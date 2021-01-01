Who's going to win the title this season? City.
Who's going to win the title next season? City.
Ditto for Bayern in Germany, PSG in France.
And, bar the odd season, Juve in Italy. Real/Barca in Spain.
The essence of sports is competition and not knowing what's going to happen.
But competition and not knowing what's going to happen = risk. And people who have lots of money don't like competition, and they don't like risk. Why would they?
Monopoly makes money, not competition. And monopolists can use their money to get rid of the competition, and eliminate the risk. That's their SOP. And surprise - the people who run the game agreed. So they handed the sport over to the monopolists, on a silver platter.
Top level football is not a sport. It's a board game.
But hey, let's pretend it's all fair play and sporting. I know, let's introduce VAR. Yes, that's it.
And then, if that doesn't work, we can try something else. Like adding more teams to the tournaments, and playing more matches. Yes, yes, that will make it all seem fairer. And more substitutes - how about more substitutions? Yes, yes!
And then, what about getting rid of the offside rule? Yes, yes! And then, and then, uh, maybe we can do something else. How about making the balls lighter? Yes, yes good idea. They did that at Wimbledon!
Ooh, I have an idea, let's put more former players on televisio!. The fans remember them and like them a lot, so they'll believe what they say. Yes, yes, great idea!
This is good, this is good. Keep the ideas coming. We can't let the dumb masses realize that . . .