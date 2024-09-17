« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 17, 2024, 10:37:29 am
Yeah. I suppose why wait for facts to form an opinion when you can just make up scenarios to suit your agenda then post about them in every fucking thread to turn RAWK into your own little echo chamber and ruin 90% of other peoples experience here.

Absolute fucking moron.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 17, 2024, 10:52:29 am
Quote from: CraigDS on September 17, 2024, 10:37:29 am
Yeah. I suppose why wait for facts to form an opinion when you can just make up scenarios to suit your agenda then post about them in every fucking thread to turn RAWK into your own little echo chamber and ruin 90% of other peoples experience here.

Absolute fucking moron.

You could just ignore him. AL definitely beats a dead horse in multiple threads too much but if the usual suspects just resisted the urge to engage him it'd be much better. Probably hard to let his speculation go unchallenged admittedly but would be better on occasion I suspect. And the personal insults do plenty to ruin people's enjoyment too so you could cut those out.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 17, 2024, 11:20:23 am
Quote from: Knight on September 17, 2024, 10:52:29 am
You could just ignore him. AL definitely beats a dead horse in multiple threads too much but if the usual suspects just resisted the urge to engage him it'd be much better. Probably hard to let his speculation go unchallenged admittedly but would be better on occasion I suspect. And the personal insults do plenty to ruin people's enjoyment too so you could cut those out.

Or he could simply stop making the constant speculation and ruining thread after thread with it, which is pissing no end of people off and seeing them leaving the football side of RAWK because it's so utterly unbearable.

And sure, the insults aren't needed and I rarely do them, esp as clear as that, but I'm just bored of it now and one poster is single handedly driving me, and others, away from a site which I've enjoyed for 15 years in a matter of days.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 17, 2024, 11:35:17 am
Quote from: CraigDS on September 17, 2024, 11:20:23 am
Or he could simply stop making the constant speculation and ruining thread after thread with it, which is pissing no end of people off and seeing them leaving the football side of RAWK because it's so utterly unbearable.

And sure, the insults aren't needed and I rarely do them, esp as clear as that, but I'm just bored of it now and one poster is single handedly driving me, and others, away from a site which I've enjoyed for 15 years in a matter of days.

You can't control him though, you can control what you do. And given you seem to be incapable of persuading him that his speculations are wrong I doubt you'll be capable of persuading him to shutup a bit. But for what it's worth, AL it might be worth giving it a rest, it does seem like you're dominating quite a few threads at the minute.

Avens sorry for playing forum policeman! I'll shutup myself now.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 17, 2024, 12:07:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September 17, 2024, 10:37:29 am
Yeah. I suppose why wait for facts to form an opinion when you can just make up scenarios to suit your agenda then post about them in every fucking thread to turn RAWK into your own little echo chamber and ruin 90% of other peoples experience here.

Absolute fucking moron.

That is the problem right there Craig. You tell us to wait for the accounts as if there will be some big reveal and make everything clear. You do that right up to the moment that they get released. You then flip-flop to well they are already out of date and merely a snapshot. What we must do is wait for the next accounts.

Exactly the same as transfer windows. You come up with dozens of reasons why the suits shouldn't be judged in the current window. Don't judge them on what has happened judge them on what they MIGHT do in the next window.

Well life doesn't work like that you have to make judgements on the information that is in the public domain especially when the ownerships nowadays wrap everything up in secretive overseas holding companies that don't publish accounts. I will leave it there for now but will leave you with a question have the club operated like a club who has used the dynasty investment to pay down debt and who are in a position to use a huge surplus in revenues to strengthen the team.

Or do we look like a club that looked to raise as much money as possible from the transfer market and that investment has probably gone towards creating an MCO?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 17, 2024, 12:14:48 pm
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 17, 2024, 12:51:57 pm
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 17, 2024, 02:36:04 pm
My understanding for anyone who may be interested.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 17, 2024, 02:51:47 pm
Hogan and our execs had a meeting with AC Milan's execs today.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 17, 2024, 03:12:20 pm
Is there a bunga bunga party afterwards?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 17, 2024, 03:15:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September 17, 2024, 03:12:20 pm
Is there a bunga bunga party afterwards?

Think Sylvio would want the guest list revising if there was going to be.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 17, 2024, 04:18:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September 17, 2024, 03:12:20 pm
Is there a bunga bunga party afterwards?

More like a cowabunga party if our nerds are involved
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 17, 2024, 07:53:05 pm
Quote from: RooiBefok on September 17, 2024, 02:36:04 pm
My understanding for anyone who may be interested.



Thanks for that.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 02:31:53 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on September 17, 2024, 07:53:05 pm
Thanks for that.
Don't see your name anywhere?   ;) :P
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 02:46:52 pm
Quote from: RooiBefok on September 17, 2024, 02:36:04 pm
My understanding for anyone who may be interested.
Good work👍
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 03:34:42 pm
Quote from: RooiBefok on September 17, 2024, 02:36:04 pm
My understanding for anyone who may be interested.

Think Matt McCann needs to be replaced with Tony Barrett
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 03:38:01 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on September 17, 2024, 07:53:05 pm
Thanks for that.

If you downloaded it, we (FSG/illuminati/freemasons) now have control of your devices.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 04:10:57 pm
Quote from: Peabee on September 18, 2024, 03:38:01 pm
If you downloaded it, we (FSG/illuminati/freemasons) now have control of your devices.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 07:19:50 pm
Quote from: RooiBefok on September 17, 2024, 02:36:04 pm
My understanding for anyone who may be interested.
Article in the athletic today saying we havent yet filled the post of set piece coach and that Briggs is doing it in the interim.

