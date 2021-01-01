« previous next »
Are you enjoying it?

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 06:37:13 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 06:13:27 pm
I cant think of one truly good thing for quite some time

Bobby's full-pitch run to celebrate in front of the supporters on the Kop and the breakaway/big-passes goal against West Ham were a couple of nice reminders of what we're really about.  Not quite silver-linings, but nice moments nonetheless.

I'll also add that - whilst confidence is clearly shot - the players do seem genuinely delighted & supported of one another on the goods days (the recent 'run' and the Spurs & West Ham back-to-backs as examples).

I know it's not much...
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm
Not in any order....VAR, empty stadiums, FFP rules openly flaunted, unpunished blatant serial cheating from snivelling shithouse players and over analysis of every part of the game served up by armchair know alls or thick self serving pundits.

Stats and predictions for everything, boring as fuck, every goal broken down and dissected to why it was conceded or how it was scored. They are turning a simple game into a science.

Those are the reasons I haven't watched a single match this season. Nothing to do with us being shite, I have followed us home and away for years and seen plenty of shite, but we had a laugh, made the most of it, then looked forward to the next game.

Footy is crap now....lost all interest in it.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 06:45:21 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 06:37:13 pm
Bobby's full-pitch run to celebrate in front of the supporters on the Kop and the breakaway/big-passes goal against West Ham were a couple of nice reminders of what we're really about.  Not quite silver-linings, but nice moments nonetheless.

I'll also add that - whilst confidence is clearly shot - the players do seem genuinely delighted & supported of one another on the goods days (the recent 'run' and the Spurs & West Ham back-to-backs as examples).

I know it's not much...

Yeah the only positive I take is that Ive never not thought this is just one big shit show of a season and we just need to get it over with. Ive never lost confidence in the players and manager.

Actually, the other good thing Ive done this season is not look at anything Twitter related or post on here (the fucking super league brought me back). Does your mental health the world of good.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 06:50:11 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm

Footy is crap now....lost all interest in it.

Think I lost interest in it a while ago and was clinging on for 30 years to win the league. That finally happening was definitely a bit of a reality comedown afterwards.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 06:59:57 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 06:50:11 pm
Think I lost interest in it a while ago and was clinging on for 30 years to win the league. That finally happening was definitely a bit of a reality comedown afterwards.

I would have hung on longer to the game I was obsessed with, but those 2 seasons of CL and Prem glory capped it off nicely for me.

Still keep an eye out for our scores, not arsed at all now about anyone else. Even fixing some of the stuff I mentioned in my post wouldn't rekindle my love or excitement for the game. Probably an age thing too, at 62,I have simply moved on I think.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 07:51:48 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 06:59:57 pm
I would have hung on longer to the game I was obsessed with, but those 2 seasons of CL and Prem glory capped it off nicely for me.

Still keep an eye out for our scores, not arsed at all now about anyone else. Even fixing some of the stuff I mentioned in my post wouldn't rekindle my love or excitement for the game. Probably an age thing too, at 62,I have simply moved on I think.

Is it the sport altogether, or just all the shite at the top level?

Personally, i'm looking forward to getting my fix on a Saturday at non league games again in August which i've missed this season. And I still enjoying playing football.

The monstrosity of VAR, the Sky Sports circus, the oil clubs and the media/social media shite is not football. It's a pale imitation.

The dawning moment for me was when Sky, Neville and co all went crazy over the SL and then celebrated its swift demise. As much as I knew it was a shit idea, I wasn't going to celebrate the preservation of what's become of the PL and now the new CL format. We can all rest easy that the likes of City and Chelsea are free to win everything.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 08:16:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:51:48 pm
Is it the sport altogether, or just all the shite at the top level?

Personally, i'm looking forward to getting my fix on a Saturday at non league games again in August which i've missed this season. And I still enjoying playing football.

I gave up going the match to play in Liverpool Sat and Sun Amateur Leages. I even played for the Internet LFC team, as did a couple of members on here I think, inc Andy Heaton, lovely fella was our keeper.

