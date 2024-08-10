« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Offline No666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6840 on: August 10, 2024, 06:49:48 am »
Quote from: Rbear on August  9, 2024, 10:41:54 pm
Theyre ending up being a pretty powerful player in the sports world if this goes through. They seem to have a preference of buying storied clubs which is interesting, not something you see all that often. Same when they were looking at Bordeaux, a pretty historic club.
It's not romanticism but because there are built-in legacy fans. Buy us get a huge global fanbase. Buy Manchester City and spend billions for empty seats.
Offline Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6841 on: August 10, 2024, 12:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Rbear on August  9, 2024, 10:41:54 pm
Theyre ending up being a pretty powerful player in the sports world if this goes through. They seem to have a preference of buying storied clubs which is interesting, not something you see all that often. Same when they were looking at Bordeaux, a pretty historic club.

I think there is very little chance of this happening. FSG want to buy undervalued teams that own their own Stadium. Teams that have a loyal fan base through hard times. Teams they can easily add value to.

The Celtics are the polar opposite of an undervalued team that is down on their luck. They are at the pinnacle of their Sport and FSG would have to pay all the money to buy them with very little prospect of adding value.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6842 on: August 10, 2024, 01:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on August 10, 2024, 12:37:18 pm
I think there is very little chance of this happening. FSG want to buy undervalued teams that own their own Stadium. Teams that have a loyal fan base through hard times. Teams they can easily add value to.

The Celtics are the polar opposite of an undervalued team that is down on their luck. They are at the pinnacle of their Sport and FSG would have to pay all the money to buy them with very little prospect of adding value.

Buying the Celtics is no different really to buying the Penguins, although I'm sure you'll find ways to disagree. They don't own their stadium, they weren't going through hard times and they weren't undervalued.
Offline newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6843 on: August 10, 2024, 02:27:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 10, 2024, 01:06:57 pm
Buying the Celtics is no different really to buying the Penguins, although I'm sure you'll find ways to disagree. They don't own their stadium, they weren't going through hard times and they weren't undervalued.

I thought the penguins had been a pretty poor team results wise for a while?
Offline Rbear

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6844 on: August 10, 2024, 02:37:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on August 10, 2024, 02:27:11 pm
I thought the penguins had been a pretty poor team results wise for a while?

They won back to back cups in 2016 and 2017 I think, and are trying to eek the last drops out of their aging stars so are a bit on the downswing but not horrendous and have generally been making they playoffs albeit not doing anything in them for a while
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6845 on: August 10, 2024, 04:22:34 pm »
Quote from: newterp on August 10, 2024, 02:27:11 pm
I thought the penguins had been a pretty poor team results wise for a while?

They had the longest play-off run in US sport prior to the FSG takeover. Hadn't won the Stanley Cup for 3/4 years but that's perfectly normal - they certainly weren't like 09/10 Liverpool!
Offline classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6846 on: August 10, 2024, 04:38:13 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 10, 2024, 04:22:34 pm
They had the longest play-off run in US sport prior to the FSG takeover. Hadn't won the Stanley Cup for 3/4 years but that's perfectly normal - they certainly weren't like 09/10 Liverpool!
..who hadnt won the European cup for 4 years but that's perfectly normal
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6847 on: August 10, 2024, 05:00:33 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on August 10, 2024, 04:38:13 pm
..who hadnt won the European cup for 4 years but that's perfectly normal

And the Penguins have never won a European competition!
Offline classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6848 on: August 10, 2024, 05:09:27 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 10, 2024, 05:00:33 pm
And the Penguins have never won a European competition!
exactly! ;D
Offline danm77

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6849 on: August 10, 2024, 06:42:26 pm »
Here is an extract from Ian Grahams book in The Times:

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/how-liverpool-won-premier-league-jurgen-klopp-b5wjsl2hr

Quote

The inside story of how Liverpool bought a title-winning team
new
In an extract from his new book, Ian Graham  head of research during the clubs most successful period of the Premier League era  explains how he worked with Jürgen Klopp to assemble an all-conquering squad featuring Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk

Ian Graham
Saturday August 10 2024, 6.00pm, The Sunday Times

With Jürgen Klopp installed as manager, our evidence-based strategy for running a football club finally had a chance to succeed. In Germany, the culture of elite clubs was for managers to work collaboratively with a sporting director, a culture Jürgen was happy to continue at Liverpool.

Jürgens brand of heavy metal football and his charisma meant he was attractive to players, who were excited about the idea of playing for a Klopp team.

I was very surprised and very happy that some of Jürgens transfer priorities were also extremely highly rated in our statistical models. It was music to my ears that he highly regarded the Senegalese forward Sadio Mané.

In the summer of 2016 Jürgen was very keen on signing Mario Götze, who had been one of the stars of his Dortmund side in their Bundesliga title-winning seasons. Jürgen, like many managers, seemed to have an understandable penchant for players who had played for him previously. The difference in Jürgens case was that some of the best young players in Europe had played for him. But Götze decided he didnt want to come.

Meanwhile, Mané had continued to play very well at Southampton and scored twice against us in March 2016 after Southampton had been 20 down at half-time. Manés introduction at half-time changed the game, and Southampton won 32.

