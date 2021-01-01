« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5000 on: Yesterday at 09:12:05 pm »
Nerds.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5001 on: Yesterday at 09:21:33 pm »
I wonder if he becomes a minor FSG shareholder and takes on the Mike Gordon role but with more day to day involvement.
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5002 on: Yesterday at 09:27:41 pm »
Good to see this is taking shape. I wouldn't read too much into Hughes track record as such, they have still outperformed compared with clubs of a similar size. Hopefully this is all done quickly as summer plans need to be drawn up.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5003 on: Yesterday at 09:34:59 pm »
Joyce says they hope to announce it in next few days. Sounds as if they agreed to his demands (as briefed to the press) at that board meeting.


Liverpools owner, Fenway Sports Group, is hoping to confirm the return of former sporting director Michael Edwards in the coming days.
Edwards would return in an overarching, senior position with Richard Hughes arriving as sporting director and help oversee the post-Jürgen Klopp era. Hughes departure from Bournemouth was confirmed this week.
Edwards held face-to-face talks with Liverpools owners in Boston last weekend, with Edwards speaking to the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) owner, John W Henry, and president Mike Gordon. The talks are a significant development given that Edwards had previously turned down an initial approach to come back to Liverpool.
It is unclear at this stage exactly what pitch Henry and Gordon made to Edwards, who spent a decade at Liverpool between 2012 and 2022, but the role would be above his previous job as sporting director.
Edwards had attended the Business of Football Summit in London at the end of last week before flying to Boston for the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.
He attended in his capacity as a consultant for Ludonautics, the company set up by Ian Graham, Liverpools former director of research. Graham was one of the conferences panellists and it was also an opportunity to speak to prospective clients.
FSGs annual owners meeting took place in Bonita Springs in Florida last week, and upon completion of that the meeting with Edwards was arranged.
 
https://archive.is/GlMX5#selection-2785.0-2788.0
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5004 on: Yesterday at 10:47:43 pm »
Its good to see that we will still have a lot of people at the club with an expertise and experience in winning. Gordon, Edwards, Hunter, Fallows and Spearmon all there.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5005 on: Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm »

If this guy was involved in giving us more than 40m for Ibe, Smith and Solanke then he shouldn't be anywhere near LFC. I just hope we don't discover later that our success in the transfer market is because of Klopp only.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5006 on: Today at 12:17:53 am »
If Edwards is in charge then Hughes is here to handle the day to day stuff that Edwards doesn't want to handle. He won't be making any "big" decisions himself. So what Hughes did or did not do at Bournemouth as far as transfers matters very little aside from did he actually complete them and get them done. Basically he's taking Jorg's position for Klopp now, handle the paperwork and make the decisions that get made happen. And if you look at what Hughes has said about working at Bournemouth with Howe that's basically what he did, present the options to Eddie and then make it happen when the decision was made.
« Reply #5007 on: Today at 12:24:37 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm
If this guy was involved in giving us more than 40m for Ibe, Smith and Solanke then he shouldn't be anywhere near LFC. I just hope we don't discover later that our success in the transfer market is because of Klopp only.



Solanke has proved himself to be a Premier League level no.9, and by extension a no.9 that can succeed in all top leagues.

With regards the others- it is still the case that it is not yet possible to identify elite forward players at an early age and there is still be a bit of guesswork and hope.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5008 on: Today at 12:39:27 am »
We have reached peak stupidity in which an average fan thinks they can judge Club staff like they were players.  ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5009 on: Today at 12:49:56 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm
If this guy was involved in giving us more than 40m for Ibe, Smith and Solanke then he shouldn't be anywhere near LFC. I just hope we don't discover later that our success in the transfer market is because of Klopp only.
Hahaha. Give over. Nobody has a 100% record in the market, particularly with yo-yo clubs coming up and down the league. Im not arsed who he signed for Bournemouth, they arent us, their budgets and strategy will be completely different.

This quote for me sums him up quite nicely and why he sounds like a great fit here knowing how we operate:

Quote
The thing about recruitment, youre dealing with humans and human performance so all you can do is to be as knowledgeable as possible, have as much information as possible and hope that you make more good decisions than bad, he told Bournemouths official website of his role in 2019.

Here, character and attitude is such a huge aspect of the players we have and the culture that Eddies instilled at the club. That means that finding information out about a player beyond what you can see in the 90 minutes is more important.

Thats something which weve always been big on but weve increased our efforts in finding out as much as we can about the individuals that were bringing into the building.
Its not a science, because in very few cases can you answer exactly what a player is going to be like under a manager at a club at a given time, as well as all the circumstances that affect the happiness, mood and performances of a player.

Theyre all things that to an extent arent in your control but you have to have as much information as possible when you make that signing  and hopefully as weve gone on and got more experienced in this side of things weve been able to do that better than when we started.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5010 on: Today at 01:11:23 am »
If I don't see Edwards in a game of thrones style throne but with laptops instead of swords I'll be gutted.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5011 on: Today at 01:20:39 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:49:56 am
Hahaha. Give over. Nobody has a 100% record in the market, particularly with yo-yo clubs coming up and down the league. Im not arsed who he signed for Bournemouth, they arent us, their budgets and strategy will be completely different.

This quote for me sums him up quite nicely and why he sounds like a great fit here knowing how we operate:

I still remember the posts here laughing at Bournemouth rightfully so and how Edwards robbed them. I think I have a valid reason to be concerned.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5012 on: Today at 02:25:02 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm
If this guy was involved in giving us more than 40m for Ibe, Smith and Solanke then he shouldn't be anywhere near LFC. I just hope we don't discover later that our success in the transfer market is because of Klopp only.

First off, two of those were eight years ago, so you have to account for lessons learned, and also, Solanke has proven to be a superb signing for Bournemouth.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5013 on: Today at 02:53:06 am »
Think progress life post klopp is going well so far under FSG. getting back Edwards probably shows how highly rated he is and also how Edwards is comfortable with FSG.

We all know klopps teams are leaving but the likes of inglethorpe and achterberg are going as well? Since they have been here pre klopp and are reaping the rewards regarding youth sides. I know it's Abit off topic but interesting to see how we progress from here on.
