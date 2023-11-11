« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
November 11, 2023, 08:55:54 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on November 11, 2023, 07:05:34 pm
Think you are thinking of the Broncos who were sold last year or the year before to one of the Walton (read Walmart and Sam's club founders/owners) heirs.  The commanders owner was pushed out by the league because of how much of a dirtbag he was.  Your point still stands though.

I just remember a lot of the talk being FSG wanted to sell us to fund a Commanders purchase. But yeah you are right now I remember it wasn't them who had the owner die, it was another club, the broncos as you said
Offline JP!

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
November 11, 2023, 09:53:06 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 11, 2023, 08:55:54 pm
I just remember a lot of the talk being FSG wanted to sell us to fund a Commanders purchase. But yeah you are right now I remember it wasn't them who had the owner die, it was another club, the broncos as you said

Yeh, Commanders was Snyder getting pushed out for being multiple different things including an alleged sexual abuser.
Offline Hestoic

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
November 17, 2023, 04:51:02 pm
With everything that's happened with Everton and the dark clouds looming over Chelsea and City, I'm thankful that FSG stuck to the FFP rules. They took a lot of stick over the years for not competing in the same way and being rigid with the rules, but they've been vindicated in my opinion. We as fans don't have to have those dark clouds looming over us as we watch one of the greatest managers in the game assemble another world class squad to compete on every level, having to wonder if we get a points deduction, have players leave, possibly even an ownership or managerial change, and ruin the whole thing.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
November 17, 2023, 04:58:41 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on November 17, 2023, 04:51:02 pm
With everything that's happened with Everton and the dark clouds looming over Chelsea and City, I'm thankful that FSG stuck to the FFP rules. They took a lot of stick over the years for not competing in the same way and being rigid with the rules, but they've been vindicated in my opinion. We as fans don't have to have those dark clouds looming over us as we watch one of the greatest managers in the game assemble another world class squad to compete on every level, having to wonder if we get a points deduction, have players leave, possibly even an ownership or managerial change, and ruin the whole thing.

Off the pitch we are arguably the best run "big club" in terms of how sustainable (and legitimate) we are, especially when you look at shitshows like Barcelona or the Italian clubs. Probably only the likes of Bayern Munich could take claim to this over us. And if the axe does truly fall on the likes of City and Chelsea as it should then we will be very well placed. Hopefully Klopp is still here so that we can truly take advantage. 
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
November 17, 2023, 05:02:40 pm
Yeah noticing some begrudging "respect" for Henry and FSG today from other clubs.  :D
Offline Hestoic

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
November 17, 2023, 05:40:06 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 17, 2023, 04:58:41 pm
Off the pitch we are arguably the best run "big club" in terms of how sustainable (and legitimate) we are, especially when you look at shitshows like Barcelona or the Italian clubs. Probably only the likes of Bayern Munich could take claim to this over us. And if the axe does truly fall on the likes of City and Chelsea as it should then we will be very well placed. Hopefully Klopp is still here so that we can truly take advantage.

I think there are a lot of well run clubs in the league that if given the chance of a level playing field could break into that top 6 bracket in the league and stay there and build. The irony of a lot of other fanbases always trying to ridicule Liverpool is that some clubs have missed out on European football places in the league that could really further their trajectories had it not been for the other clubs who have bought trophies for the past 20 years.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
November 17, 2023, 06:39:36 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 17, 2023, 04:58:41 pm
Off the pitch we are arguably the best run "big club" in terms of how sustainable (and legitimate) we are, especially when you look at shitshows like Barcelona or the Italian clubs. Probably only the likes of Bayern Munich could take claim to this over us. 

And they require the support of fully half the country to acomplish it...
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
November 20, 2023, 08:52:19 pm
Sky Germany are reporting Max Eberl has decided to join Bayern Munich as their Sporting Director most likely in January.

Our search goes on...
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
November 20, 2023, 08:54:28 pm
I'm happy about that, I was never sure about him.
Offline SamLad

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
November 20, 2023, 09:50:22 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 20, 2023, 08:54:28 pm
I'm happy about that, I was never sure about him.
I'm neutral on him, since I have never heard of him.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 07:13:38 am
