Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 647651 times)

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7000 on: Yesterday at 09:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:53:31 pm
That is you going on Draex's ignore list.

But he doesn't ignore you after years together on rawk that's special I don't have that bond
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7001 on: Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:27:02 pm
Al mate, pretty soon you will only have me and Craig to talk to on here.
Almost feel sorry for him.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:22:55 pm
Ive seen you call people Torys, Ive seen you say someone posts like Trump today, youve accused a really good journalist in Joyce of just being the clubs mouthpiece, now youre trying to throw FSG (who arent perfect at all) into the same boat as human rights abusing sportswashers cheaty.
🤔
Quote from: Draex on August 14, 2024, 01:18:32 pm
They [local journalists] know fuck all.
Quote from: Draex on April 10, 2024, 07:29:46 am
The irony of you [Eeyore] using Trump is probably lost on you as your posting style is straight from the Bannon campaign rule book.
;D
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm
But on the transfer thread Red Gralic said the fsg brigade are the far right.
just read that one myself, pretty shockingly stupid and cuntish comment from Garlic Red, to be comparing people he disagrees with with the far right racist mobs. surprised he didn't get it locked and a muting or something!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7003 on: Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm
🤔 ;D just read that one myself, pretty shockingly stupid and cuntish comment from Garlic Red, to be comparing people he disagrees with with the far right racist mobs. surprised he didn't get it locked and a muting or something!

Maybe if he got a little nutmeg instead
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7004 on: Yesterday at 11:39:02 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm
Maybe if he got a little nutmeg instead
and an "ole!"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7005 on: Yesterday at 11:39:15 pm »
Here is the light-hearted exchange that led to the absurd accusation that I was somehow comparing Craig's posting style to Trump.


Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:25:35 pm
If it was down to some on RAWK the hes been tied down across the entrance to the bus station in town for the last week.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:27:59 pm
You okay mate.

I have seen Trump string together more coherent sentences than that. ;D ;D

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:34:40 pm
I said: Dont do it. You cant do it (respond to Al), Craig. You do it, its going to be a bad day. You cannot do it". I told him things that, what Id do, and he said, No way, and I said, Way.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:55:22 pm
Couldnt see my phone screen properly + autocorrect = that post 🤣

Nothing to do with comparing Craig who I really respect to Trump who I detest. Just stating the things FSG had done wrong.
What a strange hill to die. Defending the honor of Billionaire Capitalists.  ;D ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:41:01 pm by Eeyore »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7006 on: Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm »
You respect Craig? Here I thought you were a man of honour and respect.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7007 on: Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm
You respect Craig? Here I thought you were a man of honour and respect.

Just because I occasionally disagree with Craig doesn't mean I don't respect his opinion. ;)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7008 on: Today at 12:09:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm
You respect Craig? Here I thought you were a man of honour and respect.
Calm down sugar tits
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7009 on: Today at 12:12:06 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm
Maybe if he got a little nutmeg instead
leave his nuts alone
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7010 on: Today at 12:57:51 am »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7011 on: Today at 12:58:30 am »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7012 on: Today at 06:31:08 am »
Some food for thought:

Quote
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are once again being criticised by certain sections of the clubs fanbase for their approach in the transfer market. The Reds remain the only side in the Premier League yet to sign a player this summer.

In truth, Liverpools recruitment has been limited in recent years as the club made minor additions to improve their playing squad.

But with such a stance in contrast to their big-spending rivals, there is a frustration in a fanbase that has often seen their side fall narrowly short in their quest for major honours - even if they have won every prize on offer to them since 2019.

Admittedly, that frustration has grown this summer after being rejected by Martin Zubimendi, and seeing a number of targets move elsewhere in recent years.

But how have Liverpools own recruitment team felt about the level of investment on offer to them as they look to strengthen the playing squad? Dr. Ian Graham, the Reds former Director of Research, has no complaints.

Fenway have always invested in the club, but they want to spend their money wisely, which is something that I don't disagree with, he insisted in an exclusive interview with the ECHO ahead of the release of his new book, 'How to Win the Premier League: The Inside Story of Footballs Data Revolution.