Eddy [Michael Edwards, who was Liverpool sporting director] did some due diligence on Manés character. We were dismayed to find the opinion was negative. At Southampton he was apparently unprofessional, late for training, and a difficult character. Michaels job is to weigh up these character references against the ability and fit of a player, and the finances of the transfer. He decided that the poor character reference was not important enough to stop the transfer and Im very glad that he did. It was a lesson that canvassing opinion about a player can lead to very unreliable information. Completely contrary to the character references Eddy received, Sadio Mané was one of the most intelligent, decent, professional and hard-working players we ever signed.

He could have chosen to sign for Manchester United instead. Playing in the Champions League is a huge draw for any player, so it was imperative that we qualified, otherwise Manchester would be the more attractive destination. We had reached the final of the Europa League in 2015-16: if we won it we would qualify for the Champions League. We lost the final to Sevilla but, surprisingly, Mané still chose Liverpool over Manchester United. Years later, Eddy asked why Mané and his agent had made this decision. The reason was that they believed in Jürgens ability, in his enthusiasm for Mané, and they believed that something special was going to happen at Liverpool.

My delight was about to increase further. One week when Jürgen came in and started talking to Eddy and some of the scouts: What about this Joël Matip? Hes available on a free transfer. Maybe we should think about it. Matip had made very some high-profile mistakes and was caricatured by the phrase mistake every game. And now Jürgen was suggesting we might sign him! Eddy had also disliked Matip from some video analysis that had been done years before.

Jürgens interest gave us the impetus to look at Matip again. He had huge experience for his age, and our Possession Value model [analysing positive and negative contributions on the ball] insisted that since 2012 hed been easily above the level of the average Premier League centre back. Eddy ordered the video work to be done on Matip and, on reviewing it, changed his mind.

At Melwood [training ground] one morning, Eddy bumped into Jürgen in the corridor and said: Matip  I had a look, hes good! To which Jürgen replied: Yes. I told you so. Eddys response? Great, lets f***ing sign him then. The second brick of the rebuild was in place. After agreeing to sign Matip, Eddy visited Germany to watch him play against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Matip slipped over on the halfway line, a mistake that led to an immediate Gladbach goal. Bayern Munichs scouts were also watching the game and their reaction left Eddy in no doubt that theyd also placed Matip in the mistake every game category.

The third big signing of the summer was Georginio Wijnaldum. Jürgen and his coaches were huge fans of Wijnaldum and he had just been relegated with Newcastle United. Our data analysis indicated he was a very good player, but I was concerned about where he would fit in the team. His best position was attacking midfield, but we already had [Philippe] Coutinho and [Adam] Lallana to play in that role.

In hindsight, it seems inevitable that Mané, Matip and Wijnaldum would become stars. But at the time, they were not stars. Each was perceived to be flawed in some way by the rest of the football world. This limited their attractiveness and meant we did not have to compete as hard as we might have to secure their services. Mané was (totally unfairly) seen as a bad character and had been rejected as a potential signing for Liverpool when Brendan [Rodgers] was manager. Matip was seen by the scouting world as an error-ridden liability. Wijnaldum had been tarred by the brush of relegation. Our Possession Value model suggested all three would significantly improve Liverpools performances and Jürgen thoroughly approved of all three, and had even suggested Matip and Wijnaldum.

Operation Get Mo
Back in January 2014, in the middle of Liverpools first title challenge in five years, we attempted to sign a little-known winger from the Swiss team Basel. Just 21 years old, hed produced some brilliant performances in the Europa League and Champions League. Statistically he looked excellent and Eddy thought he would become a superstar. But the proposed transfer fee kept on increasing. It looked like wed have to break the Swiss transfer record by 50 per cent to secure the services of one Mohamed Salah. In the end my nervousness didnt matter. Basel stopped taking our calls. Chelsea had been offered £40million by Manchester United for Juan Mata. With money to burn, they offered Basel £20million. Another failure to chalk up to experience.

In summer 2017, Liverpool again had the opportunity to sign Mo, this time from Roma. We had little competition from within the Premier League: hed failed at Chelsea and our English rivals did not want to risk repeating Chelseas mistake. But we knew something that other clubs seemed to be ignorant of, despite abundant evidence: lots of transfers fail, for many different reasons.

At Chelsea, Mo competed for game time with Eden Hazard, who was then a global superstar. Mo wasnt the only exceptional young talent to find minutes difficult to come by  Kevin De Bruyne played so little for Chelsea in 2013-14 that he was loaned to Wolfsburg just before Salah arrived.

We signed Mo for £37million in 2017. In the same summer Arsenal signed Alexandre Lacazette for £46.5million, Chelsea signed Alvaro Morata for £58million and Manchester United signed Romelu Lukaku  another Chelsea failure  for £75million plus £15million in add-ons.

It was incredible to me that there was so little competition from any other big Premier League club. When I asked Eddy if a Premier League rival might sign [Salah], he told me that they were certainly interested but he was sure none would put their reputation on the line, because of that so-called failure. Subjective opinion trumped hard data for most teams, and this intrinsic bias among our competitors gave us an edge that persists to this day.

