So the reason we brought in more people into the recruitment team in the summer now becomes clearer.
Very good planning this
.
Also wouldnt be shocked if he stayed to oversee a handover of sorts. Guessing he has good relations with Edwards so remaining in place for another year has probably helped he and the club out massively with all the other upheaval thats gone on.
Well never know exactly which players hes truly responsible for but you imagine hes had a hand in them all, whether its convincing the manager or convincing the players to join via their reps. It was reported during the summer of 23 that he was working alongside Jurgen on all of the recruitment so I imagine hes been a key figure and vital to our successful recruitment over the years.