gaggle of reds.

Some not happy about our penalty...like that should really matter.

Some complaining about the midfield.

Some annoyed about the defensive issues.

Possibly all fair enough, but it's a tad glass half empty, isn't it? Of course offer critique and observations, but the constant barrage of negativity from some is a strange one given the healthy state of the season. Even more incredible given how badly we have been hit by covid, injuries and Afcon. Winning on Thursday in London and doing it again 3 days later is so impressive given the context.

Are you enjoying it? Maybe you are. Some seem to not be...

The no fans and shambolic VAR season was an all-time low for me. Only Klopp and LFC kept me interested in the game.

I'm enjoying this season more though, but that also has to do with the fact I've totally binned off pundits, MotD, Sky and I don't have Twitter and Facebook. It's just watch LFC then turn off. I enjoy Liverpool FC but I don't enjoy the circus that is football anymore.

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline redmark

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1375 on: January 24, 2022, 07:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 24, 2022, 07:15:13 pm
The no fans and shambolic VAR season was an all-time low for me. Only Klopp and LFC kept me interested in the game.

I'm enjoying this season more though, but that also has to do with the fact I've totally binned off pundits, MotD, Sky and I don't have Twitter and Facebook. It's just watch LFC then turn off. I enjoy Liverpool FC but I don't enjoy the circus that is football anymore.
Skipping pre- and post-match definitely helps. I'll watch motd to keep an idea of how others are playing, but take pundits with an entire pillar of salt.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1376 on: January 25, 2022, 01:11:18 am »
Quote from: redmark on January 24, 2022, 07:35:15 pm
Skipping pre- and post-match definitely helps. I'll watch motd to keep an idea of how others are playing, but take pundits with an entire pillar of salt.
Not just with the football circus, but with life in general I think it pays to learn how to filter. We are bombarded every waking hour with shite from all directions and different media. If we take it all in we get burnt out by it and overwhelmed by it. So filtering out the shite we can't be arsed with certainly helps with enjoying the stuff we do care about.

We all have varying limits, but once we recognise them and stick to them I think it leaves room for enjoyment. For me, all I care about in the game now is LFC and Klopp. I've pretty much filtered most other aspects associated with the game out now, apart from chatting in here, of course.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline timmit

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1377 on: January 25, 2022, 01:19:50 am »
I dont see how you cant enjoy it right now. Two defeats all season, a chance of the title, a cup final plus Europe and FA cup too. The key is to try to stay off social media. My resolution is to spend more time on here and try to avoid the cesspit that is football twitter.

I know its not a race to the bottom but if your not enjoying this, imagine being an Evertonian right now.
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1378 on: January 25, 2022, 05:12:37 am »
I know the US version of The Office might not be all that popular here, but there's a quote from Andy that goes, "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them."

That definitely applies to us know. In 2.5 years time, barring a miracle, Klopp will be gone. Who knows who'll replace him, maybe they'll be as good, if not better, but odds are there will be a downturn in our fortunes for a bit. So just enjoy the next couple years as much as you possibly can, so you don't realize too late how good you actually had it.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline bradders1011

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1379 on: January 25, 2022, 10:12:53 am »
Loving watching us (except the 20 minutes every game where we look like Oldham) but as others have said, the rest of the sport is hollowing out.

We've done English football such a huge favour the past 5 years by challenging City and papering over the cracks that a rampant Guardiola stroll to every title by March would expose. The first half of the 2010s was decent for competitiveness with Chelsea, United, City and Leicester winning the league and a few different cup winners but the decade could have been so much more varied and interesting had City (and to an extent Chelsea) not strangled it. If we fluff Klopp's replacement and the squad overhaul, I can only see the 2020s being a string of City wins. Maybe then, when the golden goose is on life support, the PL will do something.

Of course, April 2027's Grand Slam Super Sunday Title Showdown between Newcastle and City at the Saudia Airlines Arena will show everything rosy in the garden.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline stewy17

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1380 on: January 25, 2022, 10:19:38 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 25, 2022, 10:12:53 am
Loving watching us (except the 20 minutes every game where we look like Oldham) but as others have said, the rest of the sport is hollowing out.