Mo was not Jürgens first choice in 2017. He was a fan of Julian Brandt, a talented young German at Bayer Leverkusen. But among the many players we considered  Brandt included  Mo was an outlier. His ability to increase a teams chance of scoring a goal, through shooting and through creating opportunities, was much greater than any player on our shortlist. Jürgen was convinced to sign Salah by my colleagues. He later said: We were sure he [Salah] can help us. Michael Edwards, Dave Fallows [head of recruitment] and Barry [Hunter, chief scout], they were really in my ear and were on it: Come on, come on. Mo Salah, hes the solution!

Left backs are like buses
We needed squad depth at left back. In summer 2017 we had a shortlist of five targets. Andy Robertson, the player we signed, was not top of the list. The standout left back that summer was Benjamin Mendy. He was top of my data-driven list but he wasnt top of Eddys: he guessed, correctly, that Manchester City would try to sign Mendy, automatically putting him outside our financial range. He also attached significant weight to the bad character references hed received about Mendy: this was a judgment call  the previous summer he had not attached very much weight to Manés poor references.

Our second choice was Romas Emerson Palmieri but Emerson tore his ACL on the last day of the season  we would have to look elsewhere. Andy Robertson was also 23. He had looked excellent over 1,500 minutes in Hulls 2014-15 Premier League relegation season, then had been the standout young full back in the Championship in 2015-16  we rated him as performing to an average Premier League standard and he started nearly every game as Hull were promoted. But in 2016-17 Hull conceded 80 goals in the Premier League, with Robertson starting the majority of games in defence, and were relegated again. Robertsons defensive ratings suffered. It was difficult to analyse him: Hull had changed manager and tactical style upon promotion, and did so again halfway through the season.

Again, Jürgen proved critical. When warned of our uncertainty about Robertsons defending, he replied that he didnt care if he could defend or not; he needed his left back to attack. He could solve any defensive problems by giving Robertson more cover. I was impressed by Jürgens practical approach. Rather than demanding the perfect player, he was willing to find creative solutions to maximise each players strengths and minimise their weaknesses. He often talked of his preference for players with one or two extreme characteristics  game changers. If and when those game changers had weaknesses, he was willing to use other players to compensate for them. This philosophy was exactly in line with my beliefs about squad building.

Robertson was an excellent value signing  Emerson and Mendys transfer fees and wages were much, much higher. But if it wasnt for Manchester Citys pursuit of Mendy and Emersons injury, Robertson may never have ended up at Liverpool. For there to be three excellent young left backs available was unusual, and in retrospect we ended up with by far the best one.

Spending wisely
In January 2018, it was finally agreed that Barcelona would sign Philippe Coutinho by paying Liverpool a fee of £105million up front, plus £37million in easily achievable bonuses. The old adage says you should always sell when someone offers you more than something is worth, and Coutinhos contract was simply not worth £142million.

In summer 2017 we had been annoying Southampton in much the same way that Barcelona were annoying us. We wanted to sign their central defender Virgil Van Dijk. He was the best young defender in Europe, and somehow he wasnt already playing for a European giant. Van Dijk looked brilliant in our analysis, but you didnt need fancy analysis to see that: his brilliance was obvious to everyone.

Unfortunately, wed signed Mané, Lallana, [Rickie] Lambert, [Dejan] Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne from Southampton in the past few seasons. To say our approach for Van Dijk was unwelcome is an understatement.

After Coutinhos departure, we had money to spend and could finally pay the price that Southampton felt compensated for the loss of Van Dijk  a then world-record for a centre back of £70million plus £4million in add-ons. We had lost one of the best attacking midfielders in the world but had gained the best young centre back and  as with Mané and Salah  Jürgen, Scouting and Data Analysis were unanimous that Van Dijk was the best option for Liverpool. As a bonus we still had plenty of money left over.

Summer 2018. Funded by the Coutinho money, we signed Alisson Becker from Roma for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper, until Chelsea smashed the record a few weeks later. Alisson is one of the few players that Eddy watched live before signing. He decided to do that because he freely admits he is no expert on goalkeepers. Data analysis showed that Alisson and Jan Oblak at Atlético Madrid were the best goalkeepers in Europe. Jürgen wanted a goalkeeper used to playing with his feet and that made Alisson the preferred choice.

Fabinho also joined from Monaco. A defensive midfielder who could also play as right back, he had been weirdly overlooked by the European giants in 2017 when they had raided Monacos title-winning team. Fabinho had played for three seasons as a right back for Monaco before moving to central midfield, and had been a Liverpool target before. In 2016 Jürgen was keen to upgrade our options at right back so we analysed every promising young right back in Europe. After training one day, Jürgen walked into Eddys office and told him: We dont need a young right back any more. Trent Alexander-Arnold looks fantastic!

The players who contributed most to our title win were nearly all recent arrivals. The 2018 signings Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Naby Keita made 38, 29, 22 and 9 starts, with Van Dijk playing every minute. The 2017 signings Robertson, Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made 35, 33 and 17 starts. The 2016 arrivals Wijnaldum, Mané and Matip started 35, 31 and 8 times. And the 2015 signings Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, James Milner and Divock Origi made 34, 22, 9 and 7 starts.

The team was unrecognisable from the one that was ridiculed in our disastrous 2014-15 season. Since then, nearly every new signing had met with the approval of our data analysis, of Eddys new scouting process, and of the manager. Wed finally demonstrated that our approach to squad building worked, and wed achieved it with a net transfer spend much lower than most of our big six rivals.

How to Win the Premier League by Ian Graham is published by Century, Penguin Random House, £22 from August 15

Online Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6850 on: August 10, 2024, 06:59:20 pm »
Thanks for that, I love this bit

"Again, Jürgen proved critical. When warned of our uncertainty about Robertsons defending, he replied that he didnt care if he could defend or not; he needed his left back to attack. He could solve any defensive problems by giving Robertson more cover. I was impressed by Jürgens practical approach. Rather than demanding the perfect player, he was willing to find creative solutions to maximise each players strengths and minimise their weaknesses. He often talked of his preference for players with one or two extreme characteristics  game changers. If and when those game changers had weaknesses, he was willing to use other players to compensate for them. This philosophy was exactly in line with my beliefs about squad building."
Offline classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6851 on: August 10, 2024, 07:33:21 pm »
This Ian Graham guy must be calling in every favour for these PR puff pieces which seem to be everywhere at the moment. Makes you wonder how the business he started with Edwards is looking.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6852 on: August 10, 2024, 08:13:45 pm »
Thing about that is that it shows how flexible Klopp was with players. This idea that Klopp was the one who wanted the perfect player hence why we didnt sign many I never felt ran true. We saw how much Klopp loved a transfer when him and Jorg were in charge.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6853 on: August 10, 2024, 08:19:17 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on August 10, 2024, 07:33:21 pm
This Ian Graham guy must be calling in every favour for these PR puff pieces which seem to be everywhere at the moment. Makes you wonder how the business he started with Edwards is looking.

Cynical, but I don't disagree at all... :D
Offline JP!

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6854 on: August 11, 2024, 10:31:11 am »
I mean; he has got a book out. Most likely just promoting that?
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6855 on: Yesterday at 03:42:54 pm »
Quote
LFC announced they would switch to the liver bird logo across all digital platforms starting from the 24/25 season. 𝑻𝑶𝑫𝑨𝒀 that switch took place.

Offline newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6856 on: Yesterday at 03:46:44 pm »
I really prefer this to the badge with the shield and green, etc.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6857 on: Yesterday at 03:48:35 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:46:44 pm
I really prefer this to the badge with the shield and green, etc.

That crest will still be used but for more official stuff. Evrey day stuff and it's back to the Liverbird.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6858 on: Yesterday at 03:55:56 pm »
Online JasonF

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6859 on: Yesterday at 04:08:24 pm »
They've updated it on the new EA FC 25 (formerly Fifa) game too, red or white depending on the circumstances.

Offline Mighty_Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6860 on: Yesterday at 04:33:35 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on August 10, 2024, 07:33:21 pm
This Ian Graham guy must be calling in every favour for these PR puff pieces which seem to be everywhere at the moment. Makes you wonder how the business he started with Edwards is looking.
He's got a book to sell hence all the promotion.
Offline danm77

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6861 on: Yesterday at 05:27:09 pm »
The next extract: https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/how-i-met-michael-edwards-and-why-data-didnt-capture-luka-modrics-genius-zn6rtg7h7

Quote
IAN GRAHAM | BOOK EXTRACT
How I met Michael Edwards  and why data didnt capture Luka Modrics genius
In the latest extract from his new book, Liverpools former head of research Ian Graham explains how he won over Jürgen Klopp and used data to unearth a hidden gem in Roberto Firmino

Ian Graham
Sunday August 11 2024, 11.45pm, The Times

Ian Graham was working for Decision Technology providing data analysis for Tottenham Hotspur when he met Michael Edwards in 2009. The pair went on to achieve great success at Liverpool but it is safe to say they did not initially see eye to eye . . .

Harry Redknapp was keen to bring his old Portsmouth video analyst to Spurs. Michael Edwards had worked for Portsmouth since 2003 and became Spurs head of video analysis in November 2009.

He would also become responsible for the clubs relationship with Decision Technology. I was not thrilled at this prospect. Bizarrely, Spurs board had decided that Harry did not need to know about data analysis and Decision Technology, and I assumed that Michael was a Redknapp loyalist. Our first meeting confirmed my worst fears.

Space was at a premium at Spurs Lodge. My first meeting with Michael, on a cold, grey November day, was in the draughty education room used by the Academy. Pleased to meet you, Michael, I said. He replied: My friends call me Eddy. Eddy was wearing the usual video analysts uniform of Spurs training kit. He was quite short and skinny, and wearing a pair of glasses even thicker than mine. The strange look was topped off with a spiky haircut. Eddy would later tell me that when Sunderlands manager Mick McCarthy spotted him at Fratton Park, he exclaimed: F*** me, its Jedward.

