"Again, Jürgen proved critical. When warned of our uncertainty about Robertsons defending, he replied that he didnt care if he could defend or not; he needed his left back to attack. He could solve any defensive problems by giving Robertson more cover. I was impressed by Jürgens practical approach. Rather than demanding the perfect player, he was willing to find creative solutions to maximise each players strengths and minimise their weaknesses. He often talked of his preference for players with one or two extreme characteristics  game changers. If and when those game changers had weaknesses, he was willing to use other players to compensate for them. This philosophy was exactly in line with my beliefs about squad building."