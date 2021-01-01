« previous next »
Dave Fallows to leave the club at the end of the season after 12 years at the club.

https://xcancel.com/_pauljoyce/status/1849832004340134397?s=46
You know, I dont think thats too much of a surprise.

12 years, its a long time.


And hes 64. 

Time to put his feet up.
So the reason we brought in more people into the recruitment team in the summer now becomes clearer.

Very good planning this .
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:35:35 pm
So the reason we brought in more people into the recruitment team in the summer now becomes clearer.

Very good planning this .

Also wouldnt be shocked if he stayed to oversee a handover of sorts. Guessing he has good relations with Edwards so remaining in place for another year has probably helped he and the club out massively with all the other upheaval thats gone on.

Well never know exactly which players hes truly responsible for but you imagine hes had a hand in them all, whether its convincing the manager or convincing the players to join via their reps. It was reported during the summer of 23 that he was working alongside Jurgen on all of the recruitment so I imagine hes been a key figure and vital to our successful recruitment over the years.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 04:41:57 pm
Also wouldnt be shocked if he stayed to oversee a handover of sorts. Guessing he has good relations with Edwards so remaining in place for another year has probably helped he and the club out massively with all the other upheaval thats gone on.

Well never know exactly which players hes truly responsible for but you imagine hes had a hand in them all, whether its convincing the manager or convincing the players to join via their reps. It was reported during the summer of 23 that he was working alongside Jurgen on all of the recruitment so I imagine hes been a key figure and vital to our successful recruitment over the years.
The clubs press release says he stayed to do exactly that and he wanted to stay until the transition was done
One in /one out

https://xcancel.com/LusbyJack/status/1849841690581832027

Quote
#LFC have hired former Man United head of physiotherapy Robin Sadler as new first-team physio.

Previous roles also include 16 years as first-team physio at Man City along with jobs at Derby and most recently Rangers.

Joins revamped medical staff led by Dr Jonathan Power.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 04:21:07 pm
Dave Fallows to leave the club at the end of the season after 12 years at the club.

https://xcancel.com/_pauljoyce/status/1849832004340134397?s=46

Big shoes to fill. One of those staff members who we dont hear much about but are considered to be the best around.
We already have. The other Bournemouth guy, Burchill or soemthing.  ;D
Not to go all conspiracy nut about it but would you be shocked if Fallows followed Jurgen to RB? Would make a lot of sense.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:28:56 pm
Not to go all conspiracy nut about it but would you be shocked if Fallows followed Jurgen to RB? Would make a lot of sense.

Think it's more likely that he's just retiring.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:16:35 pm
We already have. The other Bournemouth guy, Burchill or soemthing.  ;D

Yeah Burchill and Hughes were team mates at Portsmouth in their mid-twenties along with Eddie Howe, whilst Michael Edwards was a performance analyst. Then Hughes appointed Burchill as Portsmouth chief scout and then brought him to Liverpool with him.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:33:01 pm
Yeah Burchill and Hughes were team mates at Portsmouth in their mid-twenties along with Eddie Howe, whilst Michael Edwards was a performance analyst. Then Hughes appointed Burchill as Portsmouth chief scout and then brought him to Liverpool with him.
It's funny, though, how Edwards hasn't given a job to his mate Steve who's a painter and decorator and Kev who is a train driver. Meanwhile Hughes's mate Gav who is a loss adjuster also doesn't work for LFC
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:51:43 pm
One in /one out

https://xcancel.com/LusbyJack/status/1849841690581832027

We clearly needed this revamped so this small good news.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:47:58 am
It's funny, though, how Edwards hasn't given a job to his mate Steve who's a painter and decorator and Kev who is a train driver. Meanwhile Hughes's mate Gav who is a loss adjuster also doesn't work for LFC

Probably, because life outside football doesn't work like that. When Steve goes to an employer for an interview as a painter and decorator he doesn't tell them he will only take the job if they employ his mate as his brush cleaner. When you look in the cab of a train you don't see Kev and three of his mates from football working together. As for Gav there is no need for him because we don't make losses.

