CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
July 16, 2024, 11:37:09 am
rafathegaffa83:
Well that explains the reference re: the stadium cost

Owned by a private consortium with some input from the local council (at a loss to them it seems). Cost 183m to build.

So guessing would cost 150m+ to buy, which is a considerable amount given the finances in French football currently.
danscib

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
July 16, 2024, 11:53:18 am
Don't FSG want their clubs to own their own TV rights in the long run, club TV channels and TV subscription models. Only way to sell VR tickets through a TV headset.

The situation in France could have been an interesting opportunity for that. But maybe it's too soon.
DiggerJohn

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
July 16, 2024, 01:48:42 pm
No holidays in bordeaux boys. Maybe Johnny will sort something out in Portugal?
Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
July 16, 2024, 01:55:01 pm
RAWK roadtrip to Bordeaux cancelled?  :(

Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
July 16, 2024, 01:58:45 pm
Samie:
RAWK roadtrip to Bordeaux cancelled?  :(

Yep, fucking FSG the bastards, ruin everything.
DiggerJohn

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
July 16, 2024, 02:16:26 pm
Boavista F.C would that work. It's in Porto. Same guy that owns Bordeuax? I know is not as chic as Bordeaux for Samie's groupies lol
newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
July 16, 2024, 02:25:07 pm
Damn - I subscribed to Netflix just for this show...
CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
July 16, 2024, 02:26:29 pm
Samie:
RAWK roadtrip to Bordeaux cancelled?  :(

Dont like red wine anyway. Fuck em.
classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
July 16, 2024, 02:51:48 pm
newterp:
Damn - I subscribed to Netflix just for this show...
did that documentary series recording klopp's last few months ever get released? or is it just being raiders of the lost ark'd somewhere now?
newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
July 16, 2024, 05:18:17 pm
classycarra:
did that documentary series recording klopp's last few months ever get released? or is it just being raiders of the lost ark'd somewhere now?

Haha. Good question - I am guessing the hope of fairly tale ending fizzled out for the show as well.
No666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
July 16, 2024, 05:23:15 pm
newterp:
Haha. Good question - I am guessing the hope of fairly tale ending fizzled out for the show as well.
The last report I saw said it was due to be aired in August but they hadn't found a streaming platform to take it.
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
July 16, 2024, 06:36:21 pm
CraigDS:
Owned by a private consortium with some input from the local council (at a loss to them it seems). Cost 183m to build.

So guessing would cost 150m+ to buy, which is a considerable amount given the finances in French football currently.

The NYT reckons around 50m for the Stadium.

The stadium is impressive but also complicated: it is owned by Bordeauxs city council in a public/private partnership and is also losing money. It is likely to be available to buy for around 50million, but that would require a negotiation with the council.
Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 06:33:46 pm
CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 06:59:34 pm
Eeyore:
The NYT reckons around 50m for the Stadium.

The stadium is impressive but also complicated: it is owned by Bordeauxs city council in a public/private partnership and is also losing money. It is likely to be available to buy for around 50million, but that would require a negotiation with the council.

The council own a smaller share, its privately owned for the most part. Given it cost 180m+ not too long ago id be amazed if theyd sell at a loss for 50m.
Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 07:21:29 pm
Bordeaux's deadline is Monday to find a buyer otherwise they will declare bankruptcy and be relegated to Division 3 and become Semi Pro club.

https://x.com/HanifBerkane/status/1813635852930818063

Quote
Unfortunately for Bordeaux supporters, the bankruptcy filing is fast approaching.

Huge pessimism, the players have been warned in recent hours. The club is on the verge of disappearing.
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 08:51:25 pm
CraigDS:
The council own a smaller share, its privately owned for the most part. Given it cost 180m+ not too long ago id be amazed if theyd sell at a loss for 50m.

It was built for Euro 16 and was completed in 2015.

It has been a financial shitshow from the off. Bordeaux never fill the stadium. They average around half the capacity. They were expecting to host other events but are only averaging 2 concerts a year. Plus they vastly underestimated the operating costs.

The stadium company loses millions a year. They forecast losing 1m a season losses initially. They lost 3m a season. They forecast that they would break even by 2024 and make a 1m a season profit from 2028. Those estimates were wildly incorrect.

So how much is a loss-making stadium with its anchor tenant on the verge of bankruptcy worth?

It would not surprise me if FSG play the long game and go back in. 
Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 08:58:12 pm
Al, what long game mate? Bordeaux could be relegated to Divison 3 by Monday and beocme a semi-pro team.  ;D
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 09:01:25 pm
Samie:
Al, what long game mate? Bordeaux could be relegated to Divison 3 by Monday and beocme a semi-pro team.  ;D

The closer it gets to the deadline the cheaper the deal will become?