I loved playing and played till I was 52, when I played as a 'ringer' for my old Post Office team in the Stanley Cup, haha I scored a hatrick and in my excitement gave my real name to the ref and the game!

My knee finally packed in, 4 ops down the line it was bound too!

The top level stuff just depresses me, I think you mentioned this to me before about trying lower level games. Next season I am going to make the effort to follow AFC Liverpool and Marine, who play at the same ground as its only about 20 minutes away for me.

It'll just be nice to see a decent, hard but fair game, standing up with a pint too. Even just as a casual observer, it might turn out to be a great way to spend a Sat afternoon (again!)
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 08:36:12 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 08:16:22 pm
I gave up going the match to play in Liverpool Sat and Sun Amateur Leages. I even played for the Internet LFC team, as did a couple of members on here I think, inc Andy Heaton, lovely fella was our keeper.

I loved playing and played till I was 52, when I played as a 'ringer' for my old Post Office team in the Stanley Cup, haha I scored a hatrick and in my excitement gave my real name to the ref and the game!

My knee finally packed in, 4 ops down the line it was bound too!

The top level stuff just depresses me, I think you mentioned this to me before about trying lower level games. Next season I am going to make the effort to follow AFC Liverpool and Marine, who play at the same ground as its only about 20 minutes away for me.

It'll just be nice to see a decent, hard but fair game, standing up with a pint too. Even just as a casual observer, it might turn out to be a great way to spend a Sat afternoon (again!)

I enjoy groundhopping on a Saturday. Pick a game to go to, make a day of it, have a few pints, watch an honest game of football and a good day out. I've really missed that this season, while stuck at home watching VAR-led farces like Brighton, Everton, Leicester away on a Saturday afternoon ruining my weekend (or the Firmino VAR call the other week against Villa).

It's not a real game of football with VAR involved.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 12:06:28 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm
Not in any order....VAR, empty stadiums, FFP rules openly flaunted, unpunished blatant serial cheating from snivelling shithouse players and over analysis of every part of the game served up by armchair know alls or thick self serving pundits.

Stats and predictions for everything, boring as fuck, every goal broken down and dissected to why it was conceded or how it was scored. They are turning a simple game into a science.

Those are the reasons I haven't watched a single match this season. Nothing to do with us being shite, I have followed us home and away for years and seen plenty of shite, but we had a laugh, made the most of it, then looked forward to the next game.

Footy is crap now....lost all interest in it.

Although there is so much wrong with the game these days, the part of your post in bold bugs me as much as many of the bigger issues. The ridiculous, forensic over-analysis of what is a simple game is embarrassing. I know, it's just a symptom of the 'squeeze every last drop out of it' culture we have in modern times, but my god, it's so tedious, so boring and all so unnecessary. I know, column inches need filling and 24 hour sports TV coverage needs a lot of filler, but talk about flogging a dead horse. Also, I know, pundits, commentators etc need to feel and sound important, but the endless moronic droning is overkill.

Mind you, the game and the circus around it is just mirroring the world around us. Everything's overblown, overhyped and overplayed. A plastic imitation of something that used to be real. The game has turned into Katie Price. Pumped up, full of hot air and filler. Trying to be something it's not, and looking rather tragic and sad because of it.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 12:19:33 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:06:28 am
Although there is so much wrong with the game these days, the part of your post in bold bugs me as much as many of the bigger issues. The ridiculous, forensic over-analysis of what is a simple game is embarrassing. I know, it's just a symptom of the 'squeeze every last drop out of it' culture we have in modern times, but my god, it's so tedious, so boring and all so unnecessary. I know, column inches need filling and 24 hour sports TV coverage needs a lot of filler, but talk about flogging a dead horse. Also, I know, pundits, commentators etc need to feel and sound important, but the endless moronic droning is overkill.

Mind you, the game and the circus around it is just mirroring the world around us. Everything's overblown, overhyped and overplayed. A plastic imitation of something that used to be real. The game has turned into Katie Price. Pumped up, full of hot air and filler. Trying to be something it's not, and looking rather tragic and sad because of it.

