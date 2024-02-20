« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 440263 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,114
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4320 on: February 20, 2024, 04:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 20, 2024, 01:49:32 pm
Id take anything Hughes says about Klopp with a pinch of salt, its agenda driven.

Thing with Klopp is - hes always wanted to work with a sporting director, nothing in his career suggests he wants to be at the top of the pile, diminishing the work of a sporting director. At Mainz with Heidel and at BVB with Zorc, he deferred to them and he worked alongside them for years.  In fact, having to much to do here is of course more than likely a big factor in him leaving - he cant do this volumn of work himself. The onus has to be on WHY hes felt hes had to do that, I doubt its through choice. The pissing about with sporting directors isnt cos he wants power over them.

Klopp even said it himself when he announced he was leaving.

Over the years my role was a pretty dominant one. It was not intentional, but it happened.

For me, it was more about circumstances than Kloppo being power-hungry. Edwards and Ward had done around a decade each at the Club when they left and I don't think the owners intended to have Gordon so hands-on for so long.

I think Edwards and Ward leaving and Gordon stepping back left a power vacuum that Klopp had no option but to fill.

Personally, I think the higher workload probably contributed to him effectively burning out sooner than he expected when he signed his new deal.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4321 on: February 20, 2024, 05:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 20, 2024, 01:49:32 pm
Id take anything Hughes says about Klopp with a pinch of salt, its agenda driven.

Thing with Klopp is - hes always wanted to work with a sporting director, nothing in his career suggests he wants to be at the top of the pile, diminishing the work of a sporting director. At Mainz with Heidel and at BVB with Zorc, he deferred to them and he worked alongside them for years.  In fact, having to much to do here is of course more than likely a big factor in him leaving - he cant do this volumn of work himself. The onus has to be on WHY hes felt hes had to do that, I doubt its through choice. The pissing about with sporting directors isnt cos he wants power over them.

Yeah it's always been one the best things about him that he'd take advice off others who know their shit or are more qualified, let a doctor be the doctor, transfer guy be the transfer guy, assistants aren't just there to put cones out etc etc whereas some managers seem to be all ego and think they know better than everyone in every field. Hello Mr Hodgson!
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4322 on: February 20, 2024, 08:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 20, 2024, 01:49:32 pm
Id take anything Hughes says about Klopp with a pinch of salt, its agenda driven.

Thing with Klopp is - hes always wanted to work with a sporting director, nothing in his career suggests he wants to be at the top of the pile, diminishing the work of a sporting director. At Mainz with Heidel and at BVB with Zorc, he deferred to them and he worked alongside them for years.  In fact, having to much to do here is of course more than likely a big factor in him leaving - he cant do this volumn of work himself. The onus has to be on WHY hes felt hes had to do that, I doubt its through choice. The pissing about with sporting directors isnt cos he wants power over them.

Klopp doesnt have to be seen as power mad for him to want/wield enough power for the likes of Ward and Edwards to leave. Im pretty sure Edwards handed his notice in on the back of when the Henderson contract was announced, it was also reported that Klopp essentially overruled on this to make sure it got done. Its a situation where both sides were right and Klopp was quite rightly backed. Im guessing Ward was aware that things like that had happened and decided without Gordon as the balancing act hed rather not do the role if he had to cede so much decision making power to Klopp. At the end of the day, a sporting director has to think medium/long term, hell have been very aware of the data, when players decline, how many miles they had on the clock etc and if the person with the most power is thinking short term/more emotionally, its going to lead to a lot of friction in strategy and decision making.

Every year of Klopp is worth 10 years of Edwards or Ward, the club made the right call backing Jurgen, its just a shame hes decided not to see his contract out.

