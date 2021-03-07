« previous next »
Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1160 on: March 7, 2021, 04:29:19 pm
One year since the Atlético game on Thursday which was also the last game I watched from start to finish (well until 2-2 happened)... feels like an eternity ago doesn't it?

For me like I said before it doesn't matter, no fans just VAR = no emotion = not interested. The problem is that the team seems to adopted that mindset too...

Like I mentioned in the post-game thread maybe it's good that professional football's insulated bubble has burst royally and that might actually lead to some positive change in the future. Seems unlikely I'll find my way back for now but who knows? Ditch VAR and we're talking!
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1161 on: April 7, 2021, 08:48:36 am
No, it's become a real struggle. I didn't get the chance to get tickets much pre-lockdown but I'd usually watch with a supporters group, or just in the pub, and there'd be an atmosphere. Now, in constant isolation it feels like a slog even when we win and horrible when we lose, and games where we aren't playing are just interminable.

I can't imagine not watching but it's gone from a stress reliever to just another source of stress for me, another symptom of everything shit in the world. I'm guessing some other people feel that way too to some extent?
Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 754
  • Up the Reds
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1162 on: April 7, 2021, 04:49:06 pm
Yesterday was a farce. A Champions League quarter final against Real Madrid, which should be a massive affair under the lights of the Bernabeu, played instead at the stadium of El Towno Del Runcornio which meant absolutely shite all because there were no fans or atmosphere anyway.

I appreciate that most were gee'd up for last night but I still can't fathom much. I'm still watching the games, still hoping we win but i'm not that bothered anymore when we lose. Less than two years ago i'd be sulking for a week if we drew, let alone lost.
Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,152
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1163 on: April 10, 2021, 06:07:14 pm
Football is fucking awful at the mo

Made up that we won of course, but jesus wept, could VAR kill the game any more?

Can't even celebrate when we score. Other fans feel the same. Kills off any enthusiasm for the match that you build up.

Said at the time that it was a mistake introducing it and so it is proving. Cannot figure out how anyone can actually think that it is in any way, shape or form benefitting the game??!!
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,224
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1164 on: April 10, 2021, 06:12:35 pm
Completely agree, when Trent scored today my celebration was really muted because my first thought was was there an offside player in the eye line of the Keeper to give them an excuse to chalk it off?

Of course when I saw the replay I could see this wasnt the case but I still lost that initial euphoric emotion

ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1165 on: April 19, 2021, 12:44:11 pm

AM I enjoying it?

Aaaahhahahahahahahahahahajahahahahahjajajajajaja
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,236
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1166 on: April 19, 2021, 12:46:58 pm
Yeah its boss I love it.
Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,338
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1167 on: April 19, 2021, 02:40:46 pm
*places barrel of revolver into mouth...*
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
  • Seis Veces
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1168 on: April 24, 2021, 02:53:01 pm
lol
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,978
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1169 on: April 24, 2021, 03:37:01 pm
The title of this thread makes me laugh as the days go by lllllooooooooolllll
Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,695
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1170 on: April 24, 2021, 03:38:28 pm
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,018
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1171 on: April 24, 2021, 06:25:03 pm
Pretty much gave up on football completely this season. Today was the first time I had no idea what time we play, had not seen the score until hours after the game by chance. Completely detached from what once used to be the cornerstone of every week. Cant see much changing until fans are back and VAR is either abolished or seriously reformed.
zx12arrgh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1172 on: April 24, 2021, 10:01:47 pm
I have hated.every boring dreary fuckin second of it. It's been a non event from the start, no fans equals no game. Playing a champions league quarter final in a empty training camp summed it up for me........pathetic. Need football in this pandemic.... Fuck off do I !!!!!!!!
johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1173 on: April 24, 2021, 10:05:13 pm
Nope
I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,999
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1174 on: April 24, 2021, 10:34:06 pm
Enjoying it as much as I'd enjoy a red hot skewer up my anus
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,623
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1175 on: April 24, 2021, 10:45:35 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 24, 2021, 10:34:06 pm
Enjoying it as much as I'd enjoy a red hot skewer up my anus

Evening King Edward II.
Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1176 on: April 24, 2021, 10:48:21 pm
This has been the worst season for me as a fan in my lifetime. We are utter wank, no fans, VAR, all the other shite like the ESL. There is just nothing to hang your hat on these days.
Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,001
  • Indefatigability
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1177 on: April 25, 2021, 08:24:31 am
Quote from: Simplexity on April 24, 2021, 10:48:21 pm
This has been the worst season for me as a fan in my lifetime. We are utter wank, no fans, VAR, all the other shite like the ESL. There is just nothing to hang your hat on these days.
Yeah, it's been poor. We've had considerably worse teams than this over the past but it's tough to enjoy a team that has dropped off so much. It'll 30+ points down from last season. Yuck.
scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,939
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1178 on: April 25, 2021, 08:41:52 am
I just don't understand what is going on with basically the same set of players playing bar the big miss of big virgil van dijk. Teams have figured out how to play against us. Am i enjoying it No. To say that the super league talk the last few days has been the most interesting part of the season is saying something.
keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,180
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1179 on: April 25, 2021, 09:41:52 am
Quote from: scouseman on April 25, 2021, 08:41:52 am
I just don't understand what is going on with basically the same set of players playing bar the big miss of big virgil van dijk. Teams have figured out how to play against us. Am i enjoying it No. To say that the super league talk the last few days has been the most interesting part of the season is saying something.
I think if we had a fully fit VVD, Gomez and Henderson all season then we would probably finish comfortably 2nd or 3rd. Most of the home league defeats and draws against the bottom half clubs dont happen and are converted into wins as the team set up would be completely different and the mistakes are eradicated. City would have still been too good regardless as they basically have two teams of fantastic players to choose from and thats been the key with the amount of games.

Enjoying it? No, for obvious reasons but some football is better than none at all. I just really hope we are back to full stadiums in August as another year of some fans or no fans would be awful.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1180 on: April 25, 2021, 09:51:35 am
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,269
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1181 on: April 25, 2021, 10:05:49 am
Quote from: keano7 on April 25, 2021, 09:41:52 am
I think if we had a fully fit VVD, Gomez and Henderson all season then we would probably finish comfortably 2nd or 3rd. Most of the home league defeats and draws against the bottom half clubs dont happen and are converted into wins as the team set up would be completely different and the mistakes are eradicated. City would have still been too good regardless as they basically have two teams of fantastic players to choose from and thats been the key with the amount of games.

Enjoying it? No, for obvious reasons but some football is better than none at all. I just really hope we are back to full stadiums in August as another year of some fans or no fans would be awful.

If we had a fully fit VVD, Gomez and Hendo all season wed be looking down on everyone else. Everyone seems to forget how gash Abu Dhabi were up until about Xmas.
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,572
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1182 on: April 26, 2021, 05:13:24 pm
I have to admit, i never really expected that the simple words "the 3-D lines are out" would preface the death of football as a spectator sport. Hell of an epitaph.
 
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1183 on: Today at 08:14:46 am
I'm just ignoring it now and hoping it goes away.