Great post! Well said.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 12:22:16 am
I lost interest in football a long time ago. Only ever watch our games and even that is just every now and then. Couldn't even tell you who Utd, City or Chelsea are playing this weekend, got better things to worry about.

What fucked me off was the whole City/UEFA/FFP thing. Only in football can you cheat your way to winning everything, get caught for dodgy dealings then get away with it via a ridiculous loophole. Oh and then the club you took to court reaches the semi-final of your most prestigious tournament, what a pile of shite.

VAR and referees have completely killed the game as well. Doesn't matter how well a team plays or what they achieve. The headlines will always be taken by a corrupt ref or shitty VAR system with it's over-analysing of everything and a bunch of refs sitting behind a screen without a clue.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 08:55:38 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:06:28 am
Although there is so much wrong with the game these days, the part of your post in bold bugs me as much as many of the bigger issues. The ridiculous, forensic over-analysis of what is a simple game is embarrassing. I know, it's just a symptom of the 'squeeze every last drop out of it' culture we have in modern times, but my god, it's so tedious, so boring and all so unnecessary. I know, column inches need filling and 24 hour sports TV coverage needs a lot of filler, but talk about flogging a dead horse. Also, I know, pundits, commentators etc need to feel and sound important, but the endless moronic droning is overkill.

Mind you, the game and the circus around it is just mirroring the world around us. Everything's overblown, overhyped and overplayed. A plastic imitation of something that used to be real. The game has turned into Katie Price. Pumped up, full of hot air and filler. Trying to be something it's not, and looking rather tragic and sad because of it.

spion, i enjoy all the stats mate - and imagine if we had the king's stats for all the assists that weren't covered by a once a week one-hour programme on late on a saturday night

as much as the forensic dissection of football can be unnecessary and overwhelming - what there once was was pitiful and uncaring about the sport we love

and also imagine if we had tv/video coverage of ALL the goals scored by the legends and legendary matches where the stories have been handed down by family to family and friends to friends and fans to fans - imagine all the saints games, all the derbies

but no because the money wasn't there because the interest wasn't there because they didn't care enough about our game

and when the odd game was on live either midweek or on a sunday then all the public would do is to moan 'oh not the football on telly again' - well look at us now!

yes we've had to lay with the devil but unfortunately who else is going to fund it? nobody cared back in the day

i'm just highlighting the access we have to footy these days and not addressing var and shitty refs because trust me there's always been poor refs and shitty decisions it's not a new thing - the terraces regularly sang 'the referee's a wanker' and 'who's the bastard in the black'

and yeh i know you older guys are just harking back to a more romantic time but i think possibly that's it - your dads's most probably said to you 'how much is he being paid?' or 'call that football?' or 'they used to play with a real ball when i was a lad' or 'white boots? is he a p**f?'

it's deffo a generational thing and you are definitely mourning the passing of your generation's version of football and i can i understand that and sympathise with it

do i love football? i'd say not as much as i used to - but do i love my club? just as much as i always did

football may change - but my loyalty will remain
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 09:20:28 am
A collection of a lot of things, but genuinely can't wait for this season to be behind us. I'm sure our form comes into it somewhat as well, but not being able to attend, no fans in grounds, VAR, the bad luck we've had at times, the slow build we made up until March 2020 with Klopp only for the pandemic to stifle much of the gains we had made and potentially send us back into the pack. The ridiculous injuries to our centre halves and the debilitating bad fortune week in and week out. The team going from great to awful during a nationwide lockdown with little to look forward to bar the actual football. I'm not sure I'm entirely done, but it's been a long, long slog of a season. Made worse by smatterings of hope at times immediately stamped on a week or two later. Winning three in a row and then drawing to Leeds and Newcastle another one of those - but I appreciate that is a part of football in any 'normal' time as well. But it is compounding of everything else I guess.

