Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 263555 times)

Offline RJH

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2360 on: March 8, 2023, 09:40:48 am »
Quote from: Lycan on March  7, 2023, 06:45:58 pm
That DonHusam is a massive fucking whopper. An utter embarrassment to the LFC fan base on Twitter. One of those who will happily attack local fans if they don't say FSG OUT or if they're against the club being owned by an oil state, and he'll also accuse them of holding the club back with their mentality, claiming they're the reason the club didn't win the league for 30 years and other such nonsense. Oh, and by his own admittance, he used to support Chelsea.


Some highlights from a quick scroll through his twitter feed:

Quote
When Henderson leaves Liverpool that would be stronger than 5 pills of viagra im telling you now
Quote
"Have you ever been to Anfield"
How about you sing at Anfield when you go you fucking prick?
Quote
The fanbase is just as spineless as the players tonight.
Not even booing at full-time. Library settings. Embarrassing.
Quote
Mentality munchkins. Mentality bitches. Mentality pussios.
Fuck off.

Offline ScottScott

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2361 on: March 8, 2023, 02:22:04 pm »
Just because you don't like them or what they say doesn't make them not Liverpool fans. The truth is that 2 Liverpool fans, more than likely with the support and backing of more Liverpool fans, paid for and flown a banner over Anfield during our biggest game of the season which wanted the owners out. Manc behaviour it may be, but this sort of stuff is getting more and more prevalent within our fanbase (and on here as well)

I don't agree with most of the stuff said by Al, but he's no less of a fan for believing the things he does. It's a cop out to just shrug and say they're not fans or call it a false flag operation by mancs
Offline CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2362 on: March 8, 2023, 02:40:44 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on March  8, 2023, 02:22:04 pm
Just because you don't like them or what they say doesn't make them not Liverpool fans. The truth is that 2 Liverpool fans, more than likely with the support and backing of more Liverpool fans, paid for and flown a banner over Anfield during our biggest game of the season which wanted the owners out. Manc behaviour it may be, but this sort of stuff is getting more and more prevalent within our fanbase (and on here as well)

I don't agree with most of the stuff said by Al, but he's no less of a fan for believing the things he does. It's a cop out to just shrug and say they're not fans or call it a false flag operation by mancs

The guy was a Chelsea fan a few years ago. It would seem he's likely seen a gap to "be a liverpool fan" on YT and attract a following and income from doing so.
Offline ScottScott

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2363 on: March 8, 2023, 02:55:38 pm »
But the other fella didn't use to be a Chelsea fan and they definitley wouldn't have spent nearly a grand of their own money on this. It is genuinely becoming more and more common within our fanbase. Some of the language used around FSG can be disgusting and this is surely just the beginning. God help us if they don't spend £200m in the summer
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2364 on: March 8, 2023, 03:03:32 pm »
Can't stand these dickheads. They don't speak for me and I'm sure that goes for most on here.

The problem with being big and successful is that among the genuine people from all over the world that are drawn to the club, but respect it and its traditions, there are some complete dickheads.

These people either have the mentality of toddlers and want their own way now, or are self serving pricks using the club for their own ends. Sadly some of the less mature followers are also prone to being easily influenced by media / fan media desperate for clicks
Offline CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2365 on: March 8, 2023, 03:17:13 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on March  8, 2023, 02:55:38 pm
But the other fella didn't use to be a Chelsea fan and they definitley wouldn't have spent nearly a grand of their own money on this.

Why not? It's marketing for them, look how many more people now know who they are. I bet they've gained a fair few followers from it, or certainly more eyes on their stuff.
Offline Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2366 on: March 8, 2023, 03:19:11 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on March  8, 2023, 02:55:38 pm
But the other fella didn't use to be a Chelsea fan and they definitley wouldn't have spent nearly a grand of their own money on this. It is genuinely becoming more and more common within our fanbase. Some of the language used around FSG can be disgusting and this is surely just the beginning. God help us if they don't spend £200m in the summer

Twitter isn't real life.

Not sure Fowler dusting off his boots will help if they don't, but ok.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2367 on: March 8, 2023, 03:30:23 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on March  8, 2023, 02:55:38 pm
But the other fella didn't use to be a Chelsea fan and they definitley wouldn't have spent nearly a grand of their own money on this.
Didn't they do a Kickstarter or something to raise the money? That's what I heard. Lots of gullible moaners chucking in a tenner at time in? I might be wrong.

Quote
It is genuinely becoming more and more common within our fanbase. Some of the language used around FSG can be disgusting and this is surely just the beginning. God help us if they don't spend £200m in the summer
But yes, I agree with your general point. It's all getting pretty bad, every angle and every side of fandom. There are still great fans but the shrillest voices are... let's say unedifying.

