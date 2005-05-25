« previous next »
Are you enjoying it?

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #440
This team is amazing and its a privilege to watch them, but no I am not really enjoying it. With no fans. Its shit and it always will be.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #441
It's more nervy than the majority of last season when it was essentially over by Christmas, especially with the uncertainty and the injuries. I think people are just more on edge.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #442
Loving it. Looking forward to the games.  They're a brief escape from the doom and gloom of the virus.

Not enjoying the performances though but grinding it out now will make later in the season easier.

Roll on Tuesday
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #443
Can't speak for anyone else but today's win was pretty damn satisfying
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #444
I nearly lost my voice so I guess thats a yes

Its fucking shit without fans though
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #445
I've certainly come out of my chilled, relaxed, confident phase as I was shouting at the tele again and scaring the dogs.

Don't know if that's enjoying it but it feels more normal as the passion is back.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #446
Premier League is doing it's best to worsen the experience.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #447
I think one thing happened this season that knocked the air out of some people, and that's the Everton match. The van Dijk and to a lesser extent Thiago injuries, the way Pickford wasn't punished, the awful ending, the feeling that we have to play against two oppositions: the other team and the referees. A draw against wouldn't have felt so bad if it wasn't for the rotten way it's happened.

It left a worse taste in your mouth than the Aston Villa game, and I feel like a lot of fans are still not over it.

Since then we haven't really been at our best, but considering all the injuries, decisions against us, bad luck, for us to be top of the PL and CL right now is absolutely amazing.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #448
No, not for our "second" goal, no.  I started to wonder why I was watching this shit.  Then stuck with it and we got our "third".

(I am not enjoying VAR).
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #449
Loving it. We're the champions of England and the World.

Were top of the league. COVID is shite, lockdown is awful. But I love the joy Liverpool and Klopp give me.

Loved the journey last season, those late wins, destroying Leicester, that goal against united.

This season is a bit mental, but got to enjoy it. New challenges, but somehow we're overcoming them - even if we've gone a bit Kevin Keegan's Newcastle with the goals for and against. But we're better than they were. We find a way to win.

Mentality monsters. Klopp's the best manager we've had in my adult life. We've got a local right-back with more magic in his boots than at a Tri-wizard tournament. We have Mane, Salah and Bobby. Henderson. All of them.

Yeah, I'm enjoying it.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #450
Im in the really enjoying it club. After waiting a ridiculous number of years to get a team and squad this good no point in not cherishing it.

Yes VAR is taking something away from the game. Yes the lack of crowd means its not quite the same, but right now its exciting to watch us and see how long we can stay at the top, and have to compete more closely than last season. Its more enjoyable than challenging for top four or worse so whats not to enjoy.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #451
'The enjoying it club'. Nice.

This is a brilliant team and easily the best we've had since we we last won the league, if people can't enjoy it now, they never will. I saw John's comment and thankfully I don't read the half time threads - they were toxic when we weren't particularly good and even though we're so much better now, it doesn't particularly  surprise me they're still awful - it's far more enjoyable not be subjected to that shite.

But yeah, what a great side and manager we have :)
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #452
Im enjoying the grind. Accept that its going to be this way - perhaps winning the league with 80 points - and face the fact that if were going to win it, itll be the hard way.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #453
Im not enjoying the experience of watching some of the games at the moment and cant quite say why. Its not because were grinding it out, sometimes theyre the most satisfying wins and it would be ridiculous to expect free flowing football with this fixture list and injury list.

However Im loving the fact that we have such an incredibly resilient team and everyone from pundits to opposition fans to referees seem to be gutted that were back on top of the league. That is still incredibly satisfying. Unlucky, fuckers.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #454
I am always enjoying watching LFC play, especially when we are at the top of the league. It will be a long and difficult season, and that will make winning No.20 even sweeter.
