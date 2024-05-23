« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
May 23, 2024, 02:03:35 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 23, 2024, 01:59:21 pm
Yes, my garage door nearly blew off a few minutes ago.

Ill be back when I figure out who to blaim. ;D

FSG?  ;)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
May 23, 2024, 02:05:03 pm
Quote from: Peabee on May 23, 2024, 02:03:35 pm
FSG?  ;)

The havent appointed a garage door coach/specialist/facilitator have they?

Mingebags.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
May 23, 2024, 03:05:30 pm
Liverpool have been ranked the 4th most valuable club in world football at $5.37bn


The Worlds Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024 http://on.forbes.com/6011d4krR

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
May 23, 2024, 09:42:34 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on May 23, 2024, 01:56:03 pm
Well unless you are a see-saw manufacturer then everyone looks to create a stable structure and setup. 

Good that.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
May 23, 2024, 10:05:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 23, 2024, 03:05:30 pm
Liverpool have been ranked the 4th most valuable club in world football at $5.37bn


The Worlds Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024 http://on.forbes.com/6011d4krR


Any chance you could post this in a few more threads?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
May 23, 2024, 10:11:01 pm
Sure mate. The pudding thread aka the Rugby Union fat bastards thread?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
May 23, 2024, 10:19:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 23, 2024, 10:11:01 pm
Sure mate. The pudding thread aka the Rugby Union fat bastards thread?

 ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
May 24, 2024, 01:15:11 am
Quote from: Samie on May 23, 2024, 10:11:01 pm
Sure mate. The pudding thread aka the Rugby Union fat bastards thread?
Hahaha,, don't put us rugger folk down like that you crazed animal. We have feelings and no idea of a transfer window.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
May 24, 2024, 02:09:07 am
Quote from: Samie on May 23, 2024, 03:05:30 pm
Liverpool have been ranked the 4th most valuable club in world football at $5.37bn


The Worlds Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024 http://on.forbes.com/6011d4krR



Epic Swindle Rocks!!!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
May 24, 2024, 09:18:15 am
Quote from: MBL? on May 24, 2024, 01:15:11 am
Hahaha,, don't put us rugger folk down like that you crazed animal. We have feelings and no idea of a transfer window.

Pretty sure we also have lower body fat than samantha.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
May 24, 2024, 02:34:46 pm
This is quite a funny and interesting watch - the John Henry interview in 2011, when he stormed into a radio station in Boston. Never knew about this until recently.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/VC80Vd_x3po?si=2xMtUvKgCHs8tIM7" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/VC80Vd_x3po?si=2xMtUvKgCHs8tIM7</a>
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 08:24:40 pm
Bit late to the party, but has Richard Hughes got good experience/potential, bar being Edwards mate? Slightly concerned about this one. Not impressed with Howe/Tindall etc. One big lads club. The Sandbankz boys.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 09:02:30 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:24:40 pm
Bit late to the party, but has Richard Hughes got good experience/potential, bar being Edwards mate? Slightly concerned about this one. Not impressed with Howe/Tindall etc. One big lads club. The Sandbankz boys.

Nobody really knows, guess we will find out.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 09:25:12 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:24:40 pm
Bit late to the party, but has Richard Hughes got good experience/potential, bar being Edwards mate? Slightly concerned about this one. Not impressed with Howe/Tindall etc. One big lads club. The Sandbankz boys.

Edwards has a picture of Hughes as his screensaver...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:26:32 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:24:40 pm
Bit late to the party, but has Richard Hughes got good experience/potential, bar being Edwards mate? Slightly concerned about this one. Not impressed with Howe/Tindall etc. One big lads club. The Sandbankz boys.
He was at Bournemouth, right? Didn't they just get their highest ever top flight points tally? That probably indicates that something's going well there