Quite often when anyone misbehaves in a fan context the temptation is there to say 'they're not real fans' when in reality they often are. It's the same with those who say or do appalling things, racism etc. It's natural to want to disown them.
Offline Elliemental

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2368 on: March 8, 2023, 03:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  6, 2023, 06:50:50 pm
I would be amazed if it wasn't United fans on a wind-up. Planes pulling banners is such a Manc thing.

Because of course Man United supporters are going to shell out countless thousands to fly a plane over Anfield for shits and giggles! Seriously, though, I noticed this being talked about on a few YouTube fan channels but didn't think anything of it until I saw the match. And yes, said fan channels were Liverpool fan channels. It really shouldn't come as a huge surprise to learn that FSG are loathed and despised among certain (extremely online) LFC supporter circles.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2369 on: March 8, 2023, 04:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on March  8, 2023, 03:38:07 pm
Because of course Man United supporters are going to shell out countless thousands to fly a plane over Anfield for shits and giggles! Seriously, though, I noticed this being talked about on a few YouTube fan channels but didn't think anything of it until I saw the match. And yes, said fan channels were Liverpool fan channels. It really shouldn't come as a huge surprise to learn that FSG are loathed and despised among certain (extremely online) LFC supporter circles.

They're not Liverpool supporters, though. They're click merchants looking for cheap headlines and any attention at all.

It's like Goldbridge, the face of United fan TV, who is actually a Forest fan.

They are not supporters.
Offline tubby

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2370 on: March 8, 2023, 04:51:05 pm »
Is Goldbridge actually a Forest fan, has that been confirmed anywhere, other than his dad taking him to games when he was a kid?
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2371 on: March 8, 2023, 05:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March  8, 2023, 04:49:18 pm
They're not Liverpool supporters, though. They're click merchants looking for cheap headlines and any attention at all.

It's like Goldbridge, the face of United fan TV, who is actually a Forest fan.

They are not supporters.
The perennial question of whether there's a difference between a 'fan' and a 'supporter'.

I don't know anything about these two geezers in question, never heard of them before this. But there are lots of very genuine, undoubted 'fans' who don't act like 'supporters'.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2372 on: March 8, 2023, 05:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March  8, 2023, 05:05:54 pm
The perennial question of whether there's a difference between a 'fan' and a 'supporter'.

I don't know anything about these two geezers in question, never heard of them before this. But there are lots of very genuine, undoubted 'fans' who don't act like 'supporters'.

thats the thing, they are likely fans (and defo not supporters!), and yes, some of them may have been fans of other teams before. Cos as odd as this may be to many of us who have been brought up supporting a club, loads of fans are able to just switch it on and off, and jump on another bandwagon if they see a better one.

So sure, on Twitter there will be some who are pretending, and using Liverpools name for retweets, likes and attention - and being negative and inflammatory is the best way to do that. But theres plenty there too who really are Liverpool fans, but who have zero interest in the culture of the club or in what is happening with the Premier League and its dodgy club owners, and just want a sugar daddy to do with LFC as has happened with Man City and now Newcastle - spend what it takes.  Because all they care about is trophies, and star players. Liverpool is just the vehicle for them to demand their dreams are fulfilled, what the club means or what the city is about is of zero interest.

Offline Elliemental

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2373 on: March 8, 2023, 05:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March  8, 2023, 04:49:18 pm
They're not Liverpool supporters, though. They're click merchants looking for cheap headlines and any attention at all.

It's like Goldbridge, the face of United fan TV, who is actually a Forest fan.

They are not supporters.


I just don't "get" this argument. It's been said elsewhere on this very thread, but just because you don't agree with how a supporter behaves or what they say, it doesn't mean they're not a supporter. Husam et al might be utter clowns, but it's possible to be a clown and a Liverpool supporter. And that stuff about Goldbridge is BS too.
Offline CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2374 on: March 8, 2023, 05:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on March  8, 2023, 05:28:39 pm

I just don't "get" this argument. It's been said elsewhere on this very thread, but just because you don't agree with how a supporter behaves or what they say, it doesn't mean they're not a supporter. Husam et al might be utter clowns, but it's possible to be a clown and a Liverpool supporter. And that stuff about Goldbridge is BS too.

It's not total bullshit. He has said he followed Forest as a kid because that's where he's from. His Dad took him to games there (despite his Dad being a Chelsea fan). Apparently his grandad was a United fan.
Offline amir87

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2375 on: March 8, 2023, 05:46:15 pm »
If a supporter talks about Forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?
Offline Elliemental

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2376 on: March 8, 2023, 05:54:21 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  8, 2023, 05:34:24 pm
It's not total bullshit. He has said he followed Forest as a kid because that's where he's from. His Dad took him to games there (despite his Dad being a Chelsea fan). Apparently his grandad was a United fan.