We've done English football such a huge favour the past 5 years by challenging City and papering over the cracks that a rampant Guardiola stroll to every title by March would expose. The first half of the 2010s was decent for competitiveness with Chelsea, United, City and Leicester winning the league and a few different cup winners but the decade could have been so much more varied and interesting had City (and to an extent Chelsea) not strangled it. If we fluff Klopp's replacement and the squad overhaul, I can only see the 2020s being a string of City wins. Maybe then, when the golden goose is on life support, the PL will do something.

Of course, April 2027's Grand Slam Super Sunday Title Showdown between Newcastle and City at the Saudia Airlines Arena will show everything rosy in the garden.

By the time Klopp goes and if we do fall away badly then the Saudi project will be in full swing and I'm sure Chelsea will still be about. Liverpool Arsenal and United will still be Liverpool Arsenal and United even if neither of us can really challenge so there will be the myth of competitiveness and no other league will have so many "strong" clubs.

The PL will do fuck all about it and we'll have to listen to Sky describing the new rivalry between City and Newcastle being "born out of success" like the city chelsea game was described last weekend.
Offline timmit

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1381 on: January 25, 2022, 11:53:23 am »
I think thats very much right.

If the Saudi's do get it right with Newcastle then this may be as good s it gets for us for a while. Everything is cyclical blah blah blah, but you do worry a bit once the manager here moves on. So lets just enjoy the ride now. Its really not that bad is it?
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Offline Fitzy.

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1382 on: January 25, 2022, 12:11:51 pm »
Quote from: timmit on January 25, 2022, 01:19:50 am

I know its not a race to the bottom but if your not enjoying this, imagine being an Evertonian right now.
The odd thing is that there are a decent number of online fans who think that Liverpool are permanently on the cusp of disaster. By always predicting a terrible downturn you're always going to not enjoy it.

If we win the treble this season, Twitter will be filled with daft lads complaining that we did it on a shoestring and that next season will be a disaster without Haaland or <insert player X>.

Weird.
Offline Slippers

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1383 on: January 25, 2022, 12:22:38 pm »
I'm really enjoying the fact that the entire world has suddenly decided refereeing standards are at an all time low following our penalty on Sunday.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1384 on: January 25, 2022, 12:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on January 25, 2022, 12:22:38 pm
I'm really enjoying the fact that the entire world has suddenly decided refereeing standards are at an all time low following our penalty on Sunday.
Well, two years ago the PL standard was at an all time low following Liverpool's procession.

Wonder what the pattern is...
Offline Red_Rich

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1385 on: January 25, 2022, 01:27:25 pm »
Quote from: timmit on January 25, 2022, 01:19:50 am
I dont see how you cant enjoy it right now. Two defeats all season, a chance of the title, a cup final plus Europe and FA cup too. The key is to try to stay off social media. My resolution is to spend more time on here and try to avoid the cesspit that is football twitter.


That's actually incredible when you really think about it properly.  34 games this season in league and cups .. only 2 defeats.

W24 D8 L2  *(That's counting Leicester 3-3 as a draw when really it's a win as we went through)

What with Covid disruption, AFCON and some injuries, that's an excellent record!
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Red_Rich

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1386 on: January 25, 2022, 01:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 25, 2022, 12:37:42 pm
Well, two years ago the PL standard was at an all time low following Liverpool's procession.

Wonder what the pattern is...


And not forgetting - matches getting cancelled for COVID reached an all-time piss-take low when we postponed the Arsenal 1st leg.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Raid

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1387 on: January 25, 2022, 01:53:46 pm »
If you just look at our team, then yes, absolutely. Abu Dhabi distort things, a draw feels like a defeat and a defeat can feel like the end of the world.

But we've been mighty impressive at times, in a Cup final, into the last 16 of Europe again and still within sight of the top of the table. Plus we hammered both Everton and United away.

We're entering the period of the season that we all watch the sport for, Anfield European nights and a possible title race still. Bring it on.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1388 on: January 25, 2022, 02:09:18 pm »
It wasn't that many years ago when most of us would have been happy to simply see us challenging again. Well, where we are now is light years ahead of that. What we've achieved under Klopp is simply astonishing. The football landscape has been distorted so much by the sports wash vehicles in that time too, yet here we are, still competing and still challenging. Not only that, actually reaching finals and winning trophies too. Given the circumstances, that is staggering.

