Quote from: Suareznumber7 on November 11, 2023, 07:05:34 pm
Think you are thinking of the Broncos who were sold last year or the year before to one of the Walton (read Walmart and Sam's club founders/owners) heirs.  The commanders owner was pushed out by the league because of how much of a dirtbag he was.  Your point still stands though.

I just remember a lot of the talk being FSG wanted to sell us to fund a Commanders purchase. But yeah you are right now I remember it wasn't them who had the owner die, it was another club, the broncos as you said
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 11, 2023, 08:55:54 pm
I just remember a lot of the talk being FSG wanted to sell us to fund a Commanders purchase. But yeah you are right now I remember it wasn't them who had the owner die, it was another club, the broncos as you said

Yeh, Commanders was Snyder getting pushed out for being multiple different things including an alleged sexual abuser.
With everything that's happened with Everton and the dark clouds looming over Chelsea and City, I'm thankful that FSG stuck to the FFP rules. They took a lot of stick over the years for not competing in the same way and being rigid with the rules, but they've been vindicated in my opinion. We as fans don't have to have those dark clouds looming over us as we watch one of the greatest managers in the game assemble another world class squad to compete on every level, having to wonder if we get a points deduction, have players leave, possibly even an ownership or managerial change, and ruin the whole thing.

Quote from: Hestoic on November 17, 2023, 04:51:02 pm
With everything that's happened with Everton and the dark clouds looming over Chelsea and City, I'm thankful that FSG stuck to the FFP rules. They took a lot of stick over the years for not competing in the same way and being rigid with the rules, but they've been vindicated in my opinion. We as fans don't have to have those dark clouds looming over us as we watch one of the greatest managers in the game assemble another world class squad to compete on every level, having to wonder if we get a points deduction, have players leave, possibly even an ownership or managerial change, and ruin the whole thing.

Off the pitch we are arguably the best run "big club" in terms of how sustainable (and legitimate) we are, especially when you look at shitshows like Barcelona or the Italian clubs. Probably only the likes of Bayern Munich could take claim to this over us. And if the axe does truly fall on the likes of City and Chelsea as it should then we will be very well placed. Hopefully Klopp is still here so that we can truly take advantage. 
Yeah noticing some begrudging "respect" for Henry and FSG today from other clubs.  :D
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 17, 2023, 04:58:41 pm
Off the pitch we are arguably the best run "big club" in terms of how sustainable (and legitimate) we are, especially when you look at shitshows like Barcelona or the Italian clubs. Probably only the likes of Bayern Munich could take claim to this over us. And if the axe does truly fall on the likes of City and Chelsea as it should then we will be very well placed. Hopefully Klopp is still here so that we can truly take advantage.

I think there are a lot of well run clubs in the league that if given the chance of a level playing field could break into that top 6 bracket in the league and stay there and build. The irony of a lot of other fanbases always trying to ridicule Liverpool is that some clubs have missed out on European football places in the league that could really further their trajectories had it not been for the other clubs who have bought trophies for the past 20 years.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 17, 2023, 04:58:41 pm
Off the pitch we are arguably the best run "big club" in terms of how sustainable (and legitimate) we are, especially when you look at shitshows like Barcelona or the Italian clubs. Probably only the likes of Bayern Munich could take claim to this over us. 

And they require the support of fully half the country to acomplish it...
Sky Germany are reporting Max Eberl has decided to join Bayern Munich as their Sporting Director most likely in January.

Our search goes on...
I'm happy about that, I was never sure about him.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 20, 2023, 08:54:28 pm
I'm happy about that, I was never sure about him.
I'm neutral on him, since I have never heard of him.
Cue 20 pages of .... Al and then that other random guy that only shows up to defend FSG.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:13:23 pm
Cue 20 pages of .... Al and then that other random guy that only shows up to defend FSG.

I apologise I won't defend FSG anymore then. ;)
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:13:23 pm
... then that other random guy that only shows up to defend FSG.
Live footage of his whereabouts


He'll be begging his officers for winter equipment to avoid trenchfoot soon
Not sure why this has appeared now. Given the number of owners who are basket cases, cheats or sports washing human rights abuses, FSG appear a weird target for such a long article.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:37:17 pm
Not sure why this has appeared now. Given the number of owners who are basket cases, cheats or sports washing human rights abuses, FSG appear a weird target for such a long article.

Deflection away from the real problematic owners?
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:37:17 pm
Not sure why this has appeared now. Given the number of owners who are basket cases, cheats or sports washing human rights abuses, FSG appear a weird target for such a long article.
Not sure why?

