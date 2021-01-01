2-2 now, it would be criminally negligent if FSG don't get him signed up after this comeback.
Do you think the manager should get a say at all in the players?
When did this happen?
All the Michael Edwards close to agreeing is nonsense - it was done weeks ago. Richard Hughes didnt leave his current job on the off chance.
Our mate Jimmy Rice is back. https://twitter.com/JimmyRiceWriter/status/1766402885489750368
Criminally negligent love that term
Michael Edwards return to Liverpool will be confirmed next week.[@SkySports]
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]