We've come a long way in a short time. We've gone from being pretty much out of everything after Christmas and lamenting never really challenging, to being right in the thick of things at the sharp end of the season and lamenting little more than drawing a few games. Maybe we should be enjoying it even more than we are doing?
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1389 on: January 25, 2022, 02:40:24 pm »
Love watching Liverpool, as they are, but detest a lot about modern football. I am glad the Rugby League season returns in a couple of weeks because it gives me faith in how sport can be when not spoiled by idiots, egos, money and corruption.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1390 on: January 25, 2022, 07:42:30 pm »
I love this club and just last night I had a dream about going to Anfield and woke up happy

Football? corrupt sportswashed crap ruined at the top to punish the bottom

In a way that makes it more fun. In the sense being the good guy versus a dark army.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1391 on: January 26, 2022, 07:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 25, 2022, 02:09:18 pm
It wasn't that many years ago when most of us would have been happy to simply see us challenging again. Well, where we are now is light years ahead of that. What we've achieved under Klopp is simply astonishing. The football landscape has been distorted so much by the sports wash vehicles in that time too, yet here we are, still competing and still challenging. Not only that, actually reaching finals and winning trophies too. Given the circumstances, that is staggering.

We've come a long way in a short time. We've gone from being pretty much out of everything after Christmas and lamenting never really challenging, to being right in the thick of things at the sharp end of the season and lamenting little more than drawing a few games. Maybe we should be enjoying it even more than we are doing?
It really wasn't so long ago that our season was effectively over in January was it? Under Klopp I think almost every single season has had something on the line for our last games.

15/16 - European final
16/17 - Last day must win for CL qualification
17/18 - Last day must win for CL plus a CL final!
18/19 - Last day title tilt plus CL final
19/20 - Rather dull last few games, can't recall why 😂
20/21 - Last day must win CL qualification

Not bad 🙂

Offline Macphisto80

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1392 on: January 28, 2022, 05:49:24 pm »
Was talking to my brother who's a lifetime Red the other day and he brought up Salah and the current situation regarding his contract and what he's demading. It was a surprise to hear him, of all people, say he's hardly any interest in it anymore. Football in general. It's the greed and corruption and sheer focus on money that has him feeling that way and I think I agree. I'm feeling the same, and reading some posts here, looks like I'm not alone in thinking the same way. Football is rapidly becoming hard to relate to the working classes, especially more and more these days, when footballers and agents are commanding ridiculous amounts of money every week when governments are shafting ordinary people with rising costs of living, taxes and everything else that seeks to make the greedy c*nts running the show even richer. Now, I'm perfectly aware money has always played a big role in the game, and a I'm sure some pedantic smart arse was licking their fingers, giddy to type that out in response to me, but I feel that it's never been more pertinent or obvious with the rise of the fake oil barron clubs and the hypocricy in disregarding the political stink that surrounds them in favour of TV rights and viewer numbers and the overall capitalist zeitgiest. Where the fuck does this end? When a footballer can demand a billion a week when fans are being priced out and fucked over because they cant even afford their fucking heating bill for the week? Fuck that. Something has to give.

Just to add, I still absolutely love the club and watching us. But I think thats more down to Klopp and him being absolutely old school in his approach to the game. He's a dying breed and so is our club to be honest. Im just not sure how much my heart will be in it when he eventually leaves us.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 03:03:31 am »
Yeah I'm enjoying it. We're boss, with boss players and a boss boss. These are the good times for LFC and you'll miss out if you spend your time in a huff about other aspects of the game.

Yes there are bad things in and around the game and frustrating and infuriating things happen to us as well, esp regarding officiating. But you have to take it on the chin and remember that no part of life is ever perfect and the secret is to find the seams of joy within the mountain of imperfections.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline lutefish

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 03:20:37 am »
I love watching Liverpool, and dream of my first visit to Anfield with my son (now seven) some day.

But the rest of the league and all the awful? Not my circus, not my monkeys. Unbearable.
