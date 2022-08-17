« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 660619 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,816
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7160 on: August 23, 2024, 07:37:06 pm »
Quote from: clinical on August 23, 2024, 06:31:10 pm
Do people honestly believe their ambitions align with fans?
The sane fans or the batshit crazy ones?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,476
  • @tharris113
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7161 on: August 23, 2024, 07:39:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on August 23, 2024, 06:31:10 pm
Do people honestly believe their ambitions align with fans?
I think they want the club to do well but can't/won't fund the playing staff to the level required to be competitive
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7162 on: August 23, 2024, 07:50:36 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on August 23, 2024, 07:39:17 pm
I think they want the club to do well but can't/won't fund the playing staff to the level required to be competitive

Personal gain far outweighs the desire they have to the club succeed 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,609
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7163 on: August 23, 2024, 07:56:18 pm »
Top 4 is their everything. Come to think of it ... do Tottenham Hotspurs own us?  ;D

Quote from: koptommy93 on August 23, 2024, 07:39:17 pm
I think they want the club to do well but can't/won't fund the playing staff to the level required to be competitive

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 07:50:36 pm
Personal gain far outweighs the desire they have to the club succeed 

Simple as that really. Also doesn't help that we're part of their portfolio with other huge franchises in America.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7164 on: August 23, 2024, 08:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 07:50:36 pm
Personal gain far outweighs the desire they have to the club succeed


You just want to be owned by the Saudis  ;)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7165 on: Yesterday at 10:21:09 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 23, 2024, 07:56:18 pm
Top 4 is their everything. Come to think of it ... do Tottenham Hotspurs own us?  ;D

Simple as that really. Also doesn't help that we're part of their portfolio with other huge franchises in America.

We are spurs with a higher wage bill and have been lucky to have a good manager. In fact since COVID Spurs have been more ambitious than us in terms of investment when you factor in revenue wages etc. They are happy to lose a bit of money through team investment. We look to break even all the time. The owners are far from terrible. But how far they are from being terrible is about the same distance they are from being good owners.

They couldn't give a fuck about any fan. Look how much the Celtics fans are celebrating they have pulled out the race to buy them. Says it all
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,033
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7166 on: Yesterday at 12:13:51 pm »
If we're Spurs how come we win trophies?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,402
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7167 on: Yesterday at 12:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on August 23, 2024, 06:23:44 pm
Yes mate. Wasn't his fault though.....


This isn't an endorsement to take one of the biggest jobs in football though... not only are you getting Bournemouth's sporting director (?!) but also he didn't really have much power there
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7168 on: Yesterday at 12:22:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:21:09 am
We are spurs with a higher wage bill

Nah, Spurs are Everton with a bigger stadium. They were lucky to have Sir Harry the Flycatcher. Now they are back were they belong, 6th or 7th.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7169 on: Yesterday at 12:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:13:51 pm
If we're Spurs how come we win trophies?

We won a trophy last season. When did Spurs last win anything?
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,640
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7170 on: Yesterday at 12:38:40 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 12:37:00 pm
We won a trophy last season. When did Spurs last win anything?

Audi Cup?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7171 on: Yesterday at 12:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:38:40 pm
Audi Cup?

It's like the first 10 games of last season never happened.  :'(
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,640
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7172 on: Yesterday at 12:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 12:42:53 pm
It's like the first 10 games of last season never happened.  :'(

Oh yeah :D
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,033
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7173 on: Yesterday at 07:12:56 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 12:37:00 pm
We won a trophy last season. When did Spurs last win anything?

Yeah that's my point. Its clinical completely overreacting by saying we're Spurs with a higher wage bill
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,231
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7174 on: Yesterday at 07:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 04:19:31 pm
Liverpool CCO Ben Latty said

This new partnership also enables Ladbrokes to continue driving forward with its local community work, using football to increase physical and mental wellbeing, particularly in areas of high social deprivation




Fuck off dickhead ..
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,033
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7175 on: Yesterday at 07:42:14 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 07:26:19 pm

Fuck off dickhead ..