Like others have mentioned, I started going to non league at the start of the season as a way to get my football fix as I couldn't attend Liverpool games. I picked the team my boss is chairman of locally and one that a few people I know play for in the same division. Only about 12 miles apart. Depending on when Liverpool were playing at the weekend, I would choose to go home or away as they play alternately most weeks. If we were on at 12:30pm or 5:30pm on a Saturday I'd go the home game so I could get back in time, if we were playing Friday/Sunday/Monday or Saturday 8pm, I'd take a trip to the away game to see somewhere new and record it on Groundhopper. A new league to follow, no VAR, pint in your hand whilst watching the match, no need to worry about sorting tickets weeks in advance, can decide last minute if you want to go, can hear the shouts of the players and the officials on the pitch itself. Realistically the one thing it is missing is that mass of people at a pub for an away game/end with songs, banners and flags, you won't get that itch scratched, but it does for everything else. Absolutely can't wait for it to come back and was gutted when it was pulled.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 09:38:12 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:20:28 am
Like others have mentioned, I started going to non league at the start of the season as a way to get my football fix as I couldn't attend Liverpool games. I picked the team my boss is chairman of locally and one that a few people I know play for in the same division. Only about 12 miles apart. Depending on when Liverpool were playing at the weekend, I would choose to go home or away as they play alternately most weeks. If we were on at 12:30pm or 5:30pm on a Saturday I'd go the home game so I could get back in time, if we were playing Friday/Sunday/Monday or Saturday 8pm, I'd take a trip to the away game to see somewhere new and record it on Groundhopper. A new league to follow, no VAR, pint in your hand whilst watching the match, no need to worry about sorting tickets weeks in advance, can decide last minute if you want to go, can hear the shouts of the players and the officials on the pitch itself. Realistically the one thing it is missing is that mass of people at a pub for an away game/end with songs, banners and flags, you won't get that itch scratched, but it does for everything else. Absolutely can't wait for it to come back and was gutted when it was pulled.

I think non league football will grow in popularity next season as well with decent crowds.

Partly due to dissatisfaction with the PL and the monstrosity of VAR, but also any ongoing Covid restrictions. I'd imagine it'll still be a hassle to go to PL grounds at the start of next season at least (the Euros final at Wembley will be far from full even in July).

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 09:57:11 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:38:12 am
I think non league football will grow in popularity next season as well with decent crowds.

Partly due to dissatisfaction with the PL and the monstrosity of VAR, but also any ongoing Covid restrictions. I'd imagine it'll still be a hassle to go to PL grounds at the start of next season at least (the Euros final at Wembley will be far from full even in July).


Yeah I saw a stat shared on Twitter that showed at the start of last season average attendances were up 10-50% at most of the non league teams near me.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 10:37:19 am
Who's going to win the title this season? City.

Who's going to win the title next season? City.

Ditto for Bayern in Germany, PSG in France.

And, bar the odd season, Juve in Italy. Real/Barca in Spain.

The essence of sports is competition and not knowing what's going to happen.

But competition and not knowing what's going to happen = risk. And people who have lots of money don't like competition, and they don't like risk. Why would they? 

Monopoly makes money, not competition. And monopolists can use their money to get rid of the competition, and eliminate the risk. That's their SOP. And surprise - the people who run the game agreed. So they handed the sport over to the monopolists, on a silver platter.

Top level football is not a sport. It's a board game.

But hey, let's pretend it's all fair play and sporting. I know, let's introduce VAR. Yes, that's it.

And then, if that doesn't work, we can try something else. Like adding more teams to the tournaments, and playing more matches. Yes, yes, that will make it all seem fairer. And more substitutes - how about more substitutions? Yes, yes!

And then, what about getting rid of the offside rule? Yes, yes!  And then, and then, uh, maybe we can do something else. How about making the balls lighter? Yes, yes good idea. They did that at Wimbledon!

Ooh, I have an idea, let's put more former players on televisio!. The fans remember them and like them a lot, so they'll believe what they say. Yes, yes, great idea!

This is good, this is good. Keep the ideas coming. We can't let the dumb masses realize that      .      .     .

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 10:45:08 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 10:37:19 am
Who's going to win the title this season? City.

Who's going to win the title next season? City.

Ditto for Bayern in Germany, PSG in France.

