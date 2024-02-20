Id take anything Hughes says about Klopp with a pinch of salt, its agenda driven.



Thing with Klopp is - hes always wanted to work with a sporting director, nothing in his career suggests he wants to be at the top of the pile, diminishing the work of a sporting director. At Mainz with Heidel and at BVB with Zorc, he deferred to them and he worked alongside them for years. In fact, having to much to do here is of course more than likely a big factor in him leaving - he cant do this volumn of work himself. The onus has to be on WHY hes felt hes had to do that, I doubt its through choice. The pissing about with sporting directors isnt cos he wants power over them.



Klopp doesnt have to be seen as power mad for him to want/wield enough power for the likes of Ward and Edwards to leave. Im pretty sure Edwards handed his notice in on the back of when the Henderson contract was announced, it was also reported that Klopp essentially overruled on this to make sure it got done. Its a situation where both sides were right and Klopp was quite rightly backed. Im guessing Ward was aware that things like that had happened and decided without Gordon as the balancing act hed rather not do the role if he had to cede so much decision making power to Klopp. At the end of the day, a sporting director has to think medium/long term, hell have been very aware of the data, when players decline, how many miles they had on the clock etc and if the person with the most power is thinking short term/more emotionally, its going to lead to a lot of friction in strategy and decision making.Every year of Klopp is worth 10 years of Edwards or Ward, the club made the right call backing Jurgen, its just a shame hes decided not to see his contract out.Hughes is a complete tit, I agree, Im pretty sure Tony Evans has said in the past that Edwards didnt want Klopp before he came as well. Quite why Edwards would want to get his angle out into the LFC media Ive no idea, Klopp made Edwards career and not the other way around. Klopp wouldve won trophies with Brandt or whoever else he wanted, hes the best at maximising talent in world football and has been for over 15 years now. Any sporting director should be delighted theyve been able to build their name on the back of his outstanding management ability. He could go to any club in the world and win things, Im not sure Edwards could go to any club in the world and successfully build great sides regardless of manager.