I am amazed at how people tend to bite the hand that feeds them. And specially people who tend to question the entire organization, club and management after only 1 (almost) empty transfer window. And that happens every season, and even if they sign players, people are still not happy because that player is not good enough or not « famous »/ expensive enough.



We ve been doing quite good since a few years havent we? Or maybe you would prefer a management that really invests crazy money like manUtd ? Is this your idea of a well run club?



The only barrier that has prevented us from winning more trophies is a club owned by an oil state and that went the illegal way.



So maybe a little respect to what our management has been doing and to where they brought us.



No Im not an fsg exec or fanboy, Im just happy my club is where it is now compared to 15 years ago and that we are well run and self sustainable.



Ultimately Im happy that no one from footy forums run this club or has a say on how to manage such an organisation.