I just don't understand what is going on with basically the same set of players playing bar the big miss of big virgil van dijk. Teams have figured out how to play against us. Am i enjoying it No. To say that the super league talk the last few days has been the most interesting part of the season is saying something.



I think if we had a fully fit VVD, Gomez and Henderson all season then we would probably finish comfortably 2nd or 3rd. Most of the home league defeats and draws against the bottom half clubs dont happen and are converted into wins as the team set up would be completely different and the mistakes are eradicated. City would have still been too good regardless as they basically have two teams of fantastic players to choose from and thats been the key with the amount of games.Enjoying it? No, for obvious reasons but some football is better than none at all. I just really hope we are back to full stadiums in August as another year of some fans or no fans would be awful.