The Men in Suits behind the scenes

farawayred

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
December 19, 2024, 05:58:11 pm
Not getting on FSG's side until they appoint a big name in the coaching staff...

Vennegoor of Hesselink
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

robertobaggio37

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
December 19, 2024, 10:03:45 pm
Since November, old news. He just couldn't get the work permit in time.
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Coolie High

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
December 20, 2024, 04:31:50 pm
I keep seeing stupid articles trying to almost undermine the work Klopp done at this club, really hope its not coming from the nerds because its happening quite often now.
Kalito

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
December 20, 2024, 09:52:01 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on December 20, 2024, 04:31:50 pm
I keep seeing stupid articles trying to almost undermine the work Klopp done at this club, really hope its not coming from the nerds because its happening quite often now.
c*nts the lot of them (and anyone who tries).

Klopp's the main reason we are able to be as competitive as we are on the pitch ... he is the one that's created this group of Mentality Monsters.

Klopp is the best thing that's happened to the Club in the past decade (certainly since Rafa, for me).
rscanderlech

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
December 20, 2024, 10:05:09 pm
Quote from: Kalito on December 20, 2024, 09:52:01 pm
c*nts the lot of them (and anyone who tries).

Klopp's the main reason we are able to be as competitive as we are on the pitch ... he is the one that's created this group of Mentality Monsters.

Klopp is the best thing that's happened to the Club in the past decade (certainly since Rafa, for me).
In terms of the sporting side, he is probably the best thing to happen to the club in the last 35 years. The only reason we aren't speaking of him in the way we do Shankly, Paisley or Dalglish is the number of league titles, but he is basically in that category. People who think that Slot's excellent start undermines Klopp's legacy have forgotten what it was like to be a Liverpool fan from 2010-2015, or even 1990-2020.

FSG will be praying Slot is 80% as good as Klopp. He was their absolute no 1 choice for a reason: he was the outlier in their models.

Moreover, Klopp is a long term builder. He can change the fortunes of a club. We don't necessarily need that now, because he already took us back to the highest level.  I don't know whether Slot would even be capable of that, but then we don't need it, and it is possible Slot is just as good at what we now need.
« Last Edit: December 20, 2024, 10:09:11 pm by rscanderlech »
Kalito

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
December 20, 2024, 10:11:07 pm
Houllier guided us to a Cup Treble (UEFA Super Cup and another League Cup) and Rafa to our 5th European Cup (plus another final and semi) and FA Cup.

I wouldn't change any of that but in terms of competing for and winning the league title I agree.
Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
December 20, 2024, 10:15:52 pm
Kalito

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
December 20, 2024, 10:16:14 pm
PS. I'm so pleased with the impact Slot has had with the players and long long long may it continue and be very very successful.

But without Klopp none of the success of the last 5-6 years would have happened.

We have a Psychologist working at the Club with the players ... he said that Klopp is the best Psychologist he has ever come across.

So any c*nt chatting shit or trying to downplay Klopp's tenure in any kind of way can get to fuck.
Sinyoro

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
December 20, 2024, 10:17:31 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on December 20, 2024, 04:31:50 pm
I keep seeing stupid articles trying to almost undermine the work Klopp done at this club, really hope its not coming from the nerds because its happening quite often now.

Let them bark at the moon, they can't erase his legacy.

Waste of time.
Redbonnie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 09:01:16 am
Klopp had a big job to do in order to turn Liverpool around. Slot is doing well but too early to know if he can build a team as this one is Klopps.

Klopp could take over Everton tomorrow and have them competing. He could also turn the tide of bitterness and make the fans fall in love with football again. A giant of a man.


Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:32:14 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 09:01:16 am
Klopp could take over Everton tomorrow and have them competing. He could also turn the tide of bitterness and make the fans fall in love with football again. A giant of a man.

The man is great but hes not a miracle worker.
Kalito

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 01:27:18 pm
 ;D
Giono

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:24:13 am
Gotta give Hughes credit for recruiting Slot. Come to think of it he recruited Iraola for Bournemouth before he came to Liverpool. Hopefully his player recruitment is of that standard this summer.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:52:12 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 09:01:16 am
Klopp had a big job to do in order to turn Liverpool around. Slot is doing well but too early to know if he can build a team as this one is Klopps.

Klopp could take over Everton tomorrow and have them competing. He could also turn the tide of bitterness and make the fans fall in love with football again. A giant of a man.

Klopp certainly parted the red sea but he'd have no chance draining a blue pool.
