I'd imagine there are certain guarantees (likely council backed) to protect the private consortium who funded it.



Yes there are the consortium Vinci and Fayat are allowed to renegotiate the terms of the partnership every 5 years.It looks like the Stadium was largely funded by grants and a loan.In parallel, the Municipality and the FC Girondins de Bordeaux football club, in the presence of its Chairman-CEO Jean Louis Triaud and Nicolas de Tavernost, representing M6, the Club's sole shareholder, signed an agreement whereby the Municipality will make the infrastructure available to the club, participate in financing the project via an initial injection of 20 million and thereafter via an annual rental of 3.8 million for 30 years.The VINCI Concessions-FAYAT consortium, named preferred bidder in July this year, has completed financing of the contract, which represents a total investment of 219 million. The financing package consists of long-term debt of 114 million, without recourse to the shareholders, of a maximum maturity of 32 years, and an equity injection of 10 million, shared equally between the two shareholders. It is supplemented by a total subsidy of 75 million, spread between the State (28 million), the City of Bordeaux (17 million), the Aquitaine Region (15 million) and the Bordeaux Urban Community (15 million).Currently the municipality is subsidising the Stadium.However it looks like the mayor would like to sell.As things stand, the city subsidises the stadium with 11.1 million annually, reclaiming 4.5 million as a share of its revenue. The amount would have been higher, however since its opening Matmut Atlantique hasn't turned a profit even once.According to Hurmic's predecessor terminating the deal would cost the city a whopping 80 million in compensation for the private partners but the new mayor claims this doesn't have to be the case. Whether this is true or just an unwarranted claim, we're yet to see.