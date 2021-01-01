Not sure what them owning NSEN and Red Sox has to do with owning two football sides Al, that's a tedious "duel ownership model" link to push your anti-FSG rhetoric.



From the man himself. "The Red Sox have lost money and NESN has made money," Henry said.Teams pool almost half of their local TV revenues that is then shared equally amongst the 30 teams. Given that the big market teams earn around $200m from local TV revenues and the small teams earn $50m. Then it makes perfect sense for the TV network to underpay the team. The Red Sox have to share less of their revenues and the TV network makes a bigger profit.About $50 million to $60 million of the Red Sox money is flowing per year to less successful clubs, Henry said.Given that Henry is prepared to divert money away from a team in his home City in a sport he loves. Then why wouldn't they do it in Football through a MCO.It is abundantly clear that City abuse the MCO model to pump more money into sports washing City by overcharging the other clubs for things like access to the group scouting database. So why wouldn't FSG do the reverse.Let's cut to the chase Craig.How do you think the acquisition of clubs for the MCO will be funded?What will happen to the surplus revenues at LFC now the debt has been paid down and revenues will increase massively due to the ARE coming on stream and the expansion of the Champions League.?