Might be we havent found the right person, or it might be that they have and the person has a substantial notice period
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 07:50:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 18, 2024, 07:19:50 pm
Article in the athletic today saying we havent yet filled the post of set piece coach and that Briggs is doing it in the interim.

Might be we havent found the right person, or it might be that they have and the person has a substantial notice period

According to Lynch we can't find anyone good enough.

As such, it made sense for Liverpool to explore the possibility of bringing in their own dedicated coach to strengthen them in both an attacking and defensive sense from corners and free-kicks.

But, as is the case with the clubs approach to the transfer market, they do not wish to make an addition unless there is a guarantee of improvement on what they have.

And, when it comes to a set-piece coach, the Reds believe they have yet to find anyone who can promise that.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 09:03:22 pm
What about hiring Charlie Adam as set piece coach? I heard his corners are worth 10m alone
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 09:11:05 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on September 18, 2024, 07:50:29 pm
According to Lynch we can't find anyone good enough.

As such, it made sense for Liverpool to explore the possibility of bringing in their own dedicated coach to strengthen them in both an attacking and defensive sense from corners and free-kicks.

But, as is the case with the clubs approach to the transfer market, they do not wish to make an addition unless there is a guarantee of improvement on what they have.

And, when it comes to a set-piece coach, the Reds believe they have yet to find anyone who can promise that.

There's a real shortage of good set piece coaches at the moment. There's one in Switzerland but he likes The Alps too much.

The other one is going to Chelsea on a 50 year deal.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 09:16:50 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 18, 2024, 09:03:22 pm
What about hiring Charlie Adam as set pies coach? I heard his corners are worth 10m alone

I like the idea,he has a girth of experience on that.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 09:47:02 pm
Nice to see Mona Nemmer is still here. I thought she went when Jurgen left.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 09:53:31 pm
Quote from: Draex on September 18, 2024, 04:10:57 pm


We have a meeting next week to decide who is going to be silenced on rawk.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 10:28:30 pm
Quote from: Peabee on September 18, 2024, 09:53:31 pm
We have a meeting next week to decide who is going to be silenced on rawk.

Hope you enjoy your happy meals.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 10:32:52 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on September 18, 2024, 10:28:30 pm
Hope you enjoy your happy meals.

We're always happy. You should try it.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 10:56:50 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on September 18, 2024, 09:47:02 pm
Nice to see Mona Nemmer is still here. I thought she went when Jurgen left.

That's nice, only remembered her the other day and assumed she'd have been off when Klopp went. I seem to remember reading somewhere about her saying how much she enjoyed life here.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 18, 2024, 11:39:21 pm
Quote from: Peabee on September 18, 2024, 10:32:52 pm
We're always happy. You should try it.

I'm only joking with the above btw Al.

The happy meals were perfect except for when John Henry chastised Craig for ordering an extra pickle. He's now on a diet of cow cheeks.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 19, 2024, 01:26:31 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on September 18, 2024, 03:34:42 pm
Think Matt McCann needs to be replaced with Tony Barrett

Drawing up this organogram was frustrating in that there is no definitive source to clarify anyone.  There were three names linked to this position.  I went for the bloke who was mentioned in the most recent news article by a reputable reporter.

Hopefully someone will categorically confirm who the actual present incumbent is.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 19, 2024, 01:30:28 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on September 18, 2024, 09:47:02 pm
Nice to see Mona Nemmer is still here. I thought she went when Jurgen left.

Mona is still listed as such on the official LFC website.
 
However Dr Andreas Schlumberger who left back in March/April was still listed on the official LFC website in August - he has since been removed.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 19, 2024, 07:46:02 pm
Quote from: RooiBefok on September 19, 2024, 01:30:28 pm
Mona is still listed as such on the official LFC website.
 
However Dr Andreas Schlumberger who left back in March/April was still listed on the official LFC website in August - he has since been removed.

The fitness side is updated in this article today

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/09/liverpool-have-now-revamped-arne-slots-fitness-staff-1-hire-2-new-roles-1-promotion/

I think Mona is off on maternity she was heavily pregnant at the end of last season, I hope she stays such a cool lady.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
September 19, 2024, 08:27:15 pm
https://xcancel.com/ground_guru/status/1836735443158659563

Quote
Changes to Liverpool Medical & Performance department:

Now headed by Dr Jonathan Power

Dr Amit Pannu joins from Derby as First Team Doctor

MurtaghConall promoted to Head of Physical Performance

Physios now split between Rehab & Performance (like Chelsea & Spurs). Lee Nobes goes from Head Physio to Head Rehab Physio
Chris Morgan goes from Senior Physio to Head Performance Physio
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 08:22:00 pm
Graham is on 5 live using LFC to flog his book if anyone is interested.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 08:24:16 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:22:00 pm
Graham is on 5 live using LFC to flog his book if anyone is interested.
Why do you object? He's not doing anything that other specialists in their field don't do when they write and publicise their books.

Your paranoia is getting out of hand
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 08:55:52 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:24:16 pm
Why do you object? He's not doing anything that other specialists in their field don't do when they write and publicise their books.

Your paranoia is getting out of hand
ironic to call him paranoid when you've conjured an objection from out the ether!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 09:03:38 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:24:16 pm
Why do you object? He's not doing anything that other specialists in their field don't do when they write and publicise their books.

Your paranoia is getting out of hand

Come on I was just trying to help Dr Graham out. He is now reduced to working out of a rented office in a Brentwood business hub and working for lower-league clubs. I just hate to see a self-proclaimed genius who wrote a book entitled How to Win the Premier League reduced to that.

I am thinking of setting up a go fund me page so he doesn't have to rely so much on kiss and tell interviews.  ;D ;D