Theres a very unfair caricature of FSG. They're always very happy to invest in the team, but the team's got to be self-sufficient to a certain degree. I think they've shown with their capital infrastructure projects, like two stadium expansions, new training ground, they're very happy to invest in the team if they can see the money's being wisely spent.

I can't speak for Fenway but I can give my view. And I think I think in a similar way to Fenway. There are two ways you spend your money as a football club - In the transfer market and on player wages. And the transfer market is a very inefficient way to spend money.

In the book, I've got a chapter on the transfer market and how terribly inefficient it is. I think even before I joined Liverpool, Fenway had probably come to the same conclusion that it's a bad way of spending money.

Now, the other way you spend money is through player wages. And that's where the bulk of the money goes. You don't read too much about it but 65% on average in the Premier League on wages, 25% on transfers.

And some of that transfer money is made back through sales as well. And what Fenway did demonstrate is that they're very happy to spend on wages.

So as Liverpool progressed from Champions League contenders in 2016/17 to champions in 2019/20 and regular later stages of the Champions League participants, they demonstrated that they were willing to fund that in terms of wages.

So our star players earned star player money because that's what it takes to keep them at Liverpool. And from a statistical and a financial point of view, that is a way of spending money that is more correlated with success than transfer fees. A pound is a pound, it doesn't matter how it gets spent.

You should just look at the total amount of money that gets spent. If you add wages onto transfer fees, Fenway spends more than most fans think they spend.

We still spend less than the Manchester clubs. competing against Manchester City was an incredibly difficult task. And everything needed to go right.

In order to help do that, we had to be perfect in everything we did. We couldn't make mistakes.

And how data helps with that is it gives you more intelligence, more insight, a wider view of the transfer market, hopefully a more rational view of the transfer market to, first of all, stop making mistakes.

Stop wasting money on players that aren't right for your team or players that might arrive for a large transfer fee and leave for nothing a couple of years later.

So using data was an edge. But we had a super scouting department. We obviously had a super manager. We had super owners who invested in the stadium, improving that as well. So yeah, a very, very hard job to win the Premier League when Pep Guardiola's around.

Fenway are unfairly maligned but I was happy to stick with the financial program for 11 years, which hopefully said something.

Liverpool are well-documented to be data-led under FSG, with Graham a crucial cog in such an operation during his 11-year stint as Director of Research. But beyond helping identify transfer targets, what did his role actually involve?

We were trying to develop new models, new ways of understanding football, he said. The idea was every piece of data that impacted the football insides of the club.

So we didn't really look at, you know, commercial performance of the club. But, financial data, so how much prize money you get for Champions League and Premier League performance, what transfer fees are, how much players are paid, performance data on the pitch.

So event by event, what players are doing on the pitch, how that impacts their team's chance of success. When tracking data arrived, rather than pass by pass, we can see 25 frames per second, what 22 players on the ball are doing. How can that extra level of data improve our predictions of which players are going to be impactful?

So any data that was to do with the football performance, that was my department's job to analyse that, generate insights and recommendations from it.

And the first thing that leaps out at you from that sort of analysis is most of the many at every professional football club is spent on the playing squads. So on average in the Premier League, 65% of revenue goes on player wages and 25% goes on transfer fees.

Some of that 25% is made back through transfer sales. But the gross outgoings, 25% of revenue.

And that immediately tells you, if you want to make a difference or if you want to get a equivalent level of performance to Manchester City but spend a bit less money, all of the money spent in the playing squad and so optimising that playing squad, getting the best performance out of the players, identifying targets in the transfer window that might arrive for a lower fee than other options who would provides a similar level of performance.

That's the critical thing to do. And it's a direct result of analysing the financial data. Also, the performance data, really. The quality of the players is the biggest factor in determining if your team is going to be successful or not.

However, while Liverpool are data-led, it would be simplistic to think that it is the only influence on their recruitment plan when it comes to identifying possible transfer targets.

There's been a bit of a caricature of Liverpool and data and so on, he said. The data drives everything. The data doesn't drive everything.

It's one important input into that process that involves every department at the training ground.

Mario Balotelli is a good case study of data. If all you care about is a player's data, then Balotelli is the player to sign.

