« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 566616 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,085
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 09:32:00 pm »
https://twitter.com/newscolina/status/1790823235522592868

Quote
Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the majority owner of Liverpool's shares, showed interest in acquiring SAF from Vasco.

The American group has already carried out a survey in this regard, as it hinted at the possibility of investing in a multi-club network.

In addition to FSG, a company from the Crefisa group also demonstrated its intention to become the majority shareholder of Vasco SAF
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,671
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 09:38:23 pm »
:lmao
Should go and buy Branthwaite now. Hes not good enough for us, but it would piss them off and theres no way that they can afford to turn us down
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 09:53:39 pm »
It would be funny if we bought some of the other clubs 777 have as well at a discounted rate which led to their purchase of Everton to go through which then takes them down ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,085
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6363 on: Yesterday at 09:56:56 pm »
I think they own  Liege in Belgium too. A decent sized club and Belgium have been producing talent for the best part of two decades now.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,158
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6364 on: Yesterday at 09:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:56:56 pm
I think they own  Liege in Belgium too. A decent sized club and Belgium have been producing talent for the best part of two decades now.

Yeah, Fellaini sticks out as the absolute diamond from all of those players.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6365 on: Yesterday at 10:00:30 pm »
They do. Also own Genoa, Hertha BSC, and Red Star in France

If they really are going tits up there's some very decent clubs who will be going on the cheap there that would be right up FSG's street.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,085
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6366 on: Yesterday at 10:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:59:46 pm
Yeah, Fellaini sticks out as the absolute diamond from all of those players.

HOW DARE YOU FORGET STEVEN DARFOR? He rang rings around in the games we played against them. Also Axel Witsel was good.  ;D
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 668
  • Pop n crisp
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6367 on: Yesterday at 10:21:21 pm »
Remember when they nearly KOd us in that CL qualifier. Dante and Onyewu at the back, Mbokani up front and the three youngsters in midfield. I wanted Witsel for years after that, really impressive as a teenager and had a good career.

Future red Jovanovic on the bench too  ::)
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,516
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6368 on: Yesterday at 10:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on May 12, 2024, 11:09:43 am
Yeah, he was, he was only half the manager Klopp is, though, so I wouldnt be using him as a great example to follow. He was a ruthless manager but he was actually bordering on stupid in the transfer window at times.

He had 1 arm tied behind his back. He wanted the likes of Ramos, Villa and Alves and wasn't given the backing. When he was we got Torres, Alonso and Mascherano. When he had to wheel and deal we ended up with mediocre players.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6369 on: Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on May 12, 2024, 11:09:43 am
Yeah, he was, he was only half the manager Klopp is, though, so I wouldnt be using him as a great example to follow. He was a ruthless manager but he was actually bordering on stupid in the transfer window at times.

No he is not. 70m net spend thanks to Madrid buying Alonso. Only a genius would have achieved what Rafa did for us, he was literally working alone under toxic ownership.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,531
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6370 on: Today at 01:29:16 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:13:33 pm
James Pearce

Fucking chancer he and Ornstein both. Just purveyors of fake news for clicks who actively want to destabilise the club.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 