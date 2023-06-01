« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 329404 times)

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3120 on: June 1, 2023, 07:02:20 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June  1, 2023, 02:26:55 pm
He;s only been here  14 hours mate, lets let him get a few days under his belt first.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3121 on: June 1, 2023, 07:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on May 31, 2023, 07:37:03 pm
Sounds like a holding position let new owners/investors decide the way forward.

Or Klopp put his foot down and demanded we had someone in place by now to get deals done early, rather than spend the summer fucking about.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3122 on: June 1, 2023, 07:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June  1, 2023, 07:00:53 pm
If they had intentions of going for someone else then why are they giving Schmadtke basically a trial to see if both parties like each other.

Depends what role they see Schmadtke filling.

We know in the past, when Edwards was here, he wasn't the only one who handled negotiations. Hogan (then Commercial Officer) was reported to have helped in some, we know Gordan has, Barry Hunter has, and pretty sure Moore did when Chairman. So maybe they see Schmadtke as aiding in contract negotiations and taking some of that responsibility from those (who are still here) and not leaving it all to the new Sporting Director.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3123 on: June 1, 2023, 08:34:57 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June  1, 2023, 07:35:34 pm
Depends what role they see Schmadtke filling.

We know in the past, when Edwards was here, he wasn't the only one who handled negotiations. Hogan (then Commercial Officer) was reported to have helped in some, we know Gordan has, Barry Hunter has, and pretty sure Moore did when Chairman. So maybe they see Schmadtke as aiding in contract negotiations and taking some of that responsibility from those (who are still here) and not leaving it all to the new Sporting Director.

Could also be that they want to use him as a kind of representative in Germany to do some scouting or negotiating for us there, if he leaves after three months and doesn't take the job long term. This way he can help out a bit tight now and get to know how the club is operating. After all, the guy is 59 which is basically not an age where people in football retire...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3124 on: June 1, 2023, 08:39:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June  1, 2023, 07:35:34 pm
Depends what role they see Schmadtke filling.

We know in the past, when Edwards was here, he wasn't the only one who handled negotiations. Hogan (then Commercial Officer) was reported to have helped in some, we know Gordan has, Barry Hunter has, and pretty sure Moore did when Chairman. So maybe they see Schmadtke as aiding in contract negotiations and taking some of that responsibility from those (who are still here) and not leaving it all to the new Sporting Director.

In contract negotiations it is completely normal to have a number of people involved

When you have things like image rights, payments to previous clubs and performance related payments then you simply have to involve other departments of the club. What you don't need is two Sporting Directors.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3125 on: June 1, 2023, 08:47:12 pm »
The 'if we like each other' line could also just be their way of saying "If he's absolutely amazing at his job then we'll keep him long term, whatever other plans we may have had".

It would not be a the first time that a short term applicant is brought in only for them to blow everyone away with their ability, thus sticking a spoke into the longer term planning.

Who knows?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3126 on: June 1, 2023, 08:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June  1, 2023, 08:47:12 pm
The 'if we like each other' line could also just be their way of saying "If he's absolutely amazing at his job then we'll keep him long term, whatever other plans we may have had".

It would not be a the first time that a short term applicant is brought in only for them to blow everyone away with their ability, thus sticking a spoke into the longer term planning.

Who knows?

I don’t think Klopp was very enamoured with how things were running since Edwards has left. There was a lot more noise from him about there being issues/disagreements with strategy and a lot more in regards from him taking on extra responsibility to sort it. It also marries up with the likes of Ward and Graham leaving.

I get the feeling that he said get this guy as he knows what he is good at for these next few months as he hasn’t got the time to piss about waiting to get someone who he barely knows.

I think it’s likely he will come in, get the summer business done and then Klopp will let the club go back to finding a long term applicant for the role.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3127 on: June 1, 2023, 08:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June  1, 2023, 08:39:22 pm
In contract negotiations it is completely normal to have a number of people involved

When you have things like image rights, payments to previous clubs and performance related payments then you simply have to involve other departments of the club. What you don't need is two Sporting Directors.

