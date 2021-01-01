« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5080 on: Today at 05:17:09 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:57:52 pm
2-2 now, it would be criminally negligent if FSG don't get him signed up after this comeback.

Criminally negligent :D love that term
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5081 on: Today at 05:18:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:43:54 pm
Do you think the manager should get a say at all in the players?
They should. Everybody needs to be on board with the signing. Coaches, Hunter, Fallows, Spearman, Sporting director, Owners that how it worked under Klopp
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5082 on: Today at 05:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:14:40 pm
When did this happen?  ???

Probably means the Simon Hughes hit pieces.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5083 on: Today at 05:45:50 pm »
Our mate Jimmy Rice is back.  ;D

https://twitter.com/JimmyRiceWriter/status/1766402885489750368

Quote
All the Michael Edwards close to agreeing is nonsense - it was done weeks ago. Richard Hughes didnt leave his current job on the off chance.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5084 on: Today at 06:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:45:50 pm
Our mate Jimmy Rice is back.  ;D

https://twitter.com/JimmyRiceWriter/status/1766402885489750368

They knew Hughes was leaving last summer. This was not sorted then
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5085 on: Today at 06:19:04 pm »
Who are you to diss James Rice?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5086 on: Today at 06:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:17:09 pm
Criminally negligent :D love that term

One of my pet hates that Hazell. It's criminal use of the word
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5087 on: Today at 07:49:24 pm »
Quote
Michael Edwards return to Liverpool will be confirmed next week.

[@SkySports]
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5088 on: Today at 09:49:33 pm »
That's a bit of alright if you ask me.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5089 on: Today at 10:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:45:50 pm
Our mate Jimmy Rice is back.  ;D

https://twitter.com/JimmyRiceWriter/status/1766402885489750368

I dont think Jimmy is saying this as some sort of exclusive, just obvious given Hughes has been leaving Bournemouth for months.