A longread from a freelance journalist with expertise (and clearly a lot of contacts) in american sports as well as football, where the subject of the piece are two of the biggest teams in two of the biggest sports in the UK and US, two of the biggest audiences of the BBC. written during the offseason following a bad season for the red sox.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:37:17 pm
Not sure why this has appeared now. Given the number of owners who are basket cases, cheats or sports washing human rights abuses, FSG appear a weird target for such a long article.
and it's published the same day the Mail is talking about the timing of MC's trial.  which the bbc isn't mentioning anywhere.

weird, eh?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:52:40 pm
weird, eh?
i think that believing all published sports articles being part of coordinated campaigns, and that the subject of the article is a 'target', is the bit that seems slightly weird to me
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:57:44 pm
i think that believing all published sports articles being part of coordinated campaigns, and that the subject of the article is a 'target', is the bit that seems slightly weird to me

Especially when the Fail piece is highly speculative and talks about the commission starting in late autumn 2024 and a resolution in spring 2025.   
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:57:44 pm
i think that believing all published sports articles being part of coordinated campaigns, and that the subject of the article is a 'target', is the bit that seems slightly weird to me
:)
I'll choose my own conspiracies, thanks.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:37:17 pm
Not sure why this has appeared now. Given the number of owners who are basket cases, cheats or sports washing human rights abuses, FSG appear a weird target for such a long article.

Don't disagree there should be more focus on owners of certain other clubs. And while there's nothing big that's happened recently, aside from FSG selling a small stake, I thought it was a well written piece about the owners and the criticism they've been getting. Certainly from our perspective as I don't know enough about the Red Sox.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:14:20 pm
:)
I'll choose my own conspiracies, thanks.
let me reassure you im not part of any conspiracy to prevent your choice ;)
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:21:54 pm
Don't disagree there should be more focus on owners of certain other clubs. And while there's nothing big that's happened recently, aside from FSG selling a small stake, I thought it was a well written piece about the owners and the criticism they've been getting. Certainly from our perspective as I don't know enough about the Red Sox.

Does seem it should have been published at the start of the summer just gone, not a single mention to how well we're doing with the refresh completed.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:14:25 pm
Does seem it should have been published at the start of the summer just gone, not a single mention to how well we're doing with the refresh completed.

Refresh Completed ;D ;D
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:35:55 pm

Refresh Completed ;D ;D

Yes we refreshed the midfield completely, would you disagree? Note I didn't say refresh the team fully, my words meant we refreshed the team i.e. parts of this particularly the midfield.

We're currently doing very well in all competitions, would you disagree?
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:00:18 pm
Yes we refreshed the midfield completely, would you disagree? Note I didn't say refresh the team fully, my words meant we refreshed the team i.e. parts of this particularly the midfield.

We're currently doing very well in all competitions, would you disagree?



I think you need to push that bar down a bit mate.  ;D

We will find out how well the midfield refresh has gone on as things pan out. We have made a good start in the Premier League and have done as well as should be expected in both the EFL Cup and Europa League.

We will have tougher tests ahead in the two cups and the squad still has areas of concern.

I would say we are very much a work in progress. The last window needs to be the start of something and not a 'refresh complete'. 
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:29:32 pm


I think you need to push that bar down a bit mate.  ;D

We will find out how well the midfield refresh has gone on as things pan out. We have made a good start in the Premier League and have done as well as should be expected in both the EFL Cup and Europa League.

We will have tougher tests ahead in the two cups and the squad still has areas of concern.

I would say we are very much a work in progress. The last window needs to be the start of something and not a 'refresh complete'.

Well no, by selling players and bringing in new ones the refresh is complete in my eyes. The success then needs to follow I agree.

We've had a incredibly tough start, Newcastle, Spurs, Chelsea, City all away and bar corruption we'd have got points in all fixtures and currently sit 3rd 2 points from top, that has exceeded my expectations. That is a freaklish hard run of games. So for me the signs are looking good, and the eye tests confirms we've done some great business on first impressions.

But the point remains, the article has zero mention of City, Newcastle, Chelsea or Everton and their cheating, it has no counter point about cheating alternative owners and has zero mention of improvements which have been made, so for me it's a poor article and simply a rehash of everything already known.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
We'll know if we've refreshed the midfield completely when we either do or don't buy a DM in January/ the summer. Until then, this is a pointless conversation.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:02:57 pm
We'll know if we've refreshed the midfield completely when we either do or don't buy a DM in January/ the summer. Until then, this is a pointless conversation.
Even that is fluid. I suppose we would be interested in a left sided defender (LCB/LB) and if a target becomes attainable in January but not a 6 (if we are after one anyway), then we'd likely go the LCB/LB route. That would not mean that the midfield refreshment is complete. Who knows, too may variables.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:26:45 pm
Even that is fluid. I suppose we would be interested in a left sided defender (LCB/LB) and if a target becomes attainable in January but not a 6 (if we are after one anyway), then we'd likely go the LCB/LB route. That would not mean that the midfield refreshment is complete. Who knows, too may variables.

Yeh depends on how big the budget is, who is available and in what areas we see as priorities.
