What actually happened to us buying, you know, rough diamonds who turned out to be winners like Robbo or Wijnaldum? Now, we either just buy to speculate and sell later on (Carvalho, probably Doak) or we go for the top dollar signing with no other options.



Our greatest successes were partly built on a backbone of relatively inexpensive but committed signings.



I fear our recruitment have lost all imagination and direction. It's up to them to prove they want Liverpool FC to be a team of winners again, but the last few years and nigh on negligence to capitalise on the league success post-2020 suggests they've become a rudderless ship. And the vast sums for marquee players begs the questions whether they were really worth the price?



It just seems like they're making it up as they go along.



I read that Wharton was really well regarded by the analytics/recruitment team but we weren't in the market in January as we knew we'd be changing managers. Palace got the jump on us with that one.It feels like a market now where you pretty much get what you pay for, if you're lucky. Amongst the top clubs there have been very few bargain signings in recent years. Man City and Arsenal have spent big and most of those signings have worked out whilst a few others haven't - neither club has the equivalent of a Robbo in their squads. There are a few bargains that have been found by cradle snatching but we've also done that with the likes of Harvey Elliott.I guess part of the problem is that those rough diamonds frequently prefer a move to a club where they will have more opportunities to play. That's why Evan Ferguson chose Brighton over us.