We waited for some Academy players to file out before sitting down to talk. As I was opening my laptop, Eddy made his opening move: All this data analysis in football is bullshit, isnt it? I soon found out that this behaviour is quite typical. Eddy is aggressive and combative and takes a special delight in confronting and calling out nonsense wherever he sees it. He had been a youth footballer in Peterboroughs Academy but was released, having been deemed too small to succeed in the professional game. After gaining a degree in informatics and trying out teaching IT (a role to which he was definitely not suited) he had been offered a job by a friend who was working for Prozone, footballs first real data company.

Prozone had installed video cameras in football stadiums, and recorded each game on VHS. After every game, the tapes were driven to the companys Leeds office, where they were painstakingly transcribed into the first version of Tracking Data, where all of the players positions on the pitch are captured. At Portsmouth, Eddys job was to present a statistical report for each game to the coaching team. The problem was that he thought the statistics were garbage. And at the time he was right.

First, the coaches didnt care about statistics, and second the statistics didnt represent what he believed to be important about the game. I had come to the same conclusion while developing my Possession Value model. Pass completion percentages were meaningless  it is easy to complete 100 per cent of passes if they are all back towards the goalkeeper. The passes that make a difference by breaking the defensive line are risky by definition and players making those passes have much lower completion rates.

The main use of Prozone was physical data  how much distance the player had covered, how many sprints he had made and so on. This had some use for planning training sessions, but the physical data did not have much correlation with team success. Instead, it was used as a motivational tool  a way for the manager to criticise players for being lazy if their total distance was low. Players immediately began to game the system. When the ball was out of play, one Portsmouth player started sprinting to the touchline to take a throw-in.

Given his experiences with data, it was no wonder Eddy was sceptical. I began to explain the Possession Value model to him. Move from defensive to controlled possession, get a reward. Move the ball up the pitch, get a reward. The rewards get higher the closer to the opposition goal you go. Lose possession, receive a penalty.

I thought I was getting somewhere, but its bollocks though, isnt it? You cant tell how much pressure a players under. The backwards pass might be his best option. The only way to get someone to trust a mathematical model is to explain it honestly, including its shortcomings as well as its strengths, so I admitted that we could not directly see in the data how much pressure a player was under. The data was certainly an incomplete view of the game and it did not capture some of the things that Eddy knew were important. But it did consistently, if imperfectly, record every action of every player in every game.

Afterwards, somewhat rattled, I sat in the Spurs Lodge car park trying to collect my thoughts. I remember calling my boss Henry and saying: I dont think well be working with Spurs for much longer. Their new video analyst doesnt believe in data. Thankfully, I was wrong.

In Eddy, we had an advocate who believed in and understood our models, and also understood their strengths and weaknesses. His youth football career gave him strong opinions on what was captured well by our analysis and what wasnt. One player who caused a difference of opinion was Luka Modric. According to our system he was a perfectly good young attacking midfielder, which was out of step with Eddys opinion that he was by far the best player in the squad. When ever-greater offers for Modrics services came in from Europe, our opinion was Spurs should certainly consider selling if there was a reasonable replacement available. Eddy did not agree with that advice. Looking back, and knowing now what was missing from those early models, Eddy was right and we were wrong.

Modrics dribbling and passing looked good, but not world-class. Eddy could see, watching every game in detail on video, that Modric passed, received and dribbled in very tight spaces, and often relieved pressure for his team. These were aspects that were difficult to glean from the data: at that time they were not directly collected. This experience with Modric became our template for understanding players. Data analysis defined the starting point for our evaluation of a player, and Eddys judgement would refine that starting point. For the most part, there was good agreement between the model and Eddys view but in special cases, like Modric, Eddy would consider a player to be better or worse than the model suggested.

How data highlighted Firminos true value
Graham and Edwards moved to Liverpool, where a transfer committee of analysts and the manager Brendan Rodgers was formed to determine which players to sign. While the 2014-15 season was far from successful for the club, the committee did unearth some gems, including Roberto Firmino, who would go on to become a key player in their Premier League and Champions League triumphs

The other big signing of summer 2015 was Roberto Firmino, who, along with James Milner, would become the first unqualified success among the signings made by the transfer committee since [Philippe] Coutinho and [Daniel] Sturridge back in January 2013. Our data analysis was a driving force behind signing Firmino, but he did not immediately stand out as a high-value signing. We needed to dig deeper into the data in order to really understand his value, and may not have done so if Eddy had not been insistent that he was undervalued.

In addition to performance analysis, we performed financial analysis for the club, and an important part of this was understanding transfer fees and salaries: what the market overpaid for and what the market underpaid for. After all, the definition of Moneyball is not to improve performance but to maximise improvement in performance per pound spend. After all, nearly anyone, with notable exceptions such as the Glazer family at Manchester United, can improve performance with large enough expenditure.

