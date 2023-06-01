I'm actually a manager of a team of analysts but in a different industry. I could apply my skills to this role. Only kidding I probs couldn't. In fact totally not.



However what I can say about data analytics is that it is so easy to apply a subjective overlay into your results and convince the room of your results. Even subconsciously you can prefer a certain outcome and your approach to what you analyse can be directed towards the outcome you're after. You might analyse two wingers and they both have similar attributes but you prefer one of them over the other simply v

because you dislike their face. You'll prefer to highlight attributes of your preferred choice. A skill of any data analysis is to set your targets, attributes and key data points at the outset of course which is presented and agreed at the outset and therefore challenged by a group within the process that you agree. I bet Klopp and the coaches challenge a lot and it would be mega healthy to do so. There are so many other attributes a culture wants to bring in other than technical ability. Attitude to adversity, leadership, ownership, ability to bounce back after poor performance, communication, bravery, response to challenge etc etc. Stats can be difficult to come by on the most important metrics of all. Most players at the top level can control a 50 yard cross field pass and to us it looks amazing but at that level it's expected. Most players in the top leagues are unbelievably technical. Stats are out there to show on average how players perform but as soon as you add the variants in such as league, overall team standing in that league, players adaptability to another culture, ability in stress matches vs comfortable matches and a whole host of other items I can't help but believe, as a professional analyst in another industry, that football analysis is probably one of the trickiest data sets to review when forecasting successfull outcomes. It seems almost impossible.