Yep.

17 August 2022

A gambling business is to pay £17 million for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures at its online and land-based businesses.

Entain Group will pay £14 million for failures at its online business LC International Limited which runs 13 websites including ladbrokes.com, coral.co.uk and foxybingo.com.

It will also pay £3 million for failures at its Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming Limited operation which runs 2,746 gambling premises across Britain.

All £17 million will be directed towards socially responsible purposes as part of a regulatory settlement.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7176 on: Today at 10:11:00 am »
feels like we are clearing decks in case city win their appeal (which is nailed on) to then sell. FSG only bought club after assurances Financial fair play was here to stay and to be enforced. city win FFP is dead and clubs will just do what they like and fsg wont operate that way....
Logged

Offline Redmoon18

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7177 on: Today at 10:37:19 am »
I am amazed at how people tend to bite the hand that feeds them. And specially people who tend to question the entire organization, club and management after only 1 (almost) empty transfer window. And that happens every season, and even if they sign players,  people are still not happy because that player is not good enough or not « famous »/ expensive enough.

We ve been doing quite good since a few years havent we? Or maybe you would prefer a management that really invests crazy money like manUtd ? Is this your idea of a well run club?

The only barrier that has prevented us from winning more trophies is a club owned by an oil state and that went the illegal way.

So maybe a little respect to what our management has been doing and to where they brought us.

No Im not an fsg exec or fanboy, Im just happy my club is where it is now compared to 15 years ago and that we are well run and self sustainable.

Ultimately Im happy that no one from footy forums run this club or has a say on how to manage such an organisation.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:39:34 am by Redmoon18 »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,539
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7178 on: Today at 10:41:18 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 04:19:31 pm
Liverpool CCO Ben Latty said

This new partnership also enables Ladbrokes to continue driving forward with its local community work, using football to increase physical and mental wellbeing, particularly in areas of high social deprivation

Yep.  Gambling is well-known for it's good work in society.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,311
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7179 on: Today at 10:54:12 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/aug/23/uks-most-deprived-areas-have-highest-number-of-gambling-outlets-report

Analysis of the geography of bookmakers, amusement arcades and bingo halls by academics at the University of Bristol found there are more than 10,000 gambling venues in Britain, higher than the number of supermarket sites.

Of those gambling outlets, 21% of them were in the most deprived decile of areas in Britain, while 2% were in the wealthiest. For comparison, 10% of supermarket chains stores were in the poorest areas, while 7% were in the most well off.

Glasgow had the most betting shops, one for every 3,264 people, with Liverpool, poorer parts of London and Middlesbrough not far behind.

The report also raised concerns that half of the 348 gambling treatment services mapped by researchers were within five minutes walk of a gambling premises.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,163
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7180 on: Today at 11:18:51 am »
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 10:37:19 am
I am amazed at how people tend to bite the hand that feeds them.
if that's your understanding of the relationship that an ownership has with the clubs and it's supporters, players and coaches then its fair to say we fundamentally disagree.

that's not the relationship as it was taught to me by family and friends in older generations, and by our own club on and off field club legends - and i feel it'd be a loss if your perspective became the mainstream in the yonger generations
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,163
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7181 on: Today at 11:24:12 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:41:18 am
Yep.  Gambling is well-known for it's good work in society.
yep thats a shockingly stupid dishonest and servile statement from the COO Latty.

i still remember being bothered that Klopp did an interview about his views early doors and said he didn't like gambling, and then weeks/months after we announced a bookie sponsorship on the training kit that he'd have to wear. but this statement from Latty is even worse.

it's one thing taking their money. it's another level entirely to be laundering their image with lies like pretending they improve lives (when the evidence shows they do disproportionate harm to more deprived communities). that'll be why they're paying big bucks - their PR/image laundering drive is aiming to parasitically capitalise on our brand to offset the damage
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 175 176 177 178 179 [180]   Go Up
« previous next »
 