Firmino was a player whose demographics led us to estimate his expected transfer fee at £19million. He had played for four seasons at a mid-table Bundesliga club, Hoffenheim, and had only two years left on his contract. These factors indicated a modest transfer fee. The fact he played in Germany meant he was not liable to the Premier League experience surcharge. The fact he was a young forward and Brazilian increased the expected fee, but the fact he had not played youth football or competitively for Brazil deflated it again. All else being equal, of course wed prefer a player with Premier League experience and 20 caps for Brazil, but all else is not equal, and those players command a high premium.

Borussia Dortmund were also interested in signing Firmino and had already offered 25million. We would have to pay more to secure his services. Eddy was adamant that Firmino was drastically undervalued by the market and persuaded our owners to part with £29million to sign him. There were important points in Firminos favour that suggested he was undervalued: he was rarely injured, and had played nearly every game for Hoffenheim over the past four years. He was excellent in the air and was excellent at creating chances for others, despite his modest goal return (hed scored ten or more goals in only one of his four Bundesliga seasons). He could also play in three positions.

The fact that Firmino played three positions should have been seen as a strength, but I think it was seen as a weakness  other teams didnt know what to make of him. Was he a centre forward, an attacking midfielder or a winger? Even our own coaching staff were unsure what to do with him; the consensus was that he was a good player but they didnt quite know where to fit him in. From my point of view a multifunctional player is a huge asset: if Firmino can play in three positions, then less squad depth is needed in those positions because he can fill in there. Another unqualified success of the 2015 transfer window  free transfer James Milner  had exactly the same strength.

Even our data analysis had been tripped up by Firminos flexibility. Hed ended up in the striker category, but didnt add enough through shooting to look very impressive as a striker. Eddy insisted that hed played many games as a 10 so we took another look at him.

Our player classification tool allowed us to decide what role each player played in each game. We could use Firminos games as a striker to compare him to other strikers, and his games as a No 10 to compare him to other No 10s. The result of this process was that, as a No 10, he looked like one of the best young players in Europe. Most of the young players who rated better than him  Alexis Sánchez, James Rodríguez, Isco, Oscar, [Paul] Pogba, [Aaron] Ramsey  were playing for huge Champions League teams and completely unrealistic signings for Liverpools position in the pecking order in 2015.

Eddy credits data analysis for influencing the signing of Firmino, but we would not have spent the time we did on analysing him if Eddy had not insisted: his new process of analysing 2030 games on video had also suggested that Firmino, while inconsistent, might just be a special talent.

How Klopp was won over by data  by revisiting his worst season
Brendan Rodgers was sacked in October 2015 and Graham was asked to brief his successor, Jürgen Klopp, on how Liverpool had been using data to inform decision-making

A strange coincidence meant that Id analysed Dortmunds terrible 2014-15 season long before Jürgen arrived at Liverpool. Rewind to March 2015. Id been invited to Frankfurt to give a presentation at the Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL)s annual analysts meeting by an old acquaintance, Holger Ruhl.

I showed them some Bundesliga analysis. According to our team strength ratings Dortmund were still clearly the second-best team in Germany. At the halfway stage, Dortmund had been 17th out of 18 teams in the league table. The press smelled blood and the German tabloid Bild published a photo of Jürgen comforting star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was in tears after yet another loss. The caption was Echter Schrot, which roughly translates as Absolute Garbage. It was widely accepted that Dortmund were a spent force, and here was some data guy saying they were the still second-best team in the country?

I went on to say that we predicted them to finish seventh in 2014-15, generating about two points per game on average from their final eight games. This prediction was met with some disbelief. Dortmund had been on the receiving end of some results that were very different to their underlying performance, as measured by expected goals. Dortmunds expected goal difference after 26 games of Echter Schrot was the third-best in the Bundesliga. They were creating and allowing a similar quantity and quality of chances as they had in previous seasons. The main difference was that their shots were not crossing the goalline while the oppositions shots were.

In late October 2015, Eddy [Michael Edwards] told me: You need to set up a meeting with Jürgen to explain what your department does.

Jürgen had been announced as Liverpool manager three weeks previously. Eddy, soon to be announced as Liverpools first sporting director, thought Jürgen needed to understand how the club was using data to help its decision-making. I knew that Jürgen had had little prior exposure to statistical analysis in football. It was important to me that I made a good impression.

Id worked all week on an introductory presentation. First, a one-pager on expected goals for someone who hadnt seen expected goals before: from a given location on the pitch, kicked shots end up in the net more often than headers. Well of course, thats obvious. If you shoot from closer range, or where the goalkeeper isnt, the shot is more likely to become a goal. So far, so good.

Hoping to pique Jürgens interest, the next part of the presentation was on Dortmund 2014-15 and how his success story there unravelled. I revisited the eight worst games of the season. I hoped it would not be too traumatic an experience for him.

September 20, 2014: Dortmund lose 20 away to Mainz. It was clear this game was tinged with bad luck for Dortmund without resorting to any sophisticated analysis. Dortmunds expensive new signing Ciro Immobile won a penalty when Dortmund were only one goal down, but it was saved by Loris Karius, of all people  he would join Liverpool in 2016. And the second goal was an own goal. According to expected goals, the fair score in the game should have been 1.81.7 in Dortmunds favour. A Dortmund win was the likeliest result. Jürgen agreed with the analysis. We should have won that game! You saw it? No, I hadnt seen it. I had just analysed the data.

