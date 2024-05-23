Yes, my garage door nearly blew off a few minutes ago.Ill be back when I figure out who to blaim.
FSG?
Well unless you are a see-saw manufacturer then everyone looks to create a stable structure and setup.
Liverpool have been ranked the 4th most valuable club in world football at $5.37bnThe Worlds Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024 http://on.forbes.com/6011d4krR
Sure mate. The pudding thread aka the Rugby Union fat bastards thread?
Hahaha,, don't put us rugger folk down like that you crazed animal. We have feelings and no idea of a transfer window.
Bit late to the party, but has Richard Hughes got good experience/potential, bar being Edwards mate? Slightly concerned about this one. Not impressed with Howe/Tindall etc. One big lads club. The Sandbankz boys.
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.31]