« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 650996 times)

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,218
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7040 on: Yesterday at 06:40:59 pm »
PR department obviously feeling bullish cos we outplayed a Championship side for 45 mins....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,539
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7041 on: Yesterday at 06:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:35:45 pm
https://x.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1825201237484032083

No Plan B FC

Let's see how that works out for you folks, probably brilliantly because you're so goddamn smart, all of you. Always the smartest people in the room.

I'm sure they're already getting ready for the deadline day party now, safe in the knowledge we've signed nobody and they can have a laugh at 19 other sides trying to improve themselves.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7042 on: Yesterday at 07:00:44 pm »
Have they taken credit for Moreno yet or are they just patting themselves on the back for the hits?
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,784
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7043 on: Yesterday at 07:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 07:00:44 pm
Have they taken credit for Moreno yet or are they just patting themselves on the back for the hits?
First thing they did upon coming back was randomly leaking that Nunez was a Klopp signing ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,589
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7044 on: Yesterday at 07:47:16 pm »
Moreno? Like Albie?

He wasn't a bad player - he had some injuries that hurt his development. But I think he had a ceiling of being a fast and "serviceable" LB.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,080
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7045 on: Yesterday at 07:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 07:00:44 pm
Have they taken credit for Moreno yet or are they just patting themselves on the back for the hits?
he was definitely a "game changer" when we signed him!

luckily Klopp was able to take him out the firing line and coach that out of him, as best as could be done
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 01:04:27 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on August 17, 2024, 11:45:26 am
I dont think anyone would deny what FSGs intentions are. Run things as lean as possible, grow the business organically without investing their own money, invest in the best people and empower them to zag whilst everyone else zigs. It doesnt make them popular and they dont really care, theyll sell the club at some point for billions in profit and wont give a fuck about any of us when they do.

I think the issue I have with it is despite all of the above, I dont think theyre bad owners and I genuinely think at its core sport should be about organically competing, I cant stand the premier league in its current form and I dread to think what the next takeover of a club will bring to the league.

I also dont think theres a need to reduce every thread and every discussion to the same old arguments. You cant praise anyone without being reminded it was all Klopp, you cant be optimistic without being told how bad previous summers have been and any attempts to understand/explain rather than ranting/moaning tends to lead to the cycle repeating itself again. I imagine those fed up of FSG will say they feel the exact same way with people constantly defending the club and its decisions. I get it, but it is tiring.

The worst thing of all within all of this is we hold these people to a standard whereby they cant make a single mistake. We expect perfection from them when there is quite literally nobody involved in sport that has a perfect record with every decision they make. Mistakes will happen, but instead of just accepting that anclicking on, it descendgetnto long, drawn out debates around ambition, desire to win and judging competence with almost no knowledge of whats actually happened, just the tiny bits that end up in the public domain.

Ultimately we all want whats best for the club, FSG are never going to change their modus operandi, appointing Edwards to lead the next chapter of the club tells you everything about their intentions. For me at least, Im happy to trust Edwards and Hughes, give them time (more than one window) to get stuck into the challenge and begin to build another great side. Id love nothing more than to see Slot backed with a couple of signings before the window closes, but I can understand why we might struggle to land game changing talent at this point. I dont think its just a case of you click your fingers and get some things done, Im just hoping that even without a 6, we strengthen other areas to accentuate our strengths rather than go into the season with a few glaring holes that will only start gaping once we pick up a couple of injuries.

Super post, GR. They're certainly not infallible as owners, but I'm not sure anyone really argues that they are.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,799
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 01:51:23 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:04:27 am
Super post, GR. They're certainly not infallible as owners, but I'm not sure anyone really argues that they are.

The point is that they want to be infallible owners. They act as if every signing has to be the perfect signing. It is as if we can't make a single mistake because it will bring down the whole house of cards down. They end up with paralysis by analysis. Just harvest the low-hanging fruit. Once the no-risk strategies like improving commercial revenues and investing in infrastructure to improve match-day revenues have been exhausted then just settle for a guaranteed profit and move on to the next franchise.