And, bar the odd season, Juve in Italy. Real/Barca in Spain.

The essence of sports is competition and not knowing what's going to happen.

But competition and not knowing what's going to happen = risk. And people who have lots of money don't like competition, and they don't like risk. Why would they? 

Monopoly makes money, not competition. And monopolists can use their money to get rid of the competition, and eliminate the risk. That's their SOP. And surprise - the people who run the game agreed. So they handed the sport over to the monopolists, on a silver platter.

Top level football is not a sport. It's a board game.

But hey, let's pretend it's all fair play and sporting. I know, let's introduce VAR. Yes, that's it.

And then, if that doesn't work, we can try something else. Like adding more teams to the tournaments, and playing more matches. Yes, yes, that will make it all seem fairer. And more substitutes - how about more substitutions? Yes, yes.

And then, what about getting rid of the offside rule? Yes, yes!  And then, and then, uh, maybe we can do something else. How about making the balls lighter? Yes, yes good idea. They did that at Wimbledon.

Ooh, I have an idea, let's put more former players on television. The fans remember them and like them a lot, so they'll believe anything they say. Yes, yes, great idea!

This is good, this is good. Keep the ideas coming. We can't let the dumb masses realize that      .      .     .



The murmurs of discontent and the worry of whether City were actually good for the game finally began in earnest once they swatted Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final of 2019. Fortunately for us, but unfortunately for the wider narrative, we won the Champions League two weeks later to take the heat off, and then the league itself a year after that. Breaking their dominance for a period of time at least.

Without Liverpool knocking them out in 2018 they could have already won a European Cup and without us they almost certainly make it 4 Premier League's in a row at the end of this season. That's before we get onto the domestic trophies that keep piling in.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 11:44:54 am
I caught a clip of Gary Neville talking after the Caramel Cup and he went on another high pitched rant about the ESL being a disgusting money making endeavour which will end competitive competition (quite rightly so). But then he switched seemlessly to saying he's not against money in football, that it's great that a team like Newcastle could be taken over by a (no doubt morally corrupt) billionaire and win the league, then eulogised at what a wonderful team City (literally bought by obscene wealth) are and how Guardiola (manager of the three richest teams in each country) is the greatest manager ever.

And I just thought, whats the fucking point in all of this. The actual physical game of football has very little to do with football any more.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 12:25:24 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:44:54 am
I caught a clip of Gary Neville talking after the Caramel Cup and he went on another high pitched rant about the ESL being a disgusting money making endeavour which will end competitive competition (quite rightly so). But then he switched seemlessly to saying he's not against money in football, that it's great that a team like Newcastle could be taken over by a (no doubt morally corrupt) billionaire and win the league, then eulogised at what a wonderful team City (literally bought by obscene wealth) are and how Guardiola (manager of the three richest teams in each country) is the greatest manager ever.

And I just thought, whats the fucking point in all of this. The actual physical game of football has very little to do with football any more.

At some point we should just do away with the blokes kicking a ball and just have the billionaires line up and measure their members, smallest wins. Practically how it works now anyways.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 12:30:39 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:44:54 am
I caught a clip of Gary Neville talking after the Caramel Cup and he went on another high pitched rant about the ESL being a disgusting money making endeavour which will end competitive competition (quite rightly so). But then he switched seemlessly to saying he's not against money in football, that it's great that a team like Newcastle could be taken over by a (no doubt morally corrupt) billionaire and win the league, then eulogised at what a wonderful team City (literally bought by obscene wealth) are and how Guardiola (manager of the three richest teams in each country) is the greatest manager ever.

