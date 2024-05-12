Should go and buy Branthwaite now. Hes not good enough for us, but it would piss them off and theres no way that they can afford to turn us down

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W