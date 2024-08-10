Why is he not qualified?



What did he do wrong in the Zubimendi transfer? Or are you believing the Trump type "repeat the same lie till it's taken as truth" posts from the transfer thread?



Questions should be asked and I'm wondering the same thing. Anyone who sets foot into our football club is under enormous pressure and there are huge expectations. The players and the coaching staff are under the spotlight and judged as soon as they arrive. Given how much we've thrown the kitchen sink at making Edwards and his team possibly the most important people at the club I think it's more than fair that we look at their CVs and wonder if they are suitably qualified for the job. As we would if we signed a player who has no real track record at the very top level.What do we know about Hughes, other than that he's mates with Edwards, mates with Ward, worked with Ward's brother at Bournemouth, and spent big money bringing our deadweight to them?I don't think "why is he not qualified?" is the right question of anyone at our club. The question should absolutely be "why is he qualified?"Early days obviously and the whole transfer thing is a wider question about ambition and the frugality of our owners. Whether we sign nobody or we end the window with 5 new recruits we should be judging the staff of the club to the highest level. Especially with Klopp gone now, we need the absolute most out of every single department if we are going to compete.