But you sign a person, you don't just sign a set of statistics that will appear on the league table at the end of the season. And even though Mario didn't really do anything wrong at Liverpool, he came with a certain reputation that made it quite easy to put him to one side.

So in terms of identifying players, what we put in place at Liverpool was a process. Names of players can come from anywhere. So in my team, me and my colleague curated a data list of players. So they popped out in our data as, first of all, playing in a relevant style to Liverpool.

You know, they don't have to really switch their style to come and play for Liverpool. Young, what's their contract situation? Is their performance good? What do we project their performance to be two years in the future and so on.

We make an estimate of a player's impact on their team, and we translate that into an estimate of what their impacts might be should they come to our team. But it's always an estimate.

And there are various reasons why the performance you expect or the performance that you've estimated that would happen doesn't arise. Footballers are human beings, after all. They could have particular family circumstances, they could be homesick, they might not speak the language and so on.

But there are other difficulties. So adapting to a new league, adapting to a different style of play. So we only ever gave estimates to say yes, of course, we thought Mo Salah was going to be a very, very good player for Liverpool.

But there's a range of performances that we might have expected from him and he hit the top end of that range performances. Other players who we expected to do as well, through no fault of their own, did not reach that same level of performance.

He continued: So there was a set of names that was always generated by data. But similarly the scouting department would generate sets of names based on market knowledge, based on which are the best players playing in different leagues. You obviously have agents ringing you up and recommending their players to you.

And the manager and the coaching staff watch a lot of football and theyll get excited about players and raise names as well. The thing we did at Liverpool was to say every name that's generated, it doesn't matter if the name comes from data, it comes from scouting, it comes from the manager.

Every player goes through the same process, and from a very long list of possible transfers, that allowed us very quickly to narrow it down to a shortlist. And again, data is one way to narrow that large number of players, it could be up to 100 players in some cases for, for one position.

We can quickly filter that down to 20 or 30 just based on whether they look good in the data. And then the shortlisted players would go through a second step of detailed video scouting.

So there's always things that the data can't see. And those things, our video scouts would go through in great detail.

The finances also have to work. There are certain players whose salaries would be above our budget, whose transfer fees would be above our budget. So the salaries also have to be realistic.

And then finally, the manager's got to be convinced that the player's going to be right for the team, that he's going to make a difference to the team.

And that's an area which Jurgen was critical in. He was very open-minded about considering players that might not have been on his radar, but were on our radar and trusted the detailed work that Michael (Edwards), the video scouts and my department did on those players as well.

Then it finally comes to the stage of, do they actually want to come to the club?

Liverpool found that out the hard way last week when Martin Zubimendi rejected a move to Anfield, with the Reds said to now be unlikely to recruit a new number six before the transfer window closes.

Having left Liverpool in the summer of 2023, Graham is thankful it is no longer his responsibility to identify the Reds transfer targets.

One of a number of high-profile exits behind-the-scenes in recent years, there had been suggestions there had been fallings-out with Klopp and disagreements over transfer and contract decisions that prompted such departures. Such a theory was then only fuelled further by a number of returns after the Germans own exit this year.

However, Graham insists that after 11 tiring years at Anfield, he was just wanting a new challenge.

You know, it was brilliant, he said. Who wouldn't want the opportunity to work for Liverpool? To work for John Henry, to work with Jurgen Klopp?

It was a brilliant 11 years. But 11 years is a big, big chunk of anyone's career. And I needed a new challenge. Plus, the season is a grind.

World's smallest violin! You have to work for Liverpool! Poor you! But after a certain amount of time, you just need a break from it.

You saw last season that Jurgen needed a break from it as well. We all reach our breaking point at different times. That was the main reason. Michael also reached his, Michael needed a break before I did. He had a much more stressful job than I did.

I think only after handing in my notice did I realise how tired I was and how in need of a break I was.

Graham set up his own sports consultancy agency, Ludonautics, with Michael Edwards following his Anfield exit, only to see the former Liverpool sporting director re-join FSG as CEO of Football earlier this year.