Hughes is a complete tit, I agree, Im pretty sure Tony Evans has said in the past that Edwards didnt want Klopp before he came as well. Quite why Edwards would want to get his angle out into the LFC media Ive no idea, Klopp made Edwards career and not the other way around. Klopp wouldve won trophies with Brandt or whoever else he wanted, hes the best at maximising talent in world football and has been for over 15 years now. Any sporting director should be delighted theyve been able to build their name on the back of his outstanding management ability. He could go to any club in the world and win things, Im not sure Edwards could go to any club in the world and successfully build great sides regardless of manager.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,836
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4323 on: February 20, 2024, 10:49:24 pm »
Quote from: JP! on February 20, 2024, 02:35:56 pm
My main takeaway is that Simon Hughes continues to be a weird c*nt.  Not sure I understand quite what's wrong with him in the last couple of years.
I was asking this question a few weeks ago, think it's purely down to the fact Jurgen didn't sign Simon's shirt 7 years ago and he's been bitter about it ever since! Poor, rejected Simon has added a passive aggressive line about him in nearly every article since.

The club really do have to get on and get the SD position sorted. We are now in February and we really shouldn't be trying to fill both positions at the same time.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,665
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4324 on: February 21, 2024, 11:50:11 am »
The Athletic reporting Ward is being looked at by Utd, personally he'd be my first choice for the Sporting Director role.

Brailsford is also looking to appoint another executive, primarily to cover recruitment, but the exact way of working is yet to be established.

Julian Ward has featured prominently in discussions, with talks taking place. Ward took over from Michael Edwards as Liverpools sporting director in June 2022, having assisted for 18 months prior, but stepped down amid a shifting hierarchy above. Ward is said to be careful about his next choice, with importance placed on the scope of the role.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,724
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4325 on: February 21, 2024, 11:54:19 am »
Quote from: Draex on February 21, 2024, 11:50:11 am
The Athletic reporting Ward is being looked at by Utd, personally he'd be my first choice for the Sporting Director role.
Ward bailed at the first sign of not having it all his own way after being promoted from within. Burned his bridges. No chance he's coming back and couldn't give a toss where he ends up.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4326 on: February 21, 2024, 01:43:40 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on February 21, 2024, 11:54:19 am
Ward bailed at the first sign of not having it all his own way after being promoted from within. Burned his bridges. No chance he's coming back and couldn't give a toss where he ends up.

Are we sure this what happened?

Ward leaving is a mystery I mean he was at the club for 11 years so he is used to the process and part of it so not having it all his own way doesn't make sense also left after two months of getting promoted so wanting a break doesn't make sense too
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,665
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4327 on: February 21, 2024, 01:59:44 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on February 21, 2024, 11:54:19 am
Ward bailed at the first sign of not having it all his own way after being promoted from within. Burned his bridges. No chance he's coming back and couldn't give a toss where he ends up.

If the conditions of the role you signed up to changes dramatically it could mean you re-evaluate your position.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4328 on: February 21, 2024, 02:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on February 21, 2024, 11:50:11 am
The Athletic reporting Ward is being looked at by Utd, personally he'd be my first choice for the Sporting Director role.

Brailsford is also looking to appoint another executive, primarily to cover recruitment, but the exact way of working is yet to be established.

Julian Ward has featured prominently in discussions, with talks taking place. Ward took over from Michael Edwards as Liverpools sporting director in June 2022, having assisted for 18 months prior, but stepped down amid a shifting hierarchy above. Ward is said to be careful about his next choice, with importance placed on the scope of the role.
Not sure why they didn't just say Ward said he wants to be careful about his next choice, is there literally anyone else who's going to saying this about him
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,129
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4329 on: Yesterday at 04:33:54 pm »
Ornstein on his podcast.

Quote
Liverpool/FSG would ideally like to solve the Sporting Director situation by the end of March.

Meanwhile it wouldn't surprise me if some sort of contact has been made with the camp of Xabi Alonso.

[@David_Ornstein]
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,129
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4330 on: Today at 07:47:28 pm »
Moysie offered a new contact...welcome Tim Steidten.

Quote
BREAKING: Moyes on his contract situation:

Ive had really good conversations with the owners, with David Sullivan and Karren Brady. Theres a contract there for me and Im the one deciding I want to wait until the end of the season."
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4331 on: Today at 07:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:47:28 pm
Moysie offered a new contact...welcome Tim Steidten.

Not quite, apparently Steidten has insisted on a performance based contract with no compensation if Moyes is sacked for not meeting the performance threshold. 

I reckon Moyes will turn it down.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Up
« previous next »
 