I'm probably missing something, but I don't really understand what benefits a multi-club model confers to us?
I feel like the two main ideas people have are around the ability to loan players there, and the ability to take punts on young talents for low fees, give them gametime, then poach them from your "feeder club" on the cheap.
Biggest issue I have with that though, is we're talking about a club in the second tier of French football. I get that there's a control element - you get to set the style of play at the second club, you get to control and manage all the different elements of the loan, but does that necessarily mean our current players would get more from a loan there than they would say, a loan at a Championship or PL club where you have less direct control but players are exposed to a higher level of competition and different challenges which can help build resilience?
The same is true of looking to sign young players from abroad - Bordeaux take a punt on a potential Brazilian wonderkid and he looks amazing but in the same way we likely wouldn't shop in Ligue 2, I don't see why we'd suddenly look at that and sign said player for LFC when they've had no experience in a top league? Maybe they show enough to convince us it's worth a shot at a low fee, but it's hardly going to move the dial is it?
Maybe I'm missing something, but I've yet to see Chelsea or City really materially benefit from their own multi-club models? Either in terms of their loans, or signing of players. Happy to be educated, just feel like any potential upside to LFC specifically is pretty minimal.