The Red Sox are the pre-cursor to what is likely to happen to Liverpool. They bought the Red Sox found an analytic edge and invested in revenues. Sam Kennedy summed it up they had basically sold what they could in baseball. They had maxed out revenues so they moved on to Liverpool. They have done the same here. Maxed out commercial revenues, and used that to expand the infrastructure. There are no further infrastructure opportunities, the edge in the transfer market has gone. So they have two options. Gamble and go toe to toe with richer owners or just buy other clubs and franchises and max out their revenues. 

I think bringing Edwards back paying him a fortune and tasking him with buying other clubs tells you all you need to know. The Red Sox have halved their payroll in real term since 2018. We have already gone down that path.

A year ago we had Thiago, Firmino, Fabinho, Henderson, VVD, Trent and Salah who were on wages between 190k and 350k a week. The first 4 have left with their replacements earning around half what they earned and we have the other 3 seemingly unable to agree deals.

Add in us shedding the wages of Keita and Ox plus Slot earning far less than Klopp and the wage bill has been slashed. At the same time we look to be well on the way to a huge player trading profit.

So it is absolute nonsense to suggest that every signing has to be perfect or that we can't make mistakes in the transfer market. We have always made mistakes in the market everyone does. The issue though is that we are at the point at which FSG have two options risk money fighting for titles or just run the club as efficiently as possible. The season before last we missed out on the CL with a huge financial penalty. We lost money and then had to invest massively with Dynasty's money to get back in the CL.

Once you take player bonuses out then the difference between the CL and Europa is probably around £50m per season. Why risk that when you do that in player wages, why risk that when you do that again in player trading. If you don't make the CL you are £50m better off if you scrape in you are a £100m better off.

Why pay Trent, VVD and Salah around 900k a week when Bradley, Quansah and Diaz on the right can do a similar job for 75k a week. That is your CL money made up in 3 players. 
« Last Edit: Today at 02:18:09 am by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 02:26:59 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:51:23 am


As I've said a number of times, I'm frustrated that they seem to be letting the desire for perfection prevent us from taking opportunities to improve.

We'll see regarding the contracts. I think at least two of them will sign new deals, but we'll see. Usually the desire to improve value of a sporting institution is to make it successful on the pitch - those desired outcomes often align - so I don't think it's in the owners' interests for the club to decline too drastically on the pitch, which the level of neglect you're suggesting would inevitably lead to.

I don't see it as a problem to try and achieve on field success through clever scouting or taking advantage of low buyout clauses - the problem is that our ability to do this seems to have stagnated at the moment, so I share those concerns. It's possible to have faith in the mid- to longer term vision while still being unimpressed at some of the short term decisions.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,799
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 03:26:42 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:26:59 am
As I've said a number of times, I'm frustrated that they seem to be letting the desire for perfection prevent us from taking opportunities to improve.

We'll see regarding the contracts. I think at least two of them will sign new deals, but we'll see. Usually the desire to improve value of a sporting institution is to make it successful on the pitch - those desired outcomes often align - so I don't think it's in the owners' interests for the club to decline too drastically on the pitch, which the level of neglect you're suggesting would inevitably lead to.

I don't see it as a problem to try and achieve on field success through clever scouting or taking advantage of low buyout clauses - the problem is that our ability to do this seems to have stagnated at the moment, so I share those concerns. It's possible to have faith in the mid- to longer term vision while still being unimpressed at some of the short term decisions.

You have to remember that FSG come from a background of closed Leagues. Leagues that guarantee a profit. The season before last showed this League is different. A Champions League wage bill doesn't guarantee the Champions League.

When you have a CL wage bill and finish 5th you lose money. Imagine explaining that to your investors. Even worse imagine explaining to your investors that they either have to pump money into the club or sell off a chunk to a minority investor to get back into the Champions League.

The battle for CL places is getting more and more difficult. You are looking at 6 or 7 clubs with the budget to push for CL places. With Klopp we could do that on a budget. Without Klopp, with a new coach and a new Sporting Director it is going to be far harder.