Football is incredibly parochial. Managers and DoF's tend to take people they have worked with before with them to new jobs. I mean look at the likes of Edwards he was only here in the first place because Comolli recruited him after they worked together at Spurs. They worked together with Graham. When we brought in Dave Fallows he brought Barry Hunter and Julian Ward with him. It is how things operate in Football. The issue is when someone brings in someone they trust then usually that means someone else leaves. Unless you just continue creating an infinite number of roles.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:28:56 pm
Not to go all conspiracy nut about it but would you be shocked if Fallows followed Jurgen to RB? Would make a lot of sense.
yes i would be surprised
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:23:08 am
yes i would be surprised

I think what is more likely is that Fallows has a sabbatical and then goes to work for FSG's Football operation.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:39:28 am
We clearly needed this revamped so this small good news.
Revamped out of Manchester United an into our revamp
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:17:53 am
Probably, because life outside football doesn't work like that. When Steve goes to an employer for an interview as a painter and decorator he doesn't tell them he will only take the job if they employ his mate as his brush cleaner. When you look in the cab of a train you don't see Kev and three of his mates from football working together. As for Gav there is no need for him because we don't make losses.

Football is incredibly parochial. Managers and DoF's tend to take people they have worked with before with them to new jobs. I mean look at the likes of Edwards he was only here in the first place because Comolli recruited him after they worked together at Spurs. They worked together with Graham. When we brought in Dave Fallows he brought Barry Hunter and Julian Ward with him. It is how things operate in Football. The issue is when someone brings in someone they trust then usually that means someone else leaves. Unless you just continue creating an infinite number of roles.
Indeed. That's rather the point. Football, more than many industries, though it's by no means the only one, thrives on jobs being given to people who have worked together before. There's nothing sinister or unusual about it when it happens, though that didn't stop you spending much of the summer muttering darkly about it...
Couldn't see what was true but is he 44 or 64? If he's 64 you can see why he wants a less demanding career.

Let's hope he passed on those database passwords.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:15:46 pm
Couldn't see what was true but is he 44 or 64? If he's 64 you can see why he wants a less demanding career.

Let's hope he passed on those database passwords.

,,,before taking a pass on a complimentary repast offered in passing?
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:17:55 pm
,,,before taking a pass on a complimentary repast offered in passing?

Maybe a bus pass or something.

At least he wasn't the stalker, that was Barry Hunter, bet that was demanding following Alexis Sanchez around in disguise.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:13:18 pm
Indeed. That's rather the point. Football, more than many industries, though it's by no means the only one, thrives on jobs being given to people who have worked together before. There's nothing sinister or unusual about it when it happens, though that didn't stop you spending much of the summer muttering darkly about it...

It is interesting that you say thrives because ironically the Clubs that massively underperform tend to operate on a jobs for the boys methodology. Everton under Kenwright was a good example.

Another example would be Ten Haag at United who has recruited players who were clearly not good enough but had played for him before. Maybe when we sign a player we should ask if he wants to bring a couple of mates with him. You know players who have worked together before. Or do you agree that we should just go for the best possible candidate for both players and the recruitment team?

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:20:40 pm
It is interesting that you say thrives because ironically the Clubs that massively underperform tend to operate on a jobs for the boys methodology. Everton under Kenwright was a good example.

Another example would be Ten Haag at United who has recruited players who were clearly not good enough but had played for him before. Maybe when we sign a player we should ask if he wants to bring a couple of mates with him. You know players who have worked together before. Or do you agree that we should just go for the best possible candidate for both players and the recruitment team?


"Jobs for the boys" is not quite the same thing.

If you don't like the word 'thrives', which was not intended literally, then just read it as 'runs'. It's just an objective existential fact in football
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:20:40 pm
It is interesting that you say thrives because ironically the Clubs that massively underperform tend to operate on a jobs for the boys methodology. Everton under Kenwright was a good example.

Another example would be Ten Haag at United who has recruited players who were clearly not good enough but had played for him before. Maybe when we sign a player we should ask if he wants to bring a couple of mates with him. You know players who have worked together before. Or do you agree that we should just go for the best possible candidate for both players and the recruitment team?

Do you care to provide more than two examples resulting in massive underperformance? United have failed under Ten Hag because he is a terrible manager and they have had zero structure in place behind the scenes other than over the last 6-12 months - it's no different to them failing under Moyes, Solksjaer, Mourinho and Van Gaal, none of which brought in too many of their former players.

