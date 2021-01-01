What actually happened to us buying, you know, rough diamonds who turned out to be winners like Robbo or Wijnaldum? Now, we either just buy to speculate and sell later on (Carvalho, probably Doak) or we go for the top dollar signing with no other options.
Our greatest successes were partly built on a backbone of relatively inexpensive but committed signings.
I fear our recruitment have lost all imagination and direction. It's up to them to prove they want Liverpool FC to be a team of winners again, but the last few years and nigh on negligence to capitalise on the league success post-2020 suggests they've become a rudderless ship. And the vast sums for marquee players begs the questions whether they were really worth the price?
It just seems like they're making it up as they go along.