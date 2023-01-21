FSG is run by smart people. Their track record in both Red Sox and Liverpool prove that. I think the current situation around transfer market is more borne out of the economic uncertainty around the US economy (borrowing is no longer free). Liverpool can never compete financially with clubs run by nation states (or behave like nation states). Thankfully, football is still won/lost on the field by 11 players with a tactical game-plan. I trust FSG to buy intelligently this summer to strengthen the midfield. It is on the club to ensure Klopp has a good pre-season & it is on Klopp's updated squad to implement his tactical game plan developed during this time.





Liverpool 2.0 is already starting to take shape post World Cup. Our updated front line dismantled Manchester United 7-0, and dispatched a disciplined Everton & hard-to-beat Newcastle side 2-0. But as evidenced by recent defeats, the update is not complete - the midfield has not been updated yet. Once we get the personnel integrated with updated tactics, we will start our upwards trajectory to more consistent winning sequences.



I don't really understand the knee-jerk reaction of some of our supporters when they see other teams signing quality players or spending billions of dollars. Look at Napoli.. a key few astute (bargain-bin by EPL standards) additions and departures of tired/disillusioned individuals, complimented with FULL 100% trust on Spalletti by the owners - BOOM.. possibly heading towards an infamous double!



Let's keep holding FSG accountable when they actually fuck up.



Wouldn't it be fairer to say that FSG are smart businesspeople who are very good at making money.Personally, I wouldn't say it was smart from a football perspective to have very little investment when we were on top. A situation that has seen us basically lose the majority of our forwards over the last year or so. A situation that has seen us having to make a huge investment in new forwards over the last 12 months.Concentrating on the forward line means we have totally neglected the midfield. So we now need to embark on a huge spending spree on the midfield. A scenario that means we are likely to end up with an aging defence that will need significant investment.Even if we do spend intelligently we are creating a situation in which a coach with specific methods and a preference to work with a small squad has to bed in the majority of his attack and his midfield at the same time. Instead of a gradual controlled evolution, Klopp is being forced into a huge revolution.Surely it isn't Liverpool 2.0 but Liverpool attack 2.0 which will need to be rapidly followed by Liverpool midfield 2.0 and then Liverpool centre back pairing 2.0. The biggest issue for me is missing out the gradual incremental changes we could and should have made between LFC 1.0 and LFC 2.0.As for Napoli making wholesale changes and getting instant results it is an absolute fluke. History shows that you are far more likely to end up in a tailspin than instant gratification with Chelsea and Forest being the most recent examples of how things usually go when you try and integrate too many players at once.The biggest issue though is waiting until FSG fuck up before holding them accountable. That is the kind of rhetoric the skeptics received when posters complained about their failure to invest when we were on top.Having to basically make huge seismic changes to the attack followed by the midfield whilst massively underperforming means they have already fucked up. This isn't a closed US-style League in which failure is rewarded by preferential treatment the following season.The worrying aspect though is that whilst you acknowledge a need for major investment we don't actually have the suits in place for that to happen. FSG have a history of quite rightly wanting personnel to prove themselves before they trust them.So will they trust a new Sporting Director with major funds, will they trust Spearman as the head of research the way they grew to trust Graham or will we be in a state of limbo until the new appointments gain FSGs' trust?