So? My Grandparents used to take me to Tranmere games and I loved it. I'm still a Liverpool supporter.
Offline rushyman

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2377 on: March 8, 2023, 05:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on March  8, 2023, 05:28:39 pm

I just don't "get" this argument. It's been said elsewhere on this very thread, but just because you don't agree with how a supporter behaves or what they say, it doesn't mean they're not a supporter. Husam et al might be utter clowns, but it's possible to be a clown and a Liverpool supporter. And that stuff about Goldbridge is BS too.

That goldbridge fella behaviour was weird during the 7-0

Putting silly voices on as we beat them 7-0. Don't know how many of you would be acting the goat if we were getting beat 7 by them
Offline Elliemental

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2378 on: March 8, 2023, 06:02:49 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on March  8, 2023, 05:59:43 pm
That goldbridge fella behaviour was weird during the 7-0

Putting silly voices on as we beat them 7-0. Don't know how many of you would be acting the goat if we were getting beat 7 by them


He does that all the time, it's part of his act. Mark Goldbridge isn't his name, it's just a "persona" -  there's no doubting that. But he's the real deal when it comes to being a Man U supporter.


Online afc turkish

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2379 on: March 8, 2023, 06:43:08 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March  8, 2023, 05:46:15 pm
If a supporter talks about Forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?

When does Fernandes fall over in the box?
Offline CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2380 on: March 8, 2023, 06:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on March  8, 2023, 05:54:21 pm

So? My Grandparents used to take me to Tranmere games and I loved it. I'm still a Liverpool supporter.

It's like you totally ignored anything I wrote and told me a story about your life.

You saw the bit where he said he was a Forest fan as a kid as he was from there, right? He's literally said that himself.
Offline Elliemental

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2381 on: March 8, 2023, 06:56:26 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  8, 2023, 06:45:23 pm
It's like you totally ignored anything I wrote and told me a story about your life.

You saw the bit where he said he was a Forest fan as a kid as he was from there, right? He's literally said that himself.

I read your post, my guy. I just don't agree with it. That doesn't mean I didn't read it. It's possible to avidly support one team while liking another.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2382 on: March 8, 2023, 06:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on March  8, 2023, 06:02:49 pm

He does that all the time, it's part of his act. Mark Goldbridge isn't his name, it's just a "persona" -  there's no doubting that. But he's the real deal when it comes to being a Man U supporter.

So he just plays a character for social media clicks and goes to Forest matches as a young person.

Doesn't sound like a United supporter to me.

Dim Glas and Ghost Town summarized it well. I wouldn't classify much of the Twitter mob as supporters. They're bandwagon knobheads who'll be supporting Saudi Arabia in a few seasons. It goes with the Americanization of the Premier League, Barstool Sports culture (where AFTV's Troopz ended up), and dickheads like Ratface Neville and Carragher.
Offline Elliemental

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2383 on: March 8, 2023, 07:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March  8, 2023, 06:58:27 pm
So he just plays a character for social media clicks and goes to Forest matches as a young person.

Doesn't sound like a United supporter to me.

Dim Glas and Ghost Town summarized it well. I wouldn't classify much of the Twitter mob as supporters. They're bandwagon knobheads who'll be supporting Saudi Arabia in a few seasons. It goes with the Americanization of the Premier League, Barstool Sports culture (where AFTV's Troopz ended up), and dickheads like Ratface Neville and Carragher.

Ooookay, I am not about to have this argument with two people at once. If you want to gatekeep fandom and supporter behaviour like this, be my guest. But, let me just say people can show their support however they want and, even if you and half the people on here thoroughly disapprove of it, is utterly irrelevant. Honestly, this is such a bizarre argument and I can't be arsed having it over a cringey Man U supporter.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2384 on: March 8, 2023, 07:32:02 pm »
There is an obsession online to create an AFTV like content space for Liverpool. One thing about most of our mainstream fan media is that they largely stay objective and dont get into hyperboles of *** out after a couple bad games. That's what riles them because they want more kneejerk media and entitled fans pretending like they have the solution to everything.
The difference today from 10-15 years ago was that the fans we spoke to were people who cared about the actual football first and foremost whereas now the internet fans have a significant number of whoppers who understand football as FIFA player ratings and assume FIFA manager mode resembles real life when anyone with half a brain cell should understand that its nowhere as simple.
Dont get me wrong, I like a shiny new signing as much as anyone, but to me, what goes on the pitch will always be more important. I cannot get with this mentality of winning a transfer window = success when it obviously isnt. Just look across to goodison park and you'll know why.
From swiss ramble's brilliant thread, its clear we are still being run like a well oiled machine behind the scenes. The money is there and we'll spend what we can afford. I am content with that and I think that we can challenge for everything with what's within our means.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2385 on: March 8, 2023, 07:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March  8, 2023, 06:58:27 pm
So he just plays a character for social media clicks and goes to Forest matches as a young person.

This is exactly what they are doing right?  They are playing a character on social media because they like the attention and they are trying to make some money off of it.  Whether they are actual fans/supporters of the teams they claim to be is anyones guess.  I just really dont understand why people watch this stuff though. 
Offline Al 666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2386 on: March 8, 2023, 07:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March  8, 2023, 07:36:58 pm
This is exactly what they are doing right?  They are playing a character on social media because they like the attention and they are trying to make some money off of it.  Whether they are actual fans/supporters of the teams they claim to be is anyones guess.  I just really dont understand why people watch this stuff though. 

That is the bit I don't get. Why the fuck would you watch someone else watching the game and spouting absolute drivel about the game you should be watching.

It's like the trolls who make dozens of comments on streams of games. It is just bizarre behaviour.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2387 on: March 8, 2023, 07:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on March  8, 2023, 06:56:26 pm
I read your post, my guy. I just don't agree with it. That doesn't mean I didn't read it. It's possible to avidly support one team while liking another.

ha!

You go the twitter response lingo down anyway, thats fore sure  ;D
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2388 on: March 8, 2023, 07:56:10 pm »
Its the use of the word support that is all wrong.

Not to say supporters do or should just blindly support. Becuase supports often do protest and fight, like protest for fair ticket prices, or fight to make sure the club they love doens't get bought by sportswashers, or fight to get unscrupulous owners out of their club, and of course fight for justice.

What supporters dont do is pathetic gimmicky stunts like fly a banner saying 'Klopp in (like there as any doubt any decent supporter wanted him out) FGS out' above the ground, or cry on Twitter and slag off the team and manager and call the team mentality midgets because they are having a tough run. And spend their days whining and complaining like spoilt little babies because their team isnt owned by a sugar daddy.

There is nothing wrong with calling these dickheads fans, theres millions of them around, and for sure a load of then on Twitter, so I totally agree that they arent fans of others teams putting on an act. But they dont know the meaning of the word support.
Offline Al 666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2389 on: March 8, 2023, 08:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  8, 2023, 07:56:10 pm
Its the use of the word support that is all wrong.

Not to say supporters do or should just blindly support. Becuase supports often do protest and fight, like protest for fair ticket prices, or fight to make sure the club they love doens't get bought by sportswashers, or fight to get unscrupulous owners out of their club, and of course fight for justice.

What supporters dont do is pathetic gimmicky stunts like fly a banner saying 'Klopp in (like there as any doubt any decent supporter wanted him out) FGS out' above the ground, or cry on Twitter and slag off the team and manager and call the team mentality midgets because they are having a tough run. And spend their days whining and complaining like spoilt little babies because their team isnt owned by a sugar daddy.

There is nothing wrong with calling these dickheads fans, theres millions of them around, and for sure a load of then on Twitter, so I totally agree that they arent fans of others teams putting on an act. But they dont know the meaning of the word support.


I think you are spot on.

For me a supporter is someone who has a genuine affinity for the club. Understands the culture of the club and wants the best for the club. Crucially they support the team through thick and thin. Sadly for me Football has gone down the road of being a business and the people in power looking to compete with other so-called entertainment industries.

You end up with casual fans sold a myth by the likes of Sky. Those fans want instant gratification and have no problem swapping teams to get it. Then you get the social media whoppers who pander to them for profit. All it leads to is a bunch of uneducated fair-weather fans who have very little interest in the Sport but love the razzamatazz that now goes with it.

We are now going down the US sports model where the owners and social media commentators will become as well known as the players.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2390 on: Yesterday at 10:07:19 pm »
Reports coming out tonight that Mike Gordon has resumed his involvement with the running of Liverpool again. 
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2391 on: Yesterday at 10:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:07:19 pm
Reports coming out tonight that Mike Gordon has resumed his involvement with the running of Liverpool again. 
This can only be good news . He man clearly knows what hes doing

A shame we cant get Edwards back after a sabbatical

Although, WHAT REPORTS?!
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2392 on: Today at 12:23:38 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:07:19 pm
Reports coming out tonight that Mike Gordon has resumed his involvement with the running of Liverpool again. 

Great news.
Online KloppCorn

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #2393 on: Today at 12:50:38 am »
At least it got covered. Personally don’t agree with plane banners but there has to be a voice allowed for the fanbase. Not everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet. Think going in on the players too much or even saying a word about Klopp is blasphemous. Don’t really like extremists from either side. FSG need to act like a big club or get left in the dust. 