And I just thought, whats the fucking point in all of this. The actual physical game of football has very little to do with football any more.

rat neville was is and always will be a twat

the amount of our fans saying we MUST get behind him makes me sick

ANYONE can call out the greediness of the ESL - ANYONE can see that - he is not some soothsaying genius

lest we forget how he hated and still hates our club our fans and our history - the twat

pop baldiolla - give ME an endless amount of money to buy the world's best players and then let ME play them against 19 teams - okay more like 16 teams - who cannot afford to match the wages that I'LL offer those morally bankrupt mercenaries and I'LL win the fucking league

as many have said before me - wage capping is the only way forward and some sort of money capping too with maybe MORALS attached to buying clubs like human right violations etc

maybe a breakaway english league is the way to go

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 01:46:12 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:44:54 am
I caught a clip of Gary Neville talking after the Caramel Cup and he went on another high pitched rant about the ESL being a disgusting money making endeavour which will end competitive competition (quite rightly so). But then he switched seemlessly to saying he's not against money in football, that it's great that a team like Newcastle could be taken over by a (no doubt morally corrupt) billionaire and win the league, then eulogised at what a wonderful team City (literally bought by obscene wealth) are and how Guardiola (manager of the three richest teams in each country) is the greatest manager ever.

And I just thought, whats the fucking point in all of this. The actual physical game of football has very little to do with football any more.

I was saying this while the SL shitstorm was going on and that wanker Neville was being defended on here.

He's only defending City because he wants Salford free to buy their way up the leagues.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 01:49:27 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:30:39 pm
rat neville was is and always will be a twat

the amount of our fans saying we MUST get behind him makes me sick

ANYONE can call out the greediness of the ESL - ANYONE can see that - he is not some soothsaying genius

lest we forget how he hated and still hates our club our fans and our history - the twat

pop baldiolla - give ME an endless amount of money to buy the world's best players and then let ME play them against 19 teams - okay more like 16 teams - who cannot afford to match the wages that I'LL offer those morally bankrupt mercenaries and I'LL win the fucking league

as many have said before me - wage capping is the only way forward and some sort of money capping too with maybe MORALS attached to buying clubs like human right violations etc

maybe a breakaway english league is the way to go

Breakaway British League. With Rangers and Celtic.

And down the line, invite Ajax and PSV. They would say yes in a heartbeat.  ;)

Every crisis is an opportunity.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 02:38:19 pm
I've given up watching football, couldn't name the england first XI if you put a gun to my head. It's been so bad I haven't even seen any of the footage from our last two games.

didnt watch any of the CL semis, yet I've been able to bet about twenty times this year on Man City winning games without ever watching them play this year. It's become like F1, a lot of hype, no real sporting excitement and won by the same teams every year.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 02:49:23 pm
Fan culture is also on it's arse because of Social Media.

It's now a game to see who can either be the most controversial, the most hateful towards rivals or the most over the top to get those sweet meaningless likes.

Would love to see the reaction on The Kop to a gang of spotty 16 year old kids going round with photos of our players with red crosses drawn over their faces because it's cool to hate your own.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 02:57:16 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm
Not in any order....VAR, empty stadiums, FFP rules openly flaunted, unpunished blatant serial cheating from snivelling shithouse players and over analysis of every part of the game served up by armchair know alls or thick self serving pundits.

Stats and predictions for everything, boring as fuck, every goal broken down and dissected to why it was conceded or how it was scored. They are turning a simple game into a science.

Those are the reasons I haven't watched a single match this season. Nothing to do with us being shite, I have followed us home and away for years and seen plenty of shite, but we had a laugh, made the most of it, then looked forward to the next game.

Footy is crap now....lost all interest in it.

so true, thats why i  cant stand Guardiolas football and in turn the football the likes of tuchel will bring to the premier league too, and dont follow the thinking the media and loads of fans have that its great to watch.  Its sterile to me. Football isnt meant to be perfect, but more and more coaches want to make it robotic.   Thats why I always loved Klopps teams in germany (and then of course here in the PL) - there was chaos there, not to say he isnt a meticulous coach, he is, but he always got that the element of chaos was equally important.  Its how football should be for me.

Football gets duller and duller as the coaching gets more obsessed with creating set patters for every single move within a game. Its why I hate sports like American football, cos it all seems to be about set plays all meticulously drawn up.

So yeah, football these days is a bit rubbish often as not for many reasons, and that above is a big one for me in this league.

Equally is the media that covers the premier league, be it on tv, press, social media, so much of it seems to be banter driven, and its tedious, and also pretty hateful a lot of the time.
