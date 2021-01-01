« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Yesterday at 07:33:34 pm
Interesting listening to Macca start tripping over himself when asked about Edwards on the interview hes given to the blood red echo podcast. Does he know something we dont?  ;D
Yesterday at 07:49:28 pm
He said precisely nothing about it though. !
Today at 01:46:09 am
Why would they be asking Macca? He probably wouldn't who the fuck they were talking about!
