I am amazed at how people tend to bite the hand that feeds them. And specially people who tend to question the entire organization, club and management after only 1 (almost) empty transfer window. And that happens every season, and even if they sign players, people are still not happy because that player is not good enough or not « famous »/ expensive enough.
We ve been doing quite good since a few years havent we? Or maybe you would prefer a management that really invests crazy money like manUtd ? Is this your idea of a well run club?
The only barrier that has prevented us from winning more trophies is a club owned by an oil state and that went the illegal way.
So maybe a little respect to what our management has been doing and to where they brought us.
No Im not an fsg exec or fanboy, Im just happy my club is where it is now compared to 15 years ago and that we are well run and self sustainable.
Ultimately Im happy that no one from footy forums run this club or has a say on how to manage such an organisation.