While not interested in a return himself, Graham was initially surprised by Edwards decision before realising just how attractive an offer FSG had put on the table. And with talks held in the United States, he inadvertently played a decisive role in his now former colleagues return.

I was surprised that Michael was interested in joining the company, he admitted. It was great to be working with him again and also in a completely different environment.

So as a Start-Up, we were the only two people working for the company in its very early days. And even in the very early days, I was kind of surprised that he was doing this full-time.

He'd spoken to a couple of other clubs, and I kept saying to him, Youre gonna go back, arent you? Some club is going to give you an offer you can't refuse. And he said he would never go back to being a director of football.

I think Fenway offered him to go back as a director of football, and I was delighted that he was true to his word and said, no, I don't want to be a director of football again. And then they made him an offer he couldn't refuse.

So I was actually in Boston, speaking at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics conference. And, Michael had come along with me, representing Ludonautics. He was doorstopped by Fenway and given this amazing offer and, you know, if I was given that offer, I'd find it very difficult to turn down as well.

The opportunity of, you know, first of all, being given the responsibility, at an even higher level, of making sure Liverpool continues to be successful, but also being given the project of or the opportunity of looking at purchasing a club in Europe, to set the agenda for that from scratch. What a brilliant opportunity.

So, disappointed as I am, I can see why he went back and the new business is going really well. I think, thankfully, we're prospering even without Michael's expert advice.

He continued: At Liverpool, I made the mistake of hiring people that are smarter than I am, so I kind of made myself redundant. I think, you know, when I handed in my notice, I was thinking, I'm not sure what it is I even do at Liverpool anymore because my colleagues were doing most of the technical work by that point.

So Liverpool certainly don't need my expertise anymore. That department has got some really great talents working in it.

I think having been inside a club, I'm not tempted to go back. It's quite nice being a third-party consultant.

Were asked our opinion, we hopefully improve clubs performances, but we don't have that pressure and that spotlight and that Well, you haven't signed anyone yet this window, that all clubs go through.

The highs were very high and the lows were also quite low. Being a fan of the club at the same time as working at the club is a difficult thing.

So when I worked for the club, people asked if I was a Liverpool fan and I'd reply, I used to be a Liverpool fan because having that fan emotion at the same time as being involved in decision-making, it's just too much. So you have to switch off the fan part of your brain while you work for the club.

That being said, it did mean more that I was working for Liverpool compared to another club when we had that success. Yeah, it was special.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/dr-ian-graham-left-liverpool-29748994?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7013 on: Today at 07:03:41 am »
However you dress it up, the suits messed up.  It was clear last season that deep midfield was where we were weakest as we carved open with alarming ease adn regularity. 

We had the whole summer to rectify this and we failed. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7014 on: Today at 07:14:31 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:31:08 am
Some food for thought:

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/dr-ian-graham-left-liverpool-29748994?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target

I can't speak for Fenway but I can give my view. And I think I think in a similar way to Fenway. There are two ways you spend your money as a football club - In the transfer market and on player wages. And the transfer market is a very inefficient way to spend money.

In the book, I've got a chapter on the transfer market and how terribly inefficient it is. I think even before I joined Liverpool, Fenway had probably come to the same conclusion that it's a bad way of spending money.

Its just not though is it. This talk makes sense when, after spending money on transfers, you have an elite squad and want to tie them down. When you dont it cant possibly be inefficient. Starting to understand these nerds arent nearly as smart as they think they are.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7015 on: Today at 07:19:31 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:10:10 pm
Nike deserve binning off just for that monstrosity of a home shirt they delivered this season alone.

Zubimendi had packed his bags then took one look at the new kit ..
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7016 on: Today at 07:30:09 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:31:08 am
Some food for thought:

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/dr-ian-graham-left-liverpool-29748994?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target

Didnt read most of it because a lot of it is very self-indulgent and my gag reflex couldnt take more. A couple of things;

I think they've shown with their capital infrastructure projects, like two stadium expansions, new training ground, they're very happy to invest in the team if they can see the money's being wisely spent

FSG are providing the initial outlay but its not money the club will profit from. The club will ultimately be paying for it and that affects competitiveness in the transfer market. Hes disingenuous by not drawing this distinction. FSG are loaning, not investing.

