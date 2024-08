Some food for thought:



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/dr-ian-graham-left-liverpool-29748994?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target



“I can't speak for Fenway but I can give my view. And I think I think in a similar way to Fenway. There are two ways you spend your money as a football club - In the transfer market and on player wages. And the transfer market is a very inefficient way to spend money.“In the book, I've got a chapter on the transfer market and how terribly inefficient it is. I think even before I joined Liverpool, Fenway had probably come to the same conclusion that it's a bad way of spending money.”It’s just not though is it. This talk makes sense when, after spending money on transfers, you have an elite squad and want to tie them down. When you don’t it can’t possibly be “inefficient”. Starting to understand these nerds aren’t nearly as smart as they think they are.