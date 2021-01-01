« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 653505 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,101
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7080 on: Yesterday at 07:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 06:34:50 pm
No he isn’t he is captain.

Nunez cost £64m not the £85m the media band around
according to Benfica we've paid £72.5mil-ish already, and the remaining payment clauses are £4.3mil if he gets to 60 starts and £8.6 if we win the PL or CL.

So he'll be our record signing at some point this season unless something horrible happens or he's sold
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,183
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7081 on: Yesterday at 07:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:35:58 pm
You cannot encourage fan engagement through things like social media and then complain when fans become engaged. You also cannot continually feed journalists stories to keep Liverpool in the headlines and then complain when fans want more information.

As they say all publicity is good publicity. For me it is all about plausible deniability. The recruitment team have no problem dripping poison through leaks. Things they wouldn't say in public.

You cannot be suggesting people dont take responsibility for their own actions. Encouraging fan engagement doesnt mean encouraging fans to have some weird perversion with every single aspect of a transfer and to demand judgement on those aspects with little to no info.

People need to take responsibility for how they act themselves to some degree.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,832
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7082 on: Yesterday at 07:48:45 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:39:15 pm
You cannot be suggesting people dont take responsibility for their own actions. Encouraging fan engagement doesnt mean encouraging fans to have some weird perversion with every single aspect of a transfer and to demand judgement on those aspects with little to no info.

People need to take responsibility for how they act themselves to some degree.

The club leaks stuff about transfers all the time they are the ones who create the feeding frenzy. The Club gave Ljinders permission to publish a book that went into detail about transfers. Graham who was our head of research has just published a book on the subject. The club clearly continually pushes the narrative regarding our use of analytics. We allowed the likes of Graham and Edwards to attend seminars and openly talk about how we operate.

You can't then basically accuse fans of voyeurism when it is the club that deliberately piques that interest.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,176
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7083 on: Yesterday at 08:05:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:21:39 pm
Maybe fans can play their part by having less of a rabid curiosity that requires the need for constant updates from anyone at the club, be it coach, manager, sporting director or bus driver.

not sure what it matters regards fans curiosity. Such is the 24/7 nature of football these days online, its never going to be different.  Many fans are simply obsessed with transfers. 

What would be wise is better control over press-conferences. Simply make it a rule that pre and post match PCs with Slot are only for talk of the match and the squad. Should make things easier for the coach.

Its mad to me that journalists cant be told this - it shouldnt be a free for all, it isnt an open invite.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,525
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7084 on: Yesterday at 08:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 06:34:50 pm
No he isnt he is captain.

Nunez cost £64m not the £85m the media band around
Nothing to do with the media, it's called adds-ons which LFC have paid the majority of, meaning he's LFC's most expensive signing.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-news-darwin-nunez-31527320
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7085 on: Yesterday at 08:23:36 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:29:11 pm
according to Benfica we've paid £72.5mil-ish already, and the remaining payment clauses are £4.3mil if he gets to 60 starts and £8.6 if we win the PL or CL.

So he'll be our record signing at some point this season unless something horrible happens or he's sold

So as it stands he isnt our record signing then 😂
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,101
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7086 on: Yesterday at 08:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:23:36 pm
So as it stands he isn’t our record signing then
it appears you've shared the same conclusion as me, yep - thought that was clear!

when you mentioned the fees it made me curious to look up where we'd got to.

funnily enough though, he did apparently get his 60th appearance so he is actually is our record signing already at £77mil - we'd all gladly pay the last £8mil too, since it'd mean we'd won one of the big ones
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:30:47 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,832
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7087 on: Yesterday at 08:30:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:28:18 pm
it appears you've shared the same conclusion as me, yep - thought that was clear!

when you mentioned the fees it made me curious to look up where we'd got to.

funnily enough though, he did apparently get his 60th appearance so he is actually is our record signing already

Can't we just pretend its starts as he has only made 59 of them. ;D ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,101
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7088 on: Yesterday at 08:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:30:40 pm
Can't we just pretend its starts as he has only made 59 of them. ;D ;D
maybe they can go by inflation-adjusted!
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7089 on: Yesterday at 10:35:16 pm »
What actually happened to us buying, you know, rough diamonds who turned out to be winners like Robbo or Wijnaldum? Now, we either just buy to speculate and sell later on (Carvalho, probably Doak) or we go for the top dollar signing with no other options.

Our greatest successes were partly built on a backbone of relatively inexpensive but committed signings.

I fear our recruitment have lost all imagination and direction. It's up to them to prove they want Liverpool FC to be a team of winners again, but the last few years and nigh on negligence to capitalise on the league success post-2020 suggests they've become a rudderless ship. And the vast sums for marquee players begs the questions whether they were really worth the price?

It just seems like they're making it up as they go along.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:39:46 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,432
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7090 on: Yesterday at 10:46:51 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:35:16 pm
What actually happened to us buying, you know, rough diamonds who turned out to be winners like Robbo or Wijnaldum? Now, we either just buy to speculate and sell later on (Carvalho, probably Doak) or we go for the top dollar signing with no other options.

Our greatest successes were partly built on a backbone of relatively inexpensive but committed signings.

I fear our recruitment have lost all imagination and direction. It's up to them to prove they want Liverpool FC to be a team of winners again, but the last few years and nigh on negligence to capitalise on the league success post-2020 suggests they've become a rudderless ship. And the vast sums for marquee players begs the questions whether they were really worth the price?

It just seems like they're making it up as they go along.

Gravenberch? You could put him in the Gini bracket in terms of a rough diamond. Dom as well. Arguably Mac Allister although he was more accomplished at Brighton like with Caicedo.

Obviously doesn't take much to target the likes of Caicedo, Tchouameni, Bellingham and Zubimendi. But it does to actually sign any of them.

It's this summer we seem to be overly dogmatic and was the same in 2022. The approach under Ibiza Jorge was a bit more pragmatic in getting in Endo and Gravenberch towards the end of the window when we needed more numbers in given the amount of midfielders let go. Although he did cock up the Lavia deal to necessitate the Endo buy.

We might need an Endo type signing at centre back (i.e. someone who can be a solid squad player, not a Kabak or Davies panic buy).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:55:20 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7091 on: Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:35:16 pm
What actually happened to us buying, you know, rough diamonds who turned out to be winners like Robbo or Wijnaldum? Now, we either just buy to speculate and sell later on (Carvalho, probably Doak) or we go for the top dollar signing with no other options.

Our greatest successes were partly built on a backbone of relatively inexpensive but committed signings.

I fear our recruitment have lost all imagination and direction. It's up to them to prove they want Liverpool FC to be a team of winners again, but the last few years and nigh on negligence to capitalise on the league success post-2020 suggests they've become a rudderless ship. And the vast sums for marquee players begs the questions whether they were really worth the price?

It just seems like they're making it up as they go along.
I read that Wharton was really well regarded by the analytics/recruitment team but we weren't in the market in January as we knew we'd be changing managers.  Palace got the jump on us with that one.

It feels like a market now where you pretty much get what you pay for, if you're lucky.  Amongst the top clubs there have been very few bargain signings in recent years.  Man City and Arsenal have spent big and most of those signings have worked out whilst a few others haven't - neither club has the equivalent of a Robbo in their squads.  There are a few bargains that have been found by cradle snatching but we've also done that with the likes of Harvey Elliott.

I guess part of the problem is that those rough diamonds frequently prefer a move to a club where they will have more opportunities to play.  That's why Evan Ferguson chose Brighton over us.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,813
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7092 on: Today at 10:35:22 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:21:19 pm
Reportedly once the window slams shut Hughes traditionally goes on his two-week Caribbean cruise.




Logged
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Up
« previous next »
 