Stop wasting money on players that aren't right for your team or players that might arrive for a large transfer fee and leave for nothing a couple of years later.

Was this guy living in a cave? We lost Can, Wijnaldum, Matip, Keita, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi,
Lallana and Clyne for free just off the top of my head. Clearly the other suits could benefit from this kind of insight. Maybe he should tell them. Or they may read his book. We can only hope; that kind of knowledge sharing would be useful for Liverpool Football Club.
« Reply #7017 on: Today at 07:52:25 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:14:31 am

I can't speak for Fenway but I can give my view. And I think I think in a similar way to Fenway. There are two ways you spend your money as a football club - In the transfer market and on player wages. And the transfer market is a very inefficient way to spend money.

In the book, I've got a chapter on the transfer market and how terribly inefficient it is. I think even before I joined Liverpool, Fenway had probably come to the same conclusion that it's a bad way of spending money.

Its just not though is it. This talk makes sense when, after spending money on transfers, you have an elite squad and want to tie them down. When you dont it cant possibly be inefficient. Starting to understand these nerds arent nearly as smart as they think they are.

Believe their own hype too much, bringing books out about how they won a league title.

It was mostly Klopp. Yes the structure is needed behind him to help get the right players in (i.e. Mane and Salah) but these fellas think they're geniuses.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7018 on: Today at 08:02:41 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:30:09 am
Didnt read most of it because a lot of it is very self-indulgent and my gag reflex couldnt take more. A couple of things:

Stop wasting money on players that aren't right for your team or players that might arrive for a large transfer fee and leave for nothing a couple of years later.

Was this guy living in a cave? We lost Can, Wijnaldum, Matip, Keita, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi,
Lallana and Clyne for free just off the top of my head. Clearly the other suits could benefit from this kind of insight. Maybe he should tell them. Or they may read his book. We can only hope; that kind of knowledge sharing would be useful for Liverpool Football Club.

Quite interesting how you interpreted that, I guess we all interpret things differently. The player that popped into my head when I read that part was Lazar Markovic.

Most of those players you listed there were successes to varying degrees and contributed plenty over a sustained period at the club. I read the wasting money as taking hopeful punts on players that dont work out, rather than literally moaning about losing players to bosmans.
« Reply #7019 on: Today at 09:02:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:52:25 am
Believe their own hype too much, bringing books out about how they won a league title.

It was mostly Klopp. Yes the structure is needed behind him to help get the right players in (i.e. Mane and Salah) but these fellas think they're geniuses.
I think that's a little harsh and ultimately it's irrelevant how ex-employees portray themselves - he has a business to promote and writing a book, with the attendant publicity, is a legitimate way to do it. However, the kernel of truth lies in the danger that senior management have become a little complacent, a little smug in regard to their long-term strategies, when the truth is that they have won two major trophies in 14 years of ownership with the best manager in the world at the helm. (Or the best manager for an underdog operation, which was a serendipitous event). They need someone to question their assumptions, as does every ambitious organisation. It's not evident in the appointments they have made that they recognise that.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7020 on: Today at 09:24:55 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:52:25 am
Believe their own hype too much, bringing books out about how they won a league title.

It was mostly Klopp. Yes the structure is needed behind him to help get the right players in (i.e. Mane and Salah) but these fellas think they're geniuses.

From a business point of view, and not personalising it to FSG and the management team, it's very easy to fall into the trap of getting a few decisions right and convincing yourself you're a genius. From personal experience, we found that parking our egos at the door, pulling our focus back and examining the details of what had contributed to the success we had helped us adapt and push forward.

I don't think letting contracts run down and sticking to a rigid signing policy stands up to a pull back method of examination.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7021 on: Today at 09:27:57 am »
I think i preferred when the nerds were quiet.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7022 on: Today at 09:31:58 am »
Did Garlic Red sign up to RAWK on 1st June?
Logged

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7023 on: Today at 09:48:56 am »
These lot really have bought their own hype.

