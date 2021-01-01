Moyes only signed two senior players at United 50% of that was Fellaini. Solskjaer managed Cardiff and Molde so unsurprisingly didn't sign ex players. The fact that he managed United at all was probably an indictment of the old boys network at work. Mourinho signed Matic, Lukaku and Zlatan who he had previously managed. Van Gaal brought in Dutch players he was familiar like Blind, Depay and Schneiderlein.



Everton was a soft touch with huge numbers of ex-players hanging around the place offering nothing.



Out of the clubs you name only City have brought in senior figures from the Coaches club which was probably so they could tempt Ped in the first place.



The point is Al that Man United clearly haven't failed because of managers bringing in staff or players that they're familiar with, so to use them as an example and to try and equate it to us is just ridiculous. Similarly, Everton's lack of success has nothing to do a with "a huge number of ex players hanging around the place", it's just that they're not very good.You're doing that thing again where you take your standard position against the Club and then try and fit anything and everything to back-up that opinion, whilst ignoring everything that is contrary. The truth is every single club somewhere will have people in roles or players that are there because they know someone - some are then successful and others aren't. There's no absolutely no trend as every club is different and there are so, so many more aspects to consider.Also, just to point out, Mourinho never had Lukaku at Chelsea, they overlapped a little bit but Lukaku was on loan throughout.Schneiderlin is most definitely not Dutch.