I think one thing happened this season that knocked the air out of some people, and that's the Everton match. The van Dijk and to a lesser extent Thiago injuries, the way Pickford wasn't punished, the awful ending, the feeling that we have to play against two oppositions: the other team and the referees. A draw against wouldn't have felt so bad if it wasn't for the rotten way it's happened.



It left a worse taste in your mouth than the Aston Villa game, and I feel like a lot of fans are still not over it.



Since then we haven't really been at our best, but considering all the injuries, decisions against us, bad luck, for us to be top of the PL and CL right now is absolutely amazing.