City and Newcastle have unlimited finances, Man United will always outspend us. Arsenal have outspent us and are ahead of us. Chelsea are spending money as if it is going out of fashion and Spurs have just spent £65m on Solanke. So FSG can either enter what is in effect the Football version of the space race or can just do what they have done with the Red Sox.

Reduce costs and guarantee a profit. There are no infrastructure costs. Edwards will always be good at generating player trading profits and he is tasked with creating an MCO that should further reduce player acquisition costs.

Even as a Europa League team we would generate £600m in revenues, have a £300m wage bill and that is £300m of surplus cash sloshing around.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,396
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7050 on: Today at 11:07:50 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:26:00 pm
Yeah that worked really, really well for us lately. Infinite time and effort wasted on players who have joined other clubs. In the process we have fucked multiple seasons and probably lost Klopp too early because of it. Great plan guys, why don't you just fucking tattoo 'IM THE SMARTEST' on your forehead instead and pet each others crotch?
In Klopp's 8 years, I can identify 2 seasons where obvious regression was evident - both followed by significant improvement the next season. Given the nature of our chief opponent in that time and how they finance their operation, I just find such an analysis  (we have fucked multiple seasons) a tad overdone. In normal circumstances, Liverpool would have multiple league titles under Klopp. If you consider that the first 3 seasons were about a squad build towards genuine success, then I think 3 titles in 5 years would be a reasonable outcome had the chief opponent not operated outside of the financial boundaries.

I know the arguments about spending more on transfers, but in 18/19, 19/20 and 21/22 Liverpool achieved over 90 points winning one league title. Buying more players in those seasons and expecting more points is possibly unreasonable in that it's eliminating the idea that you drop points every now and again - that's just sport. So when taking this into account, the 'multiple seasons' argument is only really appropriate for 20/21 and 22/23. I would say that last season was a success based on the summer rebuild that took place, a trophy was won, a CL place achieved and 80+ points.

This debate is often a bit too surface level. Facetious commentary around 'smartest people in the room' etc isn't balanced by teh fact that - at times - they definitely were.

Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,290
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7051 on: Today at 11:38:22 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:07:50 am
In Klopp's 8 years, I can identify 2 seasons where obvious regression was evident - both followed by significant improvement the next season. Given the nature of our chief opponent in that time and how they finance their operation, I just find such an analysis  (we have fucked multiple seasons) a tad overdone. In normal circumstances, Liverpool would have multiple league titles under Klopp. If you consider that the first 3 seasons were about a squad build towards genuine success, then I think 3 titles in 5 years would be a reasonable outcome had the chief opponent not operated outside of the financial boundaries.

I know the arguments about spending more on transfers, but in 18/19, 19/20 and 21/22 Liverpool achieved over 90 points winning one league title. Buying more players in those seasons and expecting more points is possibly unreasonable in that it's eliminating the idea that you drop points every now and again - that's just sport. So when taking this into account, the 'multiple seasons' argument is only really appropriate for 20/21 and 22/23. I would say that last season was a success based on the summer rebuild that took place, a trophy was won, a CL place achieved and 80+ points.

This debate is often a bit too surface level. Facetious commentary around 'smartest people in the room' etc isn't balanced by teh fact that - at times - they definitely were.



So in five seasons where we've had a team and manager good enough to compete for the title - we have one could reasonably say, not done much to supplement the team and help the manager for two out of five seasons? I would say that is exactly 'fucking up multiple seasons' and yes, it probably put extra strain on Klopp to deliver something out of insufficiently deep squad - leading to his departure. We have known who our opponents are and the level needed to compete with them, it should not be surprise to anyone. Nobody can guarantee that even had we invested more there would be more silverware - but we sure did take things for granted one time too often with Klopp.

Fast forward to this summer and it seems once again we have the shortest of shortlists to improve the squad, might once again not do much if anything to help us through a very demanding season. They may be smart, but they sure don't seem wise.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Up
« previous next »
 