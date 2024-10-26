Why stop at players and the recruitment team? Why did we ever let Klopp bring Krawietz and Buvac in? Surely it was jobs for the boys when we brought Lijnders back into the fold after he left for NEC? Whos to say any of these people were the best candidates or just simply people the manager liked/trusted?



Ljinders pre-dated Klopp at Liverpool and worked his way up and was promoted from within. Ljinders was brought back because he had shown himself to be an excellent coach. He started off as the U16 manager and then became the elite development coach and then worked his way up to working with the first team. That is the opposite of jobs for the boys.Klopp talking about Ljinders. Pep, what can I say? What this guy doesnt know about football isnt worth knowing! said Klopp. I have never met a guy more passionate and dedicated about the game.I only got to know him when I first arrived at Liverpool, but I instantly fell in love with his infectious commitment and knowledge of the game. He left for a period and came back  but he came back in a more senior capacity and hes flourished since. He is every inch a top manager of the future, but in the meantime, I am thankful we have him with us.