October 25, 2014: Dortmund lose 1-0 at home to Hanover, their fourth consecutive Bundesliga defeat. By expected goals, Dortmunds chances were expected to be rewarded with 1.2 goals, compared to 0.5 for Hanover. You saw that game? We f***ing destroyed them! No, I hadnt seen the game, but I had analysed the data.

November 30, 2014: Dortmund lose 20 away to Frankfurt and fall to last place in the league table. But they have six shots on target to Frankfurts three, 17 total shots to Frankfurts 10, and 35 box entries to Frankfurts 25. Expected goals estimated 2.2 Dortmund goals to Frankfurts 1.1 and a 67 per cent chance of victory. The game was a case study on the contribution of luck to football results.

December 17, 2014: Dortmund draw 22 at home to Wolfsburg but . . . Jürgen had got the point by now. In each case, Dortmunds results did not match their underlying performances, theyd just received a very large dose of bad luck. Crucially, Jürgens intuition was in tune with what the analysis was saying.

The rest of the presentation went well. If Jürgen wasnt an overnight convert, the meeting had gone well enough that he might become the convert I was hoping for.

How to Win the Premier League by Ian Graham is published by Century, Penguin Random House, £22 from August 15


Offline afc tukrish

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6862 on: Yesterday at 06:00:08 pm »
"After all, nearly anyone, with notable exceptions such as the Glazer family at Manchester United, can improve performance with large enough expenditure."

 :D
Online JackWard33

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6863 on: Today at 09:54:38 am »
Is Richard Hughes the least qualified person to have been hired to have a senior football position at the club?

Feel like I've slept on this because of Edwards' return.. but Hughes is the sporting director and 'in charge' of transfers
Hasn't done it at the top level, has a really mixed record at a way smaller club, no data background... sold as 'dude with lots of contacts' but most of them won't be at CL clubs - feels like without Edwards backing he wouldn't have even made a short list
(and its not comforting that Edwards last prodigy was Julian Ward who lasted one windwo...)

We don't know his remit/how he'll be measured and more importantly what his vision to compete is.
We've been told Slot is the coach not the manager ... okay fine in that case we need from the fella whose taken the management roles and is should be trying to get us back on top again
Online Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6864 on: Today at 10:00:19 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:54:38 am
Is Richard Hughes the least qualified person to have been hired to have a senior football position at the club?

Feel like I've slept on this because of Edwards' return.. but Hughes is the sporting director and 'in charge' of transfers
Hasn't done it at the top level, has a really mixed record at a way smaller club, no data background... sold as 'dude with lots of contacts' but most of them won't be at CL clubs - feels like without Edwards backing he wouldn't have even made a short list
(and its not comforting that Edwards last prodigy was Julian Ward who lasted one windwo...)

We don't know his remit/how he'll be measured and more importantly what his vision to compete is.
We've been told Slot is the coach not the manager ... okay fine in that case we need from the fella whose taken the management roles and is should be trying to get us back on top again

Why is he not qualified?

What did he do wrong in the Zubimendi transfer? Or are you believing the Trump type "repeat the same lie till it's taken as truth" posts from the transfer thread?
Online JRed

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6865 on: Today at 10:02:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:00:19 am
Why is he not qualified?

What did he do wrong in the Zubimendi transfer? Or are you believing the Trump type "repeat the same lie till it's taken as truth" posts from the transfer thread?
We didnt sign the player. So what did he do right?
To also not be lining up a backup, its all a bit shit so far .
Offline JP!

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6866 on: Today at 10:03:44 am »
Ian Ayre?
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6867 on: Today at 10:04:32 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:00:19 am
Why is he not qualified?

What did he do wrong in the Zubimendi transfer? Or are you believing the Trump type "repeat the same lie till it's taken as truth" posts from the transfer thread?

He should not be judged yet but you cant make statements like what did he do wrong? We will never know what a sporting director has done right or done wrong because we only see a small percentage of what is involved in a deal.

The only way to judge him and staff like that is through outcomes. Did he deliver or not and did we get a player or didnt we.
Online Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6868 on: Today at 10:06:45 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:02:33 am
We didnt sign the player. So what did he do right?
To also not be lining up a backup, its all a bit shit so far .

The player who gave his word then back tracked on it? Transfers fail all the time, to then say someone isn't qualified because one transfer falls through at the 11th hour seems a little bit hyperbole.
Online JRed

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6869 on: Today at 10:08:10 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:06:45 am
The player who gave his word then back tracked on it? Transfers fail all the time, to then say someone isn't qualified because one transfer falls through at the 11th hour seems a little bit hyperbole.
I didnt say he wasnt qualified. But so far he has a 0% success rate in getting transfers done.
We dont know exactly why the player said no, do we?
Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6870 on: Today at 10:09:46 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:00:19 am
Why is he not qualified?