As I said, depends on the role they see him for. May not be as Sporting Director but may be as someone to help whoever comes in in that role with contract negotiations.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3128 on: June 2, 2023, 12:30:48 am »
Quote from: stoa on June  1, 2023, 01:21:19 pm
It depends on how things are done behind closed doors. It would be a bad move, if it's - as quite a few people in this thread seem to think - the sporting director calling all the shots and basically running transfers. If it's as those quotes from Schmadtke seem to suggest the sporting director being part of the team and basically having more the role of a coordinator who talks to all the the entities in the club (manager and his staff, scouting team, finance team, owners) and makes sure they're all on the same page and the manager gets the kind of player he wants, then I don't really see that as a big issue. As if that's the role, it's much more about the ability of the sporting director to organise all the stuff and negotiations. I could also see our planning for the summer already being done (roughly, but as detailed as possible) and Schmadtke is basically just coming in to finish what has already been started and maybe take the first few steps for possible moves in the following window with an option of him staying, if things are working out.

All in all, I think it's hard to judge this move as we don't know the internal processes of the club. Unless we get info on that showing that we've messed this up, I'll prefer to take a positive outlook...

absolutely!

I find the whole thing a bit mad like being as theres been a long gap between knowing what was going on with Ward. But Im very much on board for a no-nonsense approach this summer with negotiations, be they purchases, sales or contracts. And for sure Jörg Schmadtke is no-nonsense!   
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3129 on: June 5, 2023, 04:24:23 pm »
Mac Allister looks to be the first signing under Jörg Schmadtke

Quote
Schmadtke and Ward will work together before the transfer window opens in a fortnight to ensure an orderly handover. Work on potential signings is well under way and Schmadtke will oversee the completion of deals, with at least two midfielders expected to arrive.

Schmadtke’s title is sporting director – not transfer consultant as has been speculated – and though he has only signed a short-term contract he could remain for the long term if all parties are satisfied.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/30/liverpool-appoint-jorg-schmadtke-as-sporting-director-for-summer-transfers
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3130 on: June 5, 2023, 04:40:36 pm »
Reads like he's still shadowing Ward, who probably deserves the credit for getting this done over last few months to be fair
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3131 on: June 8, 2023, 05:30:42 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/08/messi-beats-ronaldo-to-goat-status-on-data-analysis-says-liverpool-fc-research-director

Messi beats Ronaldo to GOAT status after data analysis, says Liverpool FCs research director

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has riveted football pundits and primary schoolchildren alike, fuelling endless debates over who is the greatest player of modern times  or ever.

The forwards are almost neck and neck on goals scored, Ballon dOrs and Golden Shoe awards, but according to Dr Ian Graham, the outgoing director of research at Liverpool FC, a deeper look at the data reveals a clearcut winner.

Its Messi, Graham told an audience at the Cheltenham Science Festival this week.

The Argentine and Portuguese strikers are the only two in history to have scored more than 800 goals, have won 76 major trophies between them, and each have a plausible claim to being the greatest of all time (GOAT).

The debate over who is best span out over the nine seasons they spent at rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid and reached a climax at last years World Cup.

However, Graham said, when the pair were ranked using sophisticated models to evaluate their broader contribution to their teams success, Messi, 35, who announced on Wednesday he was joining the Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, was clearly superior.   The difference is that Messi is also a world-class attacking midfielder, he said. The chances he creates for his teammates are an order of magnitude greater than Ronaldo. Messi does two jobs brilliantly. Ronaldo does one job brilliantly. Thats the difference.

Graham, who did a PhD in theoretical physics at Cambridge before his move to Anfield, described being at the forefront of a revolution in football data over the past decade or so.

In the mid-2000s, analysts had only basic data on goals, shots, corners and yellow cards. Today, Liverpool tracks skeletal movement data throughout Champions League games allowing them to assess the value each player is adding  even while not on the ball.

We get 29 x-y-z positions for each player at 25 frames per second, Graham said. Each position is one of your joints. Two of the positions are the eyes, so you can see which direction the players are looking.

As a result, analysts were increasingly influential in shaping training and player recruitment, where the focus is often value for money, he said.

