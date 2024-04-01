Is the purpose of the multi club model to deliver the best talent to Liverpool and to enable Liverpool to get out young players into competitive football or to create multiple teams capable of challenging in their own domestic leagues and europe? if its the latter then there isnt much for us to get excited about



I'd imagine that whichever clubs they buy as a "feeder" as they expand the network, ultimately Liverpool will be the tentpole of brand FSG. ( Baseball has nowhere near the reach football does, even for the Yankees or Red Sox who transcend the sport somewhat). Winning the biggest trophies will expand the "brand". So while their primary goal might not be making Liverpool the best club in the world, it would be a byproduct of a wider, but closely aligned aim.That might be me being naive or hopeful, but one seems pretty intrinsically linked to the other.More specifically to your point. Making teams in other leagues competitive provides a pretty decent selection pool for Liverpool. You want winners, European experience all in a lower pressure environment. Generally the best teams in a league have the best players, not exclusively but it reduces some of the friction of transition. The idea of all of this sickens me, but just how the modern game is going.Just look at the list of players who played for Salzburg then moved to Leipzig.