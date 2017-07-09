I think any manager worth their salt will want at least a little bit of input.



The way I like to think all this is gonna work is Arne giving our recruiters a profile of players he wants, they come back with a list and Arne eventually takes a hard look and picks who he wants. I think both sides would be happy with such arrangement. Arne doesn't strike me as a guy to walk in another club with a group of people he never worked with before and let them force any player(s) on him. It's his job on the line and I can't see this kind of scenario happening.



This arrangement will only work imo if they work together and are on the same page.



It's about, or should be, operating by consensus. Slot needs to sign off on every signing and Edwards/Hughes sign off as well. The checks and balances approach that we had with Edwards/Klopp/Gordon that served us so well in building a title winning team.As we learnt from the Rodgers era there's no use signing a player that the manager doesn't want because he won't play him. You may as well do something more useful with the money and donate it to charity. Also you need to guard against signing a player who is purely a suggestion of the manager, that makes no sense in terms of the stats and general style of play (Benteke obvious example). These tend to be players that played well against us once and therefore we want to sign them (Nunez/Minamino arguably the same). But that's where the checks and balances need to come in and the data needs to back it up.