Any statistical model will tell you that Kylian Mbappé is the best player in Europe at the moment, he said. But unfortunately, financially, hes out of Liverpools league. Were looking for the best performing players per pound.

The models are not infallible, though, sometimes proposing players belonging to what Graham called an island of misfit toys category  those who, in theory, are really good and really cheap but are unsuitable due to weird playing styles or other factors.

Asked which club ought to buy Harry Kane, Englands all-time record goal scorer whose contract at Tottenham expires at the end of the season, Graham said that despite Kanes impressive record, it would be a club that doesnt care about value for money.  Hes 29. Its going to be a high transfer fee for three years of performance that might start declining, Graham said.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3132 on: June 8, 2023, 06:40:05 pm »
Ouch!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3133 on: June 9, 2023, 08:30:09 am »
Quote from: SamLad on June  8, 2023, 05:30:42 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/08/messi-beats-ronaldo-to-goat-status-on-data-analysis-says-liverpool-fc-research-director

In the mid-2000s, analysts had only basic data on goals, shots, corners and yellow cards. Today, Liverpool tracks skeletal movement data throughout Champions League games allowing them to assess the value each player is adding  even while not on the ball.

We get 29 x-y-z positions for each player at 25 frames per second, Graham said. Each position is one of your joints. Two of the positions are the eyes, so you can see which direction the players are looking.

The models are not infallible, though, sometimes proposing players belonging to what Graham called an island of misfit toys category  those who, in theory, are really good and really cheap but are unsuitable due to weird playing styles or other factors.


Wonder what the modelling made of Bobby's "No look goals"?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3134 on: June 9, 2023, 01:45:08 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on June  9, 2023, 08:30:09 am
Wonder what the modelling made of Bobby's "No look goals"?

Bobby breaks algos...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3135 on: June 9, 2023, 03:10:04 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on June  9, 2023, 08:30:09 am
Wonder what the modelling made of Bobby's "No look goals"?
they had to hire new staff who now specialize in it.  :)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3136 on: June 9, 2023, 03:10:51 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on June  9, 2023, 01:45:08 pm
Bobby breaks algos...

the word is "goals" mate.

your dyslexia is flaring up again.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3137 on: June 9, 2023, 03:50:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on June  9, 2023, 03:10:51 pm
the word is "goals" mate.

your dyslexia is flaring up again.

posted without looking...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3138 on: June 9, 2023, 04:02:39 pm »
Soon as I saw that word 'algos' I thought there was something wrong
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3139 on: June 9, 2023, 04:02:59 pm »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3140 on: July 4, 2023, 10:20:29 am »
Liverpool analyst Dominic Price leaves for Maccabi Tel Aviv

https://theathletic.com/4662606/2023/07/03/dominic-price-liverpool-maccabi-tel-aviv/
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3141 on: July 4, 2023, 10:52:40 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July  4, 2023, 10:20:29 am
Liverpool analyst Dominic Price leaves for Maccabi Tel Aviv

https://theathletic.com/4662606/2023/07/03/dominic-price-liverpool-maccabi-tel-aviv/

Quote
Liverpool analyst Dominic Price has left the club to take over as Maccabi Tel Avivs technical director.

The 32-year-old (above right) will work closely with former Liverpool striker Robbie Keane, who was recently appointed as the Israeli Premier League outfits head coach.

Price was a highly-regarded member of the backroom staff at Kirkby with a strong focus on post-match analysis. Liverpool didnt want to lose him but appreciated that the offer from Maccabi Tel Aviv represented a major promotion.

He worked his way up the ranks at Liverpool after initially joining as a coach for the clubs international football academies in 2011.

