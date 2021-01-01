« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7320 on: Yesterday at 10:37:29 am
Yeah. I suppose why wait for facts to form an opinion when you can just make up scenarios to suit your agenda then post about them in every fucking thread to turn RAWK into your own little echo chamber and ruin 90% of other peoples experience here.

Absolute fucking moron.
Knight

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7321 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:37:29 am
Yeah. I suppose why wait for facts to form an opinion when you can just make up scenarios to suit your agenda then post about them in every fucking thread to turn RAWK into your own little echo chamber and ruin 90% of other peoples experience here.

Absolute fucking moron.

You could just ignore him. AL definitely beats a dead horse in multiple threads too much but if the usual suspects just resisted the urge to engage him it'd be much better. Probably hard to let his speculation go unchallenged admittedly but would be better on occasion I suspect. And the personal insults do plenty to ruin people's enjoyment too so you could cut those out.
CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7322 on: Yesterday at 11:20:23 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:52:29 am
You could just ignore him. AL definitely beats a dead horse in multiple threads too much but if the usual suspects just resisted the urge to engage him it'd be much better. Probably hard to let his speculation go unchallenged admittedly but would be better on occasion I suspect. And the personal insults do plenty to ruin people's enjoyment too so you could cut those out.

Or he could simply stop making the constant speculation and ruining thread after thread with it, which is pissing no end of people off and seeing them leaving the football side of RAWK because it's so utterly unbearable.

And sure, the insults aren't needed and I rarely do them, esp as clear as that, but I'm just bored of it now and one poster is single handedly driving me, and others, away from a site which I've enjoyed for 15 years in a matter of days.
Knight

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7323 on: Yesterday at 11:35:17 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:20:23 am
Or he could simply stop making the constant speculation and ruining thread after thread with it, which is pissing no end of people off and seeing them leaving the football side of RAWK because it's so utterly unbearable.

And sure, the insults aren't needed and I rarely do them, esp as clear as that, but I'm just bored of it now and one poster is single handedly driving me, and others, away from a site which I've enjoyed for 15 years in a matter of days.

You can't control him though, you can control what you do. And given you seem to be incapable of persuading him that his speculations are wrong I doubt you'll be capable of persuading him to shutup a bit. But for what it's worth, AL it might be worth giving it a rest, it does seem like you're dominating quite a few threads at the minute.

Avens sorry for playing forum policeman! I'll shutup myself now.
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7324 on: Yesterday at 12:07:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:37:29 am
Yeah. I suppose why wait for facts to form an opinion when you can just make up scenarios to suit your agenda then post about them in every fucking thread to turn RAWK into your own little echo chamber and ruin 90% of other peoples experience here.

Absolute fucking moron.

That is the problem right there Craig. You tell us to wait for the accounts as if there will be some big reveal and make everything clear. You do that right up to the moment that they get released. You then flip-flop to well they are already out of date and merely a snapshot. What we must do is wait for the next accounts.

Exactly the same as transfer windows. You come up with dozens of reasons why the suits shouldn't be judged in the current window. Don't judge them on what has happened judge them on what they MIGHT do in the next window.

Well life doesn't work like that you have to make judgements on the information that is in the public domain especially when the ownerships nowadays wrap everything up in secretive overseas holding companies that don't publish accounts. I will leave it there for now but will leave you with a question have the club operated like a club who has used the dynasty investment to pay down debt and who are in a position to use a huge surplus in revenues to strengthen the team.

Or do we look like a club that looked to raise as much money as possible from the transfer market and that investment has probably gone towards creating an MCO?
Avens

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7325 on: Yesterday at 12:14:48 pm
Terry de Niro

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7326 on: Yesterday at 12:51:57 pm
RooiBefok

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7327 on: Yesterday at 02:36:04 pm
My understanding for anyone who may be interested.
Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7328 on: Yesterday at 02:51:47 pm
Hogan and our execs had a meeting with AC Milan's execs today.

Hazell

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7329 on: Yesterday at 03:12:20 pm
Is there a bunga bunga party afterwards?
killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7330 on: Yesterday at 03:15:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:12:20 pm
Is there a bunga bunga party afterwards?

Think Sylvio would want the guest list revising if there was going to be.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7331 on: Yesterday at 04:18:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:12:20 pm
Is there a bunga bunga party afterwards?

More like a cowabunga party if our nerds are involved
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7332 on: Yesterday at 07:53:05 pm
Quote from: RooiBefok on Yesterday at 02:36:04 pm
My understanding for anyone who may be interested.



Thanks for that.
Terry de Niro

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7333 on: Today at 02:31:53 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:53:05 pm
Thanks for that.
Don't see your name anywhere?   ;) :P
MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7334 on: Today at 02:46:52 pm
Quote from: RooiBefok on Yesterday at 02:36:04 pm
My understanding for anyone who may be interested.
Good work👍
deanloco9

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7335 on: Today at 03:34:42 pm
Quote from: RooiBefok on Yesterday at 02:36:04 pm
My understanding for anyone who may be interested.

Think Matt McCann needs to be replaced with Tony Barrett
Peabee

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7336 on: Today at 03:38:01 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:53:05 pm
Thanks for that.

If you downloaded it, we (FSG/illuminati/freemasons) now have control of your devices.
Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7337 on: Today at 04:10:57 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:38:01 pm
If you downloaded it, we (FSG/illuminati/freemasons) now have control of your devices.

TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7338 on: Today at 07:19:50 pm
Quote from: RooiBefok on Yesterday at 02:36:04 pm
My understanding for anyone who may be interested.
Article in the athletic today saying we havent yet filled the post of set piece coach and that Briggs is doing it in the interim.

Might be we havent found the right person, or it might be that they have and the person has a substantial notice period
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #7339 on: Today at 07:50:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:19:50 pm
Article in the athletic today saying we havent yet filled the post of set piece coach and that Briggs is doing it in the interim.

Might be we havent found the right person, or it might be that they have and the person has a substantial notice period

According to Lynch we can't find anyone good enough.

As such, it made sense for Liverpool to explore the possibility of bringing in their own dedicated coach to strengthen them in both an attacking and defensive sense from corners and free-kicks.

But, as is the case with the clubs approach to the transfer market, they do not wish to make an addition unless there is a guarantee of improvement on what they have.

And, when it comes to a set-piece coach, the Reds believe they have yet to find anyone who can promise that.