Did Everton under-perform under Kenwright? Other than the odd season they stayed at a pretty steady, to-be-expected level.

Why not reference the ex-Barcelona staff that run Man City? The ex-Man City staff at Arsenal? The Ancelotti's at Real Madrid? Klopp bringing staff with him to Liverpool? Flick taking staff to Barcelona?

The best possible candidates for the recruitment team can be people that you've worked with before, that you know are competent and that have proven to succeed under the remit/structure that you like to set. It's that simple.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:39:37 pm
Do you care to provide more than two examples resulting in massive underperformance? United have failed under Ten Hag because he is a terrible manager and they have had zero structure in place behind the scenes other than over the last 6-12 months - it's no different to them failing under Moyes, Solksjaer, Mourinho and Van Gaal, none of which brought in too many of their former players.

Did Everton under-perform under Kenwright? Other than the odd season they stayed at a pretty steady, to-be-expected level.

Why not reference the ex-Barcelona staff that run Man City? The ex-Man City staff at Arsenal? The Ancelotti's at Real Madrid? Klopp bringing staff with him to Liverpool? Flick taking staff to Barcelona?

The best possible candidates for the recruitment team can be people that you've worked with before, that you know are competent and that have proven to succeed under the remit/structure that you like to set. It's that simple.

Moyes only signed two senior players at United 50% of that was Fellaini. Solskjaer managed Cardiff and Molde so unsurprisingly didn't sign ex players. The fact that he managed United at all was probably an indictment of the old boys network at work. Mourinho signed Matic, Lukaku and Zlatan who he had previously managed. Van Gaal brought in Dutch players he was familiar like Blind, Depay and Schneiderlein.

Everton was a soft touch with huge numbers of ex-players hanging around the place offering nothing.

Out of the clubs you name only City have brought in senior figures from the Coaches club which was probably so they could tempt Ped in the first place.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:06:11 pm
Moyes only signed two senior players at United 50% of that was Fellaini. Solskjaer managed Cardiff and Molde so unsurprisingly didn't sign ex players. The fact that he managed United at all was probably an indictment of the old boys network at work. Mourinho signed Matic, Lukaku and Zlatan who he had previously managed. Van Gaal brought in Dutch players he was familiar like Blind, Depay and Schneiderlein.

Everton was a soft touch with huge numbers of ex-players hanging around the place offering nothing.

Out of the clubs you name only City have brought in senior figures from the Coaches club which was probably so they could tempt Ped in the first place.

The point is Al that Man United clearly haven't failed because of managers bringing in staff or players that they're familiar with, so to use them as an example and to try and equate it to us is just ridiculous. Similarly, Everton's lack of success has nothing to do a with "a huge number of ex players hanging around the place", it's just that they're not very good.

You're doing that thing again where you take your standard position against the Club and then try and fit anything and everything to back-up that opinion, whilst ignoring everything that is contrary. The truth is every single club somewhere will have people in roles or players that are there because they know someone - some are then successful and others aren't. There's no absolutely no trend as every club is different and there are so, so many more aspects to consider.

Also, just to point out, Mourinho never had Lukaku at Chelsea, they overlapped a little bit but Lukaku was on loan throughout.

Schneiderlin is most definitely not Dutch.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:22:51 pm
The point is Al that Man United clearly haven't failed because of managers bringing in staff or players that they're familiar with, so to use them as an example and to try and equate it to us is just ridiculous. Similarly, Everton's lack of success has nothing to do a with "a huge number of ex players hanging around the place", it's just that they're not very good.

You're doing that thing again where you take your standard position against the Club and then try and fit anything and everything to back-up that opinion, whilst ignoring everything that is contrary. The truth is every single club somewhere will have people in roles or players that are there because they know someone - some are then successful and others aren't. There's no absolutely no trend as every club is different and there are so, so many more aspects to consider.

Also, just to point out, Mourinho never had Lukaku at Chelsea, they overlapped a little bit but Lukaku was on loan throughout.

Schneiderlin is most definitely not Dutch.

Good point  ;D ;D

So you don't think United taking the extraordinary step of essentially allowing Ferguson the chance to nominate his successor played a part in their downfall.?