What did he do wrong in the Zubimendi transfer? Or are you believing the Trump type "repeat the same lie till it's taken as truth" posts from the transfer thread?
Questions should be asked and I'm wondering the same thing. Anyone who sets foot into our football club is under enormous pressure and there are huge expectations. The players and the coaching staff are under the spotlight and judged as soon as they arrive. Given how much we've thrown the kitchen sink at making Edwards and his team possibly the most important people at the club I think it's more than fair that we look at their CVs and wonder if they are suitably qualified for the job. As we would if we signed a player who has no real track record at the very top level.

What do we know about Hughes, other than that he's mates with Edwards, mates with Ward, worked with Ward's brother at Bournemouth, and spent big money bringing our deadweight to them?

I don't think "why is he not qualified?" is the right question of anyone at our club. The question should absolutely be "why is he qualified?"

Early days obviously and the whole transfer thing is a wider question about ambition and the frugality of our owners. Whether we sign nobody or we end the window with 5 new recruits we should be judging the staff of the club to the highest level. Especially with Klopp gone now, we need the absolute most out of every single department if we are going to compete.
Online Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6871 on: Today at 10:10:52 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:08:10 am
I didnt say he wasnt qualified. But so far he has a 0% success rate in getting transfers done.
We dont know exactly why the player said no, do we?

Well he has sold Carvalho for a very good amount, so he's 1 for 1? :)

No we won't ever know but I don't blame Hughes for a player changing their mind, however I'll be disappointed if we don't bring in some players by the end of the window, likewise renewing contracts.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6872 on: Today at 10:11:03 am »
In 20 weeks Trent, Mo and VVD are free speak to other clubs regarding their moves.

It should have never come to this point.
Online Jm55

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6873 on: Today at 10:11:21 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:00:19 am
Why is he not qualified?

What did he do wrong in the Zubimendi transfer? Or are you believing the Trump type "repeat the same lie till it's taken as truth" posts from the transfer thread?

Hes set out why he doesnt feel hes qualified - chiefly that he has little experience in the role which hes being employed to do.

As for what did he do wrong in the Zubimendi deal - probably not much, he perhaps shouldnt have leaked it until the ink was dry but other than that its just one of those things.

But its the lack of anything else all summer which is the concern, no contracts, no other signings and barring an opportunistic look at Yoro and Gordon, no real attempts to sign anyone barring Zubimendi. No.6 was the position most felt was the key one to sign a player in and weve gone for one player, no back ups, no plan B, just one opportunistic signing with a release clause for a player which they must have known there was a good chance wouldnt come given his previous.

Its entirely reasonable to ask the question of where this is all going.
Online stewy17

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6874 on: Today at 10:13:55 am »
Identifying one target who will be almost impossible to sign and then saying we wont move onto alternatives when the deal falls through?

Sounds like he is very qualified for the job and fits the job description for Liverpool/FSG!

Hes just doing what his employers want from him, as is Arne!
Online CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6875 on: Today at 10:14:39 am »
Excellent, it's lets make judgements and assumptions with absolutely next to no information as to what has and is going on time  ;D
Online stewy17

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6876 on: Today at 10:15:48 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:11:21 am
Hes set out why he doesnt feel hes qualified - chiefly that he has little experience in the role which hes being employed to do.

As for what did he do wrong in the Zubimendi deal - probably not much, he perhaps shouldnt have leaked it until the ink was dry but other than that its just one of those things.

But its the lack of anything else all summer which is the concern, no contracts, no other signings and barring an opportunistic look at Yoro and Gordon, no real attempts to sign anyone barring Zubimendi. No.6 was the position most felt was the key one to sign a player in and weve gone for one player, no back ups, no plan B, just one opportunistic signing with a release clause for a player which they must have known there was a good chance wouldnt come given his previous.

Its entirely reasonable to ask the question of where this is all going.

I dont think Liverpool will want to keep both Salah and VVD at their age or will at least just want them to do just one or 2 year deals which may not appeal to them.

As for Trent, who knows? Maybe they dont wanna give him £300k a week either, easy to say hes had his head turned by Madrid etc and save themselves £15m a year. 🤷🏻‍♂️
Online Fromola

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6877 on: Today at 10:16:17 am »
Given up on these clowns (sorry geniuses) signing anyone, barring Ali's replacement. Just hoping at this point we don't flog Diaz or Gomez only to fail to replace them. It's why I don't want to sell VDB. What use is 15 mill if we won't replace him?

Edwards might be ruthless and has earmarked VDB, Clark, Carvalho and Doak for easty money. Ali, Gomez and Diaz potentially at the right time for a sale (this year or next) to extract maximum value. Or not want to offer multi tmyear extensions for Virg and Mo. But What's the point if we have such an aversion to buying players/can't attract the players we want?

Klopp was called sentimental for wanting to keep the players he had, but he may just have not trusted the club to replace them. I.e..Gini and we still haven't replaced Fabinho.
Online AndyMuller

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6878 on: Today at 10:16:31 am »
I've never liked the nerds.

Why did they feel the need to brief the journos last week?
Online JRed

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6879 on: Today at 10:17:19 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:14:39 am
Excellent, it's lets make judgements and assumptions with absolutely next to no information as to what has and is going on time  ;D
Do you think he is doing a great job so far then?
