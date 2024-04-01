« previous next »
Online Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5960 on: April 1, 2024, 09:04:14 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on April  1, 2024, 08:59:22 pm
Ian Doyle@IanDoyleSport·6m
Understand #LFC have zero interest in taking Jason Wilcox from Southampton. The former Blackburn Rovers winger is expected to leave his role as Southamptons director of football, with Manchester United having made him a target. Manchester United play Liverpool on Sunday

An obvious red herring. Hughes has got the main role and his chief scout at Bournemouth is coming with him as well (Burchill).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5961 on: April 1, 2024, 10:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  1, 2024, 08:32:42 pm
Hard to say isnt it. Wilcox would be working under a SD at United (Ashworth) so we could conceivably want a similar set up. Or it could be something with this additional club, although there were reports linking us to that guy at Benfica.

Arent they getting rid of Darren Fletcher and Murtough? So maybe they need two directors.
Offline farawayred

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5962 on: Yesterday at 03:58:48 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on April  1, 2024, 08:59:22 pm
Ian Doyle@IanDoyleSport·6m
Understand #LFC have zero interest in taking Jason Wilcox from Southampton. The former Blackburn Rovers winger is expected to leave his role as Southamptons director of football, with Manchester United having made him a target. Manchester United play Liverpool on Sunday
The Saints are trying to jack up the price, that's all.
Online Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5963 on: Yesterday at 07:49:08 am »
FSG close to appointing Pedro Marques in a role in their new-look football structure. Hes currently technical director at Benfica. And is Portuguese 🔴

https://x.com/iandoylesport/status/1775051322170933688?s=61&t=BIZyp_aEAMjlwKFo_R2zug
Offline No666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5964 on: Yesterday at 07:55:20 am »
Podcast with him floating around:
Our guest on Episode #49 of the TGG Podcast, in association with Hudl, is Pedro Marques, the Technical Director of Benfica's Academy.
Presume it's part of the strategy to develop talent rather than buy it.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5965 on: Yesterday at 08:15:10 am »
If theyre appointing him to run this other club then you have to imagine an announcement is imminent.
Online Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5966 on: Yesterday at 08:27:30 am »
Doesn't feel like we'll stop at 1 extra club if Marques is coming in to FSG;

https://theathletic.com/5385022/2024/04/02/liverpool-fsg-pedro-marques-benfica/

The Athletic reported last month that Marques will be employed by the Boston-based company rather than Liverpool as they seek to utilise his expertise to attract global talent.
Online RedSince86

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5967 on: Yesterday at 08:44:40 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:55:20 am
Podcast with him floating around:
Our guest on Episode #49 of the TGG Podcast, in association with Hudl, is Pedro Marques, the Technical Director of Benfica's Academy.
Presume it's part of the strategy to develop talent rather than buy it.
Article and I think the transcript of the Podcast.

https://trainingground.guru/articles/pedro-marques-inside-benficas-talent-factory
Offline Asam

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5968 on: Yesterday at 12:15:53 pm »

Is the purpose of the multi club model to deliver the best talent to Liverpool and to enable Liverpool to get out young players into competitive football or to create multiple teams capable of challenging in their own domestic leagues and europe? if its the latter then there isnt much for us to get excited about
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5969 on: Yesterday at 12:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 12:15:53 pm
Is the purpose of the multi club model to deliver the best talent to Liverpool and to enable Liverpool to get out young players into competitive football or to create multiple teams capable of challenging in their own domestic leagues and europe? if its the latter then there isnt much for us to get excited about

This is what Edwards said when he took up his new role:

"I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary."

That certainly infers that it's being done with the intention to benefit Liverpool.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5970 on: Yesterday at 12:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 12:15:53 pm
Is the purpose of the multi club model to deliver the best talent to Liverpool and to enable Liverpool to get out young players into competitive football or to create multiple teams capable of challenging in their own domestic leagues and europe? if its the latter then there isnt much for us to get excited about

Maybe not but it is the only one I feel comfortable with - taking over a club to be a farm for us is not something I support at all, that club will have supporters that deserve more than being a player factory for us
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5971 on: Yesterday at 01:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 12:15:53 pm
Is the purpose of the multi club model to deliver the best talent to Liverpool and to enable Liverpool to get out young players into competitive football or to create multiple teams capable of challenging in their own domestic leagues and europe? if its the latter then there isnt much for us to get excited about

I'd imagine that whichever clubs they buy as a "feeder" as they expand the network, ultimately Liverpool will be the tentpole of brand FSG. ( Baseball has nowhere near the reach football does, even for the Yankees or Red Sox who transcend the sport somewhat). Winning the biggest trophies will expand the "brand". So while their primary goal might not be making Liverpool the best club in the world, it would be a byproduct of a wider, but closely aligned aim.

That might be me being naive or hopeful, but one seems pretty intrinsically linked to the other.

More specifically to your point. Making teams in other leagues competitive provides a pretty decent selection pool for Liverpool. You want winners, European experience all in a lower pressure environment. Generally the best teams in a league have the best players, not exclusively but it reduces some of the friction of transition.  The idea of all of this sickens me, but just how the modern game is going.

Just look at the list of players who played for Salzburg then moved to Leipzig.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5972 on: Yesterday at 01:37:04 pm »
Its pretty telling that this Pedro Marques fella spent several years within City Football Group. I thought his role would maybe be Hughes equivalent in the second club, but reckon its probably something that covers us too - a global pathways manager type gig.

I also tend to think well ultimately add more than one club
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5973 on: Yesterday at 01:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:27:30 am
Doesn't feel like we'll stop at 1 extra club if Marques is coming in to FSG;

https://theathletic.com/5385022/2024/04/02/liverpool-fsg-pedro-marques-benfica/

The Athletic reported last month that Marques will be employed by the Boston-based company rather than Liverpool as they seek to utilise his expertise to attract global talent.


FSG will start with one club and see how it goes.  Most likely a European one. They want one in Brazil to and possibly MLS.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5974 on: Yesterday at 01:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 12:15:53 pm
Is the purpose of the multi club model to deliver the best talent to Liverpool and to enable Liverpool to get out young players into competitive football or to create multiple teams capable of challenging in their own domestic leagues and europe? if its the latter then there isnt much for us to get excited about

Thought it would be obvious.  ;D

FSG aren't going to buy a club who is equivlent to us and there aren't many in the world. Therefore whichever club they do buy and a tlaent comes through, we'll get first dibs. Think Salzburg and Leipzig relationship.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5975 on: Yesterday at 02:00:10 pm »
Will we able to buy half-and-half scarves? FSG football inc?
Offline Asam

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5976 on: Yesterday at 02:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:59:26 pm
Thought it would be obvious.  ;D

FSG aren't going to buy a club who is equivlent to us and there aren't many in the world. Therefore whichever club they do buy and a tlaent comes through, we'll get first dibs. Think Salzburg and Leipzig relationship.

Its always worth clarifying, It would be great to get the best talent from south america in particular as this has been difficult with the home office rules
Online newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5977 on: Yesterday at 02:14:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:00:10 pm
Will we able to buy half-and-half scarves? FSG football inc?

Third/Third/Third

Wait til you get the cross-over scarves - LFC/Penguins/RedSox
Online Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5978 on: Yesterday at 04:31:02 pm »


Dominic King
@DominicKing_DM
·
Jan 31
Liverpool have targeted Jansen Moreno to be their new Head of Opposition Analysis; Moreno is well respected within industry, previously worked at Huddersfield, Norwich and is currently with Gibraltar FA 🔴
Online newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5979 on: Yesterday at 04:32:04 pm »
not a lot of likes for Moreno?

Maybe alot of us are confusing him for Alberto?


(Albie was great!)
Online Redley

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5980 on: Yesterday at 04:33:49 pm »
Might be good...but thats a fucking sweet gig getting paid to analyse the opposition for Gibraltar
Online Schmidt

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5981 on: Yesterday at 04:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:33:49 pm
Might be good...but thats a fucking sweet gig getting paid to analyse the opposition for Gibraltar

"We can't beat them"
Online Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5982 on: Yesterday at 04:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:33:49 pm
Might be good...but thats a fucking sweet gig getting paid to analyse the opposition for Gibraltar

If that's the rock you're going to die on.
Online Redley

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5983 on: Yesterday at 04:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:35:16 pm
"We can't beat them"

'They should score 5-10 goals against us, see you in two months.

I've been analysing the Dutch side so will be sending some...expenses from my month long stay in Amsterdam'
Online Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5984 on: Yesterday at 04:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:59:26 pm
Thought it would be obvious.  ;D

FSG aren't going to buy a club who is equivlent to us and there aren't many in the world. Therefore whichever club they do buy and a tlaent comes through, we'll get first dibs. Think Salzburg and Leipzig relationship.

Leipzig was a 5th-tier German team when Red Bull purchased the playing rights of SSV Markranstädt in 2009. Salzburg fans probably never imagined that they would end up as effectively their feeder club.
Online RedSince86

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5985 on: Yesterday at 04:41:35 pm »
Exciting times seeing this evolutionary overhaul.

We're not missing a step post Klopp, improved Recruitment set-up and our successful Academy with Multi Club aspirations to boot and hopefully Amorim in the Dugout is going to make us contenders for next 10 years.

Also we've had Post Fergie United to study how not to do it when an iconic Manager leaves, we're not resting on our laurels like they did.

Opposition fans think we're going back to pre Klopp levels, Idiots.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5986 on: Yesterday at 05:07:55 pm »
Is there such a thing a suits hipster signing?
Online disgraced cake

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5987 on: Yesterday at 06:11:19 pm »
Offline Spanish Al

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5988 on: Yesterday at 08:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 12:45:15 pm
Maybe not but it is the only one I feel comfortable with - taking over a club to be a farm for us is not something I support at all, that club will have supporters that deserve more than being a player factory for us

This is probably my overriding feeling on that too. However, depending on the stature of the other club, they could see the benefit of the link as itll mean top class potential talent is more likely to go their way if the end goal is a smoother move to us. The sort of club FSG will look to purchase is likely to be a club that isnt an end destination for most players but having us as as a potential next move and a player seeing a pathway could work for them.

Look at some of the talent Salzburg have had pass through them. While they all didnt end up at Leipzig, some did and I bet the lure of the bundesliga and Leipzig helped sign those players in the first place.
Online Ray K

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5989 on: Today at 08:54:58 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:35:16 pm
"We can't beat them"
Reminded me of the time that Graeme Souness sent Walter Smith to scout Red Star Belgrade before a European Cup / CL tie.

'Well Walter, your thoughts?'
'Boss, we're fucked'.
'God, Walter. You got any more than that?'
Walter thinks for a minute
'Yes, we're absolutely fucked' 

 :D
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5990 on: Today at 03:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 12:45:15 pm
Maybe not but it is the only one I feel comfortable with - taking over a club to be a farm for us is not something I support at all, that club will have supporters that deserve more than being a player factory for us


Agreed, I think how we do something like that is crucial. I am sure there is a way that would allow us to do it with class and consideration


or




Let's just buy Everton
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5991 on: Today at 03:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:31:02 pm
currently with Gibraltar FA


F*** All in Gibraltar
