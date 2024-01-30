From what Ive read, Steidten is very much about player identification and recruitment. Hes also never been the main man. At Leverkusen he worked under a Managing Director of Sport, and at West Ham he works under Mark Noble (!) who is actually Sporting Director there, with Steidten as technical director.



So would be a big step up to come in and run the show here. Makes me think we may be recruiting a couple of roles in the sporting set up. Someone like Steidten to really run with recruitment and negotiations, reporting to someone else who becomes the main link to FSG on the sporting side.



We would presumably recruit the more senior role first. I assume thats what we offered Edwards, could be that someone like Max Eberl or Richard Hughes take that role given theyve both been linked. Theyd be responsible for picking the coach alongside Gordon and Hogan. Then Steidten comes in when hes served his notice at West Ham, which may not be until during or even after the summer window.