How many leagues would they have won without Klopp I wonder? Bet its a round number.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7024 on: Today at 09:56:12 am »
Lost the best manager in the league, zero transfers in, 3 of our best players can walk out the door for free soon. I think we are about to enter a period of managed decline thats the viewpoint I would have from the outside if this was happening at any other team.  None of it makes any sort of sense.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7025 on: Today at 10:05:41 am »
Quote from: Ste08 on Today at 09:56:12 am
Lost the best manager in the league, zero transfers in, 3 of our best players can walk out the door for free soon. I think we are about to enter a period of managed decline thats the viewpoint I would have from the outside if this was happening at any other team.  None of it makes any sort of sense.

Thats just silly, managed decline will hit FSGs bottom line and will lead to sackings galore. Also I dont think our approach to transfers is an FSG issue. Just look at the Graham interview, its the transfer team, manager and sporting directors who are making these decisions.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7026 on: Today at 10:15:10 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:31:58 am
Did Garlic Red sign up to RAWK on 1st June?
his first post literally quotes Ian Graham too ;D

don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that's Graham posting.. if it was, he would definitely have added the "Dr" before Ian Graham! ;)
« Reply #7027 on: Today at 10:24:34 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 07:03:41 am
However you dress it up, the suits messed up.  It was clear last season that deep midfield was where we were weakest as we carved open with alarming ease adn regularity. 

We had the whole summer to rectify this and we failed.

Weve had 2 whole summers.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7028 on: Today at 10:29:59 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:24:55 am
From a business point of view, and not personalising it to FSG and the management team, it's very easy to fall into the trap of getting a few decisions right and convincing yourself you're a genius. From personal experience, we found that parking our egos at the door, pulling our focus back and examining the details of what had contributed to the success we had helped us adapt and push forward.

I don't think letting contracts run down and sticking to a rigid signing policy stands up to a pull back method of examination.

That's what annoys me about it. Yeah, you made some good calls 6 or 7 years ago, get over it, stop patting yourselves on the back and show you can help build a successful team for the next 6 or 7 years. Mane and Salah were brilliant signings but 10 years ago some of the same staff oversaw us replacing Suarez with Balotelli and Ricky Lambert.

In fairness Hughes is new and Edwards wasn't there for the last couple of years, but there's a bit of an arrogance around the club about how we operate and the 'smartest guys in the room' and all that rubbish. It's been there for a while as well when the last 5 years hasn't been great in the market. It might take this window, and the mess with the contracts, to humble a few of them. Although the Arthur Melo and summer 2022 debacle should have.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7029 on: Today at 10:34:58 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:15:10 am
his first post literally quotes Ian Graham too ;D

don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that's Graham posting.. if it was, he would definitely have added the "Dr" before Ian Graham! ;)

If I had Ian Grahams knowledge of the inner workings, Id spend a lot more time tackling Al and his tinfoil hat theories  ;)

Its been two years since the Lijnders book was released, I think the fan base was due a new target for revealing the inner workings
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7030 on: Today at 10:35:44 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:24:34 am
Weve had 2 whole summers.

And a January window when it was obvious we weren't coping.

The same thing happened with the season where all our defenders were injured.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:52:25 am
It was mostly Klopp. Yes the structure is needed behind him to help get the right players in (i.e. Mane and Salah) but these fellas think they're geniuses.

We're about to find out. Must say, I'm concerned about how this season will go.

One of the things the data people brought in was rewatching the games with the players one-on-one

I don't think it's a good idea to make players re-watch their performances if they're on a bad run of form.
You might get away with it if you've got a master motivator like Jurgen, but it just entrenches negative thinking.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:42:25 am by Gili Gulu »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7031 on: Today at 10:36:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:27:02 pm
Al mate, pretty soon you will only have me and Craig to talk to on here.

I'll talk to him occasionally to be honest

Agrees with me on Nunez mostly  ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7032 on: Today at 10:41:48 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:34:58 am
If I had Ian Grahams knowledge of the inner workings, Id spend a lot more time tackling Al and his tinfoil hat theories  ;)
true, I'd bet! It seems like he has a great deal of time on his hands at the moment, and doesn't need much encouraging to waffle on if it gives him the opportunity to self-promote
