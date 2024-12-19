c*nts the lot of them (and anyone who tries).



Klopp's the main reason we are able to be as competitive as we are on the pitch ... he is the one that's created this group of Mentality Monsters.



Klopp is the best thing that's happened to the Club in the past decade (certainly since Rafa, for me).



In terms of the sporting side, he is probably the best thing to happen to the club in the last 35 years. The only reason we aren't speaking of him in the way we do Shankly, Paisley or Dalglish is the number of league titles, but he is basically in that category. People who think that Slot's excellent start undermines Klopp's legacy have forgotten what it was like to be a Liverpool fan from 2010-2015, or even 1990-2020.FSG will be praying Slot is 80% as good as Klopp. He was their absolute no 1 choice for a reason: he was the outlier in their models.Moreover, Klopp is a long term builder. He can change the fortunes of a club. We don't necessarily need that now, because he already took us back to the highest level. I don't know whether Slot would even be capable of that, but then we don't need it, and it is possible Slot is just as good at what we now need.