He left to join Blackpool as first team performance analyst in 2020 but returned to Liverpool as first team post-match analyst in July 2022.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3142 on: July 4, 2023, 05:00:02 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on July  4, 2023, 10:52:40 am


Appreciate its a promotion but some move that going from Liverpool to Israel. Its one of the only professions where such moves can happen regularly, not often something we think about. I know I wouldnt like to move that far even to better my career.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3143 on: Yesterday at 07:53:58 pm »
Job advertisement to join our analytics team posted by our Head of Analytics.  ;D

https://twitter.com/the_spearman/status/1678096721413562368

Quote
There's an opening as a First Team Performance Analyst based out of the AXA Training Ground at Kirkby: https://jobsearch.liverpoolfc.com/jobs/job/First-Team-Performance-Analyst/429
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3144 on: Yesterday at 08:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:53:58 pm
Job advertisement to join our analytics team posted by our Head of Analytics.  ;D

https://twitter.com/the_spearman/status/1678096721413562368
 

Oh Yeah!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3145 on: Yesterday at 08:15:58 pm »
Hate job advertisements that don't tell you the salary.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3146 on: Yesterday at 08:28:45 pm »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3147 on: Yesterday at 09:41:11 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:15:58 pm
Hate job advertisements that don't tell you the salary.

if youre half decent analyst you should be able to research what the market value is of the role :-)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3148 on: Yesterday at 11:30:03 pm »
I'm actually a manager of a team of analysts but in a different industry. I could apply my skills to this role. Only kidding I probs couldn't. In fact totally not.

However what I can say about data analytics is that it is so easy to apply a subjective overlay into your results and convince the room of your results. Even subconsciously you can prefer a certain outcome and your approach to what you analyse can be directed towards the outcome you're after. You might analyse two wingers and they both have similar attributes but you prefer one of them over the other simply v
because you dislike their face. You'll prefer to highlight attributes of your preferred choice. A skill of any data analysis is to set your targets, attributes and key data points at the outset of course which is presented and agreed at the outset and therefore challenged by a group within the process that you agree. I bet Klopp and the coaches challenge a lot and it would be mega healthy to do so. There are so many other attributes a culture wants to bring in other than technical ability. Attitude to adversity, leadership, ownership, ability to bounce back after poor performance, communication, bravery, response to challenge etc etc. Stats can be difficult to come by on the most important metrics of all. Most players at the top level can control a 50 yard cross field pass and to us it looks amazing but at that level it's expected. Most players in the top leagues are unbelievably technical. Stats are out there to show on average how players perform but as soon as you add the variants in such as league, overall team standing in that league, players adaptability to another culture, ability in stress matches vs comfortable matches and a whole host of other items I can't help but believe, as a professional analyst in another industry, that football analysis is probably one of the trickiest data sets to review when forecasting successfull outcomes. It seems almost impossible.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3149 on: Yesterday at 11:46:12 pm »
Fully expect one of the transfer thread gurus to be in the job by next week ;)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3150 on: Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:30:03 pm
I'm actually a manager of a team of analysts but in a different industry. I could apply my skills to this role. Only kidding I probs couldn't. In fact totally not.

However what I can say about data analytics is that it is so easy to apply a subjective overlay into your results and convince the room of your results. Even subconsciously you can prefer a certain outcome and your approach to what you analyse can be directed towards the outcome you're after. You might analyse two wingers and they both have similar attributes but you prefer one of them over the other simply v
because you dislike their face. You'll prefer to highlight attributes of your preferred choice. A skill of any data analysis is to set your targets, attributes and key data points at the outset of course which is presented and agreed at the outset and therefore challenged by a group within the process that you agree. I bet Klopp and the coaches challenge a lot and it would be mega healthy to do so. There are so many other attributes a culture wants to bring in other than technical ability. Attitude to adversity, leadership, ownership, ability to bounce back after poor performance, communication, bravery, response to challenge etc etc. Stats can be difficult to come by on the most important metrics of all. Most players at the top level can control a 50 yard cross field pass and to us it looks amazing but at that level it's expected. Most players in the top leagues are unbelievably technical. Stats are out there to show on average how players perform but as soon as you add the variants in such as league, overall team standing in that league, players adaptability to another culture, ability in stress matches vs comfortable matches and a whole host of other items I can't help but believe, as a professional analyst in another industry, that football analysis is probably one of the trickiest data sets to review when forecasting successfull outcomes. It seems almost impossible.
based on that, you're probably right not to apply.  :)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #3151 on: Today at 01:44:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:46:12 pm
Fully expect one of the transfer thread gurus to be in the job by next week ;)

False9
