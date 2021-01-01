« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 609476 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6680 on: Yesterday at 01:05:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:37:44 pm
I didn't mention winning things?!


Oh I don't doubt a huge underlying factor would be to maximise returns at some point, didn't suggest it was being done in some charitable nature. However we've seen no evidence of their desire to shift profits from one sporting entity to another to fund it. They've not done it with Red Sox (despite Al saying they hit the "surplus revenue" level he is banging on about a long while ago), and they've not done it with us at any point.

The Red Sox invented the dual ownership model in which you own the team and the TV network 80% and then shift revenues out of the Red Sox so you don't have to distribute revenues to the other teams. The Red Sox one of the traditional big two in Baseball now has the 11th highest payroll in MLB. So the Red Sox revenues certainly aren't being spent on the team.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6681 on: Yesterday at 02:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:05:10 pm
The Red Sox invented the dual ownership model in which you own the team and the TV network 80% and then shift revenues out of the Red Sox so you don't have to distribute revenues to the other teams. The Red Sox one of the traditional big two in Baseball now has the 11th highest payroll in MLB. So the Red Sox revenues certainly aren't being spent on the team.

Not sure what them owning NSEN and Red Sox has to do with owning two football sides Al, that's a tedious "duel ownership model" link to push your anti-FSG rhetoric.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6682 on: Yesterday at 02:32:25 pm »
I love Al, our own Darwin Nunez.
Offline Hazell

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6683 on: Yesterday at 02:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:32:25 pm
I love Al, our own Darwin Nunez.

Just make sure there are no chairs to hand if he's ever around John Henry.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6684 on: Yesterday at 02:40:37 pm »
But Craig is...
Online Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6685 on: Yesterday at 02:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:32:25 pm
I love Al, our own Darwin Nunez.

Offline Hazell

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6686 on: Yesterday at 03:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:40:37 pm
But Craig is...

Craig has ducked back down the alley with some roly poly little bat-faced girl.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6687 on: Yesterday at 03:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:45:34 pm
Craig has ducked back down the alley with some roly poly little bat-faced girl.

With greggs sausage rolls for fingers?
Offline SamLad

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6688 on: Yesterday at 05:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:45:34 pm
Craig has ducked back down the alley with some roly poly little bat-faced girl.
erm I think that's "fat faced".    :lmao
Online CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6689 on: Yesterday at 05:54:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:48:46 pm
erm I think that's "fat faced".    :lmao

No, she does look like a bat.
Offline Hazell

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6690 on: Yesterday at 05:56:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:48:46 pm
erm I think that's "fat faced".    :lmao

I used to think it was 'bap-faced', which sounds much better IMHO. Not criticise Paul Simon or anything, he seems to know a bit about songwriting.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6691 on: Yesterday at 05:59:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:54:12 pm
No, she does look like a bat.
oh, right.

cricket? baseball? flying-in-a-cave?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6692 on: Yesterday at 05:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:56:10 pm
I used to think it was 'bap-faced', which sounds much better IMHO. Not criticise Paul Simon or anything, he seems to know a bit about songwriting.
:)
Offline Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6693 on: Yesterday at 07:54:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:02:57 pm
Not sure what them owning NSEN and Red Sox has to do with owning two football sides Al, that's a tedious "duel ownership model" link to push your anti-FSG rhetoric.

From the man himself. "The Red Sox have lost money and NESN has made money," Henry said.

Teams pool almost half of their local TV revenues that is then shared equally amongst the 30 teams. Given that the big market teams earn around $200m from local TV revenues and the small teams earn $50m. Then it makes perfect sense for the TV network to underpay the team. The Red Sox have to share less of their revenues and the TV network makes a bigger profit.

About $50 million to $60 million of the Red Sox money is flowing per year to less successful clubs, Henry said.

Given that Henry is prepared to divert money away from a team in his home City in a sport he loves. Then why wouldn't they do it in Football through a MCO.

It is abundantly clear that City abuse the MCO model to pump more money into sports washing City by overcharging the other clubs for things like access to the group scouting database. So why wouldn't FSG do the reverse.

Let's cut to the chase Craig.

How do you think the acquisition of clubs for the MCO will be funded?

What will happen to the surplus revenues at LFC now the debt has been paid down and revenues will increase massively due to the ARE coming on stream and the expansion of the Champions League.?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6694 on: Today at 02:15:39 pm »
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/how-will-liverpool-benefit-if-fsg-buy-bordeaux/id1488521447?i=1000661792529

Thought this was an interesting listen. Gives a little bit of background on Bordeaux's situation and the state of French football at present. Also theorises how it could benefit Liverpool.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6695 on: Today at 02:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:15:39 pm
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/how-will-liverpool-benefit-if-fsg-buy-bordeaux/id1488521447?i=1000661792529

Thought this was an interesting listen. Gives a little bit of background on Bordeaux's situation and the state of French football at present. Also theorises how it could benefit Liverpool.

How much of our excess revenues does it say well be giving them?
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6696 on: Today at 02:56:09 pm »
Quote
About $50 million to $60 million of the Red Sox money is flowing per year to less successful clubs, Henry said.

Given that Henry is prepared to divert money away from a team in his home City in a sport he loves. Then why wouldn't they do it in Football through a MCO.
.

Do you think he's referring to the half a dozen affiliate ball clubs in the Red Sox organization? I don't think they'd be self financing.Kinda like Liverpool spending money on the youth team?
Online peachybum

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6697 on: Today at 03:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:54:04 pm
About $50 million to $60 million of the Red Sox money is flowing per year to less successful clubs, Henry said.

Given that Henry is prepared to divert money away from a team in his home City in a sport he loves. Then why wouldn't they do it in Football through a MCO.

He's not talking about diverting money from the Red Sox. He's talking about baseballs revenue sharing. Meaning some of the Red Sox money gets shared every year with the less successful small market teams in MLB as per the rules.
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp
