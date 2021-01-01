« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 694499 times)

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
  • Pop n crisp
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7440 on: Yesterday at 04:21:07 pm »
Dave Fallows to leave the club at the end of the season after 12 years at the club.

https://xcancel.com/_pauljoyce/status/1849832004340134397?s=46
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,870
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7441 on: Yesterday at 04:28:54 pm »
You know, I dont think thats too much of a surprise.

12 years, its a long time.


And hes 64. 

Time to put his feet up.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,870
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7442 on: Yesterday at 04:35:35 pm »
So the reason we brought in more people into the recruitment team in the summer now becomes clearer.

Very good planning this .
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
  • Pop n crisp
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7443 on: Yesterday at 04:41:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:35:35 pm
So the reason we brought in more people into the recruitment team in the summer now becomes clearer.

Very good planning this .

Also wouldnt be shocked if he stayed to oversee a handover of sorts. Guessing he has good relations with Edwards so remaining in place for another year has probably helped he and the club out massively with all the other upheaval thats gone on.

Well never know exactly which players hes truly responsible for but you imagine hes had a hand in them all, whether its convincing the manager or convincing the players to join via their reps. It was reported during the summer of 23 that he was working alongside Jurgen on all of the recruitment so I imagine hes been a key figure and vital to our successful recruitment over the years.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,870
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7444 on: Yesterday at 05:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 04:41:57 pm
Also wouldnt be shocked if he stayed to oversee a handover of sorts. Guessing he has good relations with Edwards so remaining in place for another year has probably helped he and the club out massively with all the other upheaval thats gone on.

Well never know exactly which players hes truly responsible for but you imagine hes had a hand in them all, whether its convincing the manager or convincing the players to join via their reps. It was reported during the summer of 23 that he was working alongside Jurgen on all of the recruitment so I imagine hes been a key figure and vital to our successful recruitment over the years.
The clubs press release says he stayed to do exactly that and he wanted to stay until the transition was done
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,559
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7445 on: Yesterday at 05:51:43 pm »
One in /one out

https://xcancel.com/LusbyJack/status/1849841690581832027

Quote
#LFC have hired former Man United head of physiotherapy Robin Sadler as new first-team physio.

Previous roles also include 16 years as first-team physio at Man City along with jobs at Derby and most recently Rangers.

Joins revamped medical staff led by Dr Jonathan Power.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,479
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7446 on: Yesterday at 06:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 04:21:07 pm
Dave Fallows to leave the club at the end of the season after 12 years at the club.

https://xcancel.com/_pauljoyce/status/1849832004340134397?s=46

Big shoes to fill. One of those staff members who we dont hear much about but are considered to be the best around.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,559
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7447 on: Yesterday at 06:16:35 pm »
We already have. The other Bournemouth guy, Burchill or soemthing.  ;D
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
  • Pop n crisp
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7448 on: Yesterday at 08:28:56 pm »
Not to go all conspiracy nut about it but would you be shocked if Fallows followed Jurgen to RB? Would make a lot of sense.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7449 on: Yesterday at 08:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:28:56 pm
Not to go all conspiracy nut about it but would you be shocked if Fallows followed Jurgen to RB? Would make a lot of sense.

Think it's more likely that he's just retiring.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,834
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7450 on: Yesterday at 09:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:16:35 pm
We already have. The other Bournemouth guy, Burchill or soemthing.  ;D

Yeah Burchill and Hughes were team mates at Portsmouth in their mid-twenties along with Eddie Howe, whilst Michael Edwards was a performance analyst. Then Hughes appointed Burchill as Portsmouth chief scout and then brought him to Liverpool with him.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,387
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7451 on: Today at 01:47:58 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:33:01 pm
Yeah Burchill and Hughes were team mates at Portsmouth in their mid-twenties along with Eddie Howe, whilst Michael Edwards was a performance analyst. Then Hughes appointed Burchill as Portsmouth chief scout and then brought him to Liverpool with him.
It's funny, though, how Edwards hasn't given a job to his mate Steve who's a painter and decorator and Kev who is a train driver. Meanwhile Hughes's mate Gav who is a loss adjuster also doesn't work for LFC
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Up
« previous next »
 