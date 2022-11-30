So Ian Graham leaving - that's not good right?



It could be argued that we are at the end of a cycle and have the opportunity to reinvent ourselves.I made the mistake of listening to a Blood aired Podcast with Josh Williams and Mo Stewart, a duo who seem to value our back end stats team over and above Klopp et co.Listening to this podcast you could reach a conclusion that there is only one good data science team in the entirety of football.We are no longer challengers, we are the absolute zenith of the game. What we now need is very different to what we needed in 2012, or when Klopp joined.