Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 503071 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5640 on: Yesterday at 03:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:55:01 pm
Maybe Benfica itself? We seem to be on good terms with them.

Hope not. Benfica are a big club with an amazing history. Clubs like that deserve to stand on their own rather than be smaller partner in some group.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5641 on: Yesterday at 03:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:55:01 pm
Maybe Benfica itself? We seem to be on good terms with them.
Benfica are too big for that. A smaller club would be ideal.
Offline ValiantInstance

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5642 on: Yesterday at 03:16:11 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 03:07:50 pm
If one of these smaller second-division clubs ever produced a top player, they would be poached by a bigger club anyway. We can bemoan the state of that at large in football, but this second club model doesn't have to be a big black stain. The fans of the second club would surely have better football and better players to watch, and they'd have more wins. They'd consistently be competitive. Their best players would consistently leave too, but clubs like Dortmund are already dealing with the same thing. We don't operate like the cheats or have the same concerns with regard to camouflaging our cheating with a second club.

I have been wondering about Toulouse, which Red Bird owns, for a long time. I wonder if FSG would try to work something out with them as well, after Portugal.
Hence the 'happy being our talent pool' part. Yes I'd imagine there are a lot of lowly clubs that would prefer seeing highly talented younger players every weekend instead of semi professional cloggers.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 04:19:31 pm »
Presume this guy is essentially being given the Sporting Director role at the second club? The Hughes equivalent. You can see the logic behind a Portuguese club, obviously three dominant teams but the top six get European football of some sort. That

Weve done some business with Famalicao recently, I wonder if that is a precursor to something. There was something from FSG last week about Edwards doing stuff on the second club in the coming weeks and months that coupled with this announcement suggests we know which club it is.

I just hope the approach is to make the club as successful as possible rather than just being a talent farm.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5644 on: Yesterday at 04:21:30 pm »
You could use the same analytics team for both clubs of course
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5645 on: Yesterday at 04:24:09 pm »
It's more like the Red Bull model for us. They all have their autonomy with LFC being at the tip.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5646 on: Yesterday at 04:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:19:31 pm
Weve done some business with Famalicao recently, I wonder if that is a precursor to something.

I thought of them initially, but they've been majority owned  (currently 85%) since 2018 by the Israel billionaire Idan Ofer who also has a 33% stake in Atletico Madrid.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5647 on: Yesterday at 04:36:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:21:30 pm
You could use the same analytics team for both clubs of course
Yep. It will allow the "smaller" team to find hidden gems.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5648 on: Yesterday at 04:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:55:01 pm
Maybe Benfica itself? We seem to be on good terms with them.

Highly doubt it. Most likely a club from the second division.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5649 on: Yesterday at 04:48:23 pm »
I think if it's Portugal , then it might be a top division club bar the big ones and those already with ownership with a rich benefactor. 
Offline Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5650 on: Yesterday at 06:35:39 pm »
I do get peoples concerns about the soul of football with multi-club ownership but I think you can get it right, I really hope we do.

It does excite me though, it means FSG are staying and are doubling down on their energy investment and it will benefit us for sure.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5651 on: Yesterday at 06:42:32 pm »
Offline Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5652 on: Yesterday at 06:44:21 pm »
AS St Etienne is for sale apparantly for £30mil!
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5653 on: Yesterday at 06:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:44:21 pm
AS St Etienne is for sale apparantly for £30mil!
They are too big for MCO. Very demanding fans too.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5654 on: Yesterday at 06:54:54 pm »
I wonder if there is any chance Klopp is going for a year and will then manage the new club?  He might want to build something. He is a man of his word though and he has said he doesnt know what he is doing next. It wouldnt be too mad for him to manage Benfica.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5655 on: Yesterday at 06:55:39 pm »
St Etienne are in Ligue 2, FSG can get them and they'll be grateful to be back in ligue 1.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5656 on: Yesterday at 07:08:02 pm »
If FSG get St Etienne, that's some good vibes intothe universe as we share a history with them.  Big and historic club who have been in the shit for a while now.
Offline Vegeta

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5657 on: Yesterday at 07:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 06:54:54 pm
I wonder if there is any chance Klopp is going for a year and will then manage the new club?  He might want to build something. He is a man of his word though and he has said he doesnt know what he is doing next. It wouldnt be too mad for him to manage Benfica.
I see him coaching Real Madrid after Carlo is done anything else will be a step down. It's about time he coached a super team that is ready made to conquer does he really have the energy at this age to go somewhere and rebuild from scratch for 2-3 seasons like he did with us and at Dortmund.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5658 on: Yesterday at 07:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:08:02 pm
If FSG get St Etienne, that's some good vibes intothe universe as we share a history with them.  Big and historic club who have been in the shit for a while now.

What does David Fairclough think?
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5659 on: Yesterday at 07:29:05 pm »
He thinks a jollyup in France.  ;D
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5660 on: Yesterday at 07:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:29:05 pm
He thinks a jollyup in France.  ;D

Can imagine he might get right behind things...

 :D
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5661 on: Yesterday at 07:31:43 pm »
Oh please no. The suggestion of taking over Saint Etienne is cringe inducing at best to me. Record French champions if you take away PSG, one of the most vocal set of supporters in France. Just take over some no-marks if you're going to do it. Surely their fan base would protest becoming a finishing school for Liverpool. And of course yes, many teams do exist as such for the richest around Europe but I think there's a huge difference being a part of a MCO. This is one of the biggest clubs in France with a proper identity. Hope it isn't them.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5662 on: Yesterday at 07:37:28 pm »
All valid points mate but they are in the second divsion of France.  It would be a few years before they are up and running back to the top if FSG did buy them.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5663 on: Yesterday at 07:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:37:28 pm
All valid points mate but they are in the second divsion of France.  It would be a few years before they are up and running back to the top if FSG did buy them.
And once they get promoted,  they'll want to win the league again. We can't satisfy them. I'd prefer a no-mark club with no burden of history as disgraced cake said.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5664 on: Yesterday at 07:44:23 pm »
Once they get promoted back they will have to  consolidate their league status for a couple of seasons. It would probably be about 5 years before they can start challenging for Europe never mind PSG for the title.
Online DowntheLine1981

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5665 on: Today at 07:00:21 am »
Hmmm not sure on the wisdom of buying a club in the French league.  Would you want our kids playing football in the second divsion of France?
Online spider-neil

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5666 on: Today at 07:24:58 am »
If and when we purchase a club I think a lot of our kids will be sent there.