It's a no-lose situation employ a bit of brinkmanship and if it doesn't work out then walk away and look at another club.
Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 09:57:06 pm
I don;t think Henry is that kind of dickhead mate. If they pulled out a few days ago, I don;t see them coming back.
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
Samie:
I don;t think Henry is that kind of dickhead mate. If they pulled out a few days ago, I don;t see them coming back.

If the stumbling block is the stadium then the consortium faces funding a Stadium with no anchor tenant. A 3rd tier semi-pro team isn't going to be able to pay the rent.
CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 09:11:49 am
Eeyore:
If the stumbling block is the stadium then the consortium faces funding a Stadium with no anchor tenant. A 3rd tier semi-pro team isn't going to be able to pay the rent.

I'd imagine there are certain guarantees (likely council backed) to protect the private consortium who funded it.
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:49:42 am
CraigDS:
I'd imagine there are certain guarantees (likely council backed) to protect the private consortium who funded it.

Yes there are the consortium Vinci and Fayat are allowed to renegotiate the terms of the partnership every 5 years.

It looks like the Stadium was largely funded by grants and a loan.

In parallel, the Municipality and the FC Girondins de Bordeaux football club, in the presence of its Chairman-CEO Jean Louis Triaud and Nicolas de Tavernost, representing M6, the Club's sole shareholder, signed an agreement whereby the Municipality will make the infrastructure available to the club, participate in financing the project via an initial injection of 20 million and thereafter via an annual rental of 3.8 million for 30 years.

The VINCI Concessions-FAYAT consortium, named preferred bidder in July this year, has completed financing of the contract, which represents a total investment of 219 million. The financing package consists of long-term debt of 114 million, without recourse to the shareholders, of a maximum maturity of 32 years, and an equity injection of 10 million, shared equally between the two shareholders. It is supplemented by a total subsidy of 75 million, spread between the State (28 million), the City of Bordeaux (17 million), the Aquitaine Region (15 million) and the Bordeaux Urban Community (15 million).

Currently the municipality is subsidising the Stadium.

However it looks like the mayor would like to sell.

As things stand, the city subsidises the stadium with 11.1 million annually, reclaiming 4.5 million as a share of its revenue. The amount would have been higher, however since its opening Matmut Atlantique hasn't turned a profit even once.

According to Hurmic's predecessor terminating the deal would cost the city a whopping 80 million in compensation for the private partners but the new mayor claims this doesn't have to be the case. Whether this is true or just an unwarranted claim, we're yet to see.

DiggerJohn

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:52:00 am
Eeyore:
Yes there are the consortium Vinci and Fayat are allowed to renegotiate the terms of the partnership every 5 years.

It looks like the Stadium was largely funded by grants and a loan.

In parallel, the Municipality and the FC Girondins de Bordeaux football club, in the presence of its Chairman-CEO Jean Louis Triaud and Nicolas de Tavernost, representing M6, the Club's sole shareholder, signed an agreement whereby the Municipality will make the infrastructure available to the club, participate in financing the project via an initial injection of 20 million and thereafter via an annual rental of 3.8 million for 30 years.

The VINCI Concessions-FAYAT consortium, named preferred bidder in July this year, has completed financing of the contract, which represents a total investment of 219 million. The financing package consists of long-term debt of 114 million, without recourse to the shareholders, of a maximum maturity of 32 years, and an equity injection of 10 million, shared equally between the two shareholders. It is supplemented by a total subsidy of 75 million, spread between the State (28 million), the City of Bordeaux (17 million), the Aquitaine Region (15 million) and the Bordeaux Urban Community (15 million).

Currently the municipality is subsidising the Stadium.

However it looks like the mayor would like to sell.

As things stand, the city subsidises the stadium with 11.1 million annually, reclaiming 4.5 million as a share of its revenue. The amount would have been higher, however since its opening Matmut Atlantique hasn't turned a profit even once.

According to Hurmic's predecessor terminating the deal would cost the city a whopping 80 million in compensation for the private partners but the new mayor claims this doesn't have to be the case. Whether this is true or just an unwarranted claim, we're yet to see.

Well fuck me how do you know all this stuff.  What do you do for a living?
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:26:44 am
Samie:
I don;t think Henry is that kind of dickhead mate. If they pulled out a few days ago, I don;t see them coming back.

FSG pulled out because once they looked under the hood and spoke to all stakeholders, the economics didn't make sense. If the economics change then I'm sure they'd come back to the table.
SamLad

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:56:54 pm
DiggerJohn:
Well fuck me how do you know all this stuff.  What do you do for a living?
use google while posting on RAWK
ianburns252

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 09:19:38 pm
SamLad:
use google while posting on RAWK

Al 100% uses Bing - you just know it

(love you really Al ;p)
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:33:36 pm
ianburns252:
Al 100% uses Bing - you just know it

(love you really Al ;p)

Nah I use Dogpile.